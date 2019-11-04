Log in
Occidental Petroleum Corporation

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(OXY)
  Report  
News 


Occidental Petroleum : Reports Loss of $912 Million for Third Quarter

0
11/04/2019 | 05:14pm EST

By Micah Maidenberg

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) reported a loss for the third quarter, the first time the energy producer has issued quarterly results since it completed its $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Occidental on Monday reported a loss for common shareholders of $912 million, or $1.08 a share, down from a profit of $1.87 billion, or 2.44 a share, a year earlier.

The company's results were hurt by merger-related pretax costs, including $969 million in merger-related expenses and debt-financing fees, and an impairment charge.

The company's profit after adjustments of 11 cents a share fell short of forecasts from analysts surveyed by FactSet, who had forecast 37 cents a share on that metric.

Total revenue rose 9% from the third quarter last year to $5.69 billion, more than the $5.63 billion analysts had predicted.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 4.59% 44.23 Delayed Quote.-31.10%
WTI 0.55% 56.49 Delayed Quote.19.07%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 330 M
EBIT 2019 4 612 M
Net income 2019 1 954 M
Debt 2019 44 639 M
Yield 2019 7,40%
P/E ratio 2019 18,6x
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,06x
EV / Sales2020 2,99x
Capitalization 37 828 M
Chart OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Occidental Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 52,98  $
Last Close Price 42,29  $
Spread / Highest target 89,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vicki A. Hollub President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eugene L. Batchelder Independent Chairman
Cedric W. Burgher Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
E. Spencer Abraham Independent Director
Avedick Baruyr Poladian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-31.10%37 828
CNOOC LIMITED0.66%68 136
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.34%62 709
EOG RESOURCES INC.-18.42%41 292
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.46%30 801
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD-3.84%25 702
