Occidental Petroleum : ​​​​​1st Quarter 2020 Conference Call Slide

Cautionary Statements Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements about Occidental Petroleum Corporation's ("Occidental") expectations, beliefs, plans or forecasts. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Occidental's control. Actual results may differ from anticipated results, sometimes materially, and reported or expected results should not be considered an indication of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: the extent to which Occidental is able to successfully integrate Anadarko Petroleum Corporation ("Anadarko"), manage expanded operations and realize the anticipated benefits of combining Occidental and Anadarko; the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic; Occidental's indebtedness and other payment obligations, including the need to generate sufficient cash flows to fund operations; Occidental's ability to successfully monetize select assets, repay or refinance debt and the impact of changes to Occidental's credit ratings; assumptions about energy markets and fluctuations in global and local commodity and commodity-futures prices; supply and demand considerations for, and the prices of, Occidental's products and services; actions by OPEC and non-OPEC oil producing countries; results from operations and competitive conditions; unexpected changes in costs; availability of capital resources, levels of capital expenditures and contractual obligations; the regulatory approval environment; not successfully completing, or any material delay of, field developments, expansion projects, capital expenditures, efficiency projects, acquisitions or dispositions; uncertainties and liabilities associated with acquired and divested properties and businesses; risks associated with acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures, such as difficulties integrating businesses, uncertainty associated with financial projections, projected synergies, restructuring, increased costs and adverse tax consequences; uncertainties about the estimated quantities of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves; lower-than-expected production from development projects or acquisitions; Occidental's ability to realize the anticipated benefits from prior or future streamlining actions to reduce fixed costs, simplify or improve processes and improve Occidental's competitiveness; exploration, drilling or other operational risks; disruptions to, capacity constraints in, or other limitations on the pipeline systems that deliver Occidental's oil and natural gas and other processing and transportation considerations; general economic conditions, including slowdowns, domestically or internationally, and volatility in the securities, capital or credit markets; uncertainty from the expected discontinuance of LIBOR and transition to any other interest rate benchmark; adverse tax consequences; governmental actions and political conditions and events; legislative or regulatory changes; environmental risks and liability under international, provincial, federal, regional, state, tribal, local and foreign environmental laws and regulations (including remedial actions); asset and goodwill impairments; litigation; disruption or interruption of production or manufacturing or facility damage due to accidents, chemical releases, labor unrest, weather, natural disasters, cyber- attacks or insurgent activity; the creditworthiness and performance of our counterparties; failure of risk management; Occidental's ability to retain and hire key personnel; reorganization or restructuring of Occidental's operations; changes in tax rates; and actions by third parties that are beyond Occidental's control. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Unless legally required, Occidental does not undertake any obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward- looking statement, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in any forward-looking statement appear in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of Occidental's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 ("2019 Form 10-K"), and in Occidental's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Use of non-GAAP Financial Information This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. Where available, reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures can be found on Occidental's website at www.oxy.com. Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable and possible reserves. Any reserve estimates provided in this presentation that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves and/or other estimated reserves not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the oil and gas disclosures in our 2019 Form 10-K and other reports and filings with the SEC. Copies are available from the SEC and through our website, www.oxy.com. 2 Occidental • First Quarter Highlights • Financial Results and Guidance • Closing Remarks 3 First Quarter 2020 Highlights 1.4 50%+ MMboed Capex Reduction 31 $1.2 B Mboed Midpoint of Cost Guidance Beat Reductions Strong Operational Additional Capex Excellence Across & Operating All Business Units Reductions >600 Mbod Export Capacity >800 Mbod Pipeline Capacity to the Gulf Coast Flow Assurance & Optionality 4 Quick and Decisive Action Taken Moderate 25% Base Decline Rapid Cost Reduction Base Management $1.2 B in additional operating and corporate costs savings identified

Lowering 2Q 2020 domestic opex to $6.25/boe

Cost savings:

Significant contractor reductions Operational improvements Deploy surplus equipment Utilizing automation to work remotely Compensation, bonus, and subsidies reductions

> Hiring freeze • Reservoir management expertise •Well and lease profitability Low Oil Price analysis • Operating initiatives: Resilience > Evaluate alternative operating methods > Protect reservoir integrity Lowering > Injection optimization Cash Flow > Rationalize well maintenance Neutrality and workovers > Maintain flexibility to ramp up production when appropriate 5 Enhancing Our Financial Resilience $$ Cost Savings Moderate Activity Cash Generation Maximize Liquidity Long-Term Value Creation Reduced 2020 Capital Improving Cash Flow Available Liquidity Remains Intact Budget Over 50%3 Neutrality $5 B Credit Facility Available5 Synergy Capture Complete1 $2.4 B - $2.6 B Retained Significant ~$1.0 B of Cash6 Additional $1.2 B Substantial Activity No Debt Maturities Upside Potential Operating and Corporate Reduction in 20207 Cost Reductions Over 70% of Capital Asset Divestiture Proceeds $7 B Debt Repaid Optimizing Overhead2 April 2020 Preferred Synergies Captured Hedged Position Expected ~$400 MM Quarterly Run-Rate to Generate $1.1 B4 Dividend Paid in Common Shutting in Non-Economic Stock Production 1Opex and overhead 2Overhead is defined 4Brent prices <$45.00 5As of 4/30/2020 putable for $992 MM in October 2020 as SG&A, other operating expenses, and exploration overhead 3Percentage reduction uses midpoint of original 2020 Capital budget of $5.2 B to $5.4 B 6Cash and cash equivalents of $860 MM and restricted cash and cash equivalents of $185 MM as of 04/30/2020 7Excludes 2036 Zero-Coupon notes 6 Occidental • First Quarter Highlights • Financial Results and Guidance • Closing Remarks 7 Debt Management Free Cash Flow Improving cash flow neutrality

Paying Preferred in shares increases FCF by $200 MM quarterly Cash on Balance Sheet ~$1.0 B Cash and cash equivalents as of April 30, 2020 1 Bank Credit Facility $5 B in Credit facility availability 2 Near-Term Debt Maturities ($ B) $6.4 Outstanding Debt $4.7 $3.9 $3.4 $1.9 $1.2 $0.8 $0.9 $0.3 $0.0 $0.1 20203 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2021-2022 Debt Management Options Apply FCF and asset divestitures proceeds to debt reduction

Exchange debt / extend maturities

Refinance debt / access capital markets 1Cash and cash equivalents of ~$860 MM and restricted cash and cash equivalents of ~$185 MM as of 04/30/2020 2As of 04/30/2020 3Excludes 2036 Zero-Coupon notes putable for $992 MM in October 2020 8 First Quarter 2020 Results Reported Adjusted EPS ($0.52) Reported diluted EPS ($2.49) 1Q20 CFFO before working capital $1.4 B Excluding 1Q20 merger related costs $1.6 B 1Q20 Capital expenditures1 $1.3 B Dividend payments on common stock $0.7 B Cash balance as of 03/31/20202 $2.3 B Total continuing operations production (Mboed) 1,416 Total Permian Resources production (Mboed) 474 1Q20 Reported versus Guidance Midpoint Mboed Reconciliation Rockies:improved base performance, higher OBO +16 and royalty production Permian Resources:improved time-to-market, +13 higher uptime, and better well performance GoM:higher than expected uptime +1 International:higher Oman production from better well performance and PSC Impacts +1 +31 1Excludes discontinued operations (Algeria and Ghana) 2Cash and cash equivalents of ~$2.02 B and restricted cash and cash equivalents of ~$242 MM as of 03/31/2020 9 Note: See the reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures on our website Second Quarter 2020 Guidance Estimates Oil & Gas OxyChem Production1 $80 MM pre-tax income Total Company: 1,340 - 1,400 Mboed •Permian Resources: 432 - 442 Mboed Marketing & Midstream3 • Additional Domestic: 622 - 662 Mboed ($310) - ($350) MM pre-tax income • International2: 286 - 296 Mboed •Midland - MEH spread of Production Costs $2.05 / Bbl. Domestic Oil & Gas: $6.25/boe Corporate Domestic tax rate: 22% International tax rate: 45% Interest expense: ~$350 MM4 Total Company capex: $500 MM Exploration Expense5 ~$30 MM DD&A Oil & Gas: ~$15.60 / boe OxyChem and Midstream: ~$170 MM 1Includes expected shut-ins of ~45 Mboed for OPEC+ production cuts and economic reasons, does not include any potential storage or flow-relatedshut-ins2Includes estimated Algerian 10 production for Q2 of 35 - 40 Mboed 3Midstream excludes WES equity income 4Interest expense excludes interest income 5Exploration expense includes exploration overhead Occidental • First Quarter Highlights • Financial Results and Guidance • Closing Remarks 11 Core Differentiators Low Cost Operator Best in class operator with top wells

