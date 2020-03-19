Log in
Ocado : UK online supermarket Ocado says coronavirus boosting demand

03/19/2020 | 04:44am EDT
A man walks from the main reception of the Ocado CFC (Customer Fulfilment Centre) in Andover

British online supermarket Ocado said growth in the last three weeks was double that of its first quarter, as panicked shoppers stock up on goods ahead of an expected shutdown to tackle the coronavirus.

The pioneer of online shopping said it had been forced to stop registrations from new customers and impose a queuing system online after it saw a several hundred percentage increase in web traffic.

Customers were also spending more and buying more ambient goods. The government has so far shut schools and advised people to avoid pubs, restaurants and theatres but it has warned it is ready to adopt more stringent measures to curb the outbreak.

Ocado said its guidance for Retail Revenue growth in full-year 2020 of 10-15% was unchanged, at this point, as it believes there is a large element of forward buying, leading to disruption further down the line.

"The impact of higher basket values and order demand, amid growing public concern over the Coronavirus, was limited in the quarter, although this has since picked up significantly and growth in the second quarter is so far double that of the first quarter," Ocado Retail's Chief Executive Melanie Smith said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 978 M
EBIT 2020 -134 M
Net income 2020 -142 M
Debt 2020 105 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -73,9x
P/E ratio 2021 -106x
EV / Sales2020 5,30x
EV / Sales2021 4,79x
Capitalization 10 371 M
Chart OCADO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Ocado Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCADO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 249,32  GBp
Last Close Price 1 479,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target -15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Steiner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart Alan Ransom Rose Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Richardson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Duncan Eden Tatton-Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Neill Abrams Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCADO GROUP PLC15.68%12 198
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION4.62%135 786
THE TJX COMPANIES-33.10%50 281
TARGET CORPORATION-19.17%50 096
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.35%40 551
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-4.64%37 869
