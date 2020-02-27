Log in
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(OXY)
02/27 04:01:54 pm
31.81 USD   -7.04%
05:24pOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Swings to 4Q Loss As Expenses Balloon
DJ
04:50pOCCIDENTAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:31pOccidental posts quarterly loss on impairment, charges
RE
Occidental Petroleum : Swings to 4Q Loss As Expenses Balloon

02/27/2020 | 05:24pm EST

By Kimberly Chin

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) reported a loss for the fiscal fourth quarter as the company's expenses doubled.

Occidental posted a net loss of $1.34 billion, or $1.50 a share, compared with a net profit of $706 million, or 93 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding special items, the company recorded an adjusted loss of 30 cents a share, compared with an adjusted profit of $1.22 a share, a year ago. Analysts expected an adjusted loss of 17 cents a share.

Expenses for the quarter rose to $8.15 billion from $4.07 billion a year ago.

The company's results were hurt by pre-tax costs, including about $1 billion from Occidental's investment in Western Midstream Partners LP and $673 million in merger-related costs from its Anadarko Petroleum Corp. acquisition.

Total revenue was $6.28 billion, up from $4.76 billion a year ago and slightly more than the $6.26 billion analysts had predicted.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION -7.04% 31.81 Delayed Quote.-12.18%
WTI -4.32% 46.31 Delayed Quote.-16.16%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 420 M
EBIT 2019 4 103 M
Net income 2019 199 M
Debt 2019 38 069 M
Yield 2019 9,13%
P/E ratio 2019 1 642x
P/E ratio 2020 35,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,36x
EV / Sales2020 2,56x
Capitalization 30 569 M
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-12.18%30 569
CNOOC LIMITED1.25%65 076
CONOCOPHILLIPS-21.31%55 322
EOG RESOURCES INC.-24.55%36 767
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-12.69%31 911
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-14.06%20 796
