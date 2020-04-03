Log in
Occidental Petroleum : Names New Finance Chief -- Update

04/03/2020 | 08:16pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin and Nina Trentmann

Occidental Petroleum Corp. has hired a new finance chief, part of a wider management shake-up that comes amid renewed criticism of the company's $38 billion deal to buy rival Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

The Houston-based company said Friday it has promoted Robert Peterson as its next chief financial officer, succeeding Cedric Burgher.

Mr. Peterson has served as senior vice president of the Permian enhanced oil recovery techniques unit for Occidental Oil and Gas since September. Previously, he was the vice president of Permian strategy for Occidental Oil and Gas.

Mr. Burgher will move into a different role in the company, Occidental said. He has held the finance chief role since joining the company in May 2017.

The company this week filed a proxy in which it disclosed the ouster of Oscar Brown, a former Bank of America Corp. banker who served as a key lieutenant of Occidental Chief Executive Vicki Hollub and played a core role in orchestrating the Anadarko deal.

The proxy noted that Mr. Brown "was an employee of Occidental from 2016 to March 2020."

Occidental came under fire again from activist investor Carl Icahn -- a critic of the 2019 Anadarko deal -- last month as oil prices plummeted due to the coronavirus pandemic and a Saudi-Russian oil-price war. Occidental reached a deal with Mr. Icahn that resulted in him replacing several members of the company's board of directors.

The company also has slashed its dividend, cut planned capital spending for this year by nearly half and reduced salaries for executives and employees in response to the plunge in oil prices.

--

Rebecca Elliott

contributed to this article.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com and Nina Trentmann at Nina.Trentmann@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 1.80% 13 Delayed Quote.-73.94%
WTI 16.65% 28.79 Delayed Quote.-66.58%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 315 M
EBIT 2020 -684 M
Net income 2020 -2 552 M
Debt 2020 34 846 M
Yield 2020 11,0%
P/E ratio 2020 -4,34x
P/E ratio 2021 -6,02x
EV / Sales2020 2,28x
EV / Sales2021 2,23x
Capitalization 11 484 M
Chart OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Occidental Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 17,09  $
Last Close Price 12,77  $
Spread / Highest target 354%
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vicki A. Hollub President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen I. Chazen Chairman
Cedric W. Burgher Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
E. Spencer Abraham Independent Director
Avedick Baruyr Poladian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-73.94%10 367
CNOOC LIMITED5.58%46 828
CONOCOPHILLIPS-47.93%33 167
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-54.27%20 907
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-52.79%16 037
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-50.35%11 625
