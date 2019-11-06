Occidental Petroleum : Third Quarter 2019 Summary of Selected Financial Data 0 11/06/2019 | 04:40pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Summary of Selected Financial Data (Dollar amounts in millions, except per-share amounts) 9 months For the twelve months ended December 31, ended Sep 30, 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net sales $ 12,480 $ 10,090 $ 12,508 $ 17,824 $ 14,111 Income (loss) from continuing operations (b) $ (8,146) $ (1,002) $ 1,311 $ 4,131 $ 529 Net income (loss) attributable to common stock $ (7,829) $ (574) $ 1,311 $ 4,131 $ 354 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stock Basic earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations (b) $ (10.64) $ (1.31) $ 1.71 $ 5.40 $ 0.47 Basic earnings (loss) per common share (b) $ (10.23) $ (0.75) $ 1.71 $ 5.40 $ 0.45 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (b) $ (10.23) $ (0.75) $ 1.70 $ 5.39 $ 0.45 Adjusted results (a) $ 91 $ (771) $ 686 $ 3,838 $ 1,453 FINANCIAL POSITION Total assets $ 43,409 $ 43,109 $ 42,026 $ 43,854 $ 125,443 Long-term debt, net (including current maturities) $ 8,305 $ 9,819 $ 9,828 $ 10,317 $ 47,614 Total stockholder's equity $ 24,350 $ 21,497 $ 20,572 $ 21,330 $ 36,080 Total equity $ 24,350 $ 21,497 $ 20,572 $ 21,330 $ 41,005 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS Operating: Cash flow from continuing operations $ 3,251 $ 2,520 $ 4,861 $ 7,669 $ 5,439 Investing: Capital expenditures $ (5,272) $ (2,717) $ (3,599) $ (4,975) $ (4,184) Cash provided (used) by all other investing activities, net $ (148) $ (2,026) $ 520 $ 1,769 $ (23,417) Financing: Cash dividends paid $ (2,264) $ (2,309) $ (2,346) $ (2,374) $ (1,766) Purchases of treasury stock $ (593) $ (22) $ (25) $ (1,248) $ (237) Cash provided by all other financing activities, net $ 1,515 $ 1,529 $ 28 $ 520 $ 26,696 Dividends per common share $ 2.97 $ 3.02 $ 3.06 $ 3.10 $ 2.35 Weighted average shares outstanding (millions) Basic 765.6 763.8 765.1 761.7 781.1 Diluted 765.6 763.8 765.9 763.3 782.2 Occidental's results of operations often include the effects of significant transactions and events affecting earnings that vary widely and unpredictably in nature, timing and amount. These events may recur, even across successive reporting periods. Therefore, management uses a measure called "core results" which excludes those items. This non-GAAP measure is not meant to disassociate those items from management's performance, but rather is meant to provide useful information to investors interested in comparing Occidental's earnings performance between periods. Reported earnings are considered representative of management's performance over the long term. Core results is not considered to be an alternative to operating income in accordance with generally accepted accounting (b) Represents amounts attributable to common stock after deducting noncontrolling interest amounts. Consolidated Statement of Operations (Amounts in millions, except per-share amounts) 9 months For the twelve months ended December 31, ended Sep 30, 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 REVENUES Net sales Oil and gas $ 8,304 $ 6,377 $ 7,870 $ 10,441 $ 8,890 Chemical 3,945 3,756 4,355 4,657 3,128 Midstream and Marketing 891 684 1,157 3,656 2,505 WES - - - - 383 Eliminations (a) (660) (727) (874) (930) (795) 12,480 10,090 12,508 17,824 14,111 Interest, dividends and other income 118 106 99 136 175 Gain on sale of assets and equity investments, net 101 202 667 974 150 12,699 10,398 13,274 18,934 14,436 COSTS AND OTHER DEDUCTIONS Oil and gas operating expense 2,715 2,272 2,427 2,761 2,324 Transportation expense 177 181 175 152 281 Chemical and midstream cost sales 2,842 2,680 2,938 2,833 2,046 Purchase commodities 70 56 54 822 1,237 Selling, general and administrative 525 503 546 585 545 Other operating expense 745 827 878 1,028 861 Taxes other than on income 343 277 311 439 432 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,544 4,268 4,002 3,977 3,710 Asset impairments and other items 10,239 825 545 561 325 Anadarko merger-related costs - - - - 974 Exploration expense 36 62 82 110 134 Interest and debt expense, net 147 292 345 389 632 22,383 12,243 12,303 13,657 13,501 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND OTHER ITEMS (9,684) (1,845) 971 5,277 935 OTHER ITEMS Losses on interest rate swaps and warrants - - - - (33) Income from equity investments 208 181 357 331 274 Total 208 181 357 331 241 INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES (9,476) (1,664) 1,328 5,608 1,176 Income tax benefit (expense) 1,330 662 (17) (1,477) (647) INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (8,146) (1,002) 1,311 4,131 529 Discontinued operations, net 317 428 - - (15) NET INCOME (LOSS) (7,829) (574) 1,311 4,131 514 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - - (42) Less: Preferred stock dividend - - - - (118) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (7,829) $ (574) $ 1,311 $ 4,131 $ 354 EARNINGS PER SHARE (attributable to common stock) BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (10.64) $ (1.31) $ 1.71 $ 5.40 $ 0.47 Discontinued operations, net 0.41 0.56 - - (0.02) BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE $ (10.23) $ (0.75) $ 1.71 $ 5.40 $ 0.45 DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (10.64) $ (1.31) $ 1.70 $ 5.39 $ 0.47 Discontinued operations, net 0.41 0.56 - - (0.02) DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE $ (10.23) $ (0.75) $ 1.70 $ 5.39 $ 0.45 DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE $ 2.97 $ 3.02 $ 3.06 $ 3.10 $ 2.35 Intersegment sales eliminate upon consolidation and are generally made at prices approximating those that the selling entity would be able to obtain in third-party transactions. