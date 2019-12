Ocado : Pricing of Convertible Bond Offering

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR IN OR INTO JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

Ocado Group plc

2 December 2019

Ocado Group plc Convertible Bond Offering

Ocado Group plc (the 'Issuer' or 'Ocado Group') today announces the pricing and final terms of the offering (the 'Offering') of £600 million of guaranteed senior unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2025 (the 'Bonds').

The initial amount of £500 million has been increased to £600 million on the back of strong investor demand.

The net proceeds of the issue of the Bonds will be used to fund capital expenditure in relation to Ocado Solutions' commitments and general corporate purposes. The offering enables Ocado Group to diversify its funding sources and capitalize on attractive issuance conditions.

The Bonds will be issued by Ocado Group and initially guaranteed by Ocado Operating Limited, Ocado Innovation Limited, Ocado Central Services Limited, Ocado Solutions Limited and Ocado Holdings Limited (the 'Guarantors'), with the Guarantors subject to change in certain circumstances.

The Bonds will be issued at par and will carry a coupon of 0.875% per annum payable semi-annually in arrear on 9 June and 9 December in each year, with the first interest payment date being 9 June 2020. The Bonds will be convertible into ordinary shares of the Issuer (the 'Ordinary Shares'). The initial conversion price shall be £17.9308, representing a premium of 45.0% above the reference price of £12.3661, being the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of an Ordinary Share on the London Stock Exchange between opening and pricing of the Offering on 2 December 2019. The conversion price will be subject to adjustment in certain circumstances in line with market practice.

Settlement and delivery of the Bonds is expected to take place on or about 9 December 2019 (the 'Closing Date'). If not previously converted, redeemed or purchased and cancelled, the Bonds will be redeemed at par on 9 December 2025.

Application is intended to be made for the Bonds to be admitted to trading on the unregulated open market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after the Closing Date but prior to the first interest payment date.

In the context of the Offering, the Issuer has agreed to a lock-up relating to equity and equity-related securities for a period commencing on pricing and ending 90 calendar days following the Closing Date, subject to certain exceptions.

Goldman Sachs International and J.P. Morgan Cazenove acted as Joint Bookrunners for the Offering.

