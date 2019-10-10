Ocean Wilsons : Trading Volumes

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited
Our principal operating subsidiary, Wilson Sons Limited announced to the Brazilian and Luxembourg Stock Exchanges its volumes handled for September 2019.
|
Container Terminals ('000 TEU)
|
3Q19
|
3Q18
|
∆ (%)
|
9M19
|
9M18
|
∆ (%)
|
Tecon Rio Grande
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full Gateway
|
96.8
|
97.1
|
-0.3
|
273.6
|
262.3
|
4.3
|
Export
|
64.1
|
61.5
|
4.3
|
177.3
|
164.9
|
7.5
|
Import
|
20.2
|
21.6
|
-6.3
|
58.3
|
60.7
|
-4.0
|
Cabotage
|
12.4
|
14.0
|
-11.5
|
38.0
|
36.7
|
3.4
|
Inland Navigation (Full)
|
6.5
|
6.4
|
1.4
|
18.1
|
17.2
|
5.0
|
Transshipment & Shifting (Full and Empty)*
|
15.8
|
44.7
|
-64.7
|
41.5
|
103.7
|
-60.0
|
Empty (Deep Sea, Cabotage and Inland)
|
66.8
|
68.0
|
-1.7
|
183.7
|
178.9
|
2.7
|
Total Rio Grande
|
185.9
|
216.2
|
-14.0
|
516.8
|
562.2
|
-8.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tecon Salvador
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full Gateway
|
63.6
|
66.8
|
-4.8
|
181.8
|
170.6
|
6.5
|
Export
|
23.9
|
28.0
|
-14.4
|
70.2
|
69.9
|
0.4
|
Import
|
21.1
|
17.5
|
20.4
|
52.2
|
47.4
|
10.0
|
Cabotage
|
18.6
|
21.3
|
-12.9
|
59.4
|
53.2
|
11.6
|
Transshipment & Shifting (Full and Empty)*
|
7.0
|
9.8
|
-28.9
|
20.0
|
21.0
|
-4.7
|
Empty (Deep Sea and Cabotage)
|
19.4
|
19.4
|
0.0
|
44.0
|
42.5
|
3.5
|
Total Salvador
|
90.0
|
96.0
|
-6.3
|
245.8
|
234.2
|
5.0
|
Grand Total (Full)
|
189.6
|
224.9
|
-15.7
|
534.9
|
574.8
|
-6.9
|
Grand Total (Empty)
|
86.3
|
87.4
|
-1.3
|
227.7
|
221.5
|
2.8
|
Grand Total
|
275.9
|
312.3
|
-11.7
|
762.6
|
796.3
|
-4.2
|
* Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Towage
|
3Q19
|
3Q18
|
∆ (%)
|
9M19
|
9M18
|
∆ (%)
|
Harbour Manoeuvres (#)
|
13,724
|
13,992
|
-1.9
|
39,563
|
41,877
|
-5.5
|
Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes)
|
77.6
|
77.5
|
0.1
|
75.9
|
74.7
|
1.6
|
|
|
Offshore Vessels*
|
3Q19
|
3Q18
|
∆ (%)
|
9M19
|
9M18
|
∆ (%)
|
Own OSV Fleet, end of period (#)
|
23
|
23
|
0.0
|
23
|
23
|
0.0
|
Days in Operation (#)
|
1,372
|
1,442
|
-4.8
|
3,637
|
3,975
|
-8.5
|
* Considers total volume from Offshore Vessels (50% JV).
|
|
O&G Support Base ('Brasco')
|
3Q19
|
3Q18
|
∆ (%)
|
9M19
|
9M18
|
∆ (%)
|
Vessel Turnarounds (#)
|
179
|
155
|
15.5
|
637
|
513
|
24.2
|
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.
