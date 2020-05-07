Occidental Petroleum : ​​​​​1st Quarter 2020 Conference Call Slide

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements about Occidental Petroleum Corporation's ("Occidental") expectations, beliefs, plans or forecasts. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Occidental's control. Actual results may differ from anticipated results, sometimes materially, and reported or expected results should not be considered an indication of future performance. Use of non-GAAP Financial Information
This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. Where available, reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures can be found on Occidental's website at www.oxy.com.
Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors
The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable and possible reserves. Any reserve estimates provided in this presentation that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves and/or other estimated reserves not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the oil and gas disclosures in our 2019 Form 10-K and other reports and filings with the SEC. Copies are available from the SEC and through our website, www.oxy.com.
Occidental
First Quarter Highlights
Financial Results and Guidance
Closing Remarks
First Quarter 2020 Highlights
1.4
50%+
MMboed
Capex Reduction
31
$1.2 B
Mboed Midpoint
of Cost
Guidance Beat
Reductions
Strong Operational
Additional Capex
Excellence Across
& Operating
All Business Units
Reductions
>600 Mbod
Export Capacity
>800 Mbod
Pipeline Capacity to the Gulf Coast
Flow Assurance & Optionality
Quick and Decisive Action Taken
Moderate 25% Base Decline
Rapid Cost Reduction
Base Management
$1.2 B in additional operating and corporate costs savings identified
Lowering 2Q 2020 domestic opex to $6.25/boe
Cost savings:
Significant contractor reductions
Operational improvements
Deploy surplus equipment
Utilizing automation to work remotely
Compensation, bonus, and subsidies reductions
> Hiring freeze
Reservoir management expertise
•Well and lease profitability
Low Oil Price
analysis
Operating initiatives:
Resilience
Evaluate alternative
operating methods
Protect reservoir integrity
Lowering
Injection optimization
Cash Flow
Rationalize well maintenance
Neutrality
and workovers
> Maintain flexibility to ramp up production when appropriate
Enhancing Our Financial Resilience
$$
Cost Savings
Moderate Activity
Cash Generation
Maximize Liquidity
Long-Term Value Creation
Reduced 2020 Capital
Improving Cash Flow
Available Liquidity
Remains Intact
Budget Over 50%3
Neutrality
$5 B Credit Facility Available5
Synergy Capture Complete1
$2.4 B - $2.6 B
Retained Significant
~$1.0 B of Cash6
Additional $1.2 B
Substantial Activity
No Debt Maturities
Upside Potential
Operating and Corporate
Reduction
in 20207
Cost Reductions
Over 70% of Capital
Asset Divestiture Proceeds
$7 B Debt Repaid
Optimizing Overhead2
April 2020 Preferred
Synergies Captured
Hedged Position Expected
~$400 MM Quarterly Run-Rate
to Generate $1.1 B4
Dividend Paid in Common
Shutting in Non-Economic
Stock
Production
1Opex and overhead 2Overhead is defined 4Brent prices <$45.00 5As of 4/30/2020 putable for $992 MM in October 2020
as SG&A, other operating expenses, and exploration overhead 3Percentage reduction uses midpoint of original 2020 Capital budget of $5.2 B to $5.4 B
6Cash and cash equivalents of $860 MM and restricted cash and cash equivalents of $185 MM as of 04/30/2020
