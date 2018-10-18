Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Occidental Petroleum Corporation    OXY

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION (OXY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 08:46pm CEST

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) said today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share on common stock payable on January 15, 2019, to stockholders of record as of December 10, 2018.

Occidental has paid quarterly dividends continuously since 1975 and has increased its dividend each year since 2002. The current annual rate is $3.12 per share.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Middle East and Latin America. Headquartered in Houston, Occidental is one of the largest U.S. oil and gas companies, based on equity market capitalization. Occidental’s midstream and marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases and markets hydrocarbons and other commodities. The company’s wholly owned subsidiary OxyChem manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. Occidental posts or provides links to important information on its website at www.oxy.com.

Contacts:
Media:
Melissa E. Schoeb
713-366-5615
melissa_schoeb@oxy.com

or

Investors:
Jeff Alvarez
713-215-7864
jeff_alvarez@oxy.com

On the web: www.oxy.com

Oxy_logo_100x100.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPO
08:46pOccidental Petroleum Announces Dividend
GL
10/17OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : ADNOC to build sulfur pipeline, expand Shah gas processin..
AQ
10/16OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Confirms It Will No Longer Pursue Contract Extension for ..
AQ
10/16OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Qatar Petroleum to manage Idd El-Shargi North Dome field
AQ
10/15OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Confirms It Will No Longer Pursue Contract Extension for ..
PU
10/15Occidental Petroleum Confirms It Will No Longer Pursue Contract Extension fo..
GL
10/15OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Qatar Petroleum to Manage & Operate ISND Offshore Field N..
AQ
10/15OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Qatar Petroleum to Operate Idd El-Shargi North Dome Offsh..
AQ
10/15OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : QP to manage and operate ISND offshore oil field from nex..
AQ
10/15OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : QP to solely manage, operate ISND oilfield from next year
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:54pOccidental Petroleum declares $0.78 dividend 
10/16FINANCIAL EXCHANGE STOCK TALK : Jennifer Warren On Hannon Armstrong And Occident.. 
10/15Occidental Petroleum -4% after Qatar says it will take over oilfield 
10/15Protect Your Portfolio And Increase Returns By Focusing On Earnings Trends 
10/12Occidental Petro CEO touts carbon capture technology; 'climate change is real.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 163 M
EBIT 2018 5 812 M
Net income 2018 3 773 M
Debt 2018 7 022 M
Yield 2018 4,25%
P/E ratio 2018 14,43
P/E ratio 2019 12,04
EV / Sales 2018 3,66x
EV / Sales 2019 3,22x
Capitalization 55 763 M
Chart OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Occidental Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 93,4 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vicki A. Hollub President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eugene L. Batchelder Independent Chairman
Cedric W. Burgher Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Feick Independent Director
E. Spencer Abraham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION4.48%55 763
CONOCOPHILLIPS33.49%84 229
CNOOC LTD32.98%82 781
EOG RESOURCES13.59%69 585
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-15.74%35 341
ANADARKO PETROLEUM26.08%34 335
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.