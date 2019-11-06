Occidental Petroleum : Third Quarter 2019 Summary of Selected Financial Data
0
11/06/2019 | 04:40pm EST
Summary of Selected Financial Data
(Dollar amounts in millions, except per-share amounts)
9 months
For the twelve months ended December 31,
ended
Sep 30,
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net sales
$
12,480
$
10,090
$
12,508
$
17,824
$
14,111
Income (loss) from continuing operations (b)
$
(8,146)
$
(1,002)
$
1,311
$
4,131
$
529
Net income (loss) attributable to common stock
$
(7,829)
$
(574)
$
1,311
$
4,131
$
354
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stock
Basic earnings (loss) per common share from
continuing operations (b)
$
(10.64)
$
(1.31)
$
1.71
$
5.40
$
0.47
Basic earnings (loss) per common share (b)
$
(10.23)
$
(0.75)
$
1.71
$
5.40
$
0.45
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (b)
$
(10.23)
$
(0.75)
$
1.70
$
5.39
$
0.45
Adjusted results (a)
$
91
$
(771)
$
686
$
3,838
$
1,453
FINANCIAL POSITION
Total assets
$
43,409
$
43,109
$
42,026
$
43,854
$
125,443
Long-term debt, net (including current maturities)
$
8,305
$
9,819
$
9,828
$
10,317
$
47,614
Total stockholder's equity
$
24,350
$
21,497
$
20,572
$
21,330
$
36,080
Total equity
$
24,350
$
21,497
$
20,572
$
21,330
$
41,005
CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Operating:
Cash flow from continuing operations
$
3,251
$
2,520
$
4,861
$
7,669
$
5,439
Investing:
Capital expenditures
$
(5,272)
$
(2,717)
$
(3,599)
$
(4,975)
$
(4,184)
Cash provided (used) by all other investing activities, net
$
(148)
$
(2,026)
$
520
$
1,769
$
(23,417)
Financing:
Cash dividends paid
$
(2,264)
$
(2,309)
$
(2,346)
$
(2,374)
$
(1,766)
Purchases of treasury stock
$
(593)
$
(22)
$
(25)
$
(1,248)
$
(237)
Cash provided by all other financing activities, net
$
1,515
$
1,529
$
28
$
520
$
26,696
Dividends per common share
$
2.97
$
3.02
$
3.06
$
3.10
$
2.35
Weighted average shares outstanding (millions)
Basic
765.6
763.8
765.1
761.7
781.1
Diluted
765.6
763.8
765.9
763.3
782.2
Occidental's results of operations often include the effects of significant transactions and events affecting earnings that vary widely and unpredictably in nature, timing and amount. These events may recur, even across successive reporting periods. Therefore, management uses a measure called "core results" which excludes those items. Thisnon-GAAP measure is not meant to disassociate those items from management's performance, but rather is meant to provide useful information to investors interested in comparing Occidental's earnings performance between periods. Reported earnings are considered representative of management's performance over the long term. Core results is not considered to be an alternative to operating income in accordance with generally accepted accounting
(b) Represents amounts attributable to common stock after deducting noncontrolling interest amounts.
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Amounts in millions, except per-share amounts)
9 months
For the twelve months ended December 31,
ended
Sep 30,
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
REVENUES
Net sales
Oil and gas
$
8,304
$
6,377
$
7,870
$
10,441
$
8,890
Chemical
3,945
3,756
4,355
4,657
3,128
Midstream and Marketing
891
684
1,157
3,656
2,505
WES
-
-
-
-
383
Eliminations (a)
(660)
(727)
(874)
(930)
(795)
12,480
10,090
12,508
17,824
14,111
Interest, dividends and other income
118
106
99
136
175
Gain on sale of assets and equity investments, net
101
202
667
974
150
12,699
10,398
13,274
18,934
14,436
COSTS AND OTHER DEDUCTIONS
Oil and gas operating expense
2,715
2,272
2,427
2,761
2,324
Transportation expense
177
181
175
152
281
Chemical and midstream cost sales
2,842
2,680
2,938
2,833
2,046
Purchase commodities
70
56
54
822
1,237
Selling, general and administrative
525
503
546
585
545
Other operating expense
745
827
878
1,028
861
Taxes other than on income
343
277
311
439
432
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
4,544
4,268
4,002
3,977
3,710
Asset impairments and other items
10,239
825
545
561
325
Anadarko merger-related costs
-
-
-
-
974
Exploration expense
36
62
82
110
134
Interest and debt expense, net
147
292
345
389
632
22,383
12,243
12,303
13,657
13,501
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND OTHER ITEMS
(9,684)
(1,845)
971
5,277
935
OTHER ITEMS
Losses on interest rate swaps and warrants
-
-
-
-
(33)
Income from equity investments
208
181
357
331
274
Total
208
181
357
331
241
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
(9,476)
(1,664)
1,328
5,608
1,176
Income tax benefit (expense)
1,330
662
(17)
(1,477)
(647)
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(8,146)
(1,002)
1,311
4,131
529
Discontinued operations, net
317
428
-
-
(15)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
(7,829)
(574)
1,311
4,131
514
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
-
(42)
Less: Preferred stock dividend
-
-
-
-
(118)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
(7,829)
$
(574)
$
1,311
$
4,131
$
354
EARNINGS PER SHARE (attributable to common stock)
BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(10.64)
$
(1.31)
$
1.71
$
5.40
$
0.47
Discontinued operations, net
0.41
0.56
-
-
(0.02)
BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE
$
(10.23)
$
(0.75)
$
1.71
$
5.40
$
0.45
DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(10.64)
$
(1.31)
$
1.70
$
5.39
$
0.47
Discontinued operations, net
0.41
0.56
-
-
(0.02)
DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE
$
(10.23)
$
(0.75)
$
1.70
$
5.39
$
0.45
DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE
$
2.97
$
3.02
$
3.06
$
3.10
$
2.35
Intersegment sales eliminate upon consolidation and are generally made at prices approximating those that the selling entity would be able to obtain inthird-party transactions.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in millions)
31-Dec-15
31-Dec-16
31-Dec-17
31-Dec-18
30-Sep-19
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,201
$
2,233
$
1,672
$
3,033
$
4,840
Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
1,193
-
-
-
454
Trade receivables, net
2,970
3,989
4,145
4,893
5,854
Inventories
986
866
1,246
1,260
1,601
Assets held for sale
141
-
474
-
6,445
Other current assets
911
1,340
733
746
1,750
Total current assets
