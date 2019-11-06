Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Occidental Petroleum Corporation    OXY

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(OXY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Occidental Petroleum : Third Quarter 2019 Summary of Selected Financial Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 04:40pm EST

Summary of Selected Financial Data

(Dollar amounts in millions, except per-share amounts)

9 months

For the twelve months ended December 31,

ended

Sep 30,

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net sales

$

12,480

$

10,090

$

12,508

$

17,824

$

14,111

Income (loss) from continuing operations (b)

$

(8,146)

$

(1,002)

$

1,311

$

4,131

$

529

Net income (loss) attributable to common stock

$

(7,829)

$

(574)

$

1,311

$

4,131

$

354

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stock

Basic earnings (loss) per common share from

continuing operations (b)

$

(10.64)

$

(1.31)

$

1.71

$

5.40

$

0.47

Basic earnings (loss) per common share (b)

$

(10.23)

$

(0.75)

$

1.71

$

5.40

$

0.45

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (b)

$

(10.23)

$

(0.75)

$

1.70

$

5.39

$

0.45

Adjusted results (a)

$

91

$

(771)

$

686

$

3,838

$

1,453

FINANCIAL POSITION

Total assets

$

43,409

$

43,109

$

42,026

$

43,854

$

125,443

Long-term debt, net (including current maturities)

$

8,305

$

9,819

$

9,828

$

10,317

$

47,614

Total stockholder's equity

$

24,350

$

21,497

$

20,572

$

21,330

$

36,080

Total equity

$

24,350

$

21,497

$

20,572

$

21,330

$

41,005

CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Operating:

Cash flow from continuing operations

$

3,251

$

2,520

$

4,861

$

7,669

$

5,439

Investing:

Capital expenditures

$

(5,272)

$

(2,717)

$

(3,599)

$

(4,975)

$

(4,184)

Cash provided (used) by all other investing activities, net

$

(148)

$

(2,026)

$

520

$

1,769

$

(23,417)

Financing:

Cash dividends paid

$

(2,264)

$

(2,309)

$

(2,346)

$

(2,374)

$

(1,766)

Purchases of treasury stock

$

(593)

$

(22)

$

(25)

$

(1,248)

$

(237)

Cash provided by all other financing activities, net

$

1,515

$

1,529

$

28

$

520

$

26,696

Dividends per common share

$

2.97

$

3.02

$

3.06

$

3.10

$

2.35

Weighted average shares outstanding (millions)

Basic

765.6

763.8

765.1

761.7

781.1

Diluted

765.6

763.8

765.9

763.3

782.2

  1. Occidental's results of operations often include the effects of significant transactions and events affecting earnings that vary widely and unpredictably in nature, timing and amount. These events may recur, even across successive reporting periods. Therefore, management uses a measure called "core results" which excludes those items. Thisnon-GAAP measure is not meant to disassociate those items from management's performance, but rather is meant to provide useful information to investors interested in comparing Occidental's earnings performance between periods. Reported earnings are considered representative of management's performance over the long term. Core results is not considered to be an alternative to operating income in accordance with generally accepted accounting

(b) Represents amounts attributable to common stock after deducting noncontrolling interest amounts.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Amounts in millions, except per-share amounts)

9 months

For the twelve months ended December 31,

ended

Sep 30,

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

REVENUES

Net sales

Oil and gas

$

8,304

$

6,377

$

7,870

$

10,441

$

8,890

Chemical

3,945

3,756

4,355

4,657

3,128

Midstream and Marketing

891

684

1,157

3,656

2,505

WES

-

-

-

-

383

Eliminations (a)

(660)

(727)

(874)

(930)

(795)

12,480

10,090

12,508

17,824

14,111

Interest, dividends and other income

118

106

99

136

175

Gain on sale of assets and equity investments, net

101

202

667

974

150

12,699

10,398

13,274

18,934

14,436

COSTS AND OTHER DEDUCTIONS

Oil and gas operating expense

2,715

2,272

2,427

2,761

2,324

Transportation expense

177

181

175

152

281

Chemical and midstream cost sales

2,842

2,680

2,938

2,833

2,046

Purchase commodities

70

56

54

822

1,237

Selling, general and administrative

525

503

546

585

545

Other operating expense

745

827

878

1,028

861

Taxes other than on income

343

277

311

439

432

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

4,544

4,268

4,002

3,977

3,710

Asset impairments and other items

10,239

825

545

561

325

Anadarko merger-related costs

-

-

-

-

974

Exploration expense

36

62

82

110

134

Interest and debt expense, net

147

292

345

389

632

22,383

12,243

12,303

13,657

13,501

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND OTHER ITEMS

(9,684)

(1,845)

971

5,277

935

OTHER ITEMS

Losses on interest rate swaps and warrants

-

-

-

-

(33)

Income from equity investments

208

181

357

331

274

Total

208

181

357

331

241

INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

(9,476)

(1,664)

1,328

5,608

1,176

Income tax benefit (expense)

1,330

662

(17)

(1,477)

(647)

INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(8,146)

(1,002)

1,311

4,131

529

Discontinued operations, net

317

428

-

-

(15)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

(7,829)

(574)

1,311

4,131

514

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

-

-

-

-

(42)

Less: Preferred stock dividend

-

-

-

-

(118)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

(7,829)

$

(574)

$

1,311

$

4,131

$

354

EARNINGS PER SHARE (attributable to common stock)

BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(10.64)

$

(1.31)

$

1.71

$

5.40

$

0.47

Discontinued operations, net

0.41

0.56

-

-

(0.02)

BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE

$

(10.23)

$

(0.75)

$

1.71

$

5.40

$

0.45

DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(10.64)

$

(1.31)

$

1.70

$

5.39

$

0.47

Discontinued operations, net

0.41

0.56

-

-

(0.02)

DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE

$

(10.23)

$

(0.75)

$

1.70

$

5.39

$

0.45

DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE

$

2.97

$

3.02

$

3.06

$

3.10

$

2.35

  1. Intersegment sales eliminate upon consolidation and are generally made at prices approximating those that the selling entity would be able to obtain inthird-party transactions.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in millions)

31-Dec-15

31-Dec-16

31-Dec-17

31-Dec-18

30-Sep-19

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,201

$

2,233

$

1,672

$

3,033

$

4,840

Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

1,193

-

-

-

454

Trade receivables, net

2,970

3,989

4,145

4,893

5,854

Inventories

986

866

1,246

1,260

1,601

Assets held for sale

141

-

474

-

6,445

Other current assets

911

1,340

733

746

1,750

Total current assets

9,402

8,428

8,270

9,932

20,944

INVESTMENTS

Investments in unconsolidated entities

1,267

1,401

1,515

1,680

3,684

Available for sale investment

167

-

-

-

-

Total investments

1,434

1,401

1,515

1,680

3,684

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

Oil and gas segment

55,025

54,673

53,409

58,799

110,668

Chemical segment

6,717

6,930

6,847

7,001

7,092

Midstream and marketing segment

8,899

9,216

9,493

8,070

8,133

WES

-

-

-

-

9,635

Corporate

417

474

497

550

1,397

71,058

71,293

70,246

74,420

136,925

Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(39,419)