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in millions) 31-Dec-15 31-Dec-16 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-18 30-Sep-19 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,201 $ 2,233 $ 1,672 $ 3,033 $ 4,840 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 1,193 - - - 454 Trade receivables, net 2,970 3,989 4,145 4,893 5,854 Inventories 986 866 1,246 1,260 1,601 Assets held for sale 141 - 474 - 6,445 Other current assets 911 1,340 733 746 1,750 Total current assets 9,402 8,428 8,270 9,932 20,944 INVESTMENTS Investments in unconsolidated entities 1,267 1,401 1,515 1,680 3,684 Available for sale investment 167 - - - - Total investments 1,434 1,401 1,515 1,680 3,684 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Oil and gas segment 55,025 54,673 53,409 58,799 110,668 Chemical segment 6,717 6,930 6,847 7,001 7,092 Midstream and marketing segment 8,899 9,216 9,493 8,070 8,133 WES - - - - 9,635 Corporate 417 474 497 550 1,397 71,058 71,293 70,246 74,420 136,925 Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (39,419) (38,956) (39,072) (42,983) (46,804) 31,639 32,337 31,174 31,437 90,121 OPERATING LEASE ASSETS - - - - 1,078 LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES AND OTHER ASSETS, NET 924 934 1,059 797 1,155 INTANGIBLES, NET 10 9 8 8 2,387 GOODWILL - WES Midstream - - - - 6,074 TOTAL ASSETS $ 43,409 $ 43,109 $ 42,026 $ 43,854 $ 125,443 CURRENT LIABILITIES Current maturities of long-term debt $ 1,450 $ - $ 500 $ 116 $ 31 Current operating lease liabilities - - - - 463 Accounts payable 3,069 3,926 4,408 4,885 6,789 Accrued liabilities 2,213 2,436 2,492 2,411 5,175 Accrued income taxes - - - - 1,036 Liabilities of assets held for sale 110 - - - 2,203 Total current liabilities 6,842 6,362 7,400 7,412 15,697 LONG-TERM DEBT, NET Long-term debt, net - Occidental 6,855 9,819 9,328 10,201 39,946 Long-term debt, net - WES - - - - 7,637 6,855 9,819 9,328 10,201 47,583 DEFERRED CREDITS AND OTHER LIABILITIES Deferred domestic and foreign income taxes 1,323 1,132 581 907 9,920 Asset retirement obligations 1,045 1,245 1,241 1,424 4,164 Pension and postretirement obligations 986 963 1,005 809 1,927 Environmental remediation reserves 316 739 728 762 905 Operating lease liabilities - - - - 676 Other 1,692 1,352 1,171 1,009 3,566 5,362 5,431 4,726 4,911 21,158 EQUITY Preferred stock, $1.00 per share par value - - - - 9,762 Common stock, $.20 per share par value 178 178 179 179 209 Treasury stock (9,121) (9,143) (9,168) (10,473) (10,653) Additional paid-in capital 7,640 7,747 7,884 8,046 14,867 Retained earnings 25,960 22,981 21,935 23,750 22,227 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (307) (266) (258) (172) (332) Total stockholder's equity 24,350 21,497 20,572 21,330 36,080 Noncontrolling interest - - - - 4,925 Total equity 24,350 21,497 20,572 21,330 41,005 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 43,409 $ 43,109 $ 42,026 $ 43,854 $ 125,443 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (Amounts in millions) 9 months For the twelve months ended December 31, ended Sep 30, 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ (7,829) $ (574) $ 1,311 $ 4,131 $ 514 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Discontinued operations, net (317) (428) - - 15 Depreciation, depletion and amortization of assets 4,544 4,268 4,002 3,977 3,710 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision (1,372) (517) (719) 371 (1,050) Other noncash charges to income 172 152 202 47 569 Gain on sale of assets and equity investments, net (101) (202) (667) (974) (150) Asset impairments and related items 9,684 665 545 561 325 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in receivables 1,431 (1,091) (158) (740) 506 (Increase) decrease in inventories (24) 17 (349) (108) (15) (Increase) decrease in other current assets 33 65 39 94 (114) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,989) 609 (89) 195 178 Increase (decrease) in current domestic and foreign income taxes (331) 17 64 38 951 Other operating, net (650) (461) 680 77 - Operating cash flow from continuing operations 3,251 2,520 4,861 7,669 5,439 Operating cash flow from discontinued operations, net of taxes 97 864 - - (73) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,348 3,384 4,861 7,669 5,366 CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (5,272) (2,717) (3,599) (4,975) (4,184) Change in capital accrual (592) (114) 122 55 (160) Sale of assets and equity investments, net 819 302 1,403 2,824 4,809 Payments for purchases of assets and businesses (109) (2,044) (1,064) (928) (27,926) Other, net (266) (170) 59 (182) (140) Investing cash flow from continuing operations (5,420) (4,743) (3,079) (3,206) (27,601) Investing cash flow from discontinued operations - - - - (125) Net cash used by investing activities (5,420) (4,743) (3,079) (3,206) (27,726) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs 1,478 4,203 - 978 21,557 Payments of long-term debt, net - (2,710) - (500) (4,949) Proceeds from WES revolvers - - - - 1,240 Payments of revolvers - WES - - - - (1,000) Proceeds from issuance of common and preferred stock 37 36 28 33 10,010 Purchases of treasury stock (593) (22) (25) (1,248) (237) Cash dividends paid (2,264) (2,309) (2,346) (2,374) (1,766) Distributions to noncontrolling interest - - - - (127) Other, net - - - 9 (35) Financing cash flow from continuing operations (1,342) (802) (2,343) (3,102) 24,693 Financing cash flow from discontinued operations - - - - (1) Net cash provided by (used by) financing activities (1,342) (802) (2,343) (3,102) 24,692 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (3,414) (2,161) (561) 1,361 2,332 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents - beginning of year 7,808 4,394 2,233 1,672 3,033 