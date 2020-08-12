Occidental Petroleum : Reconciliation​​ to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation
Earnings Per Share
Reconciliation to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)
($/share)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended Ended June 30,
|
|
Reconciliation - Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Reported Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (GAAP)
|
$
|
(9.12)
|
$
|
0.84
|
$
|
(11.68)
|
$
|
1.68
|
|
Less: After-TaxNon-Core Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil & Gas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
$
|
(4.67)
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
(4.18)
|
$
|
-
|
|
Foreign
|
|
(1.02)
|
|
-
|
|
(1.33)
|
|
-
|
|
Exploration
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Chemical
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Marketing and Other Midstream
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
-
|
|
(1.60)
|
|
-
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
-
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
-
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
Other
|
|
(0.11)
|
|
(0.07)
|
|
(0.72)
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
Taxes
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Discontinued Operations
|
|
(1.55)
|
|
-
|
|
(1.56)
|
|
-
|
|
Total After-TaxNon-Core Adjustments
|
$
|
(7.36)
|
$
|
(0.13)
|
$
|
(9.39)
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
|
Core Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
(1.76)
|
$
|
0.97
|
$
|
(2.29)
|
$
|
1.80
|
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (millions)
|
|
915.5
|
|
749.5
|
|
906.2
|
|
750.0
The difference between reported average diluted shares outstanding and core average diluted shares outstanding is immaterial and does not impact the calculation of core earnings per share. As such, core earnings per share is calculated as core income divided by reported average diluted shares outstanding.
|
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Operating Cash Flow before Working Capital
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
($/MM)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months
|
|
Six months
|
|
|
ended
|
|
ended
|
|
|
6/30/2020
|
|
6/30/2020
|
Adjusted Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
Operating cash flow from continuing operations (GAAP)
|
$
|
365
|
$
|
1,660
|
Less: Working capital and other, net
|
|
222
|
|
411
|
Operating cash flow from continuing operations before working capital (Non-GAAP)
|
|
587
|
|
2,071
|
Add back one-time impacts from:
|
|
|
|
|
Anadarko merger-related costs
|
|
124
|
|
272
|
Adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations before working capital (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
711
|
$
|
2,343