(38,956)

(39,072)

(42,983)

(46,804)

31,639

32,337

31,174

31,437

90,121

OPERATING LEASE ASSETS

-

-

-

-

1,078

LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES AND OTHER ASSETS, NET

924

934

1,059

797

1,155

INTANGIBLES, NET

10

9

8

8

2,387

GOODWILL - WES Midstream

-

-

-

-

6,074

TOTAL ASSETS

$

43,409

$

43,109

$

42,026

$

43,854

$

125,443

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

1,450

$

-

$

500

$

116

$

31

Current operating lease liabilities

-

-

-

-

463

Accounts payable

3,069

3,926

4,408

4,885

6,789

Accrued liabilities

2,213

2,436

2,492

2,411

5,175

Accrued income taxes

-

-

-

-

1,036

Liabilities of assets held for sale

110

-

-

-

2,203

Total current liabilities

6,842

6,362

7,400

7,412

15,697

LONG-TERM DEBT, NET

Long-term debt, net - Occidental

6,855

9,819

9,328

10,201

39,946

Long-term debt, net - WES

-

-

-

-

7,637

6,855

9,819

9,328

10,201

47,583

DEFERRED CREDITS AND OTHER LIABILITIES

Deferred domestic and foreign income taxes

1,323

1,132

581

907

9,920

Asset retirement obligations

1,045

1,245

1,241

1,424

4,164

Pension and postretirement obligations

986

963

1,005

809

1,927

Environmental remediation reserves

316

739

728

762

905

Operating lease liabilities

-

-

-

-

676

Other

1,692

1,352

1,171

1,009

3,566

5,362

5,431

4,726

4,911

21,158

EQUITY

Preferred stock, $1.00 per share par value

-

-

-

-

9,762

Common stock, $.20 per share par value

178

178

179

179

209

Treasury stock

(9,121)

(9,143)

(9,168)

(10,473)

(10,653)

Additional paid-in capital

7,640

7,747

7,884

8,046

14,867

Retained earnings

25,960

22,981

21,935

23,750

22,227

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(307)

(266)

(258)

(172)

(332)

Total stockholder's equity

24,350

21,497

20,572

21,330

36,080

Noncontrolling interest

-

-

-

-

4,925

Total equity

24,350

21,497

20,572

21,330

41,005

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

43,409

$

43,109

$

42,026

$

43,854

$

125,443

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(Amounts in millions)

9 months

For the twelve months ended December 31,

ended

Sep 30,

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income (loss)

$

(7,829)

$

(574)

$

1,311

$

4,131

$

514

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

operating activities:

Discontinued operations, net

(317)

(428)

-

-

15

Depreciation, depletion and amortization of assets

4,544

4,268

4,002

3,977

3,710

Deferred income tax (benefit) provision

(1,372)

(517)

(719)

371

(1,050)

Other noncash charges to income

172

152

202

47

569

Gain on sale of assets and equity investments, net

(101)

(202)

(667)

(974)

(150)

Asset impairments and related items

9,684

665

545

561

325

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

(Increase) decrease in receivables

1,431

(1,091)

(158)

(740)

506

(Increase) decrease in inventories

(24)

17

(349)

(108)

(15)

(Increase) decrease in other current assets

33

65

39

94

(114)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(1,989)

609

(89)

195

178

Increase (decrease) in current domestic and foreign income taxes

(331)

17

64

38

951

Other operating, net

(650)

(461)

680

77

-

Operating cash flow from continuing operations

3,251

2,520

4,861

7,669

5,439

Operating cash flow from discontinued operations, net of taxes

97

864

-

-

(73)

Net cash provided by operating activities

3,348

3,384

4,861

7,669

5,366

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Capital expenditures

(5,272)

(2,717)

(3,599)

(4,975)

(4,184)

Change in capital accrual

(592)

(114)

122

55

(160)

Sale of assets and equity investments, net

819

302

1,403

2,824

4,809

Payments for purchases of assets and businesses

(109)

(2,044)

(1,064)

(928)

(27,926)

Other, net

(266)

(170)

59

(182)

(140)

Investing cash flow from continuing operations

(5,420)

(4,743)

(3,079)

(3,206)

(27,601)

Investing cash flow from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

(125)

Net cash used by investing activities

(5,420)

(4,743)

(3,079)

(3,206)

(27,726)

CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs

1,478

4,203

-

978

21,557

Payments of long-term debt, net

-

(2,710)

-

(500)

(4,949)

Proceeds from WES revolvers

-

-

-

-

1,240

Payments of revolvers - WES

-

-

-

-

(1,000)

Proceeds from issuance of common and preferred stock

37

36

28

33

10,010

Purchases of treasury stock

(593)

(22)

(25)

(1,248)

(237)

Cash dividends paid

(2,264)

(2,309)

(2,346)

(2,374)

(1,766)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest

-

-

-

-

(127)

Other, net

-

-

-

9

(35)

Financing cash flow from continuing operations

(1,342)

(802)

(2,343)

(3,102)

24,693

Financing cash flow from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

(1)

Net cash provided by (used by) financing activities

(1,342)

(802)

(2,343)

(3,102)

24,692

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

(3,414)

(2,161)

(561)

1,361

2,332

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents - beginning of year

7,808

4,394

2,233

1,672

3,033

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents - end of period

$

4,394

$

2,233

$

1,672

$

3,033

$

5,365

Oil and Gas Net Proved Developed and Undeveloped Year-End Reserves

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

United States

Oil (MMBBL)

1,273

915

960

1,107

1,186

NGL (MMBBL)

222

186

219

247

284

Gas (BCF)

1,714

1,019

1,045

1,205

1,445

BOE (MMBBL)¹

1,781

1,271

1,353

1,555

1,711

Latin America

Oil (MMBBL)

92

77

71

82

96

Gas (BCF)

27

19

6

12

11

BOE (MMBBL)¹

96

80

72

84

98

Middle East / North Africa

Oil (MMBBL)

405

317

326

326

301

NGL (MMBBL)

140

144

201

198

202

Gas (BCF)

2,386

2,330

2,723

2,614

2,639

BOE (MMBBL)¹

942

849

981

959

943

Worldwide

Oil (MMBBL)

1,770

1,309

1,357

1,515

1,583

NGL (MMBBL)

362

330

420

445

486

Gas (BCF)

4,127

3,368

3,774

3,831

4,095

BOE (MMBBL)¹

2,819

2,200

2,406

2,598

2,752

  • Natural gas volumes have been converted to barrels of equivalent (BOE) based on energy content of 6,000 cubic feet (Mcf) of gas to one barrel of oil.