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents - end of period $ 4,394 $ 2,233 $ 1,672 $ 3,033 $ 5,365 Oil and Gas Net Proved Developed and Undeveloped Year-End Reserves 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 United States Oil (MMBBL) 1,273 915 960 1,107 1,186 NGL (MMBBL) 222 186 219 247 284 Gas (BCF) 1,714 1,019 1,045 1,205 1,445 BOE (MMBBL)¹ 1,781 1,271 1,353 1,555 1,711 Latin America Oil (MMBBL) 92 77 71 82 96 Gas (BCF) 27 19 6 12 11 BOE (MMBBL)¹ 96 80 72 84 98 Middle East / North Africa Oil (MMBBL) 405 317 326 326 301 NGL (MMBBL) 140 144 201 198 202 Gas (BCF) 2,386 2,330 2,723 2,614 2,639 BOE (MMBBL)¹ 942 849 981 959 943 Worldwide Oil (MMBBL) 1,770 1,309 1,357 1,515 1,583 NGL (MMBBL) 362 330 420 445 486 Gas (BCF) 4,127 3,368 3,774 3,831 4,095 BOE (MMBBL)¹ 2,819 2,200 2,406 2,598 2,752 Natural gas volumes have been converted to barrels of equivalent (BOE) based on energy content of 6,000 cubic feet (Mcf) of gas to one barrel of oil. Segment Total Year-End Assets 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Oil and Gas (a) $ 31,072 $ 23,591 $ 24,130 $ 23,595 $ 24,874 Chemical 3,917 3,982 4,348 4,364 4,359 Midstream, marketing and other 12,283 10,175 11,059 11,775 11,087 Corporate (b) 8,965 5,661 3,572 2,292 3,534 Total $ 56,237 $ 43,409 $ 43,109 $ 42,026 $ 43,854 Oil and Gas - 2014 reduction reflects the tax-free spin off of California Resources Corporation in December 2014 and asset impairments and related items. Corporate included restricted cash of $1.2 billion and $4.0 billion at December 31, 2015 and 2014, respectively. 2014 included the investment in CRC stock as well as impairments of Joslyn Oil Sands. Quarterly Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (Amounts in millions, except per-share amounts) 2018 2019 Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 TY Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 YTD REVENUES Net sales Oil and gas $ 2,454 $ 2,531 $ 2,889 $ 2,567 $ 10,441 $ 2,351 $ 2,718 $ 3,821 $ 8,890 Chemical 1,154 1,176 1,185 1,142 4,657 1,059 998 1,071 3,128 Midstream and Marketing 389 603 1,367 1,297 3,656 816 909 780 2,505 WES - - - - - - - 383 383 Eliminations (a) (234) (227) (225) (244) (930) (222) (205) (368) (795) 3,763 4,083 5,216 4,762 17,824 4,004 4,420 5,687 14,111 Interest, dividends and other income 29 38 34 35 136 78 41 56 175 Gain on sale of assets and equity investments, net 33 10 926 5 974 7 15 128 150 3,825 4,131 6,176 4,802 18,934 4,089 4,476 5,871 14,436 COSTS AND OTHER DEDUCTIONS Oil and gas operating expense 613 616 680 852 2,761 645 717 962 2,324 Transportation expense 43 38 41 30 152 31 33 217 281 Chemical and midstream cost sales 694 711 722 706 2,833 669 636 741 2,046 Purchase commodities 13 100 343 366 822 365 431 441 1,237 Selling, general and administrative 130 142 151 162 585 140 163 242 545 Other operating expense 177 260 280 311 1,028 238 260 363 861 Taxes other than on income 108 115 110 106 439 111 123 198 432 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 921 947 1,023 1,086 3,977 973 1,031 1,706 3,710 Asset impairments and other items 30 12 214 305 561 - - 325 325 Anadarko merger-related costs - - - - - - 50 924 974 Exploration expense 15 21 24 50 110 36 35 63 134 Interest and debt expense, net 97 97 96 99 389 98 153 381 632 2,841 3,059 3,684 4,073 13,657 3,306 3,632 6,563 13,501 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND OTHER ITEMS 984 1,072 2,492 729 5,277 783 844 (692) 935 OTHER ITEMS Losses on interest rate swaps and warrants - - - - - - - (33) (33) Income from equity investments 63 78 87 103 331 73 97 104 274 Total 63 78 87 103 331 73 97 71 241 INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES 1,047 1,150 2,579 832 5,608 856 941 (621) 1,176 Income tax benefit (expense) (339) (302) (710) (126) (1,477) (225) (306) (116) (647) INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 708 848 1,869 706 4,131 631 635 (737) 529 Discontinued operations, net - - - - - - (15) (15) NET INCOME (LOSS) 708 848 1,869 706 4,131 631 635 (752) 514 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - - - - - (42) (42) Less: Preferred stock dividend - - - - - - - (118) (118) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 708 $ 848 $ 1,869 $ 706 $ 4,131 $ 631 $ 635 $ (912) $ 354 EARNINGS PER SHARE (attributable to common stock) BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.92 $ 1.10 $ 2.44 $ 0.93 $ 5.40 $ 0.84 $ 0.84 $ (1.06) $ 0.47 Discontinued operations, net - - - - - - - (0.02) (0.02) BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.92 $ 1.10 $ 2.44 $ 0.93 $ 5.40 $ 0.84 $ 0.84 $ (1.08) $ 0.45 DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.92 $ 1.10 $ 2.44 $ 0.93 $ 5.39 $ 0.84 $ 0.84 $ (1.08) $ 0.45 DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.77 $ 0.77 $ 0.78 $ 0.78 $ 3.10 $ 0.78 $ 0.78 $ 0.79 $ 2.35 (a) Intersegment sales eliminate upon consolidation and are generally made at prices approximating those that the selling entity would be able to obtain in third-party transactions. 