Occidental Petroleum Corporation    OXY

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(OXY)
Occidental Petroleum : ​​​​​1st Quarter 2020 NON GAAP Reconciliation​

05/07/2020 | 04:54am EDT

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Earnings Per Share

Reconciliation to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

($/share)

Three Months Ended March 31,

Reconciliation - Diluted Earnings Per Share

2020

2019

Reported Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (GAAP)

$

(2.49)

$

0.84

Less: After-TaxNon-Core Adjustments

Oil & Gas

Domestic

$

0.55

$

-

Foreign

(0.29)

-

Exploration

-

-

Chemical

-

-

Marketing and Other Midstream

(1.61)

-

Corporate

Interest

-

-

Other

(0.62)

-

Taxes

-

-

Total After-TaxNon-Core Adjustments

$

(1.97)

$

-

Core Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)

$

(0.52)

$

0.84

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (millions)

896.7

750.5

The difference between reported average diluted shares outstanding and core average diluted shares outstanding is immaterial and does not impact the calculation of core earnings per share. As such, core earnings per share is calculated as core income divided by reported average diluted shares outstanding.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow before Working Capital

Reconciliation to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

($/MM)

Three months

ended

3/31/2020

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP)

Operating cash flow from continuing operations (GAAP)

$

1,224

Less: Working capital and other, net

190

Operating cash flow from continuing operations before working capital (Non-GAAP)

1,414

Add back one-time impacts from:

Anadarko merger-related costs

148

Adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations before working capital (Non-GAAP)

$

1,562

Disclaimer

OXY - Occidental Petroleum Corporation published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 591 M
EBIT 2020 -2 146 M
Net income 2020 -3 862 M
Debt 2020 33 670 M
Yield 2020 11,7%
P/E ratio 2020 -2,90x
P/E ratio 2021 -5,15x
EV / Sales2020 2,33x
EV / Sales2021 2,34x
Capitalization 12 060 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 14,74  $
Last Close Price 13,40  $
Spread / Highest target 161%
Spread / Average Target 9,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vicki A. Hollub President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen I. Chazen Chairman
Robert L. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
E. Spencer Abraham Independent Director
Avedick Baruyr Poladian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-67.48%12 060
CNOOC LIMITED2.74%50 623
CONOCOPHILLIPS-37.08%41 975
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-45.02%25 942
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-47.10%18 306
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-45.51%13 670