Segment Total Year-End Assets

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Oil and Gas (a)

$

31,072

$

23,591

$

24,130

$

23,595

$

24,874

Chemical

3,917

3,982

4,348

4,364

4,359

Midstream, marketing and other

12,283

10,175

11,059

11,775

11,087

Corporate (b)

8,965

5,661

3,572

2,292

3,534

Total

$

56,237

$

43,409

$

43,109

$

42,026

$

43,854

  1. Oil and Gas - 2014 reduction reflects thetax-free spin off of California Resources Corporation in December 2014 and asset impairments and related items.
  2. Corporate included restricted cash of $1.2 billion and $4.0 billion at December 31, 2015 and 2014, respectively. 2014 included the investment in CRC stock as well as impairments of Joslyn Oil Sands.

Quarterly Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations

(Amounts in millions, except per-share amounts)

2018

2019

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

TY

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

YTD

REVENUES

Net sales

Oil and gas

$

2,454

$

2,531

$

2,889

$

2,567

$

10,441

$

2,351

$

2,718

$

3,821

$

8,890

Chemical

1,154

1,176

1,185

1,142

4,657

1,059

998

1,071

3,128

Midstream and Marketing

389

603

1,367

1,297

3,656

816

909

780

2,505

WES

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

383

383

Eliminations (a)

(234)

(227)

(225)

(244)

(930)

(222)

(205)

(368)

(795)

3,763

4,083

5,216

4,762

17,824

4,004

4,420

5,687

14,111

Interest, dividends and other income

29

38

34

35

136

78

41

56

175

Gain on sale of assets and equity investments, net

33

10

926

5

974

7

15

128

150

3,825

4,131

6,176

4,802

18,934

4,089

4,476

5,871

14,436

COSTS AND OTHER DEDUCTIONS

Oil and gas operating expense

613

616

680

852

2,761

645

717

962

2,324

Transportation expense

43

38

41

30

152

31

33

217

281

Chemical and midstream cost sales

694

711

722

706

2,833

669

636

741

2,046

Purchase commodities

13

100

343

366

822

365

431

441

1,237

Selling, general and administrative

130

142

151

162

585

140

163

242

545

Other operating expense

177

260

280

311

1,028

238

260

363

861

Taxes other than on income

108

115

110

106

439

111

123

198

432

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

921

947

1,023

1,086

3,977

973

1,031

1,706

3,710

Asset impairments and other items

30

12

214

305

561

-

-

325

325

Anadarko merger-related costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

50

924

974

Exploration expense

15

21

24

50

110

36

35

63

134

Interest and debt expense, net

97

97

96

99

389

98

153

381

632

2,841

3,059

3,684

4,073

13,657

3,306

3,632

6,563

13,501

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND OTHER ITEMS

984

1,072

2,492

729

5,277

783

844

(692)

935

OTHER ITEMS

Losses on interest rate swaps and warrants

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(33)

(33)

Income from equity investments

63

78

87

103

331

73

97

104

274

Total

63

78

87

103

331

73

97

71

241

INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

1,047

1,150

2,579

832

5,608

856

941

(621)

1,176

Income tax benefit (expense)

(339)

(302)

(710)

(126)

(1,477)

(225)

(306)

(116)

(647)

INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

708

848

1,869

706

4,131

631

635

(737)

529

Discontinued operations, net

-

-

-

-

-

-

(15)

(15)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

708

848

1,869

706

4,131

631

635

(752)

514

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(42)

(42)

Less: Preferred stock dividend

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(118)

(118)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

708

$

848

$

1,869

$

706

$

4,131

$

631

$

635

$

(912)

$

354

EARNINGS PER SHARE (attributable to common stock)

BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

0.92

$

1.10

$

2.44

$

0.93

$

5.40

$

0.84

$

0.84

$

(1.06)

$

0.47

Discontinued operations, net

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(0.02)

(0.02)

BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE

$

0.92

$

1.10

$

2.44

$

0.93

$

5.40

$

0.84

$

0.84

$

(1.08)

$

0.45

DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

$

0.92

$

1.10

$

2.44

$

0.93

$

5.39

$

0.84

$

0.84

$

(1.08)

$

0.45

DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE

$

0.77

$

0.77

$

0.78

$

0.78

$

3.10

$

0.78

$

0.78

$

0.79

$

2.35

(a) Intersegment sales eliminate upon consolidation and are generally made at prices approximating those that the selling entity would be able to obtain in third-party transactions.

2019 Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(Amounts in millions)

31-Mar-19

30-Jun-19

30-Sep-19

31-Dec-19

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,752

$

1,751

$

4,840

Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

-

-

454

Trade receivables, net

5,310

5,273

5,854

Inventories

1,484

1,582

1,601

Assets held for sale

-

6,445

Other current assets

724

819

1,750

Total current assets

9,270

9,425

20,944

INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

1,725

1,777

3,684

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

Property, plant and equipment

75,813

77,004

136,925

Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(43,913)

(44,889)

(46,804)

31,900

32,115

90,121

OPERATING LEASE ASSETS

684

681

1,078

LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES AND OTHER ASSETS, NET

793

765

1,155

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

8

7

2,387

GOODWILL

-

-

6,074

TOTAL ASSETS

$

44,380

$

44,770

$

125,443

$

-

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

116

$

116

$

31

Current operating lease liabilities

240

252

463

Accounts payable

5,261

5,445

6,789

Accrued liabilities

1,920

2,067

5,175

Accrued income taxes

-

-

1,036

Liabilities of assets held for sale

-

-

2,203

Total current liabilities

7,537

7,880

15,697

LONG-TERM DEBT, NET

Long-term debt - OXY

10,203

10,155

39,946

Long-term debt - WES and WGP

-

-

7,637

10,203

10,155

47,583

DEFERRED CREDITS AND OTHER LIABILITIES

Deferred domestic and foreign income taxes, net

918

950

9,920

Asset retirement obligations

1,430

1,433

4,164

Pension and postretirement obligations

816

819

1,927

Environmental remediation reserves

755

764

905

Operating lease liabilities

465

445

676

Other

1,020

977

3,566

5,404

5,388

21,158

EQUITY

Common stock, $.20 per share par value

179

179

209

Preferred stock, $1.00 per share pare value

-

-

9,762

Treasury stock

(10,653)

(10,653)

(10,653)

Additional paid-in capital

8,083

8,157

14,867

Retained earnings

23,795

23,848

22,227

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(168)

(184)

(332)

Total Stockholder's

21,236

21,347

36,080

Noncontrolling interest

-

-

4,925

Total equity

21,236

21,347

41,005

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

44,380

$

44,770

$

125,443

$

-

2018 Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(Amounts in millions)

31-Mar-18

30-Jun-18

30-Sep-18

31-Dec-18

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,606

$

1,362

$

2,954

$

3,033

Trade receivables, net

5,184

5,521

6,000

4,893

Inventories

1,057

1,347

1,009

1,260

Assets held for sale

335

1,664

-

-

Other current assets

712

1,096

1,149

746

Total current assets

8,894

10,990

11,112

9,932

INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

1,509

1,551

1,568

1,680

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

Property, plant and equipment

71,262

71,214

72,980

74,420

Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(39,918)

