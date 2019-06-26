Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ocado Group PLC    OCDO   GB00B3MBS747

OCADO GROUP PLC

(OCDO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/26 05:13:22 am
1148.5 GBp   0.00%
04:42aOCADO : Director Declaration
PU
06/19Online and discounters to drive 12.5% growth in UK grocery by 2024
RE
06/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Miners, strong sterling drag down FTSE 100
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ocado : Director Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 04:42am EDT

OCADO GROUP PLC

NOTIFICATION UNDER LISTING RULE 9.6.14

26 June 2019

Ocado Group plc

New directorship notification under Listing Rule 9.6.14

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Ocado Group plc (the 'Company') announces that Duncan Tatton-Brown, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Trainline plc with effect from 10 June 2019. On 26 June 2019, Trainline plc was admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the main market of London Stock Exchange plc.

Person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement:

Robert Cooper
Deputy Company Secretary
Ocado Group plc
Buildings One & Two Trident Place
Mosquito Way
Hatfield
Hertfordshire
AL10 9UL
Fax: +44 (0)1707 227997
email: company.secretary@ocado.com

Ocado Group plc LEI: 213800LO8F61YB8MBC74

Disclaimer

Ocado Group plc published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 08:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OCADO GROUP PLC
04:42aOCADO : Director Declaration
PU
06/19Online and discounters to drive 12.5% growth in UK grocery by 2024
RE
06/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Miners, strong sterling drag down FTSE 100
RE
06/19Next buys Fabled by Marie Claire from Ocado
RE
06/17KROGER : and Ocado Break Ground on America's First High-Tech Customer Fulfillmen..
AQ
06/12LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
06/12GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
06/12KROGER : and Ocado Break Ground on Automated Customer Fulfillment Center
DJ
06/12OCADO : Kroger and Ocado Break Ground on America's First High-Tech Customer Fulf..
PR
06/10Trade relief spurs UK stocks, buyout talks lead Thomas Cook higher
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 771 M
EBIT 2019 -46,4 M
Net income 2019 -64,0 M
Debt 2019 234 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 4,72x
EV / Sales 2020 4,18x
Capitalization 8 119 M
Chart OCADO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Ocado Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCADO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 11,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target 2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Steiner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart Alan Ransom Rose Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Richardson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Duncan Eden Tatton-Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Neill Abrams Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCADO GROUP PLC45.38%10 493
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION30.75%106 042
THE TJX COMPANIES18.57%60 500
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V6.84%48 516
TARGET CORPORATION29.67%42 498
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION25.84%33 324
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About