7Excludes 2036 Zero-Coupon notes
Occidental
First Quarter Highlights
Financial Results and Guidance
Closing Remarks
Debt Management
Free Cash Flow
Improving cash flow neutrality
Paying Preferred in shares increases FCF by $200 MM quarterly
Cash on Balance Sheet
~$1.0 B Cash and cash equivalents as of April 30, 20201
Bank Credit Facility
$5 B in Credit facility availability2
Near-Term Debt Maturities ($ B)
$6.4
Outstanding Debt
$4.7
$3.9
$3.4
$1.9
$1.2
$0.8
$0.9
$0.3
$0.0
$0.1
20203
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2021-2022 Debt Management Options
Apply FCF and asset divestitures proceeds to debt reduction
Exchange debt / extend maturities
Refinance debt / access capital markets
1Cash and cash equivalents of ~$860 MM and restricted cash and cash equivalents of ~$185 MM as of 04/30/2020
2As of 04/30/2020
3Excludes 2036 Zero-Coupon notes putable for $992 MM in October 2020
First Quarter 2020 Results
Reported
Adjusted EPS
($0.52)
Reported diluted EPS
($2.49)
1Q20 CFFO before working capital
$1.4 B
Excluding 1Q20 merger related costs
$1.6 B
1Q20 Capital expenditures1
$1.3 B
Dividend payments on common stock
$0.7 B
Cash balance as of 03/31/20202
$2.3 B
Total continuing operations production (Mboed)
1,416
Total Permian Resources production (Mboed)
474
1Q20 Reported versus Guidance Midpoint
Mboed
Reconciliation
Rockies:improved base performance, higher OBO
+16
and royalty production
Permian Resources:improved time-to-market,
+13
higher uptime, and better well performance
GoM:higher than expected uptime
+1
International:higher Oman production from better
well performance and PSC Impacts
+1
+31
1Excludes discontinued operations (Algeria and Ghana) 2Cash and cash equivalents of ~$2.02 B and
restricted cash and cash equivalents of ~$242 MM as of 03/31/2020
Note: See the reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures on our website
Second Quarter 2020 Guidance Estimates
Oil & Gas
OxyChem
Production1
$80 MM pre-tax income
Total Company: 1,340 - 1,400 Mboed
•Permian Resources: 432 - 442 Mboed
Marketing & Midstream3
•
Additional Domestic: 622 - 662 Mboed
($310) - ($350) MM pre-tax income
•
International2: 286 - 296 Mboed
•Midland - MEH spread of
Production Costs
$2.05 / Bbl.
Domestic Oil & Gas: $6.25/boe
Corporate
Domestic tax rate: 22%
International tax rate: 45%
Interest expense: ~$350 MM4
Total Company capex: $500 MM
Exploration Expense5
~$30 MM
DD&A
Oil & Gas: ~$15.60 / boe
OxyChem and Midstream: ~$170 MM
1Includes expected shut-ins of ~45 Mboed for OPEC+ production cuts and economic reasons, does not include any potential storage or flow-relatedshut-ins2Includes estimated Algerian
Occidental
•
First Quarter Highlights
•
Financial Results and Guidance
•
Closing Remarks
Core Differentiators
Low Cost
Operator
Best in class operator with top wells
Safety performance leadership
Unmatched reservoir characterization and subsurface ability
Infrastructure advantage to realize lower operating costs
Diversified
Portfolio
14 assets across 6 different countries
Integrated businesses
Attractive exploration opportunities
Long-Term
Sustainability
2020+
Carbon Reduction Leadership
Leader in carbon capture utilization and sequestration (CCUS) development
World's largest handler of CO2for EOR
Leader in Permian emissions intensity
Innovation through commercial partnerships
Decades of High
Return Inventory
Flexibility to adjust spending and production
Dominant positions in prolific basins
Low decline international assets
2020 Budget
2020 Capital Budget
2020 Capital Program by Asset