2019 Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Amounts in millions) 31-Mar-19 30-Jun-19 30-Sep-19 31-Dec-19 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,752 $ 1,751 $ 4,840 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents - - 454 Trade receivables, net 5,310 5,273 5,854 Inventories 1,484 1,582 1,601 Assets held for sale - 6,445 Other current assets 724 819 1,750 Total current assets 9,270 9,425 20,944 INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES 1,725 1,777 3,684 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Property, plant and equipment 75,813 77,004 136,925 Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (43,913) (44,889) (46,804) 31,900 32,115 90,121 OPERATING LEASE ASSETS 684 681 1,078 LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES AND OTHER ASSETS, NET 793 765 1,155 INTANGIBLE ASSETS 8 7 2,387 GOODWILL - - 6,074 TOTAL ASSETS $ 44,380 $ 44,770 $ 125,443 $ - CURRENT LIABILITIES Current maturities of long-term debt $ 116 $ 116 $ 31 Current operating lease liabilities 240 252 463 Accounts payable 5,261 5,445 6,789 Accrued liabilities 1,920 2,067 5,175 Accrued income taxes - - 1,036 Liabilities of assets held for sale - - 2,203 Total current liabilities 7,537 7,880 15,697 LONG-TERM DEBT, NET Long-term debt - OXY 10,203 10,155 39,946 Long-term debt - WES and WGP - - 7,637 10,203 10,155 47,583 DEFERRED CREDITS AND OTHER LIABILITIES Deferred domestic and foreign income taxes, net 918 950 9,920 Asset retirement obligations 1,430 1,433 4,164 Pension and postretirement obligations 816 819 1,927 Environmental remediation reserves 755 764 905 Operating lease liabilities 465 445 676 Other 1,020 977 3,566 5,404 5,388 21,158 EQUITY Common stock, $.20 per share par value 179 179 209 Preferred stock, $1.00 per share pare value - - 9,762 Treasury stock (10,653) (10,653) (10,653) Additional paid-in capital 8,083 8,157 14,867 Retained earnings 23,795 23,848 22,227 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (168) (184) (332) Total Stockholder's 21,236 21,347 36,080 Noncontrolling interest - - 4,925 Total equity 21,236 21,347 41,005 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 44,380 $ 44,770 $ 125,443 $ - 2018 Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Amounts in millions) 31-Mar-18 30-Jun-18 30-Sep-18 31-Dec-18 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,606 $ 1,362 $ 2,954 $ 3,033 Trade receivables, net 5,184 5,521 6,000 4,893 Inventories 1,057 1,347 1,009 1,260 Assets held for sale 335 1,664 - - Other current assets 712 1,096 1,149 746 Total current assets 8,894 10,990 11,112 9,932 INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES 1,509 1,551 1,568 1,680 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Property, plant and equipment 71,262 71,214 72,980 74,420 Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (39,918) (40,782) (41,825) (42,983) 31,344 30,432 31,155 31,437 LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES AND OTHER ASSETS, NET 1,053 1,086 1,114 797 INTANGIBLE ASSETS 8 8 8 8 TOTAL ASSETS $ 42,808 $ 44,067 $ 44,957 $ 43,854 CURRENT LIABILITIES Current maturities of long-term debt $ - $ - $ 116 $ 116 Accounts payable 5,059 5,412 5,443 4,885 Accrued liabilities 2,011 2,521 2,813 2,411 Liabilities of assets held for sale - 145 - - Total current liabilities 7,070 8,078 8,372 7,412 LONG-TERM DEBT, NET 10,309 10,312 10,198 10,201 DEFERRED CREDITS AND OTHER LIABILITIES Deferred domestic and foreign income taxes, net 659 738 1,162 907 Asset retirement obligations 1,248 1,244 1,249 1,424 Pension and postretirement obligations 1,008 1,010 828 809 Environmental remediation reserves 729 731 740 762 Other 1,063 1,023 919 1,009 4,707 4,746 4,898 4,911 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $.20 per share par value 179 179 179 179 Treasury stock (9,168) (9,268) (10,162) (10,473) Additional paid-in capital 7,916 7,967 7,991 8,046 Retained earnings 22,107 22,361 23,635 23,750 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (312) (308) (154) (172) Total equity 20,722 20,931 21,489 21,330 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 42,808 $ 44,067 $ 44,957 $ 43,854 2019 Consolidated Condensed Cash Flow Statements (Amounts in millions) Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 YTD CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 631 $ 635 $ (752) $ 514 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Discontinued operations, net - - 15 15 Depreciation, depletion and amortization of assets 973 1,031 1,706 3,710 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 10 37 (1,097) (1,050) Other noncash charges to income 225 83 261 569 Asset impairments and related items - - 325 325 Gain on sale of assets, net (7) (15) (128) (150) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (884) 242 2,148 1,506 Operating cash flow from continuing operations 948 2,013 2,478 5,439 Operating cash flow from discontinued operations - - (73) (73) Net cash provided by operating activities 948 2,013 2,405 5,366 CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (1,259) (1,211) (1,714) (4,184) Change in capital accrual (51) (57) (52) (160) Proceeds from sale of assets, net 16 16 4,777 4,809 Payment for purchases of assets and businesses (69) (7) (27,850) (27,926) Other, net (52) (29) (59) (140) Investing cash flow from continuing operations (1,415) (1,288) (24,898) (27,601) Investing cash flow from discontinued operations - - (125) (125) Net cash used by investing activities (1,415) (1,288) (25,023) (27,726) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs - (108) 21,665 21,557 Payment of long-term debt - - (4,949) (4,949) Proceeds from short-term borrowings and revolvers - - 1,240 1,240 Payment of revolvers - WES - - (1,000) (1,000) Preferred stock issuance costs - (50) 50 - Proceeds from issuance of common and preferred stock 16 21 9,973 10,010 Purchases of treasury stock (237) - - (237) Cash dividends paid (591) (587) (588) (1,766) Distributions from noncontrolling interest, net (127) (127) Other, net (2) (2) (31) (35) Financing cash flow from continuing operations (814) (726) 26,233 24,693 Financing cash flow from discontinued operations - - (1) (1) Net cash provided by (used) by financing activities (814) (726) 26,232 24,692 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (1,281) (1) 3,614 2,332 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents - beginning of year 3,033 1,752 1,751 3,033 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents - end of period $ 1,752 $ 1,751 $ 5,365 $ 5,365 $ 5,365 2018 Consolidated Condensed Cash Flow Statements (Amounts in