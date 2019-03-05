MEDIA RELEASE

6 March 2019

OCEANAGOLD PROVIDES DETAILS OF ITS 2019 INVESTOR DAY WEBCAST

(MELBOURNE) OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the "Company") will host its 2019 Investor Day webcast at 1:30 pm on Thursday March 7, 2019 (Toronto, Eastern Standard Time) / 5:30 am on March 8, 2019 (Melbourne, Eastern Daylight Time).

Webcast Participants

To register, please copy and paste the link below into your browser:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1945564/FA0EEBE62A5956051A8B6F6D0C74267A

Teleconference Participants (required for those who wish to ask questions)

Local (toll free) dial in numbers are:

Canada & North America: 1 888 390 0546

Australia: 1 800 076 068

United Kingdom: 0 800 652 2435

New Zealand: 0 800 453 421

All other countries (toll): + 1 416 764 8688

Playback of Webcast

If you are unable to attend the call, a recording will be available for viewing on the Company's website.

For further information please contact: Investor Relations Media Relations Sam Pazuki Melissa Bowerman Tel: +1 416 915 3123 Tel: +61 459 900 099 ir@oceanagold.com info@oceanagold.com

www.oceanagold.com | Twitter:@OceanaGold

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation is a mid-tier, high-margin, multinational gold producer with assets located in the Philippines, New Zealand and the United States. The Company's assets encompass the Didipio Gold-Copper Mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. On the North Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the high-grade Waihi Gold Mine while on the South Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the largest gold mine in the country at the Macraes Goldfield which is made up of a series of open pit mines and the Frasers underground mine. In the United States, the Company operates the Haile Gold Mine, a top-tier, long-life, high-margin asset located in South Carolina. OceanaGold also has a significant pipeline of organic growth and exploration opportunities in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.

OceanaGold has operated sustainably since 1990 with a proven track-record for environmental management and community and social engagement. The Company has a strong social license to operate and works collaboratively with its valued stakeholders to identify and invest in social programs that are designed to build capacity and not dependency.

In 2019, the Company expects to produce between 500,000 to 550,000 ounces of gold and 14,000 to 15,000 tonnes of copper at All-In Sustaining Costs ranging between $850 and $900 per ounce sold.

