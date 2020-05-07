Occidental Petroleum : ​​​​​1st Quarter 2020 Conference Call Slide

Log in
05/07/2020

First Quarter

Earnings Conference Call

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

May 6, 2020

Cautionary Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements about Occidental Petroleum Corporation's ("Occidental") expectations, beliefs, plans or forecasts. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Occidental's control. Actual results may differ from anticipated results, sometimes materially, and reported or expected results should not be considered an indication of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: the extent to which Occidental is able to successfully integrate Anadarko Petroleum Corporation ("Anadarko"), manage expanded operations and realize the anticipated benefits of combining Occidental and Anadarko; the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic; Occidental's indebtedness and other payment obligations, including the need to generate sufficient cash flows to fund operations; Occidental's ability to successfully monetize select assets, repay or refinance debt and the impact of changes to Occidental's credit ratings; assumptions about energy markets and fluctuations in global and local commodity and commodity-futures prices; supply and demand considerations for, and the prices of, Occidental's products and services; actions by OPEC and non-OPEC oil producing countries; results from operations and competitive conditions; unexpected changes in costs; availability of capital resources, levels of capital expenditures and contractual obligations; the regulatory approval environment; not successfully completing, or any material delay of, field developments, expansion projects, capital expenditures, efficiency projects, acquisitions or dispositions; uncertainties and liabilities associated with acquired and divested properties and businesses; risks associated with acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures, such as difficulties integrating businesses, uncertainty associated with financial projections, projected synergies, restructuring, increased costs and adverse tax consequences; uncertainties about the estimated quantities of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves; lower-than-expected production from development projects or acquisitions; Occidental's ability to realize the anticipated benefits from prior or future streamlining actions to reduce fixed costs, simplify or improve processes and improve Occidental's competitiveness; exploration, drilling or other operational risks; disruptions to, capacity constraints in, or other limitations on the pipeline systems that deliver Occidental's oil and natural gas and other processing and transportation considerations; general economic conditions, including slowdowns, domestically or internationally, and volatility in the securities, capital or credit markets; uncertainty from the expected discontinuance of LIBOR and transition to any other interest rate benchmark; adverse tax consequences; governmental actions and political conditions and events; legislative or regulatory changes; environmental risks and liability under international, provincial, federal, regional, state, tribal, local and foreign environmental laws and regulations (including remedial actions); asset and goodwill impairments; litigation; disruption or interruption of production or manufacturing or facility damage due to accidents, chemical releases, labor unrest, weather, natural disasters, cyber- attacks or insurgent activity; the creditworthiness and performance of our counterparties; failure of risk management; Occidental's ability to retain and hire key personnel; reorganization or restructuring of Occidental's operations; changes in tax rates; and actions by third parties that are beyond Occidental's control. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Unless legally required, Occidental does not undertake any obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward- looking statement, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in any forward-looking statement appear in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of Occidental's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 ("2019 Form 10-K"), and in Occidental's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Use of non-GAAP Financial Information

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. Where available, reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures can be found on Occidental's website at www.oxy.com.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable and possible reserves. Any reserve estimates provided in this presentation that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves and/or other estimated reserves not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the oil and gas disclosures in our 2019 Form 10-K and other reports and filings with the SEC. Copies are available from the SEC and through our website, www.oxy.com.

2

Occidental

First Quarter Highlights

Financial Results and Guidance

Closing Remarks

3

First Quarter 2020 Highlights

1.4

50%+

MMboed

Capex Reduction

31

$1.2 B

Mboed Midpoint

of Cost

Guidance Beat

Reductions

Strong Operational

Additional Capex

Excellence Across

& Operating

All Business Units

Reductions

>600 Mbod

Export Capacity

>800 Mbod

Pipeline Capacity to the Gulf Coast

Flow Assurance & Optionality

4

Quick and Decisive Action Taken

Moderate 25% Base Decline

Rapid Cost Reduction

Base Management

  • $1.2 B in additional operating and corporate costs savings identified
  • Lowering 2Q 2020 domestic opex to $6.25/boe
  • Cost savings:
    • Significant contractor reductions
    • Operational improvements
    • Deploy surplus equipment
    • Utilizing automation to work remotely
    • Compensation, bonus, and subsidies reductions

