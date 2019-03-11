Ocean Power Technologies Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (“OPT” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective ocean energy solutions, today released operational and financial results for its third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2019 ended January 31, 2019.

Fiscal Third Quarter and Year to Date Operational Highlights



Awarded a contract with the US Navy in February 2019 with a total potential contract value of $225,000. This contract calls for OPT to immediately begin development of a buoy mooring system, incorporating fiber optics for the transmission of subsea sensor data to airplanes, ships, and satellites;





Signed a joint development and marketing agreement with Saab Seaeye in late January 2019, with an initial focus on autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) and remotely operated underwater vehicle (eROV) charging and communications systems;





Signed a letter of intent in December 2018 to enter into a long-term supply agreement with NEC Energy Solutions, a pioneer and global leader in utility scale energy storage, to be a supplier of lithium ion batteries for our subsea battery solutions;





Received $0.9 million of non-dilutive funding through the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program in January 2019;





Continued to expand and develop the suite of complimentary products which leverage the core technology of the PowerBuoy® to include providing lithium ion subsea battery solutions to address the global subsea battery market (projected to grow to over $650 million by 2023) and a hybrid (liquid-fueled) PowerBuoy® and;





Boosting sales efforts to meet increasing interest for the PB3 PowerBuoy®, including responding to multiple requests for proposals, technical information and pricing, as well as new branding and marketing initiatives.

Fiscal Third Quarter Operations Review

George H. Kirby, President and Chief Executive Officer of OPT, commented, “Thanks to the hard work of all of our employees, the Company achieved several key milestones with our commercialization efforts in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Notably, we signed a new joint development and marketing agreement with Saab Seaeye, which is another critical step in further establishing our role as a key partner and supplier to the defense and oil and gas industries. We believe OPT’s PB3 PowerBuoy®, coupled with Saab’s technologies, creates the premier unmanned system, providing remote charging capabilities for both autonomous and remotely operated vehicles. We believe the combined OPT and Saab system can revolutionize offshore subsea operations with vehicles able to recharge on the sea floor and thus remain in the water longer and reduce the reliance on costly vessels.”

Mr. Kirby added, “In the third quarter we began developing several new products that are complementary to the technology of our PB3 PowerBuoy®, including our subsea battery solutions and a hybrid (liquid-fueled) PowerBuoy®, which are backed by our existing support services. Recognizing the significant market potential of these products, particularly the global subsea battery market (projected to grow to over $650 million by 2023) we are working toward a supply agreement with NEC Energy Solutions, to be a supplier of lithium ion batteries for our subsea battery solutions. We are truly excited about the potential for these products, which we believe will enable us to provide more comprehensive solutions that can meet the needs of more customers requiring reliable power and communications in their subsea work across the globe.”

“We continued to make progress across all of our business activities in the third quarter, and our potential has materialized over the past year. I’m also proud of the growing recognition OPT has received as an innovator in offshore power. We remain confident that these initiatives will further increase our commercial prospects and provide OPT with new growth opportunities that will generate sustainable, long-term value creation for our shareholders, customers and employees,” concluded Mr. Kirby.

Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Review

Third Quarter Overview

Revenues were $0.3 million in the three months ended January 31, 2019, which was comprised of the new contracts initiated with Eni S.p.A. and Premier Oil. There was no revenue during the three months ended January 31, 2018 as the previous contracts with the Office of Naval Research and Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding had been completed during the first half of fiscal 2018.

The net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 was $2.6 million, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million for the prior-year period. Overall, the increase in net loss in the current year period as compared to the same period of the prior year is mainly attributable to higher upfront spending and material costs on new customer contracts, costs associated with development of new products, and personnel costs related to the growth of the business.

First Nine Months Overview

Revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 was $0.4 million, compared to revenue of $0.3 million for the same period in fiscal 2018. The increase in revenue is due primarily to the mix in customer contracts. During the nine months ended January 31, 2019 revenues were derived from new projects with Eni, Premier Oil and Enel Green Power whereas projects with Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding and Office of Naval Research were completed during the nine months ended January 31, 2018.

The net loss for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 was $9.7 million, compared to a net loss of $6.9 million for the same period in fiscal 2018. Overall, the increase in net loss in the current year period as compared to the same period of prior year is mainly attributable to higher upfront spending and material costs on new customer contracts, costs associated with building additional PowerBuoys® and development of new products, and personnel costs related to the growth of the business.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $2.7 million as of January 31, 2019, down from $12.2 million on April 30, 2018. Net cash used in operating activities during the nine months ended January 31, 2019 were $9.9 million, an increase of $1.7 million compared to $8.2 million during the nine months ended January 31, 2018. This increase was mainly due to costs associated with new customer contracts, building additional PowerBuoys®, payment of the $0.6 million deferred credit and higher personnel costs as compared to the same period in 2018.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey, Ocean Power Technologies aspires to transform the world through durable, innovative and cost-effective ocean energy solutions. Its PowerBuoy® and Subsea Battery Solution product lines, along with its Innovation and Support Services provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets such as oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. To learn more, visit www.oceanpowertechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates which could be inaccurate, and which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC for a further discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Financial Tables Follow

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) January 31, 2019 April 30, 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,220 $ 11,499 Marketable securities - 25 Restricted cash- short-term 353 572 Accounts receivable 66 171 Unbilled receivables - 71 Contract assets 85 - Litigation receivable - 350 Other current assets 1,066 567 Total current assets 3,790 13,255 Property and equipment, net 632 712 Restricted cash- long-term 155 154 Total assets $ 4,577 $ 14,121 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 173 $ 290 Accrued expenses 2,533 2,261 Litigation payable - 350 Unearned revenue - 18 Contract liabilities 256 - Warrant liabilities 18 201 Current portion of capital lease obligations 1 23 Deferred credits payable current - 600 Total current liabilities 2,981 3,743 Deferred rent 147 142 Total liabilities 3,128 3,885 Commitments and contingencies Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares, none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued 20,390,109 and 18,424,939 shares, respectively 20 18 Treasury stock, at cost; 75,782 and 74,012 shares, respectively (301 ) (300 ) Additional paid-in capital 209,173 208,216 Accumulated deficit (207,279 ) (197,538 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (164 ) (160 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,449 10,236 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,577 $ 14,121





Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended January 31, Nine months ended January 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 268 $ - $ 440 $ 289 Cost of revenues 400 - 1,180 193 Gross profit/(loss) (132 ) - (740 ) 96 Operating expenses: Engineering and product development costs 1,382 1,318 4,105 3,398 Selling, general and administrative costs 2,008 1,576 5,909 4,964 Total operating expenses 3,390 2,894 10,014 8,362 Operating loss (3,522 ) (2,894 ) (10,754 ) (8,266 ) Gain due to the change in fair value of warrant liabilities 47 14 183 82 Interest income, net 2 42 23 51 Other income - 4 - 4 Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 12 52 (43 ) 107 Loss before income taxes (3,461 ) (2,782 ) (10,591 ) (8,022 ) Income tax benefit 850 1,119 850 1,119 Net loss $ (2,611 ) $ (1,663 ) $ (9,741 ) $ (6,903 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.14 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.48 ) Weighted average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 19,185,741 18,150,494 18,621,033 14,441,383