9,402
8,428
8,270
9,932
20,944
INVESTMENTS
Investments in unconsolidated entities
1,267
1,401
1,515
1,680
3,684
Available for sale investment
167
-
-
-
-
Total investments
1,434
1,401
1,515
1,680
3,684
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
Oil and gas segment
55,025
54,673
53,409
58,799
110,668
Chemical segment
6,717
6,930
6,847
7,001
7,092
Midstream and marketing segment
8,899
9,216
9,493
8,070
8,133
WES
-
-
-
-
9,635
Corporate
417
474
497
550
1,397
71,058
71,293
70,246
74,420
136,925
Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
(39,419)
(38,956)
(39,072)
(42,983)
(46,804)
31,639
32,337
31,174
31,437
90,121
OPERATING LEASE ASSETS
-
-
-
-
1,078
LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES AND OTHER ASSETS, NET
924
934
1,059
797
1,155
INTANGIBLES, NET
10
9
8
8
2,387
GOODWILL - WES Midstream
-
-
-
-
6,074
TOTAL ASSETS
$
43,409
$
43,109
$
42,026
$
43,854
$
125,443
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
1,450
$
-
$
500
$
116
$
31
Current operating lease liabilities
-
-
-
-
463
Accounts payable
3,069
3,926
4,408
4,885
6,789
Accrued liabilities
2,213
2,436
2,492
2,411
5,175
Accrued income taxes
-
-
-
-
1,036
Liabilities of assets held for sale
110
-
-
-
2,203
Total current liabilities
6,842
6,362
7,400
7,412
15,697
LONG-TERM DEBT, NET
Long-term debt, net - Occidental
6,855
9,819
9,328
10,201
39,946
Long-term debt, net - WES
-
-
-
-
7,637
6,855
9,819
9,328
10,201
47,583
DEFERRED CREDITS AND OTHER LIABILITIES
Deferred domestic and foreign income taxes
1,323
1,132
581
907
9,920
Asset retirement obligations
1,045
1,245
1,241
1,424
4,164
Pension and postretirement obligations
986
963
1,005
809
1,927
Environmental remediation reserves
316
739
728
762
905
Operating lease liabilities
-
-
-
-
676
Other
1,692
1,352
1,171
1,009
3,566
5,362
5,431
4,726
4,911
21,158
EQUITY
Preferred stock, $1.00 per share par value
-
-
-
-
9,762
Common stock, $.20 per share par value
178
178
179
179
209
Treasury stock
(9,121)
(9,143)
(9,168)
(10,473)
(10,653)
Additional paid-in capital
7,640
7,747
7,884
8,046
14,867
Retained earnings
25,960
22,981
21,935
23,750
22,227
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(307)
(266)
(258)
(172)
(332)
Total stockholder's equity
24,350
21,497
20,572
21,330
36,080
Noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
-
4,925
Total equity
24,350
21,497
20,572
21,330
41,005
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
43,409
$
43,109
$
42,026
$
43,854
$
125,443
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(Amounts in millions)
9 months
For the twelve months ended December 31,
ended
Sep 30,
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss)
$
(7,829)
$
(574)
$
1,311
$
4,131
$
514
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Discontinued operations, net
(317)
(428)
-
-
15
Depreciation, depletion and amortization of assets
4,544
4,268
4,002
3,977
3,710
Deferred income tax (benefit) provision
(1,372)
(517)
(719)
371
(1,050)
Other noncash charges to income
172
152
202
47
569
Gain on sale of assets and equity investments, net
(101)
(202)
(667)
(974)
(150)
Asset impairments and related items
9,684
665
545
561
325
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
(Increase) decrease in receivables
1,431
(1,091)
(158)
(740)
506
(Increase) decrease in inventories
(24)
17
(349)
(108)
(15)
(Increase) decrease in other current assets
33
65
39
94
(114)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(1,989)
609
(89)
195
178
Increase (decrease) in current domestic and foreign income taxes
(331)
17
64
38
951
Other operating, net
(650)
(461)
680
77
-
Operating cash flow from continuing operations
3,251
2,520
4,861
7,669
5,439
Operating cash flow from discontinued operations, net of taxes
97
864
-
-
(73)
Net cash provided by operating activities
3,348
3,384
4,861
7,669
5,366
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures
(5,272)
(2,717)
(3,599)
(4,975)
(4,184)
Change in capital accrual
(592)
(114)
122
55
(160)
Sale of assets and equity investments, net
819
302
1,403
2,824
4,809
Payments for purchases of assets and businesses
(109)
(2,044)
(1,064)
(928)
(27,926)
Other, net
(266)
(170)
59
(182)
(140)
Investing cash flow from continuing operations
(5,420)
(4,743)
(3,079)
(3,206)
(27,601)
Investing cash flow from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
(125)
Net cash used by investing activities
(5,420)
(4,743)
(3,079)
(3,206)
(27,726)
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs
1,478
4,203
-
978
21,557
Payments of long-term debt, net
-
(2,710)
-
(500)
(4,949)
Proceeds from WES revolvers
-
-
-
-
1,240
Payments of revolvers - WES
-
-
-
-
(1,000)
Proceeds from issuance of common and preferred stock
37
36
28
33
10,010
Purchases of treasury stock
(593)
(22)
(25)
(1,248)
(237)
Cash dividends paid
(2,264)
(2,309)
(2,346)
(2,374)
(1,766)
Distributions to noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
-
(127)
Other, net
-
-
-
9
(35)
Financing cash flow from continuing operations
(1,342)
(802)
(2,343)
(3,102)
24,693
Financing cash flow from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
(1)
Net cash provided by (used by) financing activities
(1,342)
(802)
(2,343)
(3,102)
24,692
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
(3,414)
(2,161)
(561)
1,361
2,332
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents - beginning of year
7,808
4,394
2,233
1,672
3,033
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents - end of period
$
4,394
$
2,233
$
1,672
$
3,033
$
5,365
Oil and Gas Net Proved Developed and Undeveloped Year-End Reserves
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
United States
Oil (MMBBL)
1,273
915
960
1,107
1,186
NGL (MMBBL)
222
186
219
247
284
Gas (BCF)
1,714
1,019
1,045
1,205
1,445
BOE (MMBBL)¹
1,781
1,271
1,353
1,555
1,711
Latin America
Oil (MMBBL)
92
77
71
82
96
Gas (BCF)
27
19
6
12
11
BOE (MMBBL)¹
96
80
72
84
98
Middle East / North Africa
Oil (MMBBL)
405
317
326
326
301
NGL (MMBBL)
140
144
201
198
202
Gas (BCF)
2,386
2,330
2,723
2,614
2,639
BOE (MMBBL)¹
942
849
981
959
943
Worldwide
Oil (MMBBL)
1,770
1,309
1,357
1,515
1,583
NGL (MMBBL)
362
330
420
445
486
Gas (BCF)
4,127
3,368
3,774
3,831
4,095
BOE (MMBBL)¹
2,819
2,200
2,406
2,598
2,752
Natural gas volumes have been converted to barrels of equivalent (BOE) based on energy content of 6,000 cubic feet (Mcf) of gas to one barrel of oil.
Segment Total Year-End Assets
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Oil and Gas (a)
$
31,072
$
23,591
$
24,130
$
23,595
$
24,874
Chemical
3,917
3,982
4,348
4,364
4,359
Midstream, marketing and other
12,283
10,175
11,059
11,775
11,087
Corporate (b)
8,965
5,661
3,572
2,292
3,534
Total
$
56,237
$
43,409
$
43,109
$
42,026
$
43,854
Oil and Gas - 2014 reduction reflects thetax-free spin off of California Resources Corporation in December 2014 and asset impairments and related items.
Corporate included restricted cash of $1.2 billion and $4.0 billion at December 31, 2015 and 2014, respectively. 2014 included the investment in CRC stock as well as impairments of Joslyn Oil Sands.
Quarterly Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
(Amounts in millions, except per-share amounts)
2018
2019
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
TY
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
YTD
REVENUES
Net sales
Oil and gas
$
2,454
$
2,531
$
2,889
$
2,567
$
10,441
$
2,351
$
2,718
$
3,821
$
8,890
Chemical
1,154
1,176
1,185
1,142
4,657
1,059
998
1,071
3,128
Midstream and Marketing
389
603
1,367
1,297
3,656
816
909
780
2,505
WES
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
383
383
Eliminations (a)
(234)
(227)
(225)
(244)
(930)
(222)
(205)
(368)
(795)
3,763
4,083
5,216
4,762
17,824
4,004
4,420
5,687
14,111
Interest, dividends and other income
29
38
34
35
136
78
41
56
175
Gain on sale of assets and equity investments, net
33
10
926
5
974
7
15
128
150
3,825
4,131
6,176
4,802
18,934
4,089
4,476
5,871
14,436
COSTS AND OTHER DEDUCTIONS
Oil and gas operating expense
613
616
680
852
2,761
645
717
962
2,324
Transportation expense
43
38
41
30
152
31
33
217
281
Chemical and midstream cost sales
694
711
722
706
2,833
669
636
741
2,046
Purchase commodities
13
100
343
366
822
365
431
441
1,237
Selling, general and administrative
130
142
151
162
585
140
163
242
545
Other operating expense
177
260
280
311
1,028
238
260
363
861
Taxes other than on income
108
115
110
106
439
111
123
198
432
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
921
947
1,023
1,086
3,977
973
1,031
1,706
3,710
Asset impairments and other items
30
12
214
305
561
-
-
325
325
Anadarko merger-related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
50
924
974
Exploration expense
15
21
24
50
110
36
35
63
134
Interest and debt expense, net
97
97
96
99
389
98
153
381
632
2,841
3,059
3,684
4,073
13,657
3,306
3,632
6,563
13,501
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND OTHER ITEMS
984
1,072
2,492
729
5,277
783
844
(692)
935
OTHER ITEMS
Losses on interest rate swaps and warrants
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(33)
(33)
Income from equity investments
63
78
87
103
331
73
97
104
274
Total
63
78
87
103
331
73
97
71
241
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
1,047
1,150
2,579
832
5,608
856
941
(621)
1,176
Income tax benefit (expense)
(339)
(302)
(710)
(126)
(1,477)
(225)
(306)
(116)
(647)
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
708
848
1,869
706
4,131
631
635
(737)
529
Discontinued operations, net
-
-
-
-
-
-
(15)
(15)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
708
848
1,869
706
4,131
631
635
(752)
514
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(42)
(42)
Less: Preferred stock dividend
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(118)
(118)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
708
$
848
$
1,869
$
706
$
4,131
$
631
$
635
$
(912)
$
354
EARNINGS PER SHARE (attributable to common stock)
BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
0.92
$
1.10
$
2.44
$
0.93
$
5.40
$
0.84
$
0.84
$
(1.06)
$
0.47
Discontinued operations, net
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(0.02)
(0.02)
BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE
$
0.92
$
1.10
$
2.44
$
0.93
$
5.40
$
0.84
$
0.84
$
(1.08)
$
0.45
DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE
$
0.92
$
1.10
$
2.44
$
0.93
$
5.39
$
0.84
$
0.84
$
(1.08)
$
0.45
DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE
$
0.77
$
0.77
$
0.78
$
0.78
$
3.10
$
0.78
$
0.78
$
0.79
$
2.35
(a) Intersegment sales eliminate upon consolidation and are generally made at prices approximating those that the selling entity would be able to obtain in third-party transactions.