Safety performance leadership

Unmatched reservoir characterization and subsurface ability

Infrastructure advantage to realize lower operating costs Diversified Portfolio 14 assets across 6 different countries

Integrated businesses

Attractive exploration opportunities Long-Term Sustainability 2020+ Carbon Reduction Leadership Leader in carbon capture utilization and sequestration (CCUS) development

World's largest handler of CO 2 for EOR

for EOR Leader in Permian emissions intensity

Innovation through commercial partnerships Decades of High Return Inventory Flexibility to adjust spending and production

Dominant positions in prolific basins

Low decline international assets 12 • 2020 Budget Appendix • Synergy Capture Update • Well Performance • Financial Information • Asset Overview • Governance 13 2020 Capital Budget 2020 Capital Program by Asset Protecting Asset Integrity Key Program Highlights Revised 2020 capital budget demonstrates commitment to achieving cash flow neutrality

2020 capital budget reflects synergy capture and additional spending reduction

2020 capital budget represents over 50% reduction

2020 base decline of 25% $5.2 - 5.4 B $0.1$0.2 $0.3 $0.4 $0.5 $0.7 $0.9 $2.2 Marketing & Midstream Exploration & Corporate OxyChem Permian EOR GoM International Rockies Permian Resources $2.4 - 2.6 B $0.2$0.1 $0.2 $0.2 $0.2 $0.4 $0.3 $0.9 Original 2020 Guidance Current 2020 Guidance Note: Capital spending excludes Ghana 14 Reduced Activity - Domestic Unconventional Assets 100% 75% 50% 25% Permian Resources 2Q - 4Q Activity $0.3 B ~2 Gross ~2 Net Capex Rigs Rigs Base Maint OBO OBO Facilities TX Delaware Drill DJ Basin Complete TX & Equip Delaware 35 - 45 $0.1 B AppraisalWells Online 100% Capex Base Maint Midland 75% OBO 50% Facilities TX Delaware Drill 25% Complete & Equip Rockies 2Q - 4Q Activity Powder River Basin GrowthTX CapexDelaware ~0 Gross ~0 Net Rigs Rigs 10 - 15 Wells Online Powder River Basin DJ Basin 0% Net Capex by Gross Operated Total Net Rigs Wells Online1 Type Rigs 1Q 2020 $0.6 B 14 rigs 10 rigs 80 wells TY 2020 $0.9 B 5 rigs 4 rigs 115 - 125 wells 0% Net Capex by Gross Operated Total Net Rigs Wells Online 1 Type Rigs 1Q 2020 $0.2 B 3 rigs 2 rigs 64 wells TY 2020 $0.3 B 1 rig 1 rig 74 - 79 wells 1Gross company operated wells online 15 • 2020 Budget Appendix • Synergy Capture Update • Well Performance • Financial Information • Asset Overview • Governance 16 Overhead and Opex Cost Savings $1.1 B Synergy Target Achieved + $1.2 B of Additional Cost Savings in 2020 3.5 3.0 2.5 $0.9 B 2.0 $0.6 B 1.5 $3.1 B $2.2 B 1.0 $1.6 B 0.5 0.0 2018 Overhead 2020 Initial Additional 2020 Current Combined Synergies Budget Savings Outlook Overhead 1 Overhead Savings • Employee/Contractor Savings $1,100 MM • Asset Rationalization $165 MM •Real Estate and Other $235 MM $1,500 MM $200 MM Procurement and supply chain integration Opex Synergies Curtailing uneconomic production + $600 MM of Maintenance optimization Additional Opex Savings Improved operational efficiency 1Overhead is defined as SG&A (~$1.2 B), other operating expense (~$1.8 B) and exploration overhead (~$0.1 B) 17 Cash Conservation Quickly Responding to Lower Oil Prices Increasing re-use of equipment and materials

