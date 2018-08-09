Occidental Petroleum : Second Quarter 2018 Summary of Selected Financial Data
0
08/09/2018 | 07:55am CEST
Summary of Selected Financial Data
(Dollar amounts in millions, except per-share amounts)
For the twelve months ended December 31,2014
2015
2016
2017
6 months ended June 30, 2018
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net sales
Income (loss) from continuing operations (b) Net income (loss) attributable to common stock Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stock
$ $ $
19,312
$ 12,480
$ 10,090
(130) 616
$ $
(8,146) (7,829)
$ $
(1,002)
(574)
$ $ $
12,508 1,311 1,311
$ 7,846
$ 1,556
$ 1,556
Basic earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations (b)
Basic earnings (loss) per common share (b) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (b)
Core results (a)
$ $ $ $
(0.18) 0.79 0.79 3,783
$ $ $ $
(10.64) (10.23) (10.23)
91
$ $ $ $
(1.31) (0.75) (0.75)
(771)
$ $ $ $
1.71 1.71 1.70 1,556
$ 2.02
$ 2.02
$ 2.02
$ 1,556
FINANCIAL POSITION
Total assets
Long-term debt, net (including current maturities) Stockholders' equity
$ $ $
56,237 6,816 34,959
$ $ $
43,409 8,305 24,350
$ $ $
43,109 9,819 21,497
$ $ $
42,026 9,828 20,572
$ 44,067
$ 10,312
$ 20,931
CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Operating:
Cash flow from continuing operationsInvesting:
$
8,879
$
3,251
Capital expenditures
$ (8,930)
$ (5,272)
Cash provided (used) by all other investing activities, netFinancing:
$ 2,678
$ (148)
Cash dividends paid Purchases of treasury stock
Cash provided (used) by all other financing activities, netDividends per common share
$ $ $ $
(2,210) (2,500) 2,384
2.88
$ $ $ $
(2,264)
(593) 4,341
2.97
$ $ $ $ $ $ $
2,520
$
4,861
$ 2,765
(2,717) (2,026)
$ (3,599)
$ (2,319)
$ 520
$ 33
(2,309)
(22) 2,722
3.02
$ $ $ $
(2,346)
$ (1,185)
(25) 28
$ (97)
$ 493
3.06
$ 1.54
Weighted average shares outstanding (millions)
Basic
Diluted
781.1 781.1
765.6 765.6
763.8 763.8
765.1 765.7 765.9 767.2
(a) Occidental's results of operations often include the effects of significant transactions and events affecting earnings that vary widely and unpredictably in nature, timing and amount. These events may recur, even across successive reporting periods. Therefore, management uses a measure called "core results" which excludes those items. This non-GAAP measure is not meant to disassociate those items from management's performance, but rather is meant to provide useful information to investors interested in comparing Occidental's earnings performance between periods. Reported earnings are considered representative of management's performance over the long term. Core results is not considered to be an alternative to operating income in accordance with generally accepted accounting
(b) Represents amounts attributable to common stock after deducting noncontrolling interest amounts.
Consolidated Statement of Operations (Amounts in millions, except per-share amounts)REVENUES
Net sales
Oil and gas Chemical
Midstream and Marketing Eliminations (a)
Interest, dividends and other income
Gain on sale of assets and equity investments, net
COSTS AND OTHER DEDUCTIONS
Cost of sales
Selling, general and administrative and other operating expenses Taxes other than on income
Depreciation, depletion and amortization Asset impairments and related items Exploration expense
Interest and debt expense, net
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND OTHER ITEMSBenefit (provision) for domestic and foreign income taxes
Income from equity investments
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONSDiscontinued operations, net
NET INCOME (LOSS)
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKEARNINGS PER SHARE (attributable to common stock)
BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE
Income (loss) from continuing operations
Discontinued operations, net
BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHAREDILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE
Income (loss) from continuing operations
Discontinued operations, net
DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHAREDIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE
For the twelve months ended December 31,2014
2015
2016
2017
6 months ended June 30, 2018
$
13,887 $
8,304 $
6,377 $
7,870 $ 4,985
4,817
3,945
3,756
4,355 2,330
1,373
891
684
1,157 992
(765)
(660)
(727)
(874) (461)
19,312
12,480
10,090
12,508 7,846
130
118
106
99 67
2,505
101
202
667 43
21,947
12,699
10,398
13,274 7,956
6,803
5,804
5,189
5,594 2,828
1,503
1,270
1,330
1,424 709
550
343
277
311 223
4,261
4,544
4,268
4,002 1,868
7,379
10,239
825
545 42
150
36
62
82 36
77
147
292
345 194
20,723
22,383
12,243
12,303 5,900
1,224
(9,684)
(1,845)
971 2,056
(1,685)
1,330
662
(17) (641)
331
208
181
357 141
(130)
(8,146)
(1,002)
1,311 1,556
$
760
630
616
(14)
$
(7,829)
(7,829)
317
-$
(574) $
(574)
428
-
- 1,311 - 1,311
$
$
(0.18)
$
(10.64)
$
(1.31) $ 0.56
1.71 -
$
0.97 0.79
0.41
$
$
(10.23) $
(0.75) $
1.71
$
$
(0.18) 0.97
$
(10.64) $ 0.41
(1.31) $ 0.56
1.70 -
$
$ $
0.79 2.88
$ $
(10.23)
$ $
(0.75) $
1.70
$
2.97
3.02
$
3.06
$
(a) Intersegment sales eliminate upon consolidation and are generally made at prices approximating those that the selling entity would be able to obtain in third-party transactions.
