Ocado : Director Declaration

OCADO GROUP PLC
NOTIFICATION UNDER LISTING RULE 9.6.14
26 June 2019
Ocado Group plc
New directorship notification under Listing Rule 9.6.14
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Ocado Group plc (the 'Company') announces that Duncan Tatton-Brown, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Trainline plc with effect from 10 June 2019. On 26 June 2019, Trainline plc was admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the main market of London Stock Exchange plc.
Person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement:
Robert Cooper
Deputy Company Secretary
Ocado Group plc
Buildings One & Two Trident Place
Mosquito Way
Hatfield
Hertfordshire
AL10 9UL
Fax: +44 (0)1707 227997
email: company.secretary@ocado.com
Ocado Group plc LEI: 213800LO8F61YB8MBC74