re-use of equipment and materials Optimizing testing specifications and procedures to maximize equipment life Ensuring transparency of equipment and material inventory across organization

Optimizing maintenance activities

Rationalize well maintenance and workovers Predictive versus time based maintenance Utilizing real time data for enhanced performance monitoring

Lowering energy consumption through equipment performance and operational optimization

Calibrating equipment to run at maximum efficiency Adjusting demand timing in areas with dynamic utility pricing to lower average $/kWh

Increasing operational efficiency - understanding every dollar spent and eliminating waste

Replacing rental equipment with owned Optimizing logistics leveraging GIS data Utilizing new technologies to internalize 3 rd party services Optimizing chemical usage

Adjusting contract support for activity level

Backfilling contract labor with employees

Curtailing uneconomic barrels safely and efficiently

Dynamic modeling of well economics to quickly respond to lower prices

CO 2 injection optimization 18 • 2020 Budget Appendix • Synergy Capture Update • Well Performance • Financial Information • Asset Overview • Governance 19 2020 Oil Hedges Three-Way Costless Collar Enhances Monthly Cash Flow by ~$106 MM When Brent Averages <$45 in a Calendar Month $80 Short Call $74.16 $75 $70 Short Put Long Put $65 $45 $55 ($/bbl) $60 $55 Price $50 Realized $45 $40 $35 $30 Realized Brent + $10 Realized Realized Brent Realized $55 $74.16 $25 $25 $35 $45 $55 $65 $74.16 $85 Brent ($/bbl) Details Summary December 2019 derivative instruments 2020 Settlement Three-way collars (Oil MBBL/day) 350 Average price per barrel (Brent oil pricing) Ceiling sold price (call) $74.16 Floor purchase price (put) $55.00 Floor sold price (put) $45.00 2021 Settlement Call options sold (Oil MBBL/day) 350 Average price per barrel (Brent oil pricing) Ceiling sold price (call) $74.16 Note: As of December 31, 2019 20 • 2020 Budget Appendix • Synergy Capture Update • Well Performance • Financial Information • Asset Overview • Governance 21 Rapid Value Capture - Silvertip - TX Delaware Demonstrated Life of Field Value Creation Developing the best wells for lower cost Subsurface Drilling Completion Production Expect to recover 7% more oil per 14% improvement in drill days $2.4 MM savings per well 23% reduction in downtime from 3Q section with 14% fewer wells 2019 to March 2020 Silvertip Gun Barrel Illustration 3rdBSS Previous Wolfcamp X layout Wolfcamp Y Wolfcamp A 3rdBSS Oxy Wolfcamp X design Wolfcamp Y Wolfcamp A Optimized landings to improve productivity and limit interference Shifted spacing to avoid over capitalization and vertical stacking of wellbores Drilled new record 10,000' well in 15.2 days, beating previous APC record by >7 days and previous Oxy record by >4 days Oxy's average of all Wolfcamp 10,000' wells drilled in Silvertip averaged 24 days, ~4 days faster than APC's 2019 average Silvertip 10,000' Drilling Days APC 2019 Oxy Post-Close 10,000' Silvertip Well APC Baseline Oxy Design Proppant Loading 2,500#/ft. 2,150#/ft. Pump rates 60-70 bpm 120 bpm Stages pumped 3 per day 8 - 10 per day Two-well frac duration 24 days 16 days Clean-out duration 3 - 5 days <1 day Recent completions of five well development in Silvertip using Oxy's casing design resulted in total savings of $2.4 MM per well Higher pump rates allow better stimulation, faster stage execution Successful trial of E-Frac on six-well pad, significant reduction in diesel usage Lower cost materials and services through strategic sourcing Optimized operational practices to improve uptime and recover down production more quickly First Silvertip well with Oxy engineered flowback 150 day cum of 361 Mbo (489 Mboe) vs. APC average of ~150 Mbo Reduced obligation well count and 5,000' well count significantly from original 2020 plan Total Hours of Downtime Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar '19 '19 '19 '19 '19 '19 '20 '20 '20 22 Basin Leading Improvement in Well Performance 4D Frac Modeling