- 1,556 - 1,556
2.02 -2.02
2.02 -2.02
1.54
Consolidated Balance SheetsCURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents Restricted cash
Trade receivables, net Inventories
Assets held for sale Other current assets
Total current assetsINVESTMENTS
Investments in unconsolidated entities Available for sale investment
Total investments
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
Oil and gas segment
Chemical segment
Midstream and marketing segment Corporate
Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES AND OTHER ASSETS, NET TOTAL ASSETS
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Current maturities of long-term debt Accounts payable
Accrued liabilities
Domestic and foreign income taxes Liabilities of assets held for sale
Total current liabilitiesLONG-TERM DEBT, NET
DEFERRED CREDITS AND OTHER LIABILITIES
Deferred domestic and foreign income taxes Asset retirement obligations
Pension and postretirement obligations Environmental remediation reserves Other
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $.20 per share par value Treasury stock
Additional paid-in capital Retained earnings
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
Total equity
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
31-Dec-14
31-Dec-15
$
3,789 $
4,019
4,206
1,052 -
807
13,873 1,171 394 1,565
59,061
6,574
8,304
576
74,515
(34,785)
39,730
1,069 $ 56,237
$
43,409 $ 43,109
31-Dec-16
31-Dec-17
30-Jun-18
3,201 $
1,193
2,233 -$
1,672 -$
1,362 -
2,970
3,989
4,145 5,521
986
866 -
1,246 1,347
141
474 1,664
911
1,340
733 1,096
9,402 1,267 167 1,434
8,428 1,401 - 1,401
8,270 10,990
1,515 1,551
-
-1,515 1,551
55,025
54,673
53,409 55,911
6,717
6,930
6,847 6,894
8,899
9,216
9,493 7,881
417
474
497 528
71,058
71,293
70,246 71,214
(39,419)
(38,956)
(39,072) (40,782)
31,639
32,337
31,174 30,432
934
943
1,067 1,094
$ 42,026
$ 44,067
$
-$ 1,450
$
- 3,926 2,436 - - 6,362 9,819
$
500 $
-
5,229
3,069
4,408 5,412
2,601
2,213 -
2,492 2,521
414 -
110
- -- 145
8,244
6,842
7,400 8,078
6,816
6,855
9,328 10,312
3,015
1,323
1,132
581 738
1,024
1,045
1,245
1,241 1,244
1,048
986
963
1,005 1,010
255
316
739
728 731
876
1,692
1,352
1,171 1,023
6,218
5,362
5,431
4,726 4,746
178
178
178
179 179
(8,528)
(9,121)
(9,143)
(9,168) (9,268)
7,599
7,640
7,747
7,884 7,967
36,067
25,960
22,981
21,935 22,361
(357)
(307)
(266)
(258) (308)
34,959
24,350
21,497
20,572 20,931
$
56,237 $
43,409 $
43,109 $
42,026 $ 44,067
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
For the twelve months ended December 31,2014
2015
2016
2017
6 months ended June 30, 2018
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Discontinued operations, net
Depreciation, depletion and amortization of assets Deferred income tax provision (benefit)
Other noncash charges to income Asset impairments
Gain on sale of assets and equity investments, net Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
(Increase) decrease in receivables (Increase) decrease in inventories (Increase) decrease in other current assets
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities Increase (decrease) in current domestic and foreign income taxes
Other operating, net
Operating cash flow from continuing operations
Operating cash flow from discontinued operations, net of taxes Net cash provided by operating activities
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures
Change in capital accrual
