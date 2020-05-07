Log in
Occidental Petroleum : to Announce First Quarter Results Tuesday, May 5, 2020; Hold Conference Call Wednesday, May 6, 2020

05/07/2020 | 04:59am EDT

HOUSTON - April 13, 2020 - Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) will announce its first quarter 2020 financial results after close of market on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central.

The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at http://dpregister.com/10142083.

First quarter 2020 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website within several hours after the call is completed.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Middle East and Latin America. We are the leading producer and largest acreage holder in the Permian Basin. Occidental is advancing a lower-carbon future with our subsidiary Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, which promotes innovative technologies that drive cost efficiencies and economically grow our business while reducing emissions. Occidental's midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance for our oil and gas segment, while maximizing the value of our products. OxyChem, our chemical subsidiary, is among the top three U.S. producers for the principal products it manufactures and markets. Occidental posts or provides links to important information on our website at oxy.com.

Disclaimer

OXY - Occidental Petroleum Corporation published this content on 13 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 08:58:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 591 M
EBIT 2020 -2 146 M
Net income 2020 -3 862 M
Debt 2020 33 670 M
Yield 2020 11,7%
P/E ratio 2020 -2,90x
P/E ratio 2021 -5,15x
EV / Sales2020 2,33x
EV / Sales2021 2,34x
Capitalization 12 060 M
Chart OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Occidental Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 14,74  $
Last Close Price 13,40  $
Spread / Highest target 161%
Spread / Average Target 9,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vicki A. Hollub President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen I. Chazen Chairman
Robert L. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
E. Spencer Abraham Independent Director
Avedick Baruyr Poladian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-67.48%12 060
CNOOC LIMITED2.74%50 623
CONOCOPHILLIPS-37.08%41 975
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-45.02%25 942
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-47.10%18 306
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-45.51%13 670
