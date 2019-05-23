Ocean Wilsons : Final Dividend

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited

Final Dividend

As previously announced, the Company intends to pay a dividend of 70 cents per share on 7 June 2019 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 10 May 2019.

Where shareholders have not elected to receive dividends in US Dollars the Company will translate the US Dollar amount into sterling at the closing GBP / USD exchange rate on 10 May 2019 which was 1.2998 giving a dividend in sterling of 53.8544p per share.

Enquiries