millions) Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 TY CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 708 $ 848 $ 1,869 $ 706 $ 4,131 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization of assets 921 947 1,023 1,086 3,977 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 94 77 379 (179) 371 Other noncash charges (benefits) to income (23) 114 (6) (38) 47 Asset impairments and related items 30 12 214 305 561 Gain on sale of assets, net (33) (10) (926) (5) (974) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (688) (232) (149) 548 (521) Other operating, net - - - 77 77 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,009 1,756 2,404 2,500 7,669 CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (1,032) (1,287) (1,319) (1,337) (4,975) Change in capital accrual (45) 39 13 48 55 Proceeds from sale of assets, net 275 55 2,415 79 2,824 Payment for purchases of assets and businesses (177) (65) (484) (202) (928) Other, net 8 (57) (39) (94) (182) Net cash used by investing activities (971) (1,315) 586 (1,506) (3,206) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt, net 978 - - - 978 Payments of long-term debt (500) - - - (500) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 10 3 4 16 33 Purchases of treasury stock - (97) (811) (340) (1,248) Cash dividends paid (592) (593) (595) (594) (2,374) Contributions from noncontrolling interest 4 (4) - Other, net - 2 - 7 9 Net cash used by financing activities (104) (685) (1,398) (915) (3,102) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (66) (244) 1,592 79 1,361 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 1,672 1,606 1,362 2,954 1,672 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 1,606 $ 1,362 $ 2,954 $ 3,033 $ 3,033 Segment Results - BeforeTax Allocations (Amounts in millions, except per share amounts) Reported Results 2015 2016 2017 Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 TY Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 YTD Domestic $ (4,151) $ (1,552) $ (589) $ 255 $ 300 $ 209 $ (143) $ 621 $ 54 $ 153 $ (79) $ 128 Foreign (3,747) 965 1,767 502 495 571 328 1,896 454 596 344 1,394 Exploration (162) (49) (67) (7) (15) (13) (40) (75) (24) (23) (44) (91) Oil & Gas (8,060) (636) 1,111 750 780 767 145 2,442 484 726 221 - 1,431 Chemical 542 571 822 298 317 321 223 1,159 265 208 207 680 Midstream, marketing and other (1,194) (381) 85 179 250 1,698 675 2,802 279 331 266 876 WES - - - - - - - - - - 134 - 134 Segment Income (Loss) (8,712) (446) 2,018 1,227 1,347 2,786 1,043 6,403 1,028 1,265 828 - 3,121 Corporate Interest (141) (275) (324) (92) (91) (92) (81) (356) (83) (143) (360) (586) Other (623) (943) (366) (88) (106) (115) (130) (439) (89) (181) (1,089) (1,359) Taxes 1,330 662 (17) (339) (302) (710) (126) (1,477) (225) (306) (116) (647) Discontinued operations 317 428 - - - - - - - - (15) - (15) Net Income (Loss) (7,829) (574) 1,311 708 848 1,869 706 4,131 631 635 (752) - 514 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - - - - - - - (42) (42) Less: Preferred stock dividends - - - - - - - - (118) (118) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (7,829) $ (574) $ 1,311 $ 708 $ 848 $ 1,869 $ 706 4,131 $ 631 $ 635 $ (912) $ - 354 Reported diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (10.23) $ (0.75) $ 1.70 $ 0.92 $ 1.10 $ 2.44 $ 0.93 $ 5.39 $ 0.84 $ 0.84 $ (1.08) $ 0.45 Items Affecting Comparability Domestic $ (3,447) $ 106 $ 250 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - - - (210) $ - $ (210) Foreign (4,904) (70) 4 - - (196) (220) (416) - - (40) - (40) Exploration (146) - - - - - - - - - - - - Oil & Gas (8,497) 36 254 - - (196) (220) (416) - - (250) - (250) Chemical (23) 88 5 - - - - - - - - - - Midstream, marketing and other (1,259) (160) (26) - - 902 5 907 - - 111 - 111 WES - - - - - - - - - - - - - Segment Income (Loss) (9,779) (36) 233 - - 706 (215) 491 - - (139) - (139) Corporate Interest - - - - - - - - - (57) (65) - (122) Other (361) (619) - - - - - - - (50) (937) - (987) Taxes 1,903 424 392 - - (197) (1) (198) - 13 151 - 164 Discontinued operations 317 428 - - - - - - - - (15) - (15) Net Income (Loss) (7,920) 197 625 - - 509 (216) 293 - (94) (1,005) - (1,099) Less: Adjusted income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - - - - - - - - - Less: Preferred stock dividends - - - - - - - - - - - - Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (7,920) $ 197 $ 625 $ - $ - $ 509 $ (216) 293 $ - $ (94) $ (1,005) $ - (1,099) Adjusted Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP) Domestic $ (704) $ (1,658) $ (839) $ 255 $ 300 $ 209 $ (143) $ 621 $ 54 $ 153 $ 131 $ - $ 338 Foreign 1,157 1,035 1,763 502 495 767 548 2,312 454 596 384 - 1,434 Exploration (16) (49) (67) (7) (15) (13) (40) (75) (24) (23) (44) - (91) Oil & Gas 437 (672) 857 750 780 963 365 2,858 484 726 471 - 1,681 Chemical 565 483 817 298 317 321 223 1,159 265 208 207 - 680 Midstream, marketing and other 65 (221) 111 179 250 796 670 1,895 279 331 155 - 765 WES - - - - - - - - - 134 - 134 Segment Income (Loss) 1,067 (410) 1,785 1,227 1,347 2,080 1,258 5,912 1,028 1,265 967 - 3,260 Corporate Interest (141) (275) (324) (92) (91) (92) (81) (356) (83) (86) (295) - (464) Other (262) (324) (366) (88) (106) (115) (130) (439) (89) (131) (152) - (372) Taxes (573) 238 (409) (339) (302) (513) (125) (1,279) (225) (319) (267) - (811) Adjusted income 91 (771) 686 708 848 1,360 922 3,838 631 729 253 - 1,613 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - - - - - - - (42) (42) Less: Preferred stock dividends - - - - - - - - - - (118) (118) Adjusted income attributable to common stockholders $ 91 $ (771) $ 686 $ 708 $ 848 $ 1,360 $ 922 3,838 $ 631 $ 729 $ 93 $ - 1,453 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.12 $ (1.01) $ 0.89 $ 0.92 $ 1.10 $ 1.77 $ 1.22 $ 5.01 $ 0.84 $ 0.97 $ 0.11 $ 1.85 Segment Results - AfterTax Allocations (Amounts in millions, except per share amounts) Reported Results 2015 2016 2017 Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 TY Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 YTD Domestic $ (2,592) $ (999) $ (381) $ 199 $ 233 $ 163 $ (111) $ 484 $ 42 $ 119 $ (63) $ 98 Foreign (4,445) 375 982 255 247 260 62 824 248 351 165 764 Exploration (161) (48) (59) (7) (12) (11) (34) (64) (22) (21) (40) (83) Oil & Gas (7,198) (672) 542 447 468 412 (83) 1,244 268 449 62 - 779 Chemical 343 366 529 230 247 248 160 885 205 159 161 525 Midstream, marketing and other (700) (200) 119 146 209 1,342 541 2,238 227 274 218 719 WES - - - - - - - - - - 134 Segment Income (Loss) (7,555) (506) 1,190 823 924 2,002 618 4,367 700 882 575 - 2,023 Corporate Interest (141) (275) (324) (92) (91) (92) (81) (356) (83) (130) (295) (508) Other (577) (705) (320) (88) (106) (115) (130) (439) (89) (181) (1,024) (1,294) Taxes 127 484 765 65 121 74 299 559 103 64 7 174 Discontinued operations 317 428 - - - - - - - (15) (15) Net Income (Loss) (7,829) (574) 1,311 708 848 1,869 706 4,131 631 635 (752) - 380 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - - - - - - - (42) (42) Less: Preferred stock dividends - - - - - - - - (118) (118) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (7,829) $ (574) $ 1,311 $ 708 $ 848 $ 1,869 $ 706 4,131 $ 631 $ 635 $ (912) $ - 354 Reported diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (10.23) $ (0.75) $ 1.70 $ 0.92 $ 1.10 $ 2.44 $ 0.93 $ 5.39 $ 0.84 $ 0.84 $ (1.08) $ 0.45 Items Affecting Comparability Domestic $ (2,207) $ 69 $ 161 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (165) $ - $ (165) Foreign (4,759) (68) 4 - - (196) (220) (416) - - (40) - (40) Exploration (146) - - - - - - - - - - - - Oil & Gas (7,112) 1 165 - - (196) (220) (416) - - (205) - (205) Chemical (15) 56 3 - - - - - - - - - - Midstream, marketing and other (813) (103) (17) - - 705 4 709 - - 87 - 87 WES - - - - - - - - - - - - Segment Income (Loss) (7,940) (46) 151 - - 509 (216) 293 - - (118) - (118) Corporate Interest - - - - - - - - - (44) (51) - (95) Other #REF! #REF! #REF! - - #REF! #REF! #REF! - (50) (798) #REF! #REF! Taxes 18 231 474 - - - - - - - (23) - (23) Discontinued operations 317 428 - - - - - - - - (15) - (15) Net Income (Loss) #REF! #REF! #REF! - - #REF! #REF! #REF! - (94) (1,005) #REF! #REF! Less: Adjusted income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - - - - - - - - - Less: Preferred stock dividends - - - - - - - - - - - - Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders #REF! #REF! #REF! $ - $ - #REF! #REF! #REF! $ - $ (94) $ (1,005) #REF! #REF! Adjusted Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP) Domestic $ (385) $ (1,068) $ (542) $ 199 $ 233 $ 163 $ (111) $ 484 $ 42 $ 119 $ 102 $ - $ 263 Foreign 314 443 978 255 247 456 282 1,240 248 351 205 - 804 Exploration (15) (48) (59) (7) (12) (11) (34) (64) (22) (21) (40) - (83) Oil & Gas (86) (673) 377 447 468 608 137 1,660 268 449 267 - 984 Chemical 358 310 526 230 247 248 160 885 205 159 161 - 525 Midstream, marketing and other 113 (97) 136 146 209 637 537 1,529 227 274 131 - 632 WES - - - - - - - - - - 134 134 Segment Income (Loss) 385 (460) 1,039 823 924 1,493 834 4,074 700 882 693 - 2,275 Corporate Interest (141) (275) (324) (92) (91) (92) (81) (356) (83) (86) (244) - (413) Other #REF! #REF! #REF! (88) (106) #REF! #REF! #REF! (89) (131) (226) #REF! #REF! Taxes 109 253 291 65 121 74 299 559 103 64 30 - 197 Adjusted income #REF! #REF! #REF! 708 848 #REF! #REF! #REF! 631 729 253 #REF! #REF! Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - - - - - - - (42) (42) Less: Preferred stock dividends - - - - - - - - - - (118) (118) Adjusted income attributable to common stockholders #REF! #REF! #REF! $ 708 $ 848 #REF! #REF! #REF! $ 631 $ 729 $ 93 #REF! #REF! Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.12 $ (1.01) $ 0.89 $ 0.92 $ 1.10 $ 1.77 $ 1.22 $ 5.01 $ 0.84 $ 0.97 $ 0.11 $ - $ 1.85 Non-core Adjustments BeforeTax Allocations (Amounts in millions) 2018 2019 Benefit (Charge) 2015 2016 2017 Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 TY Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 YTD OIL & GAS Domestic Assets sales gains $ 10 $ 107 $ 647 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Asset impairments and related items (3,457) 24 (397) - - - - - - - (285) (285) Oil collars MTM - - - - - - - - - - 75 75 Other - (25) - - - - - - - - - - Foreign Asset sales gains - - 8 - - - - - - - - Asset impairments and related items (5,050) (70) (4) - - (196) (220) (416) - - (40) (40) (8,497) 36 254 - - (196) (220) (416) - - (250) (250) CHEMICAL Assets sales gains 98 88 5 - - - - - - - - - Asset impairments (121) - - - - - - - - - - - (23) 88 5 - - - - - - - - - MIDSTREAM, MARKETING AND OTHER Asset and equity investment gains - - 94 - - 902 5 907 - - 111 111 Asset impairments and related items (1,259) (160) (120) - - - - - - - - (1,259) (160) (26) - - 902 5 907 - - 111 111 WES No items affecting comparability - - - - - - - - - - - - Total WES - - - - - - - - - - - - CORPORATE Other Anadarko merger-related costs - - - - - - - - - (50) (924) (974) Bridge loan financing fees - - - - - - - - - (57) (65) - (122) Other merger-related pension and termination benefits - - - - - - - - - - 20 20 Interest rate swap MTM, net - - - - - - - - - - (53) (53) Warrants gains MTM - - - - - - - - - - 20 20 Assets sales losses (8) - - - - - - - - - - - Asset impairments and other items (235) (619) - - - - - - - - - - Severance, spin-off and other items (118) - - - - - - - - - - - Taxes Tax effect of pre-tax adjustments 1,885 193 (82) - - (197) (1) (198) - 13 174 187 State tax rate revaluation - - - - - - - - - - (23) (23) State income tax benefit 18 - - - - - - - - - - - Worthless stock write-offs tax benefit - 231 - - - - - - - - - - Federal tax reform and related