Occidental Petroleum : ​​​​​1st Quarter 2020 NON GAAP Reconciliation​

Occidental Petroleum Corporation
Earnings Per Share
Reconciliation to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)
($/share)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
Reconciliation - Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Reported Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (GAAP)
|
$
|
(2.49)
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
Less: After-TaxNon-Core Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil & Gas
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
$
|
0.55
|
$
|
-
|
|
Foreign
|
|
(0.29)
|
|
-
|
|
Exploration
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Chemical
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Marketing and Other Midstream
|
|
(1.61)
|
|
-
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Other
|
|
(0.62)
|
|
-
|
|
Taxes
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Total After-TaxNon-Core Adjustments
|
$
|
(1.97)
|
$
|
-
|
|
Core Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
(0.52)
|
$
|
0.84
|
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (millions)
|
|
896.7
|
|
750.5
The difference between reported average diluted shares outstanding and core average diluted shares outstanding is immaterial and does not impact the calculation of core earnings per share. As such, core earnings per share is calculated as core income divided by reported average diluted shares outstanding.
|
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
|
|
|
Adjusted Operating Cash Flow before Working Capital
|
|
|
Reconciliation to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)
|
|
|
($/MM)
|
|
|
|
Three months
|
|
|
ended
|
|
|
3/31/2020
|
Adjusted Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
Operating cash flow from continuing operations (GAAP)
|
$
|
1,224
|
Less: Working capital and other, net
|
|
190
|
Operating cash flow from continuing operations before working capital (Non-GAAP)
|
|
1,414
|
Add back one-time impacts from:
|
|
|
Anadarko merger-related costs
|
|
148
|
Adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations before working capital (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
1,562
