Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Occidental Petroleum Corporation    OXY

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(OXY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ANADARKO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corporation - OXY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/19/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, April 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until April 20, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) if they purchased the Company's shares between February 20, 2015 and May 2, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Anadarko and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-apc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by April 20, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Anadarko and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On May 2, 2017, the Company announced it 1Q2017 financial results disclosing a $467 million impairment charge and a $435 million expense related to its Shenandoah oil field project, touted by the Company in prior periods, stating that it had "suspended further appraisal activities" due to testing results and the commodity-price environment and that the exploratory well costs could no longer be capitalized.

On this news, the price of Anadarko's shares declined, injuring investors.

The case is Georgia Firefighters' Pension Fund v. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, et al., 4:20-cv-00576.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anadarko-24-hour-deadline-alert-former-louisiana-attorney-general-and-kahn-swick--foti-llc-remind-investors-of-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-anadarko-petroleum-corporation-now-a-wholly-owned-subsidiary-of-occidental-301043060.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPO
10:51pANADARKO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWI..
PR
04/17ANADARKO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swi..
BU
04/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Apple, J.C Penney
04/16WARREN BUFFETT : Occidental Pays Back Buffett In Stock -- WSJ
DJ
04/15Debt-Laden Occidental Opts to Pay Buffett's Dividend in Shares -- Update
DJ
04/15WARREN BUFFETT : Debt-Laden Occidental Opts to Pay Buffett's Dividend in Shares
DJ
04/15OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financi..
AQ
04/14Texas Regulators Weigh Historic Oil Cuts After Coronavirus--2nd Update
DJ
04/14Texas Regulators Weigh Historic Oil Cuts After Coronavirus--Update
DJ
04/14Texas Regulators Weigh Historic Oil Cuts After Coronavirus
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group