items - - 474 - - - - - - - - - Discontinued operations, net 317 428 - - - - - - - - (15) (15) 1,859 233 392 - - (197) (1) (198) - (94) (866) (960) CONSOLIDATED $ (7,920) $ 197 $ 625 $ - $ - $ 509 $ (216) $ 293 $ - $ (94) $ (1,005) $ (1,099) Non-core Adjustments AfterTax Allocations (Amounts in millions) 2018 2019 Benefit (Charge) 2015 2016 2017 Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 TY Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 YTD OIL & GAS Domestic Assets sales gains $ 5 $ 69 $ 416 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Asset impairments and related items (2,212) 16 (255) - - - - - - - (223) (223) Oil collars MTM - - - - - - - - - - 58 58 Other - (16) - - - - - - - - - - Foreign Asset sales gains (losses) - - 8 - - - - - - - (40) (40) Asset impairments and related items (4,905) (68) (4) - - (196) (220) (416) - - - - (7,112) 1 165 - - (196) (220) (416) - - (205) (205) CHEMICAL Assets sales gains 63 56 3 - - - - - - - - - Asset impairments (78) - - - - - - - - - - - (15) 56 3 - - - - - - - - - MIDSTREAM, MARKETING AND OTHER Asset and equity investment sales gains - - 60 - - 705 4 709 - - 87 87 Asset impairments and related items (813) (103) (77) - - - - - - - - - (813) (103) (17) - - 705 4 709 - - 87 87 WES No items affecting comparability - - - - - - - - - - - - Total WES - - - - - - - - - - - - CORPORATE Other Anadarko merger-related costs - - - - - - - - - (50) (792) (842) Anadarko debt financing costs - - - - - - - - - (44) (51) (95) Other merger-related pension and termination benefits - - - - - - - - - - 16 16 Interest rate swap MTM, net - - - - - - - - - - (42) (42) Warrants gains MTM - - - - - - - - - - 20 20 Asset sales losses (5) - - - - - - - - - - - Asset impairments and other items (234) (416) - - - - - - - - - - Severance, spin-off and other items (76) - - - - - - - - - - - Taxes State tax rate revaluation - - - - - - - - - - (23) (23) State income tax benefit 18 - - - - - - - - - - - Worthless stock write-offs tax benefit - 231 - - - - - - - - - - Benefit from change in federal tax law - - 573 - - - - - - - - - Charge from release of APB 23 election - - (99) - - - - - - - - - Discontinued operations, net 317 428 - - - - - - - - (15) (15) 20 243 474 - - - - - - (94) (887) (981) CONSOLIDATED $ (7,920) $ 197 $ 625 $ - $ - $ 509 $ (216) $ 293 $ - $ (94) $ (1,005) $ (1,099) Oil & Gas Net Production Volumes Per Day by Geographical Locations (REPORTED) 2018 2019 REPORTED PRODUCTION VOLUMES PER DAY: 2015 2016 2017 Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 TY Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 YTD United States Oil (MBBL) Permian Resources 71 77 85 109 123 139 155 132 157 170 221 183 Permian EOR 110 108 113 117 116 116 118 117 118 117 116 117 DJ Basin - - - - - - - - - - 64 21 Gulf of Mexico - - - - - - - - - - 75 25 Other Domestic 21 4 2 2 1 1 1 1 2 2 10 5 Total 202 189 200 228 240 256 274 250 277 289 486 351 NGLs (MBBL) Permian Resources 16 21 26 31 37 41 45 38 49 58 88 65 Permian EOR 29 27 27 28 28 31 30 29 30 29 30 30 DJ Basin - - - - - - - - - - 38 13 Gulf of Mexico - - - - - - - - - - 7 2 Other Domestic 10 5 2 - - 1 - - - - 5 2 Total 55 53 55 59 65 73 75 67 79 87 168 112 Natural Gas (MMCF) Permian Resources 137 158 184 222 246 270 300 261 330 364 488 395 Permian EOR 37 59 57 56 54 48 48 50 46 44 45 44 DJ Basin - - - - - - - - - - 364 123 Gulf of Mexico - - - - - - - - - - 50 17 Other Domestic 250 144 53 16 16 14 17 16 13 11 138 54 Total 424 361 294 294 316 332 365 327 389 419 1,085 633 Latin America Oil (MBBL) 35 33 31 32 31 30 30 31 32 34 32 33 Natural Gas (MMCF) 10 8 7 6 6 6 6 6 7 7 8 7 Middle East / North Africa Oil (MBBL) Al Hosn 7 12 13 11 12 14 15 13 14 14 14 14 Dolphin 7 7 7 6 7 7 6 7 6 7 7 7 Oman 82 77 71 64 65 63 62 63 68 65 66 67 Qatar 66 65 59 58 51 56 53 55 52 52 34 46 Other 32 7 - - - - - - - - 40 14 Total 194 168 150 139 135 140 136 138 140 138 161 148 NGLs (MBBL) Al Hosn 10 20 23 19 22 26 26 23 26 26 25 25 Dolphin 8 8 8 7 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 Other - - - - - - - - - - 1 - Total 18 28 31 26 30 34 34 31 34 34 34 33 Natural Gas (MMCF) Al Hosn 109 190 211 183 204 246 245 220 250 251 246 249 Dolphin 158 166 159 139 156 158 154 152 154 152 171 158 Oman 44 115 138 127 146 148 134 139 140 125 133 133 Other 237 114 - - - - - - - - - - Total 548 585 508 449 506 552 533 511 544 528 550 540 Barrels of Oil Equivalent ¹ (MBOE) 668 630 602 609 639 681 700 658 719 741 1,155 - 874 ¹ Natural gas volumes have been converted to barrels of equivalent (BOE) based on energy content of 6,000 cubic feet (Mcf) of gas to one barrel of oil. Oil & Gas Net Production Volumes Per Day by Geographical Locations (ONGOING) 2018 2019 ONGOING PRODUCTION VOLUMES PER DAY: 2015 2016 2017 Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 TY Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 YTD United States Oil (MBBL) Permian Resources 71 77 85 109 123 139 155 132 157 170 221 - 183 Permian EOR 110 108 113 117 116 116 118 117 118 117 116 - 117 DJ Basin - - - - - - - - - - 64 - 21 Gulf of Mexico - - - - - - - - - - 75 - 25 Other Domestic 2 1 2 2 1 1 1 1 2 2 10 - 5 Total 183 186 200 228 240 256 274 250 277 289 486 351 NGLs (MBBL) Permian Resources 16 21 26 31 37 41 45 38 49 58 88 65 Permian EOR 29 27 27 28 28 31 30 29 30 29 30 30 DJ Basin - - - - - - - - - - 38 13 Gulf of Mexico - - - - - - - - - - 7 2 Other Domestic - - - - - 1 - - - - 5 2 Total 45 48 53 59 65 73 75 67 79 87 168 112 Natural Gas (MMCF) Permian Resources 137 158 184 222 246 270 300 261 330 364 488 395 Permian EOR 37 59 57 56 54 48 48 50 46 44 45 44 DJ Basin - - - - - - - - - - 364 123 Gulf of Mexico - - - - - - - - - - 50 17 Other Domestic 23 18 18 16 16 14 17 16 13 11 138 54 Total 197 235 259 294 316 332 365 327 389 419 1,085 633 Latin America Oil (MBBL) 35 33 31 32 31 30 30 31 32 34 32 