2019 Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(Amounts in millions)
31-Mar-19
30-Jun-19
30-Sep-19
31-Dec-19
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,752
$
1,751
$
4,840
Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
-
-
454
Trade receivables, net
5,310
5,273
5,854
Inventories
1,484
1,582
1,601
Assets held for sale
-
6,445
Other current assets
724
819
1,750
Total current assets
9,270
9,425
20,944
INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
1,725
1,777
3,684
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
Property, plant and equipment
75,813
77,004
136,925
Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
(43,913)
(44,889)
(46,804)
31,900
32,115
90,121
OPERATING LEASE ASSETS
684
681
1,078
LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES AND OTHER ASSETS, NET
793
765
1,155
INTANGIBLE ASSETS
8
7
2,387
GOODWILL
-
-
6,074
TOTAL ASSETS
$
44,380
$
44,770
$
125,443
$
-
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
116
$
116
$
31
Current operating lease liabilities
240
252
463
Accounts payable
5,261
5,445
6,789
Accrued liabilities
1,920
2,067
5,175
Accrued income taxes
-
-
1,036
Liabilities of assets held for sale
-
-
2,203
Total current liabilities
7,537
7,880
15,697
LONG-TERM DEBT, NET
Long-term debt - OXY
10,203
10,155
39,946
Long-term debt - WES and WGP
-
-
7,637
10,203
10,155
47,583
DEFERRED CREDITS AND OTHER LIABILITIES
Deferred domestic and foreign income taxes, net
918
950
9,920
Asset retirement obligations
1,430
1,433
4,164
Pension and postretirement obligations
816
819
1,927
Environmental remediation reserves
755
764
905
Operating lease liabilities
465
445
676
Other
1,020
977
3,566
5,404
5,388
21,158
EQUITY
Common stock, $.20 per share par value
179
179
209
Preferred stock, $1.00 per share pare value
-
-
9,762
Treasury stock
(10,653)
(10,653)
(10,653)
Additional paid-in capital
8,083
8,157
14,867
Retained earnings
23,795
23,848
22,227
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(168)
(184)
(332)
Total Stockholder's
21,236
21,347
36,080
Noncontrolling interest
-
-
4,925
Total equity
21,236
21,347
41,005
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
44,380
$
44,770
$
125,443
$
-
2018 Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(Amounts in millions)
31-Mar-18
30-Jun-18
30-Sep-18
31-Dec-18
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,606
$
1,362
$
2,954
$
3,033
Trade receivables, net
5,184
5,521
6,000
4,893
Inventories
1,057
1,347
1,009
1,260
Assets held for sale
335
1,664
-
-
Other current assets
712
1,096
1,149
746
Total current assets
8,894
10,990
11,112
9,932
INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
1,509
1,551
1,568
1,680
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
Property, plant and equipment
71,262
71,214
72,980
74,420
Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
(39,918)
(40,782)
(41,825)
(42,983)
31,344
30,432
31,155
31,437
LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES AND OTHER ASSETS, NET
1,053
1,086
1,114
797
INTANGIBLE ASSETS
8
8
8
8
TOTAL ASSETS
$
42,808
$
44,067
$
44,957
$
43,854
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
-
$
-
$
116
$
116
Accounts payable
5,059
5,412
5,443
4,885
Accrued liabilities
2,011
2,521
2,813
2,411
Liabilities of assets held for sale
-
145
-
-
Total current liabilities
7,070
8,078
8,372
7,412
LONG-TERM DEBT, NET
10,309
10,312
10,198
10,201
DEFERRED CREDITS AND OTHER LIABILITIES
Deferred domestic and foreign income taxes, net
659
738
1,162
907
Asset retirement obligations
1,248
1,244
1,249
1,424
Pension and postretirement obligations
1,008
1,010
828
809
Environmental remediation reserves
729
731
740
762
Other
1,063
1,023
919
1,009
4,707
4,746
4,898
4,911
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $.20 per share par value
179
179
179
179
Treasury stock
(9,168)
(9,268)
(10,162)
(10,473)
Additional paid-in capital
7,916
7,967
7,991
8,046
Retained earnings
22,107
22,361
23,635
23,750
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(312)
(308)
(154)
(172)
Total equity
20,722
20,931
21,489
21,330
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
42,808
$
44,067
$
44,957
$
43,854
2019 Consolidated Condensed Cash Flow Statements
(Amounts in millions)
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
YTD
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
631
$
635
$
(752)
$
514
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Discontinued operations, net
-
-
15
15
Depreciation, depletion and amortization of assets
973
1,031
1,706
3,710
Deferred income tax provision (benefit)
10
37
(1,097)
(1,050)
Other noncash charges to income
225
83
261
569
Asset impairments and related items
-
-
325
325
Gain on sale of assets, net
(7)
(15)
(128)
(150)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
(884)
242
2,148
1,506
Operating cash flow from continuing operations
948
2,013
2,478
5,439
Operating cash flow from discontinued operations
-
-
(73)
(73)
Net cash provided by operating activities
948
2,013
2,405
5,366
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures
(1,259)
(1,211)
(1,714)
(4,184)
Change in capital accrual
(51)
(57)
(52)
(160)
Proceeds from sale of assets, net
16
16
4,777
4,809
Payment for purchases of assets and businesses
(69)
(7)
(27,850)
(27,926)
Other, net
(52)
(29)
(59)
(140)
Investing cash flow from continuing operations
(1,415)
(1,288)
(24,898)
(27,601)
Investing cash flow from discontinued operations
-
-
(125)
(125)
Net cash used by investing activities
(1,415)
(1,288)
(25,023)
(27,726)
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs
-
(108)
21,665
21,557
Payment of long-term debt
-
-
(4,949)
(4,949)
Proceeds from short-term borrowings and revolvers
-
-
1,240
1,240
Payment of revolvers - WES
-
-
(1,000)
(1,000)
Preferred stock issuance costs
-
(50)
50
-
Proceeds from issuance of common and preferred stock
16
21
9,973
10,010
Purchases of treasury stock
(237)
-
-
(237)
Cash dividends paid
(591)
(587)
(588)
(1,766)
Distributions from noncontrolling interest, net
(127)
(127)
Other, net
(2)
(2)
(31)
(35)
Financing cash flow from continuing operations
(814)
(726)
26,233
24,693
Financing cash flow from discontinued operations
-
-
(1)
(1)
Net cash provided by (used) by financing activities
(814)
(726)
26,232
24,692
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
(1,281)
(1)
3,614
