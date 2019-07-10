Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Occidental Petroleum Corporation    OXY

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(OXY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Robert M. Shearer Elected to Occidental Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 07:16pm EDT

HOUSTON, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) announced today that Robert “Bob” M. Shearer, a former managing director of BlackRock Advisors LLC, has been elected to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Shearer, 64, has over 35 years of experience in securities and leading investment management firms. Before retiring from BlackRock in 2017, he was co-head of BlackRock’s Equity Dividend team and a member of the Fundamental Equity Platform within BlackRock's Portfolio Management Group. Mr. Shearer was also the portfolio manager for both the BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund and Natural Resources Trust, which grew from $500 million to over $50 billion under his leadership. Previously, he managed the Merrill Lynch World Natural Resources Portfolio for Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, which merged with BlackRock in 2006. Mr. Shearer has also held senior leadership roles at David L. Babson & Company, Concert Capital Management and Fiduciary Trust Company International. As a senior research officer for Citicorp Investment Management, he focused on the oil industry, including exploration and production, pipelines and oil field services.

“With more than three decades of experience, Bob has a track record of creating significant value for investors with a focus on high-quality, dividend-growth stocks,” said Gene L. Batchelder, Chairman of the Board. “We are committed to growing our dividend as part our long-term strategy, and Bob’s industry knowledge and management expertise will be a great addition to our Board.”

“Occidental’s reputation for innovation and operational excellence and its strategy for sustainability set it apart in the industry,” Mr. Shearer said. “I am confident in Occidental's ability to deliver on its long-term business strategy of industry-leading returns and returning capital to shareholders, and I look forward to supporting this commitment as a member of the Board of Directors.”

Mr. Shearer holds an undergraduate degree in Economics from the University of Wisconsin, as well as a Master of International Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Middle East and Latin America. Headquartered in Houston, Occidental is one of the largest U.S. oil and gas companies, based on equity market capitalization. Occidental’s midstream and marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores hydrocarbons and other commodities. The company’s wholly owned subsidiary OxyChem manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. Occidental posts or provides links to important information on its website at oxy.com.

Contacts:

Media:
Melissa E. Schoeb
713-366-5615
melissa_schoeb@oxy.com

or

Investors:

Jeff Alvarez
713-215-7864
jeff_alvarez@oxy.com

On the web: oxy.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPO
07:16pRobert M. Shearer Elected to Occidental Board of Directors
GL
07/09OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : to Announce Second Quarter Results Wednesday, July 31, 20..
PU
07/09Occidental to Announce Second Quarter Results Wednesday, July 31, 2019; Hold..
GL
06/28U.S. dominates second-quarter global M&A as mega deals roll on
RE
06/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple & Japan Display, Occidental Petroleum & Anadarko, Na..
06/27Icahn Seeks to Oust Four Occidental Directors -- WSJ
DJ
06/26CARL ICAHN : Icahn steps up fight with Occidental over deal, wants board seats
RE
06/26Carl Icahn Seeks to Replace Four Occidental Directors -- 2d Update
DJ
06/26OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Issues Statement Regarding Icahn Filing
BU
06/26CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Seeks to Replace Four Occidental Directors
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18 240 M
EBIT 2019 4 290 M
Net income 2019 2 912 M
Debt 2019 8 156 M
Yield 2019 6,25%
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,51x
EV / Sales2020 2,15x
Capitalization 37 595 M
Chart OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Occidental Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 62,8  $
Last Close Price 50,2  $
Spread / Highest target 59,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vicki A. Hollub President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eugene L. Batchelder Independent Chairman
Cedric W. Burgher Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Feick Independent Director
E. Spencer Abraham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-19.68%36 876
CNOOC LTD6.58%76 388
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.95%67 698
EOG RESOURCES INC.2.22%51 399
ANADARKO PETROLEUM61.75%35 690
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD6.83%31 720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About