Protecting Asset Integrity
Key Program Highlights
Revised 2020 capital budget demonstrates commitment to achieving cash flow neutrality
2020 capital budget reflects synergy capture and additional spending reduction
2020 capital budget represents over 50% reduction
2020 base decline of 25%
$5.2 - 5.4 B
$0.1$0.2 $0.3
$0.4
$0.5
$0.7
$0.9
$2.2
Marketing & Midstream
Exploration & Corporate
OxyChem
Permian EOR
GoM
International
Rockies
Permian Resources
$2.4 - 2.6 B
$0.2$0.1 $0.2 $0.2 $0.2
$0.4 $0.3
$0.9
Original 2020 Guidance
Current 2020 Guidance
Note: Capital spending excludes Ghana
Reduced Activity - Domestic Unconventional Assets
100%
75%
50%
25%
Permian Resources
2Q - 4Q Activity
$0.3 B
~2 Gross
~2 Net
Capex
Rigs
Rigs
Base Maint
OBO
OBO
Facilities
TX
Delaware
Drill
DJ Basin
Complete
TX
& Equip
Delaware
35 - 45
$0.1 B
AppraisalWells Online
100%
Capex
Base Maint
Midland
75%
OBO
50%
Facilities
TX
Delaware
Drill
25%
Complete
& Equip
Rockies
2Q - 4Q Activity
Powder
River
Basin
GrowthTX
CapexDelaware
~0 Gross
~0 Net
Rigs
Rigs
10 - 15
Wells Online
Powder
River Basin
DJ Basin
0%
Net Capex by
Gross Operated
Total Net Rigs
Wells Online1
Type
Rigs
1Q 2020
$0.6 B
14 rigs
10 rigs
80 wells
TY 2020
$0.9 B
5 rigs
4 rigs
115 - 125 wells
0%
Net Capex by
Gross Operated
Total Net Rigs
Wells Online 1
Type
Rigs
1Q 2020
$0.2 B
3 rigs
2 rigs
64 wells
TY 2020
$0.3 B
1 rig
1 rig
74 - 79 wells
1Gross company operated wells online
Overhead and Opex Cost Savings
$1.1 B Synergy Target Achieved + $1.2 B of Additional Cost Savings in 2020
3.5
3.0
2.5
$0.9 B
2.0
$0.6 B
1.5
$3.1 B
$2.2 B
1.0
$1.6 B
0.5
0.0
2018
Overhead
2020 Initial
Additional
2020 Current
Combined
Synergies
Budget
Savings
Outlook
Overhead
1
Overhead Savings
•
Employee/Contractor Savings
$1,100 MM
•
Asset Rationalization
$165 MM
•Real Estate and Other
$235 MM
$1,500 MM
$200 MM
Procurement and supply chain integration
Opex Synergies
Curtailing uneconomic production
+
$600 MM of
Maintenance optimization
Additional Opex
Savings
Improved operational efficiency
1Overhead is defined as SG&A (~$1.2 B), other operating expense (~$1.8 B) and exploration overhead (~$0.1 B)
17
Cash Conservation
Quickly Responding to Lower Oil Prices
Increasingre-use of equipment and materials
Optimizing testing specifications and procedures to maximize equipment life
Ensuring transparency of equipment and material inventory across organization
Optimizing maintenance activities
Rationalize well maintenance and workovers
Predictive versus time based maintenance
Utilizing real time data for enhanced performance monitoring
Lowering energy consumption through equipment performance and operational optimization
Calibrating equipment to run at maximum efficiency
Adjusting demand timing in areas with dynamic utility pricing to lower average $/kWh
Increasing operational efficiency - understanding every dollar spent and eliminating waste
Replacing rental equipment with owned
Optimizing logistics leveraging GIS data
Utilizing new technologies to internalize 3rdparty services
Optimizing chemical usage
Adjusting contract support for activity level
Backfilling contract labor with employees
Curtailing uneconomic barrels safely and efficiently
Dynamic modeling of well economics to quickly respond to lower prices
CO2injection optimization
2020 Oil Hedges
Three-Way Costless Collar
Enhances Monthly Cash Flow by ~$106 MM
When Brent Averages <$45 in a Calendar Month
$80
Short Call
$74.16
$75
$70
Short Put
Long Put
$65
$45
$55
($/bbl)
$60
$55
Price
$50
Realized
$45
$40
$35
$30
Realized Brent + $10
Realized