Seismic and Geomechanical Characterization

Customized Section Development

Next Generation Well Designs

Tier 1 Investment Strategy Cumulative Mboe Permian Resources Hz Unconventional Well Performance 90 Day Cum Improvement 1st Year Cum Improvement +299% from 2015 to 2020 +163% from 2015 to 2019 400 +20% from 2019 to 2020 +17% from 2018 to 2019 2019 350 2018 300 2017 250 2016 2020 200 150 2015 100 50 0 0 90 180 270 360 Days Note: Data includes all Oxy horizontal Permian unconventional wells online in each year and horizontal wells from Legacy APC acreage with Oxy's Atlas casing design in 2020 23 Leading Delaware Basin Well Performance 6 Month Cumulative Oil Top 100 Wells1 Oxy's subsurface expertise delivers Basin leading wells for less cost: 35Competitors use 26% more proppant: >$500 M Basin 30 Delaware 25 20 in the 100 Wells 15 10 of Top 5 # 0 Peer 1 Peer 2 Peer 3 Peer 4 Peer 5 Legacy APC Peer 6 Peer 7 Peer 8 Peer 9 OXY 12 Month Cumulative Oil Top 100 Wells2 Oxy has >20% of the best wells, while drilling less than 7% of total Delaware Basin wells 25 Basin 20 Delaware 15 in the Top 100 Wells 10 5 # of 0 Peer 1 Peer 2 Peer 3 Peer 4 Peer 5 Legacy APC Peer 6 Peer 7 Peer 8 Peer 9 Peer 10 Peer 11 Peer 12 OXY 1Source: IHS Enerdeq as of 4/13/2020, horizontals >500ft online since January 2018 with 6 month oil production available. Peers in Top 100 include: Legacy APC, BTA OIL, CXO, DVN, EOG, FANG, Kaiser-Francis, RDS, XEC, XOM 2Source: IHS Enerdeq as of 4/13/2020, horizontals >500ft online since January 2018 with 12 month oil production available. Peers in Top 100 include: Legacy APC, BP, BTA OIL, Colgate, CXO, DVN, EOG, FANG, JAG, 24 PDC, RDS, XEC, XOM • 2020 Budget Appendix • Synergy Capture Update • Well Performance • Financial Information • Asset Overview • Governance 25 Largest U.S. Acreage Holder 14.4 MM Net Total U.S. Acres Rockies 1.5 MM Acres Powder River Basin - 0.4 MM DJ Basin - 0.9 MM Excludes acreage outside of active operating areas Uinta Basin 0.2 MM Land Grant 7.0 MM Acres1 Fee ownership of oil and gas mineral and hard rock minerals