> Hiring freeze

Reservoir management expertise

Well and lease profitability

Low Oil Price

analysis

Operating initiatives:

Resilience

>

Evaluate alternative

operating methods

>

Protect reservoir integrity

Lowering

>

Injection optimization

Cash Flow

>

Rationalize well maintenance

Neutrality

and workovers

> Maintain flexibility to ramp up production when appropriate

5

Enhancing Our Financial Resilience

$$

Cost Savings

Moderate Activity

Cash Generation

Maximize Liquidity

Long-Term Value Creation

Reduced 2020 Capital

Improving Cash Flow

Available Liquidity

Remains Intact

Budget Over 50%3

Neutrality

$5 B Credit Facility Available5

Synergy Capture Complete1

$2.4 B - $2.6 B

Retained Significant

~$1.0 B of Cash6

Additional $1.2 B

Substantial Activity

No Debt Maturities

Upside Potential

Operating and Corporate

Reduction

in 20207

Cost Reductions

Over 70% of Capital

Asset Divestiture Proceeds

$7 B Debt Repaid

Optimizing Overhead2

April 2020 Preferred

Synergies Captured

Hedged Position Expected

~$400 MM Quarterly Run-Rate

to Generate $1.1 B4

Dividend Paid in Common

Shutting in Non-Economic

Stock

Production

1Opex and overhead 2Overhead is defined 4Brent prices <$45.00 5As of 4/30/2020 putable for $992 MM in October 2020

as SG&A, other operating expenses, and exploration overhead 3Percentage reduction uses midpoint of original 2020 Capital budget of $5.2 B to $5.4 B

6Cash and cash equivalents of $860 MM and restricted cash and cash equivalents of $185 MM as of 04/30/2020

7Excludes 2036 Zero-Coupon notes

6

Occidental

First Quarter Highlights

Financial Results and Guidance

Closing Remarks

7

Debt Management

Free Cash Flow

  • Improving cash flow neutrality
  • Paying Preferred in shares increases FCF by $200 MM quarterly

Cash on Balance Sheet

  • ~$1.0 B Cash and cash equivalents as of April 30, 20201

Bank Credit Facility

  • $5 B in Credit facility availability2

Near-Term Debt Maturities ($ B)

$6.4

Outstanding Debt

$4.7

$3.9

$3.4

$1.9

$1.2

$0.8

$0.9

$0.3

$0.0

$0.1

20203

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2021-2022 Debt Management Options

  • Apply FCF and asset divestitures proceeds to debt reduction
  • Exchange debt / extend maturities
  • Refinance debt / access capital markets

1Cash and cash equivalents of ~$860 MM and restricted cash and cash equivalents of ~$185 MM as of 04/30/2020 2As of 04/30/2020

2As of 04/30/2020

3Excludes 2036 Zero-Coupon notes putable for $992 MM in October 2020

8

First Quarter 2020 Results

Reported

Adjusted EPS

($0.52)

Reported diluted EPS

($2.49)

1Q20 CFFO before working capital

$1.4 B

Excluding 1Q20 merger related costs

$1.6 B

1Q20 Capital expenditures1

$1.3 B

Dividend payments on common stock

$0.7 B

Cash balance as of 03/31/20202

$2.3 B

Total continuing operations production (Mboed)

1,416

Total Permian Resources production (Mboed)

474

1Q20 Reported versus Guidance Midpoint

Mboed

Reconciliation

Rockies:improved base performance, higher OBO

+16

and royalty production

Permian Resources:improved time-to-market,

+13

higher uptime, and better well performance

GoM:higher than expected uptime

+1

International:higher Oman production from better

well performance and PSC Impacts

+1

+31

1Excludes discontinued operations (Algeria and Ghana) 2Cash and cash equivalents of ~$2.02 B and

restricted cash and cash equivalents of ~$242 MM as of 03/31/2020

9

Note: See the reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures on our website

Second Quarter 2020 Guidance Estimates

Oil & Gas

OxyChem

Production1

$80 MM pre-tax income

  • Total Company: 1,340 - 1,400 Mboed

Permian Resources: 432 - 442 Mboed

Marketing & Midstream3

Additional Domestic: 622 - 662 Mboed

($310) - ($350) MM pre-tax income

International2: 286 - 296 Mboed

Midland - MEH spread of

Production Costs

$2.05 / Bbl.