Realized Brent
Realized
$55
$74.16
$25
$25
$35
$45
$55
$65
$74.16
$85
Brent ($/bbl)
Details
Summary December 2019 derivative instruments
2020 Settlement
Three-way collars (Oil MBBL/day)
350
Average price per barrel (Brent oil pricing)
Ceiling sold price (call)
$74.16
Floor purchase price (put)
$55.00
Floor sold price (put)
$45.00
2021 Settlement
Call options sold (Oil MBBL/day)
350
Average price per barrel (Brent oil pricing)
Ceiling sold price (call)
$74.16
Note: As of December 31, 2019
Rapid Value Capture - Silvertip - TX Delaware
Demonstrated Life of Field Value Creation
Developing the best wells for lower cost
Subsurface
Drilling
Completion
Production
Expect to recover 7% more oil per
14% improvement in drill days
$2.4 MM savings per well
23% reduction in downtime from 3Q
section with 14% fewer wells
2019 to March 2020
Silvertip Gun Barrel Illustration
3rdBSS
Previous
Wolfcamp X
layout
Wolfcamp Y
Wolfcamp A
3rdBSS
Oxy
Wolfcamp X
design
Wolfcamp Y
Wolfcamp A
Optimized landings to improve productivity and limit interference
Shifted spacing to avoid over capitalization and vertical stacking of wellbores
Drilled new record 10,000' well in
15.2 days, beating previous APC record by >7 days and previous Oxy record by >4 days
Oxy's average of all Wolfcamp 10,000' wells drilled in Silvertip averaged 24 days, ~4 days faster
than APC's 2019 average
Silvertip 10,000' Drilling Days
APC 2019
Oxy Post-Close
10,000' Silvertip Well
APC Baseline
Oxy Design
Proppant Loading
2,500#/ft.
2,150#/ft.
Pump rates
60-70 bpm
120 bpm
Stages pumped
3 per day
8 - 10 per day
Two-well frac duration
24 days
16 days
Clean-out duration
3 - 5 days
<1 day
Recent completions of five well development in Silvertip using Oxy's casing design resulted in total savings of $2.4 MM per well
Successful trial of E-Frac on six-well pad, significant reduction in diesel usage
Lower cost materials and services through strategic sourcing
Optimized operational practices to improve uptime and recover down production more quickly
First Silvertip well with Oxy engineered flowback 150 day cum of 361 Mbo (489 Mboe) vs. APC average of ~150 Mbo
Reduced obligation well count and 5,000' well count significantly from original 2020 plan
Total Hours of Downtime
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
'19
'19
'19
'19
'19
'19
'20
'20
Basin Leading
Improvement in
Well Performance
4D Frac Modeling
Seismic and Geomechanical Characterization
Customized Section Development
Next Generation Well Designs
Tier 1 Investment Strategy
Cumulative Mboe
Permian Resources Hz Unconventional Well Performance
90 Day Cum Improvement
1st Year Cum Improvement
+299% from 2015 to 2020
+163% from 2015 to 2019
400
+20% from 2019 to 2020
+17% from 2018 to 2019
2019
350
2018
300
2017
250
2016
2020
200
150
2015
100
50
0
0
90
180
270
360
Days
Leading Delaware Basin Well Performance
6 Month Cumulative Oil Top 100 Wells1
Oxy's subsurface expertise delivers Basin leading wells
for less cost:
35Competitors use 26% more proppant: >$500 M
Basin
30
Delaware
25
20
in the
100 Wells
15
10
of Top
5
#
0
Peer 1
Peer 2
Peer 3
Peer 4
Peer 5
Legacy APC
Peer 6
Peer 7
Peer 8
Peer 9
OXY
12 Month Cumulative Oil Top 100 Wells2
Oxy has >20% of the best wells, while drilling less than
7% of total Delaware Basin wells
25
Basin
20
Delaware
15
in the
Top 100 Wells
10
5
# of
0
Peer 1
Peer 2
Peer 3
Peer 4
Peer 5
Legacy APC
Peer 6
Peer 7
Peer 8
Peer 9
Peer 10
Peer 11
Peer 12
OXY
1Source: IHS Enerdeq as of 4/13/2020, horizontals >500ft online since January 2018 with 6 month oil production available. Peers in Top 100 include: Legacy APC, BTA OIL, CXO, DVN, EOG, FANG, Kaiser-Francis, RDS,
