Ocado : pursuit of partnership deals to hit short term profit

The firm, whose shares have nearly doubled over the last year thanks to four major overseas partnership deals, said on Tuesday it made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 59.5 million pounds ($77.6 million) in the year to Dec. 2 2018, down from 75.0 million pounds in 2016-17.

Group revenue rose 12.3 percent to 1.6 billion pounds.

Though Ocado has a 1 percent share of Britain's grocery market its 6.9 billion pound stock market valuation has been driven by the technology side of its business - providing third parties with the infrastructure and software to develop their own online grocery offers.

It signed its biggest deal yet with U.S. supermarket chain Kroger last May.

Last week media reports said Ocado was in talks regarding a possible tie-up with Marks & Spencer. Neither company has commented.

For the 2018-19 year Ocado forecast revenue growth in its retail business of 10-15 percent as it increases its fulfilment capacity and grows market share in the UK. It also forecast growth in retail core earnings.

But it said while the targeting of further partnership deals would generate additional cash fees for the technology solutions side of the group there would be a short term hit to profits.

Adoption of a new accounting standard will mean technology solutions revenue will only be recognised once a customer's first customer fulfilment centre (CFC) is opened. However, build costs will still have to be recognised.

With no CFCs expected to open in 2019 Ocado forecast a decline in technology solutions EBITDA, due to the 15-20 million pounds of additional operating costs necessary to prepare the CFCs and to provide features on the platform.

Total capital expenditure for the group in 2018-19 was expected to be 350 million pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)