Ocean Wilsons : Trading Volumes

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited

Our principal operating subsidiary, Wilson Sons Limited announced to the Brazilian and Luxembourg Stock Exchanges its volumes handled for September 2019.

Container Terminals ('000 TEU) 3Q19 3Q18 ∆ (%) 9M19 9M18 ∆ (%) Tecon Rio Grande Full Gateway 96.8 97.1 -0.3 273.6 262.3 4.3 Export 64.1 61.5 4.3 177.3 164.9 7.5 Import 20.2 21.6 -6.3 58.3 60.7 -4.0 Cabotage 12.4 14.0 -11.5 38.0 36.7 3.4 Inland Navigation (Full) 6.5 6.4 1.4 18.1 17.2 5.0 Transshipment & Shifting (Full and Empty)* 15.8 44.7 -64.7 41.5 103.7 -60.0 Empty (Deep Sea, Cabotage and Inland) 66.8 68.0 -1.7 183.7 178.9 2.7 Total Rio Grande 185.9 216.2 -14.0 516.8 562.2 -8.1 Tecon Salvador Full Gateway 63.6 66.8 -4.8 181.8 170.6 6.5 Export 23.9 28.0 -14.4 70.2 69.9 0.4 Import 21.1 17.5 20.4 52.2 47.4 10.0 Cabotage 18.6 21.3 -12.9 59.4 53.2 11.6 Transshipment & Shifting (Full and Empty)* 7.0 9.8 -28.9 20.0 21.0 -4.7 Empty (Deep Sea and Cabotage) 19.4 19.4 0.0 44.0 42.5 3.5 Total Salvador 90.0 96.0 -6.3 245.8 234.2 5.0 Grand Total (Full) 189.6 224.9 -15.7 534.9 574.8 -6.9 Grand Total (Empty) 86.3 87.4 -1.3 227.7 221.5 2.8 Grand Total 275.9 312.3 -11.7 762.6 796.3 -4.2 * Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally. Towage 3Q19 3Q18 ∆ (%) 9M19 9M18 ∆ (%) Harbour Manoeuvres (#) 13,724 13,992 -1.9 39,563 41,877 -5.5 Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes) 77.6 77.5 0.1 75.9 74.7 1.6 Offshore Vessels* 3Q19 3Q18 ∆ (%) 9M19 9M18 ∆ (%) Own OSV Fleet, end of period (#) 23 23 0.0 23 23 0.0 Days in Operation (#) 1,372 1,442 -4.8 3,637 3,975 -8.5 * Considers total volume from Offshore Vessels (50% JV). O&G Support Base ('Brasco') 3Q19 3Q18 ∆ (%) 9M19 9M18 ∆ (%) Vessel Turnarounds (#) 179 155 15.5 637 513 24.2

