Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ocado Group PLC    OCDO   GB00B3MBS747

OCADO GROUP PLC

(OCDO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/17 03:05:07 am
1342 GBp   -0.52%
02:59aBritain's Ocado sees retail sales growth accelerate
RE
02:27aOCADO : Trading Statement
PU
09/13Kroger Shows a Sales Turnaround -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ocado : Trading Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 02:27am EDT

OCADO GROUP PLC

17 September 2019

Ocado Retail Q3 Trading Statement

Strong growth in customer orders: JV set to deliver an even better customer experience

Ocado Retail Ltd ('Ocado'), a joint venture between Ocado Group plc ('Ocado Group') and Marks & Spencer Group plc ('M&S'), which was completed in August, today announces its trading statement for the 13 weeks to 1 September 2019.

Highlights

Growth in Retail Revenue of 11.4%, in line with our guidance for the remainder of the year

Growth in Average orders per week up to 12.1% as more slots became available

Average order size down 0.8%, reflecting slightly greater frequency of purchase

Growth enabled by additional capacity at our fourth Customer Fulfilment Centre in Erith

Key financials

13 weeks to

1 September 2019

13 weeks to

2 September 2018

Growth4

Retail Revenue1

£386.3m

£346.9m

11.4%

Average orders per week2

314,000

280,000

12.1%

Average order size3

£105.42

£106.26

(0.8%)

Melanie Smith, Ocado Retail's Chief Executive Officer, said:

'These first set of results from the joint venture between Ocado Group and M&S show the resilience of Ocado following the Andover fire and the momentum the business now has. As we continue to enhance our offering and add more capacity in the UK, our leading partnership will deliver the very best experience to an ever-growing number of customers.

Bringing Ocado and M&S together on-line will give UK consumers even greater choice, value and service and will create important new opportunities for our colleagues, suppliers, and other stakeholders. These are really exciting times for Ocado as we prepare to launch the full M&S food range online for the first time ever, which customers will be able to buy alongside their other favourite products on Ocado.comfrom September 2020 at the latest.'

Tim Steiner, Ocado Group's Chief Executive Officer, said:

'As Chairman of Ocado Retail, I would like to welcome Mel to her new role. We are all very excited at the opportunity ahead of her and her team. Together, we are committed to improving even further the Ocado customer experience and growing the business to the benefit of all our stakeholders.'

Ocado Group, on behalf of the joint-venture, will be hosting an analyst conference call at 7.30am today. Please dial 08003589473, Participant pin code: 29731879#. A replay facility can be accessed on: 0800 358 2049 with the following conference pin required: 301298824# for 90 days following the announcement.

Contacts

Duncan Tatton-Brown, Chief Financial Officer, Ocado Group plc, on 01707 228 000

David Shriver, Director of Communications, Ocado Group plc, on 01707 228 000

Fraser Ramzan, Head of Investor Relations, Marks and Spencer Group plc, on 0203884 7080

Martin Robinson at Tulchan Communications on 020 7353 4200

About Ocado Retail

Online supermarket Ocado.com was established in 2000 and is one of Britain's leading online retailers, now a 50:50 joint venture between Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer Group plc. Covering geographies comprising over 74% of UK households, every shopping bag is carefully packed in one of three distribution centres using market leading software and technology. Shopping is then delivered direct to customers using a network of regional spokes in brightly-coloured vans. With award-winning mobile apps, Ocado Retail delivers over 50,000 products, including big-name brands, a range of Ocado own brand products and a growing non-food selection. Thoughtful service features such as colour-coded bags, digital receipts provided in date order, reminder texts with your driver's name, along with convenient hourly delivery slots complementing award-winning customer service on email, phone and social media.

Notes

1. Retail revenue comprises revenues from Ocado.com, Fetch, and Ocado Zoom.2. Average orders per week refers to results of Ocado.com and Fetch.3. Average order size refers to results of Ocado.com and Fetch.4. Growth percentage calculated on a rounded basis.5. The figures used in this announcement are unaudited.6. A copy of this trading update is available onwww.ocadogroup.comand www.corporate.marksandspencer.com.

Cautionary statement

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from any expected future events or results expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Persons receiving this announcement should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, regulation or accounting standard, Ocado does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Person responsible for arranging release of this announcement:

Neill Abrams

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Ocado Group plc

Buildings One & Two Trident Place

Mosquito Way

Hatfield

Hertfordshire

AL10 9UL

email: company.secretary@ocado.com

LEI: 213800LO8F61YB8MBC74

Disclaimer

Ocado Group plc published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 06:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OCADO GROUP PLC
02:59aBritain's Ocado sees retail sales growth accelerate
RE
02:27aOCADO : Trading Statement
PU
09/13Kroger Shows a Sales Turnaround -- WSJ
DJ
09/12OCADO : Kroger and Ocado Name Dallas Location of Fifth High-Tech Customer Fulfil..
PR
09/12Kroger doubtful about turnaround targets, shares fall
RE
09/12Kroger's Sales Rise after Digital Investments
DJ
09/04Share index relegation a sign of the times for once mighty M&S
RE
08/22LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 falls after Fed minutes, pound rally
RE
08/20LONDON MARKETS: Sainsbury Continues Climb From 30-year Low As FTSE 100 Edges ..
DJ
08/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil majors, banks lead FTSE 100; Greene King soars on M&..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 773 M
EBIT 2019 -73,6 M
Net income 2019 -129 M
Finance 2019 136 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -74,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -203x
EV / Sales2019 5,24x
EV / Sales2020 4,69x
Capitalization 9 421 M
Chart OCADO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Ocado Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCADO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 259,11  GBp
Last Close Price 1 349,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 85,3%
Spread / Average Target -6,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Steiner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart Alan Ransom Rose Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Richardson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Duncan Eden Tatton-Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Neill Abrams Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCADO GROUP PLC70.82%11 699
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION41.72%128 374
THE TJX COMPANIES23.89%68 401
TARGET CORPORATION61.84%55 175
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V15.41%52 025
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION41.72%40 560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group