  • Domestic Oil & Gas: $6.25/boe

Corporate

Domestic tax rate: 22%

International tax rate: 45%

Interest expense: ~$350 MM4

Total Company capex: $500 MM

Exploration Expense5

~$30 MM

DD&A

Oil & Gas: ~$15.60 / boe

OxyChem and Midstream: ~$170 MM

1Includes expected shut-ins of ~45 Mboed for OPEC+ production cuts and economic reasons, does not include any potential storage or flow-relatedshut-ins2Includes estimated Algerian

10

production for Q2 of 35 - 40 Mboed 3Midstream excludes WES equity income 4Interest expense excludes interest income 5Exploration expense includes exploration overhead

Occidental

First Quarter Highlights

Financial Results and Guidance

Closing Remarks

11

Core Differentiators

Low Cost

Operator

  • Best in class operator with top wells
  • Safety performance leadership
  • Unmatched reservoir characterization and subsurface ability
  • Infrastructure advantage to realize lower operating costs

Diversified

Portfolio

  • 14 assets across 6 different countries
  • Integrated businesses
  • Attractive exploration opportunities

Long-Term

Sustainability

2020+

Carbon Reduction Leadership

  • Leader in carbon capture utilization and sequestration (CCUS) development
  • World's largest handler of CO2for EOR
  • Leader in Permian emissions intensity
  • Innovation through commercial partnerships

Decades of High

Return Inventory

  • Flexibility to adjust spending and production
  • Dominant positions in prolific basins
  • Low decline international assets

12

2020 Budget

Appendix

Synergy Capture Update

Well Performance

Financial Information

Asset Overview

Governance

13

2020 Capital Budget

2020 Capital Program by Asset

Protecting Asset Integrity

Key Program Highlights

  • Revised 2020 capital budget demonstrates commitment to achieving cash flow neutrality
  • 2020 capital budget reflects synergy capture and additional spending reduction
  • 2020 capital budget represents over 50% reduction
  • 2020 base decline of 25%

