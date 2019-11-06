Occidental Petroleum on Pace for Lowest Close in Over a Decade -- Data Talk

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is currently at $39.99, down $1.92 or 4.58%

-- Would be lowest close since Nov. 20, 2008, when it closed at $39.06

-- On Monday, Occidental Petroleum reported a third-quarter loss for common shareholders of $912 million, or $1.08 a share, down from a profit of $1.87 billion, or 2.44 a share, a year earlier. The company's results were hurt by merger-related pretax costs, including $969 million in merger-related expenses and debt-financing fees, and an impairment charge. The company's profit after adjustments of 11 cents a share fell short of forecasts from analysts surveyed by FactSet, who had forecast 37 cents a share on that metric

-- Down 34.85% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 1998, when it fell 42.43%

-- Down 63.98% from its all-time closing high of $111.02 on May 2, 2011

-- Down 45.75% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 7, 2018), when it closed at $73.72

-- Down 45.75% from its 52 week closing high of $73.72 on Nov. 7, 2018

-- Would be a new 52 week closing low

-- Sixth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:09:18 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet