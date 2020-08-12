Log in
Occidental Petroleum : Reconciliation​​ to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

08/12/2020

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Earnings Per Share

Reconciliation to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

($/share)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended Ended June 30,

Reconciliation - Diluted Earnings Per Share

2020

2019

2020

2019

Reported Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (GAAP)

$

(9.12)

$

0.84

$

(11.68)

$

1.68

Less: After-TaxNon-Core Adjustments

Oil & Gas

Domestic

$

(4.67)

$

-

$

(4.18)

$

-

Foreign

(1.02)

-

(1.33)

-

Exploration

-

-

-

-

Chemical

-

-

-

-

Marketing and Other Midstream

(0.01)

-

(1.60)

-

Corporate

Interest

-

(0.06)

-

(0.06)

Other

(0.11)

(0.07)

(0.72)

(0.06)

Taxes

-

-

-

-

Discontinued Operations

(1.55)

-

(1.56)

-

Total After-TaxNon-Core Adjustments

$

(7.36)

$

(0.13)

$

(9.39)

$

(0.12)

Core Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)

$

(1.76)

$

0.97

$

(2.29)

$

1.80

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (millions)

915.5

749.5

906.2

750.0

The difference between reported average diluted shares outstanding and core average diluted shares outstanding is immaterial and does not impact the calculation of core earnings per share. As such, core earnings per share is calculated as core income divided by reported average diluted shares outstanding.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow before Working Capital

Reconciliation to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

($/MM)

Three months

Six months

ended

ended

6/30/2020

6/30/2020

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP)

Operating cash flow from continuing operations (GAAP)

$

365

$

1,660

Less: Working capital and other, net

222

411

Operating cash flow from continuing operations before working capital (Non-GAAP)

587

2,071

Add back one-time impacts from:

Anadarko merger-related costs

124

272

Adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations before working capital (Non-GAAP)

$

711

$

2,343

Disclaimer

OXY - Occidental Petroleum Corporation published this content on 09 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 17:27:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 636 M - -
Net income 2020 -11 311 M - -
Net Debt 2020 35 839 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,25x
Yield 2020 9,30%
Capitalization 13 920 M 13 920 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,82x
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 14 400
Free-Float 84,9%