$5.2 - 5.4 B

$0.1$0.2 $0.3

$0.4

$0.5

$0.7

$0.9

$2.2

Marketing & Midstream

Exploration & Corporate

OxyChem

Permian EOR

GoM

International

Rockies

Permian Resources

$2.4 - 2.6 B

$0.2$0.1 $0.2 $0.2 $0.2

$0.4 $0.3

$0.9

Original 2020 Guidance

Current 2020 Guidance

Note: Capital spending excludes Ghana

14

Reduced Activity - Domestic Unconventional Assets

100%

75%

50%

25%

Permian Resources

2Q - 4Q Activity

$0.3 B

~2 Gross

~2 Net

Capex

Rigs

Rigs

Base Maint

OBO

OBO

Facilities

TX

Delaware

Drill

DJ Basin

Complete

TX

& Equip

Delaware

35 - 45

$0.1 B

AppraisalWells Online

100%

Capex

Base Maint

Midland

75%

OBO

50%

Facilities

TX

Delaware

Drill

25%

Complete

& Equip

Rockies

2Q - 4Q Activity

Powder

River

Basin

GrowthTX

CapexDelaware

~0 Gross

~0 Net

Rigs

Rigs

10 - 15

Wells Online

Powder

River Basin

DJ Basin

0%

Net Capex by

Gross Operated

Total Net Rigs

Wells Online1

Type

Rigs

1Q 2020

$0.6 B

14 rigs

10 rigs

80 wells

TY 2020

$0.9 B

5 rigs

4 rigs

115 - 125 wells

0%

Net Capex by

Gross Operated

Total Net Rigs

Wells Online 1

Type

Rigs

1Q 2020

$0.2 B

3 rigs

2 rigs

64 wells

TY 2020

$0.3 B

1 rig

1 rig

74 - 79 wells

1Gross company operated wells online

15

2020 Budget

Appendix

Synergy Capture Update

Well Performance

Financial Information

Asset Overview

Governance

16

Overhead and Opex Cost Savings

$1.1 B Synergy Target Achieved + $1.2 B of Additional Cost Savings in 2020

3.5

3.0

2.5

$0.9 B

2.0

$0.6 B

1.5

$3.1 B

$2.2 B

1.0

$1.6 B

0.5

0.0

2018

Overhead

2020 Initial

Additional

2020 Current

Combined

Synergies

Budget

Savings

Outlook

Overhead

1

Overhead Savings

Employee/Contractor Savings

$1,100 MM

Asset Rationalization

$165 MM

Real Estate and Other

$235 MM

$1,500 MM

$200 MM

Procurement and supply chain integration

Opex Synergies

Curtailing uneconomic production

+

$600 MM of

Maintenance optimization

Additional Opex

Savings

Improved operational efficiency

1Overhead is defined as SG&A (~$1.2 B), other operating expense (~$1.8 B) and exploration overhead (~$0.1 B)

17

Cash Conservation

Quickly Responding to Lower Oil Prices

  • Increasingre-use of equipment and materials
    • Optimizing testing specifications and procedures to maximize equipment life
    • Ensuring transparency of equipment and material inventory across organization
  • Optimizing maintenance activities
    • Rationalize well maintenance and workovers
    • Predictive versus time based maintenance
    • Utilizing real time data for enhanced performance monitoring
  • Lowering energy consumption through equipment performance and operational optimization
    • Calibrating equipment to run at maximum efficiency
    • Adjusting demand timing in areas with dynamic utility pricing to lower average $/kWh
  • Increasing operational efficiency - understanding every dollar spent and eliminating waste
    • Replacing rental equipment with owned
    • Optimizing logistics leveraging GIS data
    • Utilizing new technologies to internalize 3rdparty services
    • Optimizing chemical usage
  • Adjusting contract support for activity level
    • Backfilling contract labor with employees
  • Curtailing uneconomic barrels safely and efficiently
    • Dynamic modeling of well economics to quickly respond to lower prices
  • CO2injection optimization

18

2020 Budget

Appendix

Synergy Capture Update

Well Performance

Financial Information

Asset Overview

Governance

19

2020 Oil Hedges

Three-Way Costless Collar

Enhances Monthly Cash Flow by ~$106 MM

When Brent Averages <$45 in a Calendar Month

$80

Short Call

$74.16

$75

$70

Short Put

Long Put

$65

$45

$55

($/bbl)

$60

$55

Price

$50

Realized

$45

$40

$35

$30

Realized Brent + $10

Realized

Realized Brent

Realized

$55

$74.16

$25

$25

$35

$45

$55

$65

$74.16

$85

Brent ($/bbl)

Details

Summary December 2019 derivative instruments

2020 Settlement

Three-way collars (Oil MBBL/day)

350

Average price per barrel (Brent oil pricing)

Ceiling sold price (call)

$74.16

Floor purchase price (put)

$55.00

Floor sold price (put)

$45.00

2021 Settlement

Call options sold (Oil MBBL/day)

350

Average price per barrel (Brent oil pricing)

Ceiling sold price (call)

$74.16

Note: As of December 31, 2019

20

2020 Budget

Appendix

Synergy Capture Update

Well Performance

Financial Information

Asset Overview

Governance

21

Rapid Value Capture - Silvertip - TX Delaware

Demonstrated Life of Field Value Creation

Developing the best wells for lower cost

Subsurface

Drilling

Completion

Production

Expect to recover 7% more oil per

14% improvement in drill days

$2.4 MM savings per well

23% reduction in downtime from 3Q

section with 14% fewer wells

2019 to March 2020

Silvertip Gun Barrel Illustration

3rdBSS

Previous

Wolfcamp X

layout

Wolfcamp Y

Wolfcamp A

3rdBSS

Oxy

Wolfcamp X

design

Wolfcamp Y

Wolfcamp A

Optimized landings to improve productivity and limit interference

Shifted spacing to avoid over capitalization and vertical stacking of wellbores

Drilled new record 10,000' well in

15.2 days, beating previous APC record by >7 days and previous Oxy record by >4 days

Oxy's average of all Wolfcamp 10,000' wells drilled in Silvertip averaged 24 days, ~4 days faster

than APC's 2019 average

Silvertip 10,000' Drilling Days

APC 2019

Oxy Post-Close

10,000' Silvertip Well

APC Baseline

Oxy Design

Proppant Loading

2,500#/ft.

