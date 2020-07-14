Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ocado Group plc    OCDO   GB00B3MBS747

OCADO GROUP PLC

(OCDO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ocado : Britain's Ocado sees retail sales soar 27% in lockdown half

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 02:22am EDT

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Ocado, the British online supermarket and technology group, said on Tuesday retail revenue soared 27% year-on-year in its first half to May 31, boosted by the country being on lockdown for all of its second quarter.

The group said fees invoiced to overseas technology partners rose 58%, as its international roll-out gained pace with the opening of the its first partner robotic distribution warehouses in Paris and Toronto.

Ocado, which last month raised 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion) through an equity and bond issue, said there was no material change to its forecasts from previous statements. ($1 = 0.7973 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on OCADO GROUP PLC
03:00aOCADO : Britain's Ocado sees retail sales soar 27% in lockdown half
RE
02:22aOCADO : Britain's Ocado sees retail sales soar 27% in lockdown half
RE
01:03aOCADO : Britain's Ocado sees retail sales soar 27% in lockdown half
RE
07/11Thai monkey trainer rejects PETA claims on coconut harvesting
RE
07/09OCADO GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
07/06Thailand says monkey labour 'almost non-existent' after UK shop ban
RE
07/03PM's fiancée urges more shops to ban coconut products from monkey labour
RE
06/30OCADO GROUP PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting righ..
CO
06/29Japan's fussy food shoppers finally go online amid pandemic
RE
06/26Tesco rebuked as shareholders vote down directors' pay report
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 139 M 2 683 M 2 683 M
Net income 2020 -151 M -190 M -190 M
Net Debt 2020 235 M 294 M 294 M
P/E ratio 2020 -95,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 987 M 18 902 M 18 799 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,12x
Nbr of Employees 15 152
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart OCADO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Ocado Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCADO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 491,12 GBX
Last Close Price 2 033,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target -26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -65,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Steiner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart Alan Ransom Rose Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Richardson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Duncan Eden Tatton-Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Neill Abrams Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCADO GROUP PLC58.95%18 902
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION9.87%144 038
THE TJX COMPANIES-17.51%61 176
TARGET CORPORATION-7.39%59 432
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION19.54%47 384
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.48%42 542
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group