Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Occidental Petroleum Corporation    OXY

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(OXY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Occidental Petroleum : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – APC, OXY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/29/2020 | 12:01pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC), now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY), between February 20, 2015 and May 2, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important April 20, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Anadarko investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Anadarko class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1782.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the value of the Shenandoah assets and the success of the Shenandoah appraisal wells were overstated; (2) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s Shenandoah assets lacked a reasonable basis; and (4) accordingly, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 20, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1782.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPO
12:01pOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Anadarko Petrol..
BU
02/28OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
02/28OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Slide show results
CO
02/27OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Swings to 4Q Loss As Expenses Balloon
DJ
02/27OCCIDENTAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/27OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Earnings Release
PU
02/27OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Conference Call Slides
PU
02/27OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : NON GAAP Reconciliation
PU
02/27OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
02/27Occidental Announces 4th Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 313 M
EBIT 2020 2 907 M
Net income 2020 462 M
Debt 2020 32 083 M
Yield 2020 10,1%
P/E ratio 2020 48,5x
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,53x
EV / Sales2021 2,45x
Capitalization 29 310 M
Chart OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Occidental Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 49,95  $
Last Close Price 32,74  $
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 52,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vicki A. Hollub President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eugene L. Batchelder Independent Chairman
Cedric W. Burgher Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
E. Spencer Abraham Independent Director
Avedick Baruyr Poladian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-22.81%29 310
CNOOC LIMITED0.18%61 181
CONOCOPHILLIPS-25.54%52 348
EOG RESOURCES INC.-24.47%36 821
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-17.31%30 572
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-18.89%20 346
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group