2,150#/ft.

Pump rates

60-70 bpm

120 bpm

Stages pumped

3 per day

8 - 10 per day

Two-well frac duration

24 days

16 days

Clean-out duration

3 - 5 days

<1 day

Recent completions of five well development in Silvertip using Oxy's casing design resulted in total savings of $2.4 MM per well

Higher pump rates allow better stimulation, faster stage execution

Successful trial of E-Frac on six-well pad, significant reduction in diesel usage

Lower cost materials and services through strategic sourcing

Optimized operational practices to improve uptime and recover down production more quickly

First Silvertip well with Oxy engineered flowback 150 day cum of 361 Mbo (489 Mboe) vs. APC average of ~150 Mbo

Reduced obligation well count and 5,000' well count significantly from original 2020 plan

Total Hours of Downtime

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

'19

'19

'19

'19

'19

'19

'20

'20

'20 22

Basin Leading

Improvement in

Well Performance

  • 4D Frac Modeling
  • Seismic and Geomechanical Characterization
  • Customized Section Development
  • Next Generation Well Designs
  • Tier 1 Investment Strategy

Cumulative Mboe

Permian Resources Hz Unconventional Well Performance

90 Day Cum Improvement

1st Year Cum Improvement

+299% from 2015 to 2020

+163% from 2015 to 2019

400

+20% from 2019 to 2020

+17% from 2018 to 2019

2019

350

2018

300

2017

250

2016

2020

200

150

2015

100

50

0

0

90

180

270

360

Days

Note: Data includes all Oxy horizontal Permian unconventional wells online in each year and horizontal wells from Legacy APC acreage with Oxy's Atlas casing design in 2020 23

Leading Delaware Basin Well Performance

6 Month Cumulative Oil Top 100 Wells1

Oxy's subsurface expertise delivers Basin leading wells

for less cost:

35Competitors use 26% more proppant: >$500 M

Basin

30

Delaware

25

20

in the

100 Wells

15

10

of Top

5

#

0

Peer 1

Peer 2

Peer 3

Peer 4

Peer 5

Legacy APC

Peer 6

Peer 7

Peer 8

Peer 9

OXY

12 Month Cumulative Oil Top 100 Wells2

Oxy has >20% of the best wells, while drilling less than

7% of total Delaware Basin wells

25

Basin

20

Delaware

15

in the

Top 100 Wells

10

5

# of

0

Peer 1

Peer 2

Peer 3

Peer 4

Peer 5

Legacy APC

Peer 6

Peer 7

Peer 8

Peer 9

Peer 10

Peer 11

Peer 12

OXY

1Source: IHS Enerdeq as of 4/13/2020, horizontals >500ft online since January 2018 with 6 month oil production available. Peers in Top 100 include: Legacy APC, BTA OIL, CXO, DVN, EOG, FANG, Kaiser-Francis, RDS,

XEC, XOM

2Source: IHS Enerdeq as of 4/13/2020, horizontals >500ft online since January 2018 with 12 month oil production available. Peers in Top 100 include: Legacy APC, BP, BTA OIL, Colgate, CXO, DVN, EOG, FANG, JAG,

24

PDC, RDS, XEC, XOM

2020 Budget

Appendix

Synergy Capture Update

Well Performance

Financial Information

Asset Overview

Governance

25

Largest U.S. Acreage Holder

14.4 MM Net Total U.S. Acres

Rockies

1.5 MM Acres

Powder River Basin - 0.4 MM

DJ Basin - 0.9 MM

Excludes acreage outside of active operating

areas

Uinta Basin 0.2 MM

Land Grant

7.0 MM Acres1

  • Fee ownership of oil and gas mineral and hard rock minerals
  • Some surface ownership
  • Enhances economic returns for oil and gas development
  • No lease expirations
  • Royalty revenue from 3rdparties

