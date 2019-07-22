Log in
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(OXY)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Occidental Leaders Push Shareholders to Reject Carl Icahn's Board Shakeup Plan

0
07/22/2019 | 02:44pm EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Leaders of Occidental Petroleum Corp. are pushing their shareholders to reject billionaire investor Carl Icahn's bid to replace four directors at the company, urging them to not sign Mr. Icahn's written requests for a board shakeup.

Last week, Mr. Icahn and his multiple affiliates filed a solicitation statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the board reorganization.

Mr. Icahn said the company's current directors made a number of mistakes in pursuing Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Occidental is set to acquire Anadarko for $38 billion, after waging a bidding war with Chevron Corp. In a letter Monday, Mr. Icahn echoed his criticism of Occidental's planned acquisition.

Occidental's most recent annual meeting was in early May and another director election about 10 weeks later isn't in Occidental's and stockholders' best interests, said Vicki Hollub, Occidental's president and chief executive officer, and Eugene Batchelder, Occidental's board chairman, in a shareholder letter

Ms. Hollub and Mr. Batchelder said in the letter that Mr. Icahn doesn't understand the strategic or financial merits of the Anadarko deal.

They also said they believe Mr. Icahn's board nominees would interfere with Occidental's ability to integrate Anadarko's assets and complete its divestiture and deleveraging plan.

Mr. Icahn told The Wall Street Journal that he seeks to prevent Occidental from striking future deals that would hurt the value of the company.

"We are not going to micromanage the Anadarko deal," Mr. Icahn said by phone. "That milk has been spilled."

Mr. Icahn's nominees include Nicholas Graziano, a portfolio manager at Icahn Capital, and Andrew Langham, general counsel of Icahn Enterprises LP.

Mr. Icahn is also nominating John Hofmeister, the founder and chief executive officer of not-for-profit association Citizens for Affordable Energy and a former president of Shell Oil Co., and Alan LeFevre, a board member of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. and former chief financial officer of Jarden Corp.

Through his various affiliates, Mr. Icahn has about a 4.4% stake in Occidental.

In buying Anadarko, Occidental is gaining prized assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico.

Chevron had agreed to purchase Anadarko for about $33 billion on April 12, but Occidental offered the oil company $38 billion on April 24 and then sealed its bid by boosting the cash portion of its offer. Occidental's deal with Anadarko is expected to close in the second half of 2019.

A number of large Occidental shareholders, including T. Rowe Price Group Inc., opposed the deal over and voted against board members at the company's annual meeting. The mutual-fund giant and other investors said they were dismayed that Occidental's use of external financing would allow the company to avoid a shareholder vote on the transaction.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANADARKO PETROLEUM -0.02% 73.365 Delayed Quote.67.38%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION -0.38% 52.13 Delayed Quote.-14.74%
WTI 0.14% 56.14 Delayed Quote.24.56%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 16 496 M
EBIT 2019 3 879 M
Net income 2019 2 462 M
Debt 2019 8 237 M
Yield 2019 6,00%
P/E ratio 2019 15,0x
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,87x
EV / Sales2020 2,24x
Capitalization 39 161 M
Chart OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Occidental Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 60,81  $
Last Close Price 52,33  $
Spread / Highest target 52,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vicki A. Hollub President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eugene L. Batchelder Independent Chairman
Cedric W. Burgher Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Feick Independent Director
E. Spencer Abraham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-14.74%39 161
CNOOC LTD7.89%75 044
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.24%68 184
EOG RESOURCES INC.-0.19%50 511
ANADARKO PETROLEUM67.38%36 866
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD3.37%31 032
