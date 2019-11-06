Log in
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(OXY)
Occidental Petroleum on Pace for Lowest Close in Over a Decade -- Data Talk

0
11/06/2019 | 02:34pm EST

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is currently at $39.99, down $1.92 or 4.58%

-- Would be lowest close since Nov. 20, 2008, when it closed at $39.06

-- On Monday, Occidental Petroleum reported a third-quarter loss for common shareholders of $912 million, or $1.08 a share, down from a profit of $1.87 billion, or 2.44 a share, a year earlier. The company's results were hurt by merger-related pretax costs, including $969 million in merger-related expenses and debt-financing fees, and an impairment charge. The company's profit after adjustments of 11 cents a share fell short of forecasts from analysts surveyed by FactSet, who had forecast 37 cents a share on that metric

-- Down 34.85% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 1998, when it fell 42.43%

-- Down 63.98% from its all-time closing high of $111.02 on May 2, 2011

-- Down 45.75% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 7, 2018), when it closed at $73.72

-- Down 45.75% from its 52 week closing high of $73.72 on Nov. 7, 2018

-- Would be a new 52 week closing low

-- Sixth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:09:18 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.01% 27486.99 Delayed Quote.17.86%
NASDAQ 100 -0.26% 8187.87265 Delayed Quote.28.93%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.32% 8406.52085 Delayed Quote.26.39%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION -4.99% 39.825 Delayed Quote.-27.94%
S&P 500 -0.02% 3074.97 Delayed Quote.22.65%
WTI -1.28% 56.41 Delayed Quote.23.74%
Latest news on OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPO
02:34pOccidental Petroleum on Pace for Lowest Close in Over a Decade -- Data Talk
DJ
11/04OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Reports Loss of $912 Million for Third Quarter
DJ
11/04OCCIDENTAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/04OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
11/04OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Conference Call Slides
PU
11/04OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : NON GAAP Reconciliation
PU
11/04OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Announces 3rd Quarter 2019 Results
PU
11/04OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : OXY3Q19Financials.pdf
PU
11/04Occidental Announces 3rd Quarter 2019 Results
GL
11/04Crude Oil Prices Climbing, Energy Company Shares Follow
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 009 M
EBIT 2019 4 514 M
Net income 2019 1 705 M
Debt 2019 42 327 M
Yield 2019 7,49%
P/E ratio 2019 20,9x
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,99x
EV / Sales2020 3,05x
Capitalization 37 439 M
Chart OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Occidental Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 52,84  $
Last Close Price 41,91  $
Spread / Highest target 90,9%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vicki A. Hollub President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eugene L. Batchelder Independent Chairman
Cedric W. Burgher Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
E. Spencer Abraham Independent Director
Avedick Baruyr Poladian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-27.94%37 439
CNOOC LIMITED2.96%71 365
CONOCOPHILLIPS-6.98%64 201
EOG RESOURCES INC.-15.50%42 952
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED6.04%31 449
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD-2.37%25 997