Permian

3.1 MM Acres

Permian Unconventional - 1.7 MM

Permian Conventional - 1.4 MM

Gulf of Mexico

1.0 MM Acres

Other Onshore

2.4 MM Acres

Other Onshore US consists of legacy

acreage and fee minerals outside of Oxy's

core operated areas

Note: As of 2019. Acreage totals only include oil and gas minerals. Oxy has ~2 MM net acres on federal land with ~1 MM onshore and ~1 MM offshore. Total Permian Resources acreage on federal land is ~270 M.

26

1Includes 0.6 MM Land Grant minerals associated with core DJ operating areas which is also included in the DJ acreage total above.

U.S. Onshore Overview

Rockies

Land Grant

Permian

1.5 MM Acres

7.0 MM Acres1

3.1 MM Acres

1Q20 Net Production

Oil

NGLs

Gas

Total

(MBOED)

(MBBLD)

(MMCFD)

Permian Resources

273

101

600

474

Permian EOR

115

30

33

151

DJ Basin

121

79

756

326

Other Domestic

17

8

216

61

Total

526

218

1,605

1,012

1Includes 0.6 MM Land Grant minerals associated with core DJ operating areas which is also included in the Rockies acreage total

27

Note: Acreage amounts presented on this slide are net acres

Gulf of Mexico Overview

Gulf of Mexico

1.0 MM Acres

1Q20 Net Production

Total

Oil (MBOED)

136

NGLs (MBBLD)

12

Gas (MMCFD)

90

Total

163

Note: Acreage amounts presented on this slide are net acres

28

International Overview

Algeria

0.5 MM Acres

Colombia

2.0 MM Acres

U.A.E.

1.5 MM Acres

Oman

6.0 MM Acres

1Q20 Net Production1

Oil

NGLs

Gas

Total

(MBOED)

(MBBLD)

(MMCFD)

Latin America

33

-

8

34

Al Hosn

13

25

234

77

Dolphin

6

8

155

40

Oman

67

-

139

90

Total

119

33

536

241

1Excludes production from discontinued operations as of 03/31/2020

29

Note: Acreage amounts presented on this slide are gross acres

Algeria Overview

Oxy WI Block

Unitized Field Boundary

Oil Field

Gas/Condensate

Export Pipeline

BLOCK 404A

Central Storage

BLOCK 208

  • Generates significant free cash flow at low prices
  • Substantial remaining field life in world class reservoirs: 2.5+ B bbls of liquids produced to date
  • Strong 30+ year relationship with Algeria
  • 472,000 gross acres in the Berkine Basin
  • 2020 Full Year Capex of $30 MM
  • 1Q 2020 Net Production of 54 Mboepd1

1Algeria production not included in total 1Q 2020 continuing operations production

30

2020 Budget

Appendix

Synergy Capture Update

Well Performance

Financial Information

Asset Overview

Governance

31

Highly Skilled and Diverse Board Provides Strategic Oversight

Focused on Creating Shareholder Value

  • Six new directors added since 2019 Annual Meeting, demonstrating the Board's commitment to refreshment
  • Board-recommendedcharter amendments for vote at the
    2020 Annual Meeting include governance-related proposals to:
    • Lower the threshold ownership requirement to call a special meeting from 25% to 15% of shares outstanding
    • Lower the threshold ownership requirement to request a record date to take action by written consent from 20% to 15% of shares outstanding
  • Board adopted a limited duration stockholder rights plan
  • Long history of returning cash to shareholders
  • Annual board strategic reviews
  • Actively engage with shareholders
  • Track record of responsiveness
  • Focused on emerging industry risks and opportunities
  • Dedicated to environmental and sustainability matters
  • Meaningful director stock ownership guidelines

Independence1

10 of 11

Nominees are Independent

Years of Service1

5

2

2

2

Diversity1

0-2

3-5

6-8

9+

# of Years of Service

27%

Diverse

1Based on 2020 Annual Meeting nominees

32

Disclaimer

OXY - Occidental Petroleum Corporation published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
