28 March 2019

OCEANAGOLD PROVIDES ANNUAL RESOURCE AND RESERVE STATEMENT

UPDATE

(MELBOURNE) OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the "Company") is pleased to provide its updated annual Resource and Reserve ("R&R") statement for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Highlights

•Total Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 5.56 Moz1 of gold, 3.38 Moz of silver and 0.14 Mt of copper, with growth in gold reserves offsetting approximately 50% of 2018 mining depletion

•Total Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 8.59 Moz of gold, 5.52 Moz of silver and 0.16 Mt of copper, with gold resource growth nearly offsetting 2018 mining depletion

•Total Inferred Mineral Resources of 3.6 Moz of gold, 3.5 Moz of silver and 0.03 Mt of copper. A 42% year on year increase, net of mining depletion.

•Martha Underground Indicated Mineral Resource increased to 0.33 Moz of gold and 1.30 Moz of silver while Inferred Mineral Resources increased to 0.67 Moz of gold and 2.47 Moz of silver.

•Initial WKP resource including 0.23 Moz of gold in Indicated Mineral Resources and 0.4 Moz of gold in Inferred Mineral Resources.

Mick Wilkes, President and CEO, "OceanaGold has a significant mineral endowment that has grown over the past several years. Exploration is a key component of our value creating strategy and we have increased our exploration budget each year since 2015. Operating and exploring in prolific gold districts in the United States, New Zealand and the Philippines has afforded us the opportunity to make prudent investments in extensive drill programs that have translated into growth of our resource base"

"For the past few years, we have described our confidence in significantly increasing the resource base and mine life of our New Zealand operations. Over the course of the past 12 months, we have done just that with significant increases at the Martha Underground and initial resource at our newest discovery at WKP. We have also achieved exploration success at Macraes where we are currently investigating a mine life increase through resource conversion and recent discovery of higher grade ore at depth at Golden Point."

"At Haile, we continue to achieve positive exploration results by identifying new pockets of mineralisation within the existing operating footprint and at depth. We do look forward to further extensive drilling at deeper

1Moz = million troy ounces.