(40,782)

(41,825)

(42,983)

31,344

30,432

31,155

31,437

LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES AND OTHER ASSETS, NET

1,053

1,086

1,114

797

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

8

8

8

8

TOTAL ASSETS

$

42,808

$

44,067

$

44,957

$

43,854

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

-

$

-

$

116

$

116

Accounts payable

5,059

5,412

5,443

4,885

Accrued liabilities

2,011

2,521

2,813

2,411

Liabilities of assets held for sale

-

145

-

-

Total current liabilities

7,070

8,078

8,372

7,412

LONG-TERM DEBT, NET

10,309

10,312

10,198

10,201

DEFERRED CREDITS AND OTHER LIABILITIES

Deferred domestic and foreign income taxes, net

659

738

1,162

907

Asset retirement obligations

1,248

1,244

1,249

1,424

Pension and postretirement obligations

1,008

1,010

828

809

Environmental remediation reserves

729

731

740

762

Other

1,063

1,023

919

1,009

4,707

4,746

4,898

4,911

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock, $.20 per share par value

179

179

179

179

Treasury stock

(9,168)

(9,268)

(10,162)

(10,473)

Additional paid-in capital

7,916

7,967

7,991

8,046

Retained earnings

22,107

22,361

23,635

23,750

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(312)

(308)

(154)

(172)

Total equity

20,722

20,931

21,489

21,330

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

42,808

$

44,067

$

44,957

$

43,854

2019 Consolidated Condensed Cash Flow Statements

(Amounts in millions)

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

YTD

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income

$

631

$

635

$

(752)

$

514

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:

Discontinued operations, net

-

-

15

15

Depreciation, depletion and amortization of assets

973

1,031

1,706

3,710

Deferred income tax provision (benefit)

10

37

(1,097)

(1,050)

Other noncash charges to income

225

83

261

569

Asset impairments and related items

-

-

325

325

Gain on sale of assets, net

(7)

(15)

(128)

(150)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

(884)

242

2,148

1,506

Operating cash flow from continuing operations

948

2,013

2,478

5,439

Operating cash flow from discontinued operations

-

-

(73)

(73)

Net cash provided by operating activities

948

2,013

2,405

5,366

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Capital expenditures

(1,259)

(1,211)

(1,714)

(4,184)

Change in capital accrual

(51)

(57)

(52)

(160)

Proceeds from sale of assets, net

16

16

4,777

4,809

Payment for purchases of assets and businesses

(69)

(7)

(27,850)

(27,926)

Other, net

(52)

(29)

(59)

(140)

Investing cash flow from continuing operations

(1,415)

(1,288)

(24,898)

(27,601)

Investing cash flow from discontinued operations

-

-

(125)

(125)

Net cash used by investing activities

(1,415)

(1,288)

(25,023)

(27,726)

CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs

-

(108)

21,665

21,557

Payment of long-term debt

-

-

(4,949)

(4,949)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings and revolvers

-

-

1,240

1,240

Payment of revolvers - WES

-

-

(1,000)

(1,000)

Preferred stock issuance costs

-

(50)

50

-

Proceeds from issuance of common and preferred stock

16

21

9,973

10,010

Purchases of treasury stock

(237)

-

-

(237)

Cash dividends paid

(591)

(587)

(588)

(1,766)

Distributions from noncontrolling interest, net

(127)

(127)

Other, net

(2)

(2)

(31)

(35)

Financing cash flow from continuing operations

(814)

(726)

26,233

24,693

Financing cash flow from discontinued operations

-

-

(1)

(1)

Net cash provided by (used) by financing activities

(814)

(726)

26,232

24,692

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

(1,281)

(1)

3,614

2,332

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents - beginning of year

3,033

1,752

1,751

3,033

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents - end of period

$

1,752

$

1,751

$

5,365

$

5,365

$

5,365

2018 Consolidated Condensed Cash Flow Statements

(Amounts in millions)

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

TY

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income

$

708

$

848

$

1,869

$

706

$

4,131

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:

Depreciation, depletion and amortization of assets

921

947

1,023

1,086

3,977

Deferred income tax provision (benefit)

94

77

379

(179)

371

Other noncash charges (benefits) to income

(23)

114

(6)

(38)

47

Asset impairments and related items

30

12

214

305

561

Gain on sale of assets, net

(33)

(10)

(926)

(5)

(974)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

(688)

(232)

(149)

548

(521)

Other operating, net

-

-

-

77

77

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,009

1,756

2,404

2,500

7,669

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Capital expenditures

(1,032)

(1,287)

(1,319)

(1,337)

(4,975)

Change in capital accrual

(45)

39

13

48

55

Proceeds from sale of assets, net

275

55

2,415

79

2,824

Payment for purchases of assets and businesses

(177)

(65)

(484)

(202)

(928)

Other, net

8

(57)

(39)

(94)

(182)

Net cash used by investing activities

(971)

(1,315)

586

(1,506)

(3,206)

CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from long-term debt, net

978

-

-

-

978

Payments of long-term debt

(500)

-

-

-

(500)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

10

3

4

16

33

Purchases of treasury stock

-

(97)

(811)

(340)

(1,248)

Cash dividends paid

(592)

(593)

(595)

(594)

(2,374)

Contributions from noncontrolling interest

4

(4)

-

Other, net

-

2

-

7

9

Net cash used by financing activities

(104)

(685)

(1,398)

(915)

(3,102)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(66)

(244)

1,592

79

1,361

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

1,672

1,606

1,362

2,954

1,672

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$

1,606

$

1,362

$

2,954

$

3,033

$

3,033

Segment Results - BeforeTax Allocations

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

Reported Results

2015

2016

2017

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

TY

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

YTD

Domestic

$

(4,151)

$

(1,552)

$

(589)

$

255

$

300

$

209

$

(143)

$

621

$

54

$

153

$

(79)

$

128

Foreign

(3,747)

965

1,767

502

495

571

328

1,896

454

596

344

1,394

Exploration

(162)

(49)

(67)

(7)

(15)

(13)

(40)

(75)

(24)

(23)

(44)

(91)

Oil & Gas

(8,060)

(636)

1,111

750

780

767

145

2,442

484

726

221

-

1,431

Chemical

542

571

822

298

317

321

223

1,159

265

208

207

680

Midstream, marketing and other

(1,194)

(381)

85

179

250

1,698

675

2,802

279

331

266

876

WES

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

134

-

134

Segment Income (Loss)

(8,712)

(446)

2,018

1,227

1,347

2,786

1,043

6,403

1,028

1,265

828

-

3,121

Corporate

Interest

(141)

(275)

(324)

(92)

(91)

(92)

(81)

(356)

(83)

(143)

(360)

(586)

Other

(623)

(943)

(366)

(88)

(106)

(115)

(130)

(439)

(89)

(181)

(1,089)