XEC, XOM
2Source: IHS Enerdeq as of 4/13/2020, horizontals >500ft online since January 2018 with 12 month oil production available. Peers in Top 100 include: Legacy APC, BP, BTA OIL, Colgate, CXO, DVN, EOG, FANG, JAG,
Largest U.S. Acreage Holder
14.4 MM Net Total U.S. Acres
Rockies
1.5 MM Acres
Powder River Basin - 0.4 MM
DJ Basin - 0.9 MM
Excludes acreage outside of active operating
areas
Uinta Basin 0.2 MM
Land Grant
7.0 MM Acres1
Fee ownership of oil and gas mineral and hard rock minerals
Some surface ownership
Enhances economic returns for oil and gas development
No lease expirations
Royalty revenue from 3rdparties
Permian
3.1 MM Acres
Permian Unconventional - 1.7 MM
Permian Conventional - 1.4 MM
Gulf of Mexico
1.0 MM Acres
Other Onshore
2.4 MM Acres
Other Onshore US consists of legacy
acreage and fee minerals outside of Oxy's
core operated areas
Note: As of 2019. Acreage totals only include oil and gas minerals. Oxy has ~2 MM net acres on federal land with ~1 MM onshore and ~1 MM offshore. Total Permian Resources acreage on federal land is ~270 M.
U.S. Onshore Overview
Rockies
Land Grant
Permian
1.5 MM Acres
7.0 MM Acres1
3.1 MM Acres
1Q20 Net Production
Oil
NGLs
Gas
Total
(MBOED)
(MBBLD)
(MMCFD)
Permian Resources
273
101
600
474
Permian EOR
115
30
33
151
DJ Basin
121
79
756
326
Other Domestic
17
8
216
61
Total
526
218
1,605
1,012
1Includes 0.6 MM Land Grant minerals associated with core DJ operating areas which is also included in the Rockies acreage total
27
Gulf of Mexico Overview
Gulf of Mexico
1.0 MM Acres
1Q20 Net Production
Total
Oil (MBOED)
136
NGLs (MBBLD)
12
Gas (MMCFD)
90
Total
163
International Overview
Algeria
0.5 MM Acres
Colombia
2.0 MM Acres
U.A.E.
1.5 MM Acres
Oman
6.0 MM Acres
1Q20 Net Production1
Oil
NGLs
Gas
Total
(MBOED)
(MBBLD)
(MMCFD)
Latin America
33
-
8
34
Al Hosn
13
25
234
77
Dolphin
6
8
155
40
Oman
67
-
139
90
Total
119
33
536
241
1Excludes production from discontinued operations as of 03/31/2020
29
Algeria Overview
Oxy WI Block
Unitized Field Boundary
Oil Field
Gas/Condensate
Export Pipeline
BLOCK 404A
Central Storage
BLOCK 208
Generates significant free cash flow at low prices
Substantial remaining field life in world class reservoirs: 2.5+ B bbls of liquids produced to date
Strong 30+ year relationship with Algeria
472,000 gross acres in the Berkine Basin
2020 Full Year Capex of $30 MM
1Q 2020 Net Production of 54 Mboepd1
1Algeria production not included in total 1Q 2020 continuing operations production
30
•
2020 Budget
Appendix
•
Synergy Capture Update
•
Well Performance
•
Financial Information
•
Asset Overview
•
Governance
Highly Skilled and Diverse Board Provides Strategic Oversight
Focused on Creating Shareholder Value
Six new directors added since 2019 Annual Meeting, demonstrating the Board's commitment to refreshment
Board-recommendedcharter amendments for vote at the
2020 Annual Meeting include governance-related proposals to:
Lower the threshold ownership requirement to call a special meeting from 25% to 15% of shares outstanding
Lower the threshold ownership requirement to request a record date to take action by written consent from 20% to 15% of shares outstanding
Board adopted a limited duration stockholder rights plan
Long history of returning cash to shareholders
Annual board strategic reviews
Actively engage with shareholders
Track record of responsiveness
Focused on emerging industry risks and opportunities
Dedicated to environmental and sustainability matters