Some surface ownership

Enhances economic returns for oil and gas development

No lease expirations

Royalty revenue from 3 rd parties Permian 3.1 MM Acres Permian Unconventional - 1.7 MM Permian Conventional - 1.4 MM Gulf of Mexico 1.0 MM Acres Other Onshore 2.4 MM Acres Other Onshore US consists of legacy acreage and fee minerals outside of Oxy's core operated areas Note: As of 2019. Acreage totals only include oil and gas minerals. Oxy has ~2 MM net acres on federal land with ~1 MM onshore and ~1 MM offshore. Total Permian Resources acreage on federal land is ~270 M. 26 1Includes 0.6 MM Land Grant minerals associated with core DJ operating areas which is also included in the DJ acreage total above. U.S. Onshore Overview Rockies Land Grant Permian 1.5 MM Acres 7.0 MM Acres1 3.1 MM Acres 1Q20 Net Production Oil NGLs Gas Total (MBOED) (MBBLD) (MMCFD) Permian Resources 273 101 600 474 Permian EOR 115 30 33 151 DJ Basin 121 79 756 326 Other Domestic 17 8 216 61 Total 526 218 1,605 1,012 1Includes 0.6 MM Land Grant minerals associated with core DJ operating areas which is also included in the Rockies acreage total 27 Note: Acreage amounts presented on this slide are net acres Gulf of Mexico Overview Gulf of Mexico 1.0 MM Acres 1Q20 Net Production Total Oil (MBOED) 136 NGLs (MBBLD) 12 Gas (MMCFD) 90 Total 163 Note: Acreage amounts presented on this slide are net acres 28 International Overview Algeria 0.5 MM Acres Colombia 2.0 MM Acres U.A.E. 1.5 MM Acres Oman 6.0 MM Acres 1Q20 Net Production1 Oil NGLs Gas Total (MBOED) (MBBLD) (MMCFD) Latin America 33 - 8 34 Al Hosn 13 25 234 77 Dolphin 6 8 155 40 Oman 67 - 139 90 Total 119 33 536 241 1Excludes production from discontinued operations as of 03/31/2020 29 Note: Acreage amounts presented on this slide are gross acres Algeria Overview Oxy WI Block Unitized Field Boundary Oil Field Gas/Condensate Export Pipeline BLOCK 404A Central Storage BLOCK 208 Generates significant free cash flow at low prices

Substantial remaining field life in world class reservoirs: 2.5+ B bbls of liquids produced to date

Strong 30+ year relationship with Algeria

472,000 gross acres in the Berkine Basin

2020 Full Year Capex of $30 MM

1Q 2020 Net Production of 54 Mboepd 1 1Algeria production not included in total 1Q 2020 continuing operations production 30 • 2020 Budget Appendix • Synergy Capture Update • Well Performance • Financial Information • Asset Overview • Governance 31 Highly Skilled and Diverse Board Provides Strategic Oversight Focused on Creating Shareholder Value Six new directors added since 2019 Annual Meeting, demonstrating the Board's commitment to refreshment

Board-recommended charter amendments for vote at the

2020 Annual Meeting include governance-related proposals to:

charter amendments for vote at the 2020 Annual Meeting include governance-related proposals to: Lower the threshold ownership requirement to call a special meeting from 25% to 15% of shares outstanding Lower the threshold ownership requirement to request a record date to take action by written consent from 20% to 15% of shares outstanding

Board adopted a limited duration stockholder rights plan

Long history of returning cash to shareholders

Annual board strategic reviews

Actively engage with shareholders

Track record of responsiveness

Focused on emerging industry risks and opportunities

Dedicated to environmental and sustainability matters

Meaningful director stock ownership guidelines Independence1 10 of 11 Nominees are Independent Years of Service1 5 2 2 2 Diversity1 0-2 3-5 6-8 9+ # of Years of Service 27% Diverse 1Based on 2020 Annual Meeting nominees 32 Attachments Original document

