Ocado : Director Declaration

OCADO GROUP PLC

NOTIFICATION UNDER LISTING RULE 9.6.14

26 June 2019

Ocado Group plc

New directorship notification under Listing Rule 9.6.14

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Ocado Group plc (the 'Company') announces that Duncan Tatton-Brown, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Trainline plc with effect from 10 June 2019. On 26 June 2019, Trainline plc was admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the main market of London Stock Exchange plc.

