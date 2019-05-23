Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited    OCN   BMG6699D1074

OCEAN WILSONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(OCN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/23 11:35:22 am
1095 GBp   --.--%
12:09pOCEAN WILSONS : Final Dividend
PU
05/09OCEAN WILSONS HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/09OCEAN WILSONS : Trading Volumes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ocean Wilsons : Final Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 12:09pm EDT

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited

Final Dividend

As previously announced, the Company intends to pay a dividend of 70 cents per share on 7 June 2019 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 10 May 2019.

Where shareholders have not elected to receive dividends in US Dollars the Company will translate the US Dollar amount into sterling at the closing GBP / USD exchange rate on 10 May 2019 which was 1.2998 giving a dividend in sterling of 53.8544p per share.

Enquiries

Company Contact

Keith Middleton

+1 441 295 1309

Media

David Haggie

Haggie Partners LLP

+44 20 7562 4444

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

Rick Thompson, David Foreman, Will Goode (Corporate Finance)

+44 20 7894 7000

Disclaimer

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 16:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OCEAN WILSONS HOLDINGS LIM
12:09pOCEAN WILSONS : Final Dividend
PU
05/09OCEAN WILSONS HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/09OCEAN WILSONS : Trading Volumes
PU
01/10OCEAN WILSONS : Trading Volumes
PU
2018OCEAN WILSONS : Brazilian Subsidiary Signs GBP53 Million Financing Deal
AQ
2018WILSON SONS LIMITED : Tecon Salvador
PU
2018WILSON SONS LIMITED : Tecon Salvador
PU
2018OCEAN WILSONS : Quarterly Update
PU
2018OCEAN WILSONS : Trading Volumes
PU
2018OCEAN WILSONS : Interim Management Statement
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 435 M
EBIT 2019 99,1 M
Net income 2019 50,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,05%
P/E ratio 2019 15,02
P/E ratio 2020 14,07
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,09x
Capitalization 492 M
Chart OCEAN WILSONS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCEAN WILSONS HOLDINGS LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 19,6 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
Managers
NameTitle
José Francisco Gouvêa Vieira Chairman
Keith W. Middleton Finance Director & Executive Director
William Henry Salomon Deputy Chairman
Andrés Rozental Gutman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Townsend Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCEAN WILSONS HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.41%492
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD42.47%24 737
DP WORLD PLC--.--%14 517
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-0.45%11 502
MISC BHD--.--%6 973
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD3.24%6 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About