2,332
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents - beginning of year
3,033
1,752
1,751
3,033
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents - end of period
$
1,752
$
1,751
$
5,365
$
5,365
$
5,365
2018 Consolidated Condensed Cash Flow Statements
(Amounts in millions)
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
TY
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
708
$
848
$
1,869
$
706
$
4,131
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization of assets
921
947
1,023
1,086
3,977
Deferred income tax provision (benefit)
94
77
379
(179)
371
Other noncash charges (benefits) to income
(23)
114
(6)
(38)
47
Asset impairments and related items
30
12
214
305
561
Gain on sale of assets, net
(33)
(10)
(926)
(5)
(974)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
(688)
(232)
(149)
548
(521)
Other operating, net
-
-
-
77
77
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,009
1,756
2,404
2,500
7,669
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures
(1,032)
(1,287)
(1,319)
(1,337)
(4,975)
Change in capital accrual
(45)
39
13
48
55
Proceeds from sale of assets, net
275
55
2,415
79
2,824
Payment for purchases of assets and businesses
(177)
(65)
(484)
(202)
(928)
Other, net
8
(57)
(39)
(94)
(182)
Net cash used by investing activities
(971)
(1,315)
586
(1,506)
(3,206)
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from long-term debt, net
978
-
-
-
978
Payments of long-term debt
(500)
-
-
-
(500)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
10
3
4
16
33
Purchases of treasury stock
-
(97)
(811)
(340)
(1,248)
Cash dividends paid
(592)
(593)
(595)
(594)
(2,374)
Contributions from noncontrolling interest
4
(4)
-
Other, net
-
2
-
7
9
Net cash used by financing activities
(104)
(685)
(1,398)
(915)
(3,102)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(66)
(244)
1,592
79
1,361
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
1,672
1,606
1,362
2,954
1,672
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$
1,606
$
1,362
$
2,954
$
3,033
$
3,033
Segment Results - BeforeTax Allocations
(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)
Reported Results
2015
2016
2017
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
TY
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
YTD
Domestic
$
(4,151)
$
(1,552)
$
(589)
$
255
$
300
$
209
$
(143)
$
621
$
54
$
153
$
(79)
$
128
Foreign
(3,747)
965
1,767
502
495
571
328
1,896
454
596
344
1,394
Exploration
(162)
(49)
(67)
(7)
(15)
(13)
(40)
(75)
(24)
(23)
(44)
(91)
Oil & Gas
(8,060)
(636)
1,111
750
780
767
145
2,442
484
726
221
-
1,431
Chemical
542
571
822
298
317
321
223
1,159
265
208
207
680
Midstream, marketing and other
(1,194)
(381)
85
179
250
1,698
675
2,802
279
331
266
876
WES
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
134
-
134
Segment Income (Loss)
(8,712)
(446)
2,018
1,227
1,347
2,786
1,043
6,403
1,028
1,265
828
-
3,121
Corporate
Interest
(141)
(275)
(324)
(92)
(91)
(92)
(81)
(356)
(83)
(143)
(360)
(586)
Other
(623)
(943)
(366)
(88)
(106)
(115)
(130)
(439)
(89)
(181)
(1,089)
(1,359)
Taxes
1,330
662
(17)
(339)
(302)
(710)
(126)
(1,477)
(225)
(306)
(116)
(647)
Discontinued operations
317
428
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(15)
-
(15)
Net Income (Loss)
(7,829)
(574)
1,311
708
848
1,869
706
4,131
631
635
(752)
-
514
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(42)
(42)
Less: Preferred stock dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(118)
(118)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(7,829)
$
(574)
$
1,311
$
708
$
848
$
1,869
$
706
4,131
$
631
$
635
$
(912)
$
-
354
Reported diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(10.23)
$
(0.75)
$
1.70
$
0.92
$
1.10
$
2.44
$
0.93
$
5.39
$
0.84
$
0.84
$
(1.08)
$
0.45
Items Affecting Comparability
Domestic
$
(3,447)
$
106
$
250
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
-
-
(210)
$
-
$
(210)
Foreign
(4,904)
(70)
4
-
-
(196)
(220)
(416)
-
-
(40)
-
(40)
Exploration
(146)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Oil & Gas
(8,497)
36
254
-
-
(196)
(220)
(416)
-
-
(250)
-
(250)
Chemical
(23)
88
5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Midstream, marketing and other
(1,259)
(160)
(26)
-
-
902
5
907
-
-
111
-
111
WES
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Segment Income (Loss)
(9,779)
(36)
233
-
-
706
(215)
491
-
-
(139)
-
(139)
Corporate
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(57)
(65)
-
(122)
Other
(361)
(619)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(50)
(937)
-
(987)
Taxes
1,903
424
392
-
-
(197)
(1)
(198)
-
13
151
-
164
Discontinued operations
317
428
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(15)
-
(15)
Net Income (Loss)
(7,920)
197
625
-
-
509
(216)
293
-
(94)
(1,005)
-
(1,099)
Less: Adjusted income attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Less: Preferred stock dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(7,920)
$
197
$
625
$
-
$
-
$
509
$
(216)
293
$
-
$
(94)
$
(1,005)
$
-
(1,099)
Adjusted Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP)
Domestic
$
(704)
$
(1,658)
$
(839)
$
255
$
300
$
209
$
(143)
$
621
$
54
$
153
$
131
$
-
$
338
Foreign
1,157
1,035
1,763
502
495
767
548
2,312
454
596
384
-
1,434
Exploration
(16)
(49)
(67)
(7)
(15)
(13)
(40)
(75)
(24)
(23)
(44)
-
(91)
Oil & Gas
437
(672)
857
750
780
963
365
2,858
484
726
471
-
1,681
Chemical
565
483
817
298
317
321
223
1,159
265
208
207
-
680
Midstream, marketing and other
65
(221)
111
179
250
796
670
1,895
279
331
155
-
765
WES
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
134
-
134
Segment Income (Loss)
1,067
(410)
1,785
1,227
1,347
2,080
1,258
5,912
1,028
1,265
967
-
3,260
Corporate
Interest
(141)
(275)
(324)
(92)
(91)
(92)
(81)
(356)
(83)
(86)
(295)
-
(464)
Other
(262)
(324)
(366)
(88)
(106)
(115)
(130)
(439)
(89)
(131)
(152)
-
(372)
Taxes
(573)
238
(409)
(339)
(302)
(513)
(125)
(1,279)
(225)
(319)
(267)
-
(811)
Adjusted income
91
(771)
686
708
848
1,360
922
3,838
631
729
253
-
1,613
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(42)
(42)
Less: Preferred stock dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(118)
(118)
Adjusted income attributable to common stockholders
$
91
$
(771)
$
686
$
708
$
848
$
1,360
$
922
3,838
$
631
$
729
$
93
$
-
1,453
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.12
