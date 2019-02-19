Occidental Petroleum : Edited Transcript Q4 2018 Occidental Petroleum Corp Earnings Call

THOMSON REUTERS EDITED TRANSCRIPT Q4 2018 Occidental Petroleum Corp Earnings Call EVENT DATE/TIME: FEBRUARY 13, 2019 / 5:00PM GMT

Thank you, Laura. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in Occidental Petroleum's Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call. On the call with us today are Vicki Hollub, President and Chief Executive Officer; Cedric Burgher, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Ken Dillon, President, International Oil and Gas Operations; and BJ Hebert, President of OxyChem.

In just a moment, I will turn the call over to Vicki. As a reminder, today's conference call contains certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements as more fully described in our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements on Slide 2. Our earnings press release, the investor relations supplemental schedules and our non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations and the conference call presentation slides can be downloaded off our website atwww.oxy.com.

I'll now turn the call over to Vicki. Vicki, please go ahead.

Vicki A. HollubOccidental Petroleum Corporation - President, CEO & Director

Thank you, Jeff, and good morning, everyone. Today, I'll begin our fourth quarter results, followed by our 2018 achievements, a plan for the year ahead and an overview of the benefits of our integrated business model.

The fourth quarter of 2018 wrapped up a successful year for Oxy both financially and operationally. We returned $900 million to shareholders in the quarter through a combination of the dividend and share repurchases. Our continued focus on increasing returns for our shareholders was achieved due to outstanding performance from all 3 of our businesses in a changing market condition. Despite WTI falling below $43 a barrel in the quarter, we posted core earnings per share of $1.22, and generated the highest semiannual level of operating cash flow since 2014, making the second half of 2018 our strongest 6-month period since our portfolio optimization. Permian cash operating cost was the lowest this decade driven by the long-term high-return investments that we're making, such as in facilities and infrastructure. We operate our assets with a full lifecycle view. Our investments will continue to provide payback in the form of lower cost as our production base expands. OxyChem and our midstream business both achieved record fourth quarter earnings as a result ofour integrated business model, which enables us to take full advantage of market conditions, such as delivering higher realizations from our Permian take away position.

In 2018, we grew cash flow to a level that exceeded both capital expenditures and our dividend, a key achievement we have been working toward since completing our portfolio optimization. Organic cash flow growth was driven by prioritizing the allocation of capital to opportunities that generate the highest full cycle returns. We are pursuing cash flow growth with 2 key objectives in mind: first and foremost, to generate a high return on capital; and second, to return an increasing level of excess cash to shareholders.

In 2018, we returned more than $3.6 billion to shareholders through our sector-leading dividend, and $1.3 billion of share repurchases under our $2 billion-plus share repurchase program. We intend to complete the remainder of the share repurchase program in 2019. We remain committed to returning capital to shareholders through a balanced combination of dividends and share repurchases and we've done for a long time. Since 2002, we've increased our dividend each consecutive year, and we've returned $33 billion to our shareholders through our dividend and share repurchases. That's about 70% of our current market capitalization. Almost 50% of this was returned in the last 5 years, a time period which included one of the worst downturns our industry has ever experienced. Through this downturn, we also maintained our strong balance sheet and A-level credit ratings. Our focus on investing in our high-quality assets delivered a 2018 return on capital employed of 14%, and cash return on capital employed at 27%, both significantly higher than 2017 and upper quartile performance versus our performance peer group. These achievements reflect our commitment to our value proposition, the strength of our integrated business model and the high quality of our assets. We made notable productivity and efficiency gains across all 3 business segments in 2018. The investments that OxyChem and our midstream business completed in recent years paid off in 2018 as both segments optimized cash flow and delivered record earnings. Our Permian business continued to outperform, with Permian Resources delivering an impressive 52% production growth, and Permian EOR exceeding cost reduction targets for the acquired Seminole CO2 field.

Our international business generated $1.4 billion in free cash flow in 2018, and has enormous potential to grow cash flow going forward.

On our last call, Ken provided details of our new international opportunities. Now we're pleased to have been awarded a new block in Abu Dhabi that Ken will describe in a few minutes. This new Abu Dhabi block, along with 6 in Colombia and 3 in Oman make 10 new blocks added in the last year. These new international opportunities will add significant high-return low-decline development inventory to our portfolio. At the same time, it's worth highlighting that these will require only a modest investment in the short term. One of our key competitive advantages is our ability to develop assets in a way that efficiently maximizes all production recovery and generate significant cash flow growth over the next decades. For the last 3 years, we've achieved all-in reserve replacement ratios exceeding 160% companywide. The 2018 reserve replacement ratio of 164% is due to the excellent technical work our teams have completed in enhancing subsurface characterization across our portfolio and building customized development plans. Our momentum has continued into 2019 as our business segments continue to invest in high-return opportunities. Last month, we discussed various capital budgets through 3 different pricing scenarios, but we've decided to limit our full capital spend in 2019 to $4.5 billion. This represents a $500 million or a full 10% reduction from 2018. By maximizing efficiencies, we are reducing spending to adjust to a lower oil price environment. As activity is adjusted to meet full year capital spending of $4.5 billion, we expect spending to be higher in the first half of the year. In creating our capital budget to realize the highest returns, Permian Resources shale production will become a larger portion of our total oil and gas production. We expect this will increase our oil and gas base decline to 20% in 2019. As we continue to invest in the Permian, we will advance our appraisal in the short cycle low decline development opportunities in our new international blocks to prepare them for growth.

