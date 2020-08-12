Occidental Petroleum : Reconciliation​​ to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Earnings Per Share

Reconciliation to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

($/share)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended Ended June 30, Reconciliation - Diluted Earnings Per Share 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reported Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (GAAP) $ (9.12) $ 0.84 $ (11.68) $ 1.68 Less: After-TaxNon-Core Adjustments Oil & Gas Domestic $ (4.67) $ - $ (4.18) $ - Foreign (1.02) - (1.33) - Exploration - - - - Chemical - - - - Marketing and Other Midstream (0.01) - (1.60) - Corporate Interest - (0.06) - (0.06) Other (0.11) (0.07) (0.72) (0.06) Taxes - - - - Discontinued Operations (1.55) - (1.56) - Total After-TaxNon-Core Adjustments $ (7.36) $ (0.13) $ (9.39) $ (0.12) Core Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) $ (1.76) $ 0.97 $ (2.29) $ 1.80 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (millions) 915.5 749.5 906.2 750.0

The difference between reported average diluted shares outstanding and core average diluted shares outstanding is immaterial and does not impact the calculation of core earnings per share. As such, core earnings per share is calculated as core income divided by reported average diluted shares outstanding.