$
(1.01)
$
0.89
$
0.92
$
1.10
$
1.77
$
1.22
$
5.01
$
0.84
$
0.97
$
0.11
$
1.85
Segment Results - AfterTax Allocations
(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)
Reported Results
2015
2016
2017
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
TY
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
YTD
Domestic
$
(2,592)
$
(999)
$
(381)
$
199
$
233
$
163
$
(111)
$
484
$
42
$
119
$
(63)
$
98
Foreign
(4,445)
375
982
255
247
260
62
824
248
351
165
764
Exploration
(161)
(48)
(59)
(7)
(12)
(11)
(34)
(64)
(22)
(21)
(40)
(83)
Oil & Gas
(7,198)
(672)
542
447
468
412
(83)
1,244
268
449
62
-
779
Chemical
343
366
529
230
247
248
160
885
205
159
161
525
Midstream, marketing and other
(700)
(200)
119
146
209
1,342
541
2,238
227
274
218
719
WES
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
134
Segment Income (Loss)
(7,555)
(506)
1,190
823
924
2,002
618
4,367
700
882
575
-
2,023
Corporate
Interest
(141)
(275)
(324)
(92)
(91)
(92)
(81)
(356)
(83)
(130)
(295)
(508)
Other
(577)
(705)
(320)
(88)
(106)
(115)
(130)
(439)
(89)
(181)
(1,024)
(1,294)
Taxes
127
484
765
65
121
74
299
559
103
64
7
174
Discontinued operations
317
428
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(15)
(15)
Net Income (Loss)
(7,829)
(574)
1,311
708
848
1,869
706
4,131
631
635
(752)
-
380
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(42)
(42)
Less: Preferred stock dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(118)
(118)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(7,829)
$
(574)
$
1,311
$
708
$
848
$
1,869
$
706
4,131
$
631
$
635
$
(912)
$
-
354
Reported diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(10.23)
$
(0.75)
$
1.70
$
0.92
$
1.10
$
2.44
$
0.93
$
5.39
$
0.84
$
0.84
$
(1.08)
$
0.45
Items Affecting Comparability
Domestic
$
(2,207)
$
69
$
161
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(165)
$
-
$
(165)
Foreign
(4,759)
(68)
4
-
-
(196)
(220)
(416)
-
-
(40)
-
(40)
Exploration
(146)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Oil & Gas
(7,112)
1
165
-
-
(196)
(220)
(416)
-
-
(205)
-
(205)
Chemical
(15)
56
3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Midstream, marketing and other
(813)
(103)
(17)
-
-
705
4
709
-
-
87
-
87
WES
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Segment Income (Loss)
(7,940)
(46)
151
-
-
509
(216)
293
-
-
(118)
-
(118)
Corporate
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(44)
(51)
-
(95)
Other
#REF!
#REF!
#REF!
-
-
#REF!
#REF!
#REF!
-
(50)
(798)
#REF!
#REF!
Taxes
18
231
474
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(23)
-
(23)
Discontinued operations
317
428
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(15)
-
(15)
Net Income (Loss)
#REF!
#REF!
#REF!
-
-
#REF!
#REF!
#REF!
-
(94)
(1,005)
#REF!
#REF!
Less: Adjusted income attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Less: Preferred stock dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
#REF!
#REF!
#REF!
$
-
$
-
#REF!
#REF!
#REF!
$
-
$
(94)
$
(1,005)
#REF!
#REF!
Adjusted Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP)
Domestic
$
(385)
$
(1,068)
$
(542)
$
199
$
233
$
163
$
(111)
$
484
$
42
$
119
$
102
$
-
$
263
Foreign
314
443
978
255
247
456
282
1,240
248
351
205
-
804
Exploration
(15)
(48)
(59)
(7)
(12)
(11)
(34)
(64)
(22)
(21)
(40)
-
(83)
Oil & Gas
(86)
(673)
377
447
468
608
137
1,660
268
449
267
-
984
Chemical
358
310
526
230
247
248
160
885
205
159
161
-
525
Midstream, marketing and other
113
(97)
136
146
209
637
537
1,529
227
274
131
-
632
WES
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
134
134
Segment Income (Loss)
385
(460)
1,039
823
924
1,493
834
4,074
700
882
693
-
2,275
Corporate
Interest
(141)
(275)
(324)
(92)
(91)
(92)
(81)
(356)
(83)
(86)
(244)
-
(413)
Other
#REF!
#REF!
#REF!
(88)
(106)
#REF!
#REF!
#REF!
(89)
(131)
(226)
#REF!
#REF!
Taxes
109
253
291
65
121
74
299
559
103
64
30
-
197
Adjusted income
#REF!
#REF!
#REF!
708
848
#REF!
#REF!
#REF!
631
729
253
#REF!
#REF!
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(42)
(42)
Less: Preferred stock dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(118)
(118)
Adjusted income attributable to common stockholders
#REF!
#REF!
#REF!
$
708
$
848
#REF!
#REF!
#REF!
$
631
$
729
$
93
#REF!
#REF!
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.12
$
(1.01)
$
0.89
$
0.92
$
1.10
$
1.77
$
1.22
$
5.01
$
0.84
$
0.97
$
0.11
$
-
$
1.85
Non-core Adjustments BeforeTax Allocations
(Amounts in millions)
2018
2019
Benefit (Charge)
2015
2016
2017
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
TY
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
YTD
OIL & GAS
Domestic
Assets sales gains
$
10
$
107
$
647
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Asset impairments and related items
(3,457)
24
(397)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(285)
(285)
Oil collars MTM
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
75
75
Other
-
(25)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
Asset sales gains
-
-
8
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Asset impairments and related items
(5,050)
(70)
(4)
-
-
(196)
(220)
(416)
-
-
(40)
(40)
(8,497)
36
254
-
-
(196)
(220)
(416)
-
-
(250)
(250)
CHEMICAL
Assets sales gains
98
88
5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Asset impairments
(121)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(23)
88
5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MIDSTREAM, MARKETING AND OTHER
Asset and equity investment gains
-
-
94
-
-
902
5
907
-
-
111
111
Asset impairments and related items
(1,259)
(160)
(120)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,259)
(160)
(26)
-
-
902
5
907
-
-
111
111
WES
No items affecting comparability
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total WES
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CORPORATE
Other
Anadarko merger-related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(50)
(924)
(974)
Bridge loan financing fees
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(57)
(65)
-
(122)
Other merger-related pension and termination benefits
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
20
20
Interest rate swap MTM, net
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(53)
(53)
Warrants gains MTM
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
20
20
Assets sales losses
