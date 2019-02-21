Log in
Occidental Petroleum Corporation    OXY

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(OXY)
Annual report [Section 13 and 15(d), not S-K Item 405] Acc-no: 0000797468-19-000004 (34 Act) Size: 21 MB

02/21/2019

Mailing Address 5 GREENWAY PLAZASUITE 110HOUSTON TX 77046

Business Address 5 GREENWAY PLAZASUITE 110HOUSTON TX 77046 7132157000

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ (Filer) : 0000797468 (see all company filings)

: 954035997 | State of Incorp.: DE | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: 10-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-09210 | Film No.: 19623042
: 1311 Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas
Assistant Director 4

Disclaimer

OXY - Occidental Petroleum Corporation published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 22:54:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 509 M
EBIT 2019 3 540 M
Net income 2019 2 169 M
Debt 2019 8 322 M
Yield 2019 5,13%
P/E ratio 2019 22,89
P/E ratio 2020 19,34
EV / Sales 2019 3,63x
EV / Sales 2020 3,51x
Capitalization 51 531 M
Technical analysis trends OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 77,8 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vicki A. Hollub President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eugene L. Batchelder Independent Chairman
Cedric W. Burgher Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Feick Independent Director
E. Spencer Abraham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.18%51 531
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.56%81 335
CNOOC LTD14.80%79 817
EOG RESOURCES14.33%57 283
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD12.75%33 916
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD-3.90%25 968