Our 2019 capital program is dominated by short-cycle investments, the majority of which will pay back within 2 years at $50 WTI. We will continue to be conservative and if necessary, within 6 months, we can reduce capital spending to sustainable levels, meaning that Oxy remains flexible throughout the commodity cycle. We will grow oil and gas production by 9% to 11% in 2019 to replace the cash flow from Qatar in 2020, but our long-term annual growth rate forecast remains at 5% to 8-plus-percent.

Cash flow growth is an inherent driver in generating a high return of capital and a higher return on capital. Our 2022 roadmap details the projects we will prioritize and execute over the next few years in order to grow cash flow from operations to $9 billion in 2022. While Permian Resources will continue to be the main driver of growth through 2022, our international business will also grow in terms of both cash flow and production. In addition to having many high return short cycle opportunities, we also continue to benefit from the stablesustainable cash flow generated by OxyChem, Midstream, and Dolphin. Even with a lower activity level and a significantly reduced capital budget for 2019, we still remain on track to achieve the low end of the 2022 cash flow range of $9 billion to $9.5 billion that we communicated in our third quarter call. As you will have noticed based on expectations for the WTI spend, we updated our Brent price assumption for 2020 onwards, and this will have minimal impact based on our production sharing contracts. To be conservative, we modeled OxyChem and Midstream cash flow at the low end of the previous range, and our projection of $9 billion in cash flow by 2022 does not include significant upside from several additional projects that we're currently evaluating. We'll provide updates on these projects as we advance. This morning, Cedric will take you through our financial results and updated guidance, and Jeff will detail the continuous improvements we are creating in the Permian. Ken will then provide an update on our new opportunities in our international business.

I'll now hand the call over to Cedric.

Cedric W. BurgherOccidental Petroleum Corporation - Senior VP & CFO

Thanks, Vicki. As Vicki highlighted, we are pleased to have continued repurchasing shares, allowing us to return $900 million of cash to shareholders during the fourth quarter, and over $3.6 billion in 2018, including our dividend.

On Slide 10, I'd like to start with our earnings, which improved across all segments year-over-year. For the fourth quarter, we had core earnings of $1.22 per diluted share and reported earnings of $0.93 per diluted share. The difference between reported and core income is attributable to an impairment charge of $220 million, which was driven by lower oil prices. Earnings also included a net tax benefit of $224 million, which significantly decreased our fourth quarter effective tax rate, and it consisted of $100 million for additional EOR tax credits and tax credits related to U.S. export sales; $99 million for releasing a foreign withholding tax accrual; and $25 million for changes related to the 2017 Tax Reform Act.

Oil and gas core income decreased in the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter, reflecting lower oil and NGL prices as realized prices declined by 10% and 23% respectively from the third quarter. Fourth quarter oil and gas results included a non-cash mark-to-market change related to our CO2 purchase contracts as well as higher operating and DD&A expenses in Qatar as a result of the ISND contract expiration later this year. Total fourth quarter reported production of 700,000 BOEs per day was above the midpoint of our guidance due to the continued best-in-class execution and well productivity in the Permian Resources, which resulted in 250,000 BOEs per day during the quarter at the top end of the guidance range, and represents an exit-to-exit increase of over 57%. Total international production of 290,000 BOE per day was slightly lower than guidance, primarily due to the oil price adjustment in our production sharing contracts in Oman. The contracts utilize a pricing mechanism with a 2-month delay, which resulted in a higher realized price and lower production for Oman in the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter international production was also impacted by weather and accelerated maintenance.

OxyChem continues to perform strongly, reporting its highest fourth quarter pretax income ever of $223 million, above guidance of $220 million. Earnings decreased from the third quarter, primarily due to expected seasonality and end-market demand for chlorovinyl products as well as lower realized caustic soda pricing and higher natural gas and ethylene costs.

Our midstream business reported record core fourth quarter earnings of $670 million, which exceeded the high end of our guidance due to positive mark-to-market movements and a higher-than-expected Midland to MEH differential. Compared to the prior quarter, fourth quarter earnings reflected lower marketing margins due to a decrease in the Midland-to-MEH differential from $16.67 to $15.31 and lower pipeline income from the sale of the Centurion Pipeline in the prior quarter.