33 Natural Gas (MMCF) 10 8 7 6 6 6 6 6 7 7 8 7 Middle East Oil (MBBL) Al Hosn 7 12 13 11 12 14 15 13 14 14 14 14 Dolphin 7 7 7 6 7 7 6 7 6 7 7 7 Oman 82 77 71 64 65 63 62 63 68 65 66 67 Qatar 66 65 59 58 51 56 53 55 52 52 34 46 Total 162 161 150 139 135 140 136 138 140 138 121 134 NGLs (MBBL) Al Hosn 10 20 23 19 22 26 26 23 26 26 25 25 Dolphin 8 8 8 7 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 Total 18 28 31 26 30 34 34 31 34 34 33 33 Natural Gas (MMCF) Al Hosn 109 190 211 183 204 246 245 220 250 251 246 249 Dolphin 158 166 159 139 156 158 154 152 154 152 171 158 Oman 44 115 138 127 146 148 134 139 140 125 133 133 Total 311 471 508 449 506 552 533 511 544 528 550 540 ONGOING OPERATIONS ¹ (MBOE) 529 575 594 609 639 681 700 658 719 741 1,114 - 860 ¹ Natural gas volumes have been converted to barrels of equivalent (BOE) based on energy content of 6,000 cubic feet (Mcf) of gas to one barrel of oil. Oil & Gas Sales Volumes Per Day and Realized Prices by Geographical Locations 2018 2019 REPORTED SALES VOLUMES PER DAY: 2015 2016 2016 Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 TY Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 YTD United States Oil (MBBL) 183 186 200 228 240 256 274 250 277 289 486 351 NGLs (MBBL) 45 48 53 59 65 73 75 67 79 87 168 112 Natural Gas (MMCF) 197 235 259 294 316 332 365 327 389 419 1,085 633 Latin America Oil (MBBL) 35 34 32 32 30 31 29 31 27 37 35 33 Natural Gas (MMCF) 10 8 7 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 8 7 Middle East Oil (MBBL) Al Hosn 7 12 13 11 12 14 15 13 14 14 14 14 Dolphin 8 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 5 8 7 7 Oman 82 77 72 64 48 77 64 63 68 64 65 66 Qatar 67 66 58 58 52 56 53 55 52 52 34 46 Total 164 162 150 140 119 154 139 138 139 138 120 133 NGLs (MBBL) Al Hosn 10 20 23 19 22 26 26 23 26 26 25 25 Dolphin 8 8 8 7 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 Total 18 28 31 26 30 34 34 31 34 34 33 33 Natural Gas (MMCF) 311 471 508 450 506 552 533 511 544 528 550 540 ONGOING OPERATIONS (MBOE) 531 577 595 610 622 696 702 658 713 744 1,116 859 Operations Exited 143 55 8 - - - - - - TOTAL REPORTED (MBOE) 674 632 603 610 622 696 702 658 713 744 1,116 - 859 REALIZED PRICES United States Oil ($/BBL) $ 45.04 $ 39.38 $ 47.91 $ 61.03 $ 61.08 $ 56.36 $ 48.25 $ 56.30 $ 48.38 $ 55.14 $ 54.90 $ 53.27 NGLs ($/BBL) $ 15.35 $ 14.72 $ 23.67 $ 26.89 $ 28.87 $ 31.82 $ 23.10 $ 27.64 $ 16.79 $ 16.28 $ 13.91 $ 15.20 Natural Gas ($/MCF) $ 2.15 $ 1.90 $ 2.31 $ 2.06 $ 1.49 $ 1.58 $ 1.33 $ 1.59 $ 1.36 $ 0.23 $ 1.25 $ 1.05 Latin America Oil ($/BBL) $ 44.49 $ 37.48 $ 48.50 $ 59.24 $ 65.66 $ 69.94 $ 62.49 $ 64.32 $ 55.52 $ 62.66 $ 54.98 $ 58.00 Natural Gas ($/MCF) $ 5.20 $ 3.78 $ 5.08 $ 5.68 $ 6.07 $ 6.74 $ 7.39 $ 6.43 $ 7.37 $ 7.01 $ 7.05 $ 7.14 Middle East / North Africa Oil ($/BBL) $ 49.65 $ 38.25 $ 50.38 $ 61.45 $ 66.59 $ 71.71 $ 70.30 $ 67.69 $ 60.50 $ 65.83 $ 62.17 $ 62.86 NGLs ($/BBL) $ 17.88 $ 15.01 $ 18.05 $ 21.89 $ 23.58 $ 24.66 $ 22.38 $ 23.20 $ 21.30 $ 22.50 $ 20.22 $ 21.33 Total Worldwide Oil ($/BBL) $ 47.10 $ 38.73 $ 48.93 $ 61.04 $ 63.12 $ 62.67 $ 56.11 $ 60.64 $ 52.62 $ 58.91 $ 56.26 $ 56.02 NGLs ($/BBL) $ 15.96 $ 14.82 $ 21.63 $ 25.35 $ 27.21 $ 29.55 $ 22.88 $ 26.25 $ 18.14 $ 18.00 $ 14.96 $ 16.62 Natural Gas ($/MCF) $ 1.49 $ 1.53 $ 1.84 $ 1.82 $ 1.58 $ 1.62 $ 1.51 $ 1.62 $ 1.55 $ 1.03 $ 1.38 $ 1.33 Index Prices WTI ($/BBL) $ 48.80 $ 43.32 $ 50.95 $ 62.87 $ 67.88 $ 69.50 $ 58.81 $ 64.77 $ 54.90 $ 59.82 $ 56.45 $ 57.06 Brent ($/BBL) $ 53.64 $ 45.04 $ 54.82 $ 67.18 $ 74.90 $ 75.97 $ 68.08 $ 71.53 $ 63.90 $ 68.32 $ 62.01 $ 64.74 NYMEX ($/MCF) $ 2.75 $ 2.42 $ 3.09 $ 2.87 $ 2.75 $ 2.88 $ 3.40 $ 2.97 $ 3.24 $ 2.67 $ 2.27 $ 2.72 Consolidated Capital Expenditures, DD&A Expense and Exploration Expense (Amounts in millions) 2018 2019 2015 2016 2017 Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 TY Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 YTD Capital Expenditures Oil & Gas Permian Resources $ 2,231 $ 718 $ 1,530 $ 574 $ 742 $ 783 $ 674 $ 2,773 $ (775) $ (747) $ (905) $ (2,427) Permian EOR 424 494 430 124 116 119 159 518 (133) (135) (121) (389) DJ Basin - - - - - - - - - - (110) (110) Gulf of Mexico - - - - - - - - - - (47) (47) Midcontinent & Other 109 12 7 4 2 - 3 9 (6) (5) (24) (35) Latin America 150 73 163 28 59 54 71 212 (34) (35) (49) (118) Middle East 1,412 637 587 174 180 160 151 665 (155) (153) (135) (443) Exploration Drilling 116 44 228 36 25 48 127 236 (77) (40) (75) (192) Chemical 254 324 308 41 60 74 96 271 (38) (54) (56) (148) Midstream, marketing and other 535 358 284 44 81 68 23 216 (26) (26) (17) (69) WES - - - - - - - - - - (144) (144) Corporate 41 57 62 7 22 13 33 75 (15) (16) (31) (62) Total 5,272 2,717 3,599 1,032 1,287 1,319 1,337 4,975 (1,259) (1,211) (1,714) (4,184) Cracker JV contribution 340 160 39 - - - - - - - - - Total $ 5,612 $ 2,877 $ 3,638 $ 1,032 $ 1,287 $ 1,319 $ 1,337 $ 4,975 $ (1,259) $ (1,211) $ (1,714) $ - $ (4,184) Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization of Assets Oil & Gas United States $ 2,109 $ 2,793 $ 2,549 $ 502 $ 556 $ 611 $ 652 $ 2,321 $ 570 $ 615 $ 1,217 $ 2,402 Latin America 196 156 124 27 25 26 24 102 26 37 37 100 Middle East / North Africa 1,581 626 596 208 183 209 231 831 199 200 196 595 Chemical 371 340 352 87 88 89 90 354 89 92 93 274 Midstream, marketing and other 249 313 340 87 86 78 80 331 79 76 78 233 WES - - - - - - - - - - 69 69 Corporate 38 40 41 10 9 10 9 38 10 11 16 37 Total $ 4,544 $ 4,268 $ 4,002 $ 921 $ 947 $ 1,023 $ 1,086 $ 3,977 $ 973 $ 1,031 $ 1,706 $ - $ 3,710 Exploration Expense United States $ 19 $ 13 $ 34 $ 8 $ 17 $ 17 $ 35 $ 77 $ 16 $ 15 $ 31 $ 62 Latin America 2 2 5 1 1 6 6 14 1 9 7 17 Middle East / North Africa 15 47 43 6 3 1 9 19 19 11 25 55 Total $ 36 $ 62 $ 82 $ 15 $ 21 $ 24 $ 50 $ 110 $ 36 $ 35 $ 63 $ - $ 134 Attachments Original document

