Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited    OCN   BMG6699D1074

OCEAN WILSONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(OCN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/10 03:48:22 am
859 GBp   -0.12%
03:56aOCEAN WILSONS : Trading Volumes
PU
08/14OCEAN WILSONS : Interim Management Statement
PU
07/24OCEAN WILSONS : Wilsons Sons Limited - end of strategic review
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ocean Wilsons : Trading Volumes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 03:56am EDT

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited

Our principal operating subsidiary, Wilson Sons Limited announced to the Brazilian and Luxembourg Stock Exchanges its volumes handled for September 2019.

Container Terminals ('000 TEU)

3Q19

3Q18

∆ (%)

9M19

9M18

∆ (%)

Tecon Rio Grande

Full Gateway

96.8

97.1

-0.3

273.6

262.3

4.3

Export

64.1

61.5

4.3

177.3

164.9

7.5

Import

20.2

21.6

-6.3

58.3

60.7

-4.0

Cabotage

12.4

14.0

-11.5

38.0

36.7

3.4

Inland Navigation (Full)

6.5

6.4

1.4

18.1

17.2

5.0

Transshipment & Shifting (Full and Empty)*

15.8

44.7

-64.7

41.5

103.7

-60.0

Empty (Deep Sea, Cabotage and Inland)

66.8

68.0

-1.7

183.7

178.9

2.7

Total Rio Grande

185.9

216.2

-14.0

516.8

562.2

-8.1

Tecon Salvador

Full Gateway

63.6

66.8

-4.8

181.8

170.6

6.5

Export

23.9

28.0

-14.4

70.2

69.9

0.4

Import

21.1

17.5

20.4

52.2

47.4

10.0

Cabotage

18.6

21.3

-12.9

59.4

53.2

11.6

Transshipment & Shifting (Full and Empty)*

7.0

9.8

-28.9

20.0

21.0

-4.7

Empty (Deep Sea and Cabotage)

19.4

19.4

0.0

44.0

42.5

3.5

Total Salvador

90.0

96.0

-6.3

245.8

234.2

5.0

Grand Total (Full)

189.6

224.9

-15.7

534.9

574.8

-6.9

Grand Total (Empty)

86.3

87.4

-1.3

227.7

221.5

2.8

Grand Total

275.9

312.3

-11.7

762.6

796.3

-4.2

* Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally.

Towage

3Q19

3Q18

∆ (%)

9M19

9M18

∆ (%)

Harbour Manoeuvres (#)

13,724

13,992

-1.9

39,563

41,877

-5.5

Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes)

77.6

77.5

0.1

75.9

74.7

1.6

Offshore Vessels*

3Q19

3Q18

∆ (%)

9M19

9M18

∆ (%)

Own OSV Fleet, end of period (#)

23

23

0.0

23

23

0.0

Days in Operation (#)

1,372

1,442

-4.8

3,637

3,975

-8.5

* Considers total volume from Offshore Vessels (50% JV).

O&G Support Base ('Brasco')

3Q19

3Q18

∆ (%)

9M19

9M18

∆ (%)

Vessel Turnarounds (#)

179

155

15.5

637

513

24.2

Company Contact

Keith Middleton

1 441 295 1309

Media

David Haggie

Haggie Partners LLP

020 7562 4444

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

Rick Thompson, David Foreman. Will Goode - Corporate Finance

020 7894 7000

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement. this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Disclaimer

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 07:55:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OCEAN WILSONS HOLDINGS LIM
03:56aOCEAN WILSONS : Trading Volumes
PU
08/14OCEAN WILSONS : Interim Management Statement
PU
07/24OCEAN WILSONS : Wilsons Sons Limited - end of strategic review
PU
07/09OCEAN WILSONS : Operational volumes
PU
05/23OCEAN WILSONS : Final Dividend
PU
05/09OCEAN WILSONS HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/09OCEAN WILSONS : Trading Volumes
PU
01/10OCEAN WILSONS : Trading Volumes
PU
2018OCEAN WILSONS : Brazilian Subsidiary Signs GBP53 Million Financing Deal
AQ
2018WILSON SONS LIMITED : Tecon Salvador
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 337 M
EBIT 2019 61,1 M
Net income 2019 17,5 M
Debt 2019 365 M
Yield 2019 6,62%
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,99x
EV / Sales2020 1,90x
Capitalization 304 M
Chart OCEAN WILSONS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCEAN WILSONS HOLDINGS LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 400,00  GBp
Last Close Price 860,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 74,4%
Spread / Average Target 62,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Francisco Gouvêa Vieira Chairman
Keith W. Middleton Finance Director & Executive Director
William Henry Salomon Deputy Chairman
Andrés Rozental Gutman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Townsend Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCEAN WILSONS HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.50%372
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD10.04%18 490
DP WORLD PLC--.--%11 363
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE1.95%11 275
MISC BHD--.--%8 339
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-15.77%5 212
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group