Fourth quarter revenue and cost of sales were both grossed up by $340 million due to the accounting treatment of certain Midstream contracts where we've used our excess take-away capacity from the Permian to purchase and resale third-party barrels. The third quarter gross up amount was $327 million.

Operating cash flow before working capital for the fourth quarter was $1.9 billion, which covered our capital expenditures of $1.3 billion and dividends of $594 million. Our total year capital spend came in just under our planned spend amount of $5 billion.

Slide 11 details our guidance for the first quarter and full year 2019. As Vicki mentioned, we will pursue high-return reinvestment opportunities in 2019 that will be funded by a total capital budget of $4.5 billion, which will result in annual production growth of 9% to 11%. We are reducing capital spending year-over-year, and due to technical and operational advances, we are still able to deliver significant cash flow growth. As we advance into 2019, our balance sheet remains strong and we have ample liquidity available to complete our share repurchase program. We ended 2018 with over $3 billion in cash, and still hold PAGP units with a market value of approximately $700 million.

I'll now turn the call over to Jeff.

Jeff AlvarezOccidental Petroleum Corporation - VP of IR

Thank you, Cedric. 2018 was an outstanding year for our combined Permian business, as we improve the value of our conventional and unconventional assets through our value-based development approach. We're able to add high margin barrels and generate great returns on our investments. We replaced 216% of our production with new reserves through industry-leading performance and successful appraisal. Combined total year production for Permian Resources and Permian EOR grew 77,000 BOEs per day compared to 2017 and exceeded 400,000 BOEs per day in the fourth quarter. We lowered Permian operating cost 9% by utilizing advanced data analytics on artificial lift, implementing new water recycling technology and improving maintenance efficiency across the Permian. Permian Resources has a simple model that I love, called leave no doubt, which refers to our relentless pursuit of generating the best returns in the industry. In 2018, we made tremendous progress toward achieving this principle as we increased our total production 52% and exceeded our initial 2018 guidance by 12,000 BOEs per day. Our subsurface characterization improvements have driven breakthroughs at an accelerated pace. By integrating advancements in geoscience with our 12,000 square miles of 3D seismic and subsurface characterization models, we're rapidly achieving step-change improvements in well design and placement. In 2018, we improved our average 6-month cumulative production by 25% compared to 2017. Over the last 12 months, Oxy has delivered 40% of the top 50 horizontal wells in the basin, which is the most for any operator while only drilling 5% of the total wells over the same time period.

On the capital efficiency front, our operational improvement initiatives continue to drive efficiency, compressed time-to-market and lower full-cycle cost. In 2018, we increased our feet drilled per day by 19%, and we drilled record 15 day 10,000-foot wells measured rig release to rig release in both our New Mexico and Texas Delaware areas. On the base management front, our investments in operability and surveillance are transforming how we optimize our base, as demonstrated by our 10% reduction in operating cost per barrel in 2018. In addition to efficiency improvements, we're also achieving major advancements in artificial lift optimization and well enhancements to lower the base decline rate. The rate of progress in Permian Resources is extraordinary, and will lead us to exceed 600,000 BOEs per day for this business alone within the next 5 years.

Our Permian EOR business also had a great year. We continued the integration of the Seminole-San Andres unit and have now lowered OpEx by $8 per BOE since we took over operations in September of 2017. We start injection on new grass roots CO2 flood at the West Sundown unit, which started injection 4 months earlier than planned, and will achieve a development cost of under $6 per BOE. Permian EOR continues to provide low decline cash flow and high returns for our shareholders. We're excited about the critical role it will play in our long-term business sustainability strategy, especially as we leverage our position and expertise to reduce our carbon footprint.

Slide 14 provides more detail on the 2019 capital program. Permian Resources will comprise $2.6 billion of our $4.5 billion total capital budget in 2019. We will utilize approximately 12 operated rigs and 1 to 2 net non-operated rigs, with development focus on our core areas. We plan to operate 6 to 7 rigs in New Mexico, which will primarily develop the high return Bone Springs and Wolfcamp formations. We will continue development in areas proved to be highly prolific in 2018, and plan to allocate activity to the Tanks area of Greater Sand Dunes in the second half of the year. The appraisal results from Tanks area have been outstanding. The 3 wells online in 2018, averaging over 3,000 BOEs per day per well for 30 days. In Texas Delaware, we'll operate 5 to 6 rigs, primarily developing the Wolfcamp A and Hoban formations. The tapered well design we implemented in the second half of 2018 has significantly improved the returns of our new wells, and we expect to see continued improvement through 2019. Overall, our capital program for 2019 will generate significant value for our shareholders and result in 30% to 35% annual production growth. We will also be advancing the commercialization of unconventional EOR development and expect to share more information on results later in the year.

As you can see, 2018 was an exceptional year for our Permian businesses. We set well productivity records, significantly lowered