(8)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Asset impairments and other items
(235)
(619)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Severance, spin-off and other items
(118)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Taxes
Tax effect of pre-tax adjustments
1,885
193
(82)
-
-
(197)
(1)
(198)
-
13
174
187
State tax rate revaluation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(23)
(23)
State income tax benefit
18
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Worthless stock write-offs tax benefit
-
231
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Federal tax reform and related items
-
-
474
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Discontinued operations, net
317
428
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(15)
(15)
1,859
233
392
-
-
(197)
(1)
(198)
-
(94)
(866)
(960)
CONSOLIDATED
$
(7,920)
$
197
$
625
$
-
$
-
$
509
$
(216)
$
293
$
-
$
(94)
$
(1,005)
$
(1,099)
Non-core Adjustments AfterTax Allocations
(Amounts in millions)
2018
2019
Benefit (Charge)
2015
2016
2017
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
TY
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
YTD
OIL & GAS
Domestic
Assets sales gains
$
5
$
69
$
416
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Asset impairments and related items
(2,212)
16
(255)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(223)
(223)
Oil collars MTM
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
58
58
Other
-
(16)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
Asset sales gains (losses)
-
-
8
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(40)
(40)
Asset impairments and related items
(4,905)
(68)
(4)
-
-
(196)
(220)
(416)
-
-
-
-
(7,112)
1
165
-
-
(196)
(220)
(416)
-
-
(205)
(205)
CHEMICAL
Assets sales gains
63
56
3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Asset impairments
(78)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(15)
56
3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MIDSTREAM, MARKETING AND OTHER
Asset and equity investment sales gains
-
-
60
-
-
705
4
709
-
-
87
87
Asset impairments and related items
(813)
(103)
(77)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(813)
(103)
(17)
-
-
705
4
709
-
-
87
87
WES
No items affecting comparability
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total WES
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CORPORATE
Other
Anadarko merger-related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(50)
(792)
(842)
Anadarko debt financing costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(44)
(51)
(95)
Other merger-related pension and termination benefits
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
16
16
Interest rate swap MTM, net
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(42)
(42)
Warrants gains MTM
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
20
20
Asset sales losses
(5)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Asset impairments and other items
(234)
(416)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Severance, spin-off and other items
(76)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Taxes
State tax rate revaluation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(23)
(23)
State income tax benefit
18
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Worthless stock write-offs tax benefit
-
231
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Benefit from change in federal tax law
-
-
573
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Charge from release of APB 23 election
-
-
(99)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Discontinued operations, net
317
428
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(15)
(15)
20
243
474
-
-
-
-
-
-
(94)
(887)
(981)
CONSOLIDATED
$
(7,920)
$
197
$
625
$
-
$
-
$
509
$
(216)
$
293
$
-
$
(94)
$
(1,005)
$
(1,099)
Oil & Gas Net Production Volumes Per Day by Geographical Locations
(REPORTED)
2018
2019
REPORTED PRODUCTION VOLUMES PER DAY:
2015
2016
2017
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
TY
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
YTD
United States
Oil (MBBL)
Permian Resources
71
77
85
109
123
139
155
132
157
170
221
183
Permian EOR
110
108
113
117
116
116
118
117
118
117
116
117
DJ Basin
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
64
21
Gulf of Mexico
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
75
25
Other Domestic
21
4
2
2
1
1
1
1
2
2
10
5
Total
202
189
200
228
240
256
274
250
277
289
486
351
NGLs (MBBL)
Permian Resources
16
21
26
31
37
41
45
38
49
58
88
65
Permian EOR
29
27
27
28
28
31
30
29
30
29
30
30
DJ Basin
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
38
13
Gulf of Mexico
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7
2
Other Domestic
10
5
2
-
-
1
-
-
-
-
5
2
Total
55
53
55
59
65
73
75
67
79
87
168
112
Natural Gas (MMCF)
Permian Resources
137
158
184
222
246
270
300
261
330
364
488
395
Permian EOR
37
59
57
56
54
48
48
50
46
44
45
44
DJ Basin
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
364
123
Gulf of Mexico
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
50
17
Other Domestic
250
144
53
16
16
14
17
16
13
11
138
54
Total
424
361
294
294
316
332
365
327
389
419
1,085
633
Latin America
Oil (MBBL)
35
33
31
32
31
30
30
31
32
34
32
33
Natural Gas (MMCF)
10
8
7
6
6
6
6
6
7
7
8
7
Middle East / North Africa
Oil (MBBL)
Al Hosn
7
12
13
11
12
14
15
13
14
14
14
14
Dolphin
7
7
7
6
7
7
6
7
6
7
7
7
Oman
82
77
71
64
65
63
62
63
68
65
66
67
Qatar
66
65
59
58
51
56
53
55
52
52
34
46
Other
32
7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
40
14
Total
194
168
150
139
135
140
136
138
140
138
161
148
NGLs (MBBL)
Al Hosn
10
20
23
19
22
26
26
23
26
26
25
25
Dolphin
8
8
8
7
8
8
8
8
8
8
8
8
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
-
Total
18
28
31
26
30
34
34
31
34
34
34
33
Natural Gas (MMCF)
Al Hosn
109
190
211
183
204
246
245
220
250
251
246
249
Dolphin
158
166
159
139
156
158
154
152
154
152
171
158
Oman
44
115
138
127
146
148
134
139
140
125
133
133
Other
237
114
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
548
585
508
449
506
552
533
511
544
528
550
540
Barrels of Oil Equivalent ¹ (MBOE)
668
630
602
609
639
681
700
658
719
741
1,155
-
874
¹ Natural gas volumes have been converted to barrels of equivalent (BOE) based on energy content of 6,000 cubic feet (Mcf) of gas to one barrel of oil.