(1,359)

Taxes

1,330

662

(17)

(339)

(302)

(710)

(126)

(1,477)

(225)

(306)

(116)

(647)

Discontinued operations

317

428

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(15)

-

(15)

Net Income (Loss)

(7,829)

(574)

1,311

708

848

1,869

706

4,131

631

635

(752)

-

514

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(42)

(42)

Less: Preferred stock dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(118)

(118)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(7,829)

$

(574)

$

1,311

$

708

$

848

$

1,869

$

706

4,131

$

631

$

635

$

(912)

$

-

354

Reported diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(10.23)

$

(0.75)

$

1.70

$

0.92

$

1.10

$

2.44

$

0.93

$

5.39

$

0.84

$

0.84

$

(1.08)

$

0.45

Items Affecting Comparability

Domestic

$

(3,447)

$

106

$

250

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

-

-

(210)

$

-

$

(210)

Foreign

(4,904)

(70)

4

-

-

(196)

(220)

(416)

-

-

(40)

-

(40)

Exploration

(146)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Oil & Gas

(8,497)

36

254

-

-

(196)

(220)

(416)

-

-

(250)

-

(250)

Chemical

(23)

88

5

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Midstream, marketing and other

(1,259)

(160)

(26)

-

-

902

5

907

-

-

111

-

111

WES

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Segment Income (Loss)

(9,779)

(36)

233

-

-

706

(215)

491

-

-

(139)

-

(139)

Corporate

Interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(57)

(65)

-

(122)

Other

(361)

(619)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(50)

(937)

-

(987)

Taxes

1,903

424

392

-

-

(197)

(1)

(198)

-

13

151

-

164

Discontinued operations

317

428

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(15)

-

(15)

Net Income (Loss)

(7,920)

197

625

-

-

509

(216)

293

-

(94)

(1,005)

-

(1,099)

Less: Adjusted income attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Less: Preferred stock dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(7,920)

$

197

$

625

$

-

$

-

$

509

$

(216)

293

$

-

$

(94)

$

(1,005)

$

-

(1,099)

Adjusted Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP)

Domestic

$

(704)

$

(1,658)

$

(839)

$

255

$

300

$

209

$

(143)

$

621

$

54

$

153

$

131

$

-

$

338

Foreign

1,157

1,035

1,763

502

495

767

548

2,312

454

596

384

-

1,434

Exploration

(16)

(49)

(67)

(7)

(15)

(13)

(40)

(75)

(24)

(23)

(44)

-

(91)

Oil & Gas

437

(672)

857

750

780

963

365

2,858

484

726

471

-

1,681

Chemical

565

483

817

298

317

321

223

1,159

265

208

207

-

680

Midstream, marketing and other

65

(221)

111

179

250

796

670

1,895

279

331

155

-

765

WES

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

134

-

134

Segment Income (Loss)

1,067

(410)

1,785

1,227

1,347

2,080

1,258

5,912

1,028

1,265

967

-

3,260

Corporate

Interest

(141)

(275)

(324)

(92)

(91)

(92)

(81)

(356)

(83)

(86)

(295)

-

(464)

Other

(262)

(324)

(366)

(88)

(106)

(115)

(130)

(439)

(89)

(131)

(152)

-

(372)

Taxes

(573)

238

(409)

(339)

(302)

(513)

(125)

(1,279)

(225)

(319)

(267)

-

(811)

Adjusted income

91

(771)

686

708

848

1,360

922

3,838

631

729

253

-

1,613

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(42)

(42)

Less: Preferred stock dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(118)

(118)

Adjusted income attributable to common stockholders

$

91

$

(771)

$

686

$

708

$

848

$

1,360

$

922

3,838

$

631

$

729

$

93

$

-

1,453

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.12

$

(1.01)

$

0.89

$

0.92

$

1.10

$

1.77

$

1.22

$

5.01

$

0.84

$

0.97

$

0.11

$

1.85

Segment Results - AfterTax Allocations

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

Reported Results

2015

2016

2017

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

TY

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

YTD

Domestic

$

(2,592)

$

(999)

$

(381)

$

199

$

233

$

163

$

(111)

$

484

$

42

$

119

$

(63)

$

98

Foreign

(4,445)

375

982

255

247

260

62

824

248

351

165

764

Exploration

(161)

(48)

(59)

(7)

(12)

(11)

(34)

(64)

(22)

(21)

(40)

(83)

Oil & Gas

(7,198)

(672)

542

447

468

412

(83)

1,244

268

449

62

-

779

Chemical

343

366

529

230

247

248

160

885

205

159

161

525

Midstream, marketing and other

(700)

(200)

119

146

209

1,342

541

2,238

227

274

218

719

WES

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

134

Segment Income (Loss)

(7,555)

(506)

1,190

823

924

2,002

618

4,367

700

882

575

-

2,023

Corporate

Interest

(141)

(275)

(324)

(92)

(91)

(92)

(81)

(356)

(83)

(130)

(295)

(508)

Other

(577)

(705)

(320)

(88)

(106)

(115)

(130)

(439)

(89)

(181)

(1,024)

(1,294)

Taxes

127

484

765

65

121

74

299

559

103

64

7

174

Discontinued operations

317

428

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(15)

(15)

Net Income (Loss)

(7,829)

(574)

1,311

708

848

1,869

706

4,131

631

635

(752)

-

380

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(42)

(42)

Less: Preferred stock dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(118)

(118)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(7,829)

$

(574)

$

1,311

$

708

$

848

$

1,869

$

706

4,131

$

631

$

635

$

(912)

$

-

354

Reported diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(10.23)

$

(0.75)

$

1.70

$

0.92

$

1.10

$

2.44

$

0.93

$

5.39

$

0.84

$

0.84

$

(1.08)

$

0.45

Items Affecting Comparability

Domestic

$

(2,207)

$

69

$

161

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(165)

$

-

$

(165)

Foreign

(4,759)

(68)

4

-

-

(196)

(220)

(416)

-

-

(40)

-

(40)

Exploration

(146)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Oil & Gas

(7,112)

1

165

-

-

(196)

(220)

(416)

-

-

(205)

-

(205)

Chemical

(15)

56

3

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Midstream, marketing and other

(813)

(103)

(17)

-

-

705

4

709

-

-

87

-

87

WES

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Segment Income (Loss)

(7,940)

(46)

151

-

-

509

(216)

293

-

-

(118)

-

(118)

Corporate

Interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(44)

(51)

-

(95)

Other

#REF!

#REF!

#REF!

-

-

#REF!

#REF!

#REF!

-

(50)

(798)

#REF!

#REF!

Taxes

18

231

474

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(23)

-

(23)

Discontinued operations

317

428

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(15)

-

(15)

Net Income (Loss)

#REF!

#REF!

#REF!

-

-

#REF!

#REF!

#REF!

-

(94)

(1,005)

#REF!

#REF!

Less: Adjusted income attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Less: Preferred stock dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

#REF!

#REF!

