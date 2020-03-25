Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Occidental Petroleum Corporation    OXY

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(OXY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/24 04:10:00 pm
10.72 USD   +10.63%
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:47aOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Cuts Pay as Much as 30%
DJ
03/24OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Cuts Pay for Staff, Executives -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Occidental Petroleum : Cuts Pay as Much as 30%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 02:47am EDT

By Ryan Dezember and Rebecca Elliott

Occidental Petroleum Corp. is cutting salaries for its U.S. employees by up to 30% in a bid to slash expenses, according to an internal email reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The Houston company is facing plunging oil prices, high debt from an ill-timed acquisition and falling demand due to a halt in economic activity because of the new coronavirus.

Chief Executive Vicki Hollub's salary will be cut by 81% and the oil-and-chemical company's top executives' pay will be cut by an average of 68%, according to the email.

Employee bonuses and perks, such as gym memberships and commuter subsidies, are set to end in April.

The company said the drastic steps were necessary to weather the steep decline in oil prices. The main U.S. oil price is down 61% since the start of the year, closing at $24.01 a barrel on Tuesday.

"The coronavirus pandemic has led to an unprecedented decline in demand for oil on a global basis," the email said. "On top of that, the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia has further exacerbated the situation. We must take immediate and unprecedented actions for our company."

Occidental released a statement confirming it was taking steps to "ensure the health of the company while protecting jobs."

The company said it was reducing compensation for all of its employees but didn't comment on the specific salary cuts.

The entire U.S. oil industry has been badly battered in recent weeks.

Occidental, whose $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. last year left it deeply indebted, has been among the hardest hit.

Its share price, which began the year trading in the lows $40s, closed on Tuesday at $10.72.

Earlier this month, the company slashed its prized dividend 86% and reduced this year's capital budget by about a third, or roughly $1.7 billion.

Dozens of U.S. shale companies also have slashed spending. Chevron Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell PLC cut their capital budgets and suspended share buybacks, but neither took the step of across-the-board salary cuts.

Meanwhile, Occidental is nearing a truce with Carl Icahn that would bring the billionaire activist into the oil company's boardroom, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

A settlement would mark the end of a protracted fight with Mr. Icahn, who took aim at Occidental after the company outbid Chevron for Anadarko.

The company's market capitalization has since plunged below $10 billion, from more than $46 billion at the time of the offer.

Occidental had staved off Mr. Icahn for months, but had to give up significant ground as oil prices plunged below $25 a barrel due to a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and depressed demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company also has brought back its former Chief Executive Stephen Chazen back as chairman.

Ms. Hollub, who presided over the Anadarko deal last year, is expected to keep her job -- albeit at a much lower salary.

Ms. Hollub earned compensation valued at $14.1 million in 2018, according to the company's most recent annual proxy statement. The bulk of it was paid in stock. Her base salary was $1.25 million and her bonus amounted to $2.81 million.

Write to Ryan Dezember at ryan.dezember@wsj.com and Rebecca Elliott at rebecca.elliott@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 10.63% 10.72 Delayed Quote.-76.49%
WTI 1.23% 24.905 Delayed Quote.-56.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPO
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:47aOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Cuts Pay as Much as 30%
DJ
03/24OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Cuts Pay for Staff, Executives -- Update
DJ
03/24OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Cuts Pay for Staff, Executives
DJ
03/24OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Cha..
AQ
03/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Companies join the fight against coronavirus
03/22Coronavirus and Oil-Price Plunge Buries Shale and Occidental's Big Bet
DJ
03/22OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Nears Settlement With Carl Icahn -- Update
DJ
03/22CARL ICAHN : Occidental Nears Settlement With Carl Icahn
DJ
03/20OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Ex-CEO to Return in New Role
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 547 M
EBIT 2020 -1 188 M
Net income 2020 -2 329 M
Debt 2020 36 850 M
Yield 2020 17,7%
P/E ratio 2020 -4,76x
P/E ratio 2021 -7,72x
EV / Sales2020 2,16x
EV / Sales2021 2,07x
Capitalization 9 597 M
Chart OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Occidental Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 22,36  $
Last Close Price 10,72  $
Spread / Highest target 441%
Spread / Average Target 109%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vicki A. Hollub President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eugene L. Batchelder Independent Chairman
Cedric W. Burgher Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
E. Spencer Abraham Independent Director
Avedick Baruyr Poladian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-76.49%9 597
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.04%1 522 085
CNOOC LIMITED-0.28%38 974
CONOCOPHILLIPS-52.73%29 018
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-52.48%20 308
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-52.02%10 235
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group