Payments for purchases of assets and businesses Sale of assets and equity investments, net
Other, net
Investing cash flow from continuing operations Investing cash flow from discontinued operations Net cash used by investing activities
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Special cash distribution from California Resources Proceeds from long-term debt, net
Payments of long-term debt, net Proceeds from issuance of common stock Purchases of treasury stock Contributions from noncontrolling interest Cash dividends paid
Other, net
Financing cash flow from continuing operations Financing cash flow from discontinued operations Net cash provided (used) by financing activities
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
$
630 $
(7,829) $
(574) $
1,311
$
1,556
(760)
(317)
(428)
-
-
4,261
4,544
4,268
4,002 1,868
(1,178)
(1,372)
(517)
(719) 171
237
172
152
202 91
7,379
9,684
665
545 42
(2,505)
(101)
(202)
(667) (43)
1,413
1,431
(1,091)
(158) (1,342)
(112)
(24)
17
(349) (117)
89
33
65
39 (19)
(521)
(1,989)
609
(89) 631
(54)
(331)
17
64 (73)
11,076
8,879
2,197
-
3,348
3,251
(650)
97
3,384
2,520
(461)
864
680 4,861 - 4,861
- 2,765 - 2,765
(8,930)
(5,272)
(2,717)
(3,599)
(2,319)
542
(592)
(114)
122 (6)
(1,687)
(109)
(2,044)
(1,064) (242)
4,177
819
302
1,403 330
(354)
(266)
(170)
59 (49)
(6,252)
(5,420)
(4,743)
(3,079)
(2,286)
(2,226)
(8,478)
(5,420)
-
(4,743)
-
-(3,079)
-(2,286)
6,100 --
-
-
-
1,478 -
4,203 - 978
(107)
(2,710) - (500)
33
37
36 28 13
(2,500)
(593)
(22)
(25) (97)
(2,210)
375
(2,264)
-
(2,309)
-
- (2,346)
- (1,185)
1,693
2
(1,342)
-
(802)
-
- (2,343)
2 (789)
124
-
-
-
-
1,817
(1,342)
(802)
(2,343) (789)
4,415
(3,414)
(2,161)
(561) (310)
3,393
7,808
4,394
2,233 1,672
$
7,808
$
4,394
$
2,233
$
1,672
$
1,362
Oil and Gas Net Proved Developed and Undeveloped Year-End Reserves
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
United States
Oil (MMBBL)
1,131
1,273
915
960
1,107
NGL (MMBBL)
204
222
186
219
247
Gas (BCF)
2,012
1,714
1,019
1,045
1,205
BOE (MMBBL)¹
1,670
1,781
1,271
1,353
1,555
Latin America
Oil (MMBBL)
88
92
77
71
82
Gas (BCF)
24
27
19
6
12
BOE (MMBBL)¹
92
96
80
72
84
Middle East / North Africa
Oil (MMBBL)
394
405
317
326
326
NGL (MMBBL)
134
140
144
201
198
Gas (BCF)
2,687
2,386
2,330
2,723
2,614
BOE (MMBBL)¹
976
942
849
981
959
Worldwide
Oil (MMBBL)
1,613
1,770
1,309
1,357
1,515
NGL (MMBBL)
338
362
330
420
445
Gas (BCF)
4,723
4,127
3,368
3,774
3,831
BOE (MMBBL)¹
2,738
2,819
2,200
2,406
2,598
¹ Natural gas volumes have been converted to barrels of equivalent (BOE) based on energy content of 6,000 cubic feet (Mcf) of gas to one barrel of oil.
Segment Total Year-End Assets
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
Oil and Gas (a) Chemical
$
Midstream, marketing and other Corporate (b)
46,213 $ 3,947 14,374 4,881
31,072 $ 3,917 12,283 8,965
23,591 $ 3,982 10,175 5,661
24,130 $ 23,595
4,348 4,364
11,059 11,775
3,572 2,292
Total
$
69,415
$
56,237
$
43,409
$
43,109
$
42,026
(a) Oil and Gas - 2014 reduction reflects the tax-free spin off of California Resources Corporation in December 2014 and asset impairments and related items.
(b) Corporate included restricted cash of $1.2 billion and $4.0 billion at December 31, 2015 and 2014, respectively. 2014 included the investment in CRC stock as well as impairments of Joslyn Oil Sands.
OXY - Occidental Petroleum Corporation published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2018 05:54:08 UTC