#REF!

$

-

$

-

#REF!

#REF!

#REF!

$

-

$

(94)

$

(1,005)

#REF!

#REF!

Adjusted Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP)

Domestic

$

(385)

$

(1,068)

$

(542)

$

199

$

233

$

163

$

(111)

$

484

$

42

$

119

$

102

$

-

$

263

Foreign

314

443

978

255

247

456

282

1,240

248

351

205

-

804

Exploration

(15)

(48)

(59)

(7)

(12)

(11)

(34)

(64)

(22)

(21)

(40)

-

(83)

Oil & Gas

(86)

(673)

377

447

468

608

137

1,660

268

449

267

-

984

Chemical

358

310

526

230

247

248

160

885

205

159

161

-

525

Midstream, marketing and other

113

(97)

136

146

209

637

537

1,529

227

274

131

-

632

WES

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

134

134

Segment Income (Loss)

385

(460)

1,039

823

924

1,493

834

4,074

700

882

693

-

2,275

Corporate

Interest

(141)

(275)

(324)

(92)

(91)

(92)

(81)

(356)

(83)

(86)

(244)

-

(413)

Other

#REF!

#REF!

#REF!

(88)

(106)

#REF!

#REF!

#REF!

(89)

(131)

(226)

#REF!

#REF!

Taxes

109

253

291

65

121

74

299

559

103

64

30

-

197

Adjusted income

#REF!

#REF!

#REF!

708

848

#REF!

#REF!

#REF!

631

729

253

#REF!

#REF!

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(42)

(42)

Less: Preferred stock dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(118)

(118)

Adjusted income attributable to common stockholders

#REF!

#REF!

#REF!

$

708

$

848

#REF!

#REF!

#REF!

$

631

$

729

$

93

#REF!

#REF!

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.12

$

(1.01)

$

0.89

$

0.92

$

1.10

$

1.77

$

1.22

$

5.01

$

0.84

$

0.97

$

0.11

$

-

$

1.85

Non-core Adjustments BeforeTax Allocations

(Amounts in millions)

2018

2019

Benefit (Charge)

2015

2016

2017

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

TY

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

YTD

OIL & GAS

Domestic

Assets sales gains

$

10

$

107

$

647

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Asset impairments and related items

(3,457)

24

(397)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(285)

(285)

Oil collars MTM

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

75

75

Other

-

(25)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

Asset sales gains

-

-

8

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Asset impairments and related items

(5,050)

(70)

(4)

-

-

(196)

(220)

(416)

-

-

(40)

(40)

(8,497)

36

254

-

-

(196)

(220)

(416)

-

-

(250)

(250)

CHEMICAL

Assets sales gains

98

88

5

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Asset impairments

(121)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(23)

88

5

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

MIDSTREAM, MARKETING AND OTHER

Asset and equity investment gains

-

-

94

-

-

902

5

907

-

-

111

111

Asset impairments and related items

(1,259)

(160)

(120)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,259)

(160)

(26)

-

-

902

5

907

-

-

111

111

WES

No items affecting comparability

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total WES

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

CORPORATE

Other

Anadarko merger-related costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(50)

(924)

(974)

Bridge loan financing fees

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(57)

(65)

-

(122)

Other merger-related pension and termination benefits

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

20

20

Interest rate swap MTM, net

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(53)

(53)

Warrants gains MTM

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

20

20

Assets sales losses

(8)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Asset impairments and other items

(235)

(619)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Severance, spin-off and other items

(118)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Taxes

Tax effect of pre-tax adjustments

1,885

193

(82)

-

-

(197)

(1)

(198)

-

13

174

187

State tax rate revaluation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(23)

(23)

State income tax benefit

18

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Worthless stock write-offs tax benefit

-

231

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Federal tax reform and related items

-

-

474

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Discontinued operations, net

317

428

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(15)

(15)

1,859

233

392

-

-

(197)

(1)

(198)

-

(94)

(866)

(960)

CONSOLIDATED

$

(7,920)

$

197

$

625

$

-

$

-

$

509

$

(216)

$

293

$

-

$

(94)

$

(1,005)

$

(1,099)

Non-core Adjustments AfterTax Allocations

(Amounts in millions)

2018

2019

Benefit (Charge)

2015

2016

2017

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

TY

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

YTD

OIL & GAS

Domestic

Assets sales gains

$

5

$

69

$

416

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Asset impairments and related items

(2,212)

16

(255)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(223)

(223)

Oil collars MTM

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

58

58

Other

-

(16)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

Asset sales gains (losses)

-

-

8

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(40)

(40)

Asset impairments and related items

(4,905)

(68)

(4)

-

-

(196)

(220)

(416)

-

-

-

-

(7,112)

1

165

-

-

(196)

(220)

(416)

-

-

(205)

(205)

CHEMICAL

Assets sales gains

63

56

3

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Asset impairments

(78)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(15)

56

3

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

MIDSTREAM, MARKETING AND OTHER

Asset and equity investment sales gains

-

-

60

-

-

705

4

709

-

-

87

87

Asset impairments and related items

(813)

(103)

(77)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(813)

(103)

(17)

-

-

705

4

709

-

-

87

87

WES

No items affecting comparability

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total WES

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

CORPORATE

Other

Anadarko merger-related costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(50)

(792)

(842)

Anadarko debt financing costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(44)

(51)

(95)

Other merger-related pension and termination benefits

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

16

16

Interest rate swap MTM, net

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(42)

(42)

Warrants gains MTM

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

20

20

Asset sales losses

(5)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Asset impairments and other items

(234)

(416)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Severance, spin-off and other items

(76)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Taxes

State tax rate revaluation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(23)

(23)

State income tax benefit

18

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Worthless stock write-offs tax benefit

-

231

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Benefit from change in federal tax law

-

-

573

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Charge from release of APB 23 election

-

-

(99)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Discontinued operations, net

317

428

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(15)

(15)

20

243

474

-

-

-

-

-

-

(94)

(887)

(981)

CONSOLIDATED

$

(7,920)

$

197

$

625

$

-

$

-

$

509

$

(216)

$

293

$

-

$

(94)

$

(1,005)

$

(1,099)

Oil & Gas Net Production Volumes Per Day by Geographical Locations

(REPORTED)

2018

2019

REPORTED PRODUCTION VOLUMES PER DAY:

2015

2016

2017

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

TY

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

YTD

United States

Oil (MBBL)

Permian Resources

71

77

85

109

123

139

155

132

157

170

221

183

Permian EOR

110

108

113

117

116

116

118

117

118

117

116

117

DJ Basin

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

64

21

Gulf of Mexico

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

75

25

Other Domestic

21

4

2

2

1

1

1

1

2

2

10

5

Total

202

189

200

228

240

256

274

250

277

289

486

351

NGLs (MBBL)