Oil & Gas Net Production Volumes Per Day by Geographical Locations
(ONGOING)
2018
2019
ONGOING PRODUCTION VOLUMES PER DAY:
2015
2016
2017
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
TY
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
YTD
United States
Oil (MBBL)
Permian Resources
71
77
85
109
123
139
155
132
157
170
221
-
183
Permian EOR
110
108
113
117
116
116
118
117
118
117
116
-
117
DJ Basin
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
64
-
21
Gulf of Mexico
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
75
-
25
Other Domestic
2
1
2
2
1
1
1
1
2
2
10
-
5
Total
183
186
200
228
240
256
274
250
277
289
486
351
NGLs (MBBL)
Permian Resources
16
21
26
31
37
41
45
38
49
58
88
65
Permian EOR
29
27
27
28
28
31
30
29
30
29
30
30
DJ Basin
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
38
13
Gulf of Mexico
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7
2
Other Domestic
-
-
-
-
-
1
-
-
-
-
5
2
Total
45
48
53
59
65
73
75
67
79
87
168
112
Natural Gas (MMCF)
Permian Resources
137
158
184
222
246
270
300
261
330
364
488
395
Permian EOR
37
59
57
56
54
48
48
50
46
44
45
44
DJ Basin
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
364
123
Gulf of Mexico
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
50
17
Other Domestic
23
18
18
16
16
14
17
16
13
11
138
54
Total
197
235
259
294
316
332
365
327
389
419
1,085
633
Latin America
Oil (MBBL)
35
33
31
32
31
30
30
31
32
34
32
33
Natural Gas (MMCF)
10
8
7
6
6
6
6
6
7
7
8
7
Middle East
Oil (MBBL)
Al Hosn
7
12
13
11
12
14
15
13
14
14
14
14
Dolphin
7
7
7
6
7
7
6
7
6
7
7
7
Oman
82
77
71
64
65
63
62
63
68
65
66
67
Qatar
66
65
59
58
51
56
53
55
52
52
34
46
Total
162
161
150
139
135
140
136
138
140
138
121
134
NGLs (MBBL)
Al Hosn
10
20
23
19
22
26
26
23
26
26
25
25
Dolphin
8
8
8
7
8
8
8
8
8
8
8
8
Total
18
28
31
26
30
34
34
31
34
34
33
33
Natural Gas (MMCF)
Al Hosn
109
190
211
183
204
246
245
220
250
251
246
249
Dolphin
158
166
159
139
156
158
154
152
154
152
171
158
Oman
44
115
138
127
146
148
134
139
140
125
133
133
Total
311
471
508
449
506
552
533
511
544
528
550
540
ONGOING OPERATIONS ¹ (MBOE)
529
575
594
609
639
681
700
658
719
741
1,114
-
860
¹ Natural gas volumes have been converted to barrels of equivalent (BOE) based on energy content of 6,000 cubic feet (Mcf) of gas to one barrel of oil.
Oil & Gas Sales Volumes Per Day and Realized Prices by Geographical Locations
2018
2019
REPORTED SALES VOLUMES PER DAY:
2015
2016
2016
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
TY
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
YTD
United States
Oil (MBBL)
183
186
200
228
240
256
274
250
277
289
486
351
NGLs (MBBL)
45
48
53
59
65
73
75
67
79
87
168
112
Natural Gas (MMCF)
197
235
259
294
316
332
365
327
389
419
1,085
633
Latin America
Oil (MBBL)
35
34
32
32
30
31
29
31
27
37
35
33
Natural Gas (MMCF)
10
8
7
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
8
7
Middle East
Oil (MBBL)
Al Hosn
7
12
13
11
12
14
15
13
14
14
14
14
Dolphin
8
7
7
7
7
7
7
7
5
8
7
7
Oman
82
77
72
64
48
77
64
63
68
64
65
66
Qatar
67
66
58
58
52
56
53
55
52
52
34
46
Total
164
162
150
140
119
154
139
138
139
138
120
133
NGLs (MBBL)
Al Hosn
10
20
23
19
22
26
26
23
26
26
25
25
Dolphin
8
8
8
7
8
8
8
8
8
8
8
8
Total
18
28
31
26
30
34
34
31
34
34
33
33
Natural Gas (MMCF)
311
471
508
450
506
552
533
511
544
528
550
540
ONGOING OPERATIONS (MBOE)
531
577
595
610
622
696
702
658
713
744
1,116
859
Operations Exited
143
55
8
-
-
-
-
-
-
TOTAL REPORTED (MBOE)
674
632
603
610
622
696
702
658
713
744
1,116
-
859
REALIZED PRICES
United States
Oil ($/BBL)
$
45.04
$
39.38
$
47.91
$
61.03
$
61.08
$
56.36
$
48.25
$
56.30
$
48.38
$
55.14
$
54.90
$
53.27
NGLs ($/BBL)
$
15.35
$
14.72
$
23.67
$
26.89
$
28.87
$
31.82
$
23.10
$
27.64
$
16.79
$
16.28
$
13.91
$
15.20
Natural Gas ($/MCF)
$
2.15
$
1.90
$
2.31
$
2.06
$
1.49
$
1.58
$
1.33
$
1.59
$
1.36
$
0.23
$
1.25
$
1.05
Latin America
Oil ($/BBL)
$
44.49
$
37.48
$
48.50
$
59.24
$
65.66
$
69.94
$
62.49
$
64.32
$
55.52
$
62.66
$
54.98
$
58.00
Natural Gas ($/MCF)
$
5.20
$
3.78
$
5.08
$
5.68
$
6.07
$
6.74
$
7.39
$
6.43
$
7.37
$
7.01
$
7.05
$
7.14
Middle East / North Africa
Oil ($/BBL)
$
49.65
$
38.25
$
50.38
$
61.45
$
66.59
$
71.71
$
70.30
$
67.69
$
60.50
$
65.83
$
62.17
$
62.86
NGLs ($/BBL)
$
17.88
$
15.01
$
18.05
$
21.89
$
23.58
$
24.66
$
22.38
$
23.20
$
21.30
$
22.50
$
20.22
$
21.33
Total Worldwide
Oil ($/BBL)
$
47.10
$
38.73
$
48.93
$
61.04
$
63.12
$
62.67
$
56.11
$
60.64
$
52.62
$
58.91
$
56.26
$
56.02
NGLs ($/BBL)
$
15.96
$
14.82
$
21.63
$
25.35
$
27.21
$
29.55
$
22.88
$
26.25
$
18.14
$
18.00
$
14.96
$
16.62
Natural Gas ($/MCF)
$
1.49
$
1.53
$
1.84
$
1.82
$
1.58
$
1.62
$
1.51
$
1.62
$
1.55
$
1.03
$
1.38
$
1.33
Index Prices
WTI ($/BBL)
$
48.80
$
43.32
$
50.95
$
62.87
$
67.88
$
69.50
$
58.81
$
64.77
$
54.90
$
59.82
$
56.45
$
57.06
Brent ($/BBL)
$
53.64
$
45.04
$
54.82
$
67.18
$
74.90
$
75.97
$
68.08
$
71.53
$
63.90
$
68.32
$
62.01
$
64.74
NYMEX ($/MCF)
$
2.75
$
2.42
$
3.09
$
2.87
$
2.75
$
2.88
$
3.40
$
2.97
$
3.24
$
2.67
$
2.27
$
2.72
Consolidated Capital Expenditures, DD&A Expense and Exploration Expense
