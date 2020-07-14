Ocado : Britain's Ocado sees retail sales soar 27% in lockdown half

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Ocado, the British online supermarket and technology group, said on Tuesday retail revenue soared 27% year-on-year in its first half to May 31, boosted by the country being on lockdown for all of its second quarter.

The group said fees invoiced to overseas technology partners rose 58%, as its international roll-out gained pace with the opening of the its first partner robotic distribution warehouses in Paris and Toronto.

Ocado, which last month raised 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion) through an equity and bond issue, said there was no material change to its forecasts from previous statements. ($1 = 0.7973 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Louise Heavens)