Permian Resources

16

21

26

31

37

41

45

38

49

58

88

65

Permian EOR

29

27

27

28

28

31

30

29

30

29

30

30

DJ Basin

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

38

13

Gulf of Mexico

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7

2

Other Domestic

10

5

2

-

-

1

-

-

-

-

5

2

Total

55

53

55

59

65

73

75

67

79

87

168

112

Natural Gas (MMCF)

Permian Resources

137

158

184

222

246

270

300

261

330

364

488

395

Permian EOR

37

59

57

56

54

48

48

50

46

44

45

44

DJ Basin

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

364

123

Gulf of Mexico

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

50

17

Other Domestic

250

144

53

16

16

14

17

16

13

11

138

54

Total

424

361

294

294

316

332

365

327

389

419

1,085

633

Latin America

Oil (MBBL)

35

33

31

32

31

30

30

31

32

34

32

33

Natural Gas (MMCF)

10

8

7

6

6

6

6

6

7

7

8

7

Middle East / North Africa

Oil (MBBL)

Al Hosn

7

12

13

11

12

14

15

13

14

14

14

14

Dolphin

7

7

7

6

7

7

6

7

6

7

7

7

Oman

82

77

71

64

65

63

62

63

68

65

66

67

Qatar

66

65

59

58

51

56

53

55

52

52

34

46

Other

32

7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

40

14

Total

194

168

150

139

135

140

136

138

140

138

161

148

NGLs (MBBL)

Al Hosn

10

20

23

19

22

26

26

23

26

26

25

25

Dolphin

8

8

8

7

8

8

8

8

8

8

8

8

Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

-

Total

18

28

31

26

30

34

34

31

34

34

34

33

Natural Gas (MMCF)

Al Hosn

109

190

211

183

204

246

245

220

250

251

246

249

Dolphin

158

166

159

139

156

158

154

152

154

152

171

158

Oman

44

115

138

127

146

148

134

139

140

125

133

133

Other

237

114

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

548

585

508

449

506

552

533

511

544

528

550

540

Barrels of Oil Equivalent ¹ (MBOE)

668

630

602

609

639

681

700

658

719

741

1,155

-

874

¹ Natural gas volumes have been converted to barrels of equivalent (BOE) based on energy content of 6,000 cubic feet (Mcf) of gas to one barrel of oil.

Oil & Gas Net Production Volumes Per Day by Geographical Locations

(ONGOING)

2018

2019

ONGOING PRODUCTION VOLUMES PER DAY:

2015

2016

2017

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

TY

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

YTD

United States

Oil (MBBL)

Permian Resources

71

77

85

109

123

139

155

132

157

170

221

-

183

Permian EOR

110

108

113

117

116

116

118

117

118

117

116

-

117

DJ Basin

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

64

-

21

Gulf of Mexico

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

75

-

25

Other Domestic

2

1

2

2

1

1

1

1

2

2

10

-

5

Total

183

186

200

228

240

256

274

250

277

289

486

351

NGLs (MBBL)

Permian Resources

16

21

26

31

37

41

45

38

49

58

88

65

Permian EOR

29

27

27

28

28

31

30

29

30

29

30

30

DJ Basin

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

38

13

Gulf of Mexico

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7

2

Other Domestic

-

-

-

-

-

1

-

-

-

-

5

2

Total

45

48

53

59

65

73

75

67

79

87

168

112

Natural Gas (MMCF)

Permian Resources

137

158

184

222

246

270

300

261

330

364

488

395

Permian EOR

37

59

57

56

54

48

48

50

46

44

45

44

DJ Basin

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

364

123

Gulf of Mexico

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

50

17

Other Domestic

23

18

18

16

16

14

17

16

13

11

138

54

Total

197

235

259

294

316

332

365

327

389

419

1,085

633

Latin America

Oil (MBBL)

35

33

31

32

31

30

30

31

32

34

32

33

Natural Gas (MMCF)

10

8

7

6

6

6

6

6

7

7

8

7

Middle East

Oil (MBBL)

Al Hosn

7

12

13

11

12

14

15

13

14

14

14

14

Dolphin

7

7

7

6

7

7

6

7

6

7

7

7

Oman

82

77

71

64

65

63

62

63

68

65

66

67

Qatar

66

65

59

58

51

56

53

55

52

52

34

46

Total

162

161

150

139

135

140

136

138

140

138

121

134

NGLs (MBBL)

Al Hosn

10

20

23

19

22

26

26

23

26

26

25

25

Dolphin

8

8

8

7

8

8

8

8

8

8

8

8

Total

18

28

31

26

30

34

34

31

34

34

33

33

Natural Gas (MMCF)

Al Hosn

109

190

211

183

204

246

245

220

250

251

246

249

Dolphin

158

166

159

139

156

158

154

152

154

152

171

158

Oman

44

115

138

127

146

148

134

139

140

125

133

133

Total

311

471

508

449

506

552

533

511

544

528

550

540

ONGOING OPERATIONS ¹ (MBOE)

529

575

594

609

639

681

700

658

719

741

1,114

-

860

¹ Natural gas volumes have been converted to barrels of equivalent (BOE) based on energy content of 6,000 cubic feet (Mcf) of gas to one barrel of oil.

Oil & Gas Sales Volumes Per Day and Realized Prices by Geographical Locations

2018

2019

REPORTED SALES VOLUMES PER DAY:

2015

2016

2016

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

TY

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

YTD

United States

Oil (MBBL)

183

186

200

228

240

256

274

250

277

289

486

351

NGLs (MBBL)

45

48

53

59

65

73

75

67

79

87

168

112

Natural Gas (MMCF)

197

235

259

294

316

332

365

327

389

419

1,085

633

Latin America

Oil (MBBL)

35

34

32

32

30

31

29

31

27

37

35

33

Natural Gas (MMCF)

10

8

7

6

6

6

6

6

6

6

8

7

Middle East

Oil (MBBL)

Al Hosn

7

12

13

11

12

14

15

13

14

14

14

14

Dolphin

8

7

7

7

7

7

7

7

5

8

7

7

Oman

82

77

72

64

48

77

64

63

68

64

65

66

Qatar

67

66

58

58

52

56

53

55

52

52

34

46

Total

164

162

150

140

119

154

139

138

139

138

120

133

NGLs (MBBL)

Al Hosn

10

20

23

19

22

26

26

23

26

26

25

25

Dolphin

8

8

8

7

8

8

8

8

8

8

8

8

Total

18

28

31

26

30

34

34

31

34

34

33

33

Natural Gas (MMCF)

311

471

508

450

506

552

533

511

544

528

550

540

ONGOING OPERATIONS (MBOE)

531

577

595

610

622

696

702

658

713

744

1,116

859

Operations Exited

143

55

8

-

-

-

-

-

-

TOTAL REPORTED (MBOE)

674

632

603

610

622

696

702

658

713

744

1,116

-

859

REALIZED PRICES

United States

Oil ($/BBL)

$

45.04

$

39.38

$

47.91

$

61.03

$

61.08

$

56.36

$

48.25

$

56.30

$

48.38

$

55.14

$

54.90

$

53.27

NGLs ($/BBL)

$

15.35

$

14.72

$

23.67

$

26.89

$

28.87

$

31.82

$

23.10

$

27.64

$

16.79

$

16.28

$

13.91

$

15.20

Natural Gas ($/MCF)

$

2.15

$

1.90

$

2.31

$

2.06

$

1.49

$

1.58

$

1.33

$

1.59

$

1.36

$

0.23

$

1.25

$

1.05

Latin America

Oil ($/BBL)

$

44.49

$

37.48

$

48.50

$

59.24

$

65.66

$

69.94

$

62.49

$

64.32

$

55.52

$

62.66

$

54.98

$

58.00

Natural Gas ($/MCF)

$

5.20

$

3.78

$

5.08

$

5.68

$

6.07

$

6.74

$

7.39

$

6.43

$

7.37

$

7.01

$

7.05

$

7.14

Middle East / North Africa

Oil ($/BBL)

$

49.65

$

38.25

$

50.38

$

61.45

$

66.59

$

71.71

$

70.30

$

67.69

$

60.50

$

65.83

$

62.17

$

62.86

NGLs ($/BBL)

$

17.88

$

15.01

$

18.05

$

21.89

$

23.58

$

24.66

$

22.38

$

23.20

$

21.30

$

22.50

$

20.22

$

21.33

Total Worldwide

Oil ($/BBL)

$

47.10

$

38.73

$

48.93

$

61.04

$

63.12

$

62.67

$

56.11

$

60.64

$

52.62

$

58.91

$

56.26

$

56.02

NGLs ($/BBL)

$

15.96

$

14.82

$

21.63

$

25.35

$

27.21

$

29.55

$

22.88

$

26.25

$

18.14

$

18.00

$

14.96

$

16.62

Natural Gas ($/MCF)

$

1.49

$

1.53

$

1.84

$

1.82

$

1.58

$

1.62

$

1.51

$

1.62

$

1.55

$

1.03

$

1.38

$

1.33

Index Prices

WTI ($/BBL)

$

48.80

$

43.32

$

50.95

$

62.87

$

67.88

$

69.50

$

58.81

$

64.77

$

54.90

$

59.82

$

56.45

$

57.06

Brent ($/BBL)

$

53.64

$

45.04

$

54.82

$

67.18

$

74.90

$

75.97

$

68.08

$

71.53

$

63.90

$

68.32

$

62.01

$

64.74

NYMEX ($/MCF)

$

2.75

$

2.42

$

3.09

$

2.87

$

2.75

$

2.88

$

3.40

$

2.97

$

3.24

$

2.67

$

2.27

$

2.72

Consolidated Capital Expenditures, DD&A Expense and Exploration Expense

(Amounts in millions)

2018

2019

2015

2016

2017

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

TY

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

YTD

Capital Expenditures

Oil & Gas

Permian Resources

$

2,231

$

718

$

1,530

$

574

$

742

$

783

$

674

$

2,773

$

(775)

$

(747)

$

(905)

$

(2,427)

Permian EOR

424

494

430

124

116

119

159

518

(133)

(135)

(121)

(389)

DJ Basin

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(110)

(110)

Gulf of Mexico

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(47)

(47)

Midcontinent & Other

109

12

7

4

2

-

3

9

(6)

(5)

(24)

(35)

Latin America

150

73

163

28

59

54

71

212

(34)

(35)

(49)

(118)

Middle East

1,412

637

587

174

180

160

151

665

(155)

(153)

(135)

(443)

Exploration Drilling

116

44

228

36

25

48

127

236

(77)

(40)

(75)

(192)

Chemical

254

324

308

41

60

74

96

271

(38)

(54)

(56)

(148)

Midstream, marketing and other

535

358

284

44

81

68

23

216

(26)

(26)

(17)

(69)

WES

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(144)

(144)

Corporate

41

57

62

7

22

13

33

75

(15)

(16)

(31)

(62)

Total

5,272

2,717

3,599

1,032

1,287

1,319

1,337

4,975

(1,259)

(1,211)

(1,714)

(4,184)

Cracker JV contribution

340

160

39

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

$

5,612

$

2,877

$

3,638

$

1,032

$

1,287

$

1,319

$

1,337

$

4,975

$

(1,259)

$

(1,211)

$

(1,714)

$

-

$

(4,184)

Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization of Assets

Oil & Gas

United States

$

2,109

$

2,793

$

2,549

$

502

$

556

$

611

$

652

$

2,321

$

570

$

615

$

1,217

$

2,402

Latin America

196

156

124

27

25

26

24

102

26

37

37

100

Middle East / North Africa

1,581

626

596

208

183

209

231

831

199

200

196

595

Chemical

371

340

352

87

88

89

90

354

89

92

93

274

Midstream, marketing and other

249

313

340

87

86

78

80

331

79

76

78

233

WES

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

69

69

Corporate

38

40

41

10

9

10

9

38

10

11

16

37

Total

$

4,544

$

4,268

$

4,002

$

921

$

947

$

1,023

$

1,086

$

3,977

$

973

$

1,031

$

1,706

$

-

$

3,710

Exploration Expense

United States

$

19

$

13

$

34

$

8

$

17

$

17

$

35

$

77

$

16

$

15

$

31

$

62

Latin America

2

2

5

1

1

6

6

14

1

9

7

17

Middle East / North Africa

15

47

43

6

3

1

9

19

19

11

25

55

Total

$

36

$

62

$

82

$

15

$

21

$

24

$

50

$

110

$

36

$

35

$

63

$

-

$

134

Disclaimer

OXY - Occidental Petroleum Corporation published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 21:39:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPO
04:40pOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Third Quarter 2019 Summary of Selected Financial Data
PU
04:30pOccidental Announces Dividend
GL
02:34pOccidental Petroleum on Pace for Lowest Close in Over a Decade -- Data Talk
DJ
11/04OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Reports Loss of $912 Million for Third Quarter
DJ
11/04OCCIDENTAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/04OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
11/04OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Conference Call Slides
PU
11/04OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : NON GAAP Reconciliation
PU
11/04OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Announces 3rd Quarter 2019 Results
PU
11/04OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : OXY3Q19Financials.pdf
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 009 M
EBIT 2019 4 514 M
Net income 2019 1 705 M
Debt 2019 42 327 M
Yield 2019 7,49%
P/E ratio 2019 20,9x
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,99x
EV / Sales2020 3,05x
Capitalization 37 439 M
Chart OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Occidental Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 52,84  $
Last Close Price 41,91  $
Spread / Highest target 90,9%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vicki A. Hollub President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eugene L. Batchelder Independent Chairman
Cedric W. Burgher Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
E. Spencer Abraham Independent Director
Avedick Baruyr Poladian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-27.94%37 439
CNOOC LIMITED2.96%71 365
CONOCOPHILLIPS-6.98%64 201
EOG RESOURCES INC.-15.50%42 952
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED6.04%31 449
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD-2.37%25 997
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group