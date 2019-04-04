MEDIA RELEASE 4 April 2019 OCEANAGOLD PROVIDES NOTICE OF FIRST QUARTER 2019 RESULTS RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST (MELBOURNE) OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the "Company") will release its full financial and operational results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2019 before the TSX market open on Monday April 29, 2019 (Toronto, Eastern Daylight Time). The results will be posted on the Company's website at www.oceanagold.com. The Company will host a conference call / webcast to discuss the results at 7:30 am on Tuesday April 30, 2019 (Melbourne, Australian Eastern Standard Time) / 5:30 pm on Monday April 29, 2019 (Toronto, Eastern Daylight Time). Webcast Participants To register, please copy and paste the link below into your browser: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1964727/BC09B89827D8C33EB9F9EC0D8CFC9941 Teleconference Participants (required for those who wish to ask questions) Local (toll free) dial in numbers are: North America: 1 888 390 0546 Australia: 1 800 076 068 United Kingdom: 0 800 652 2435 Switzerland: 0 800 312 635 All other countries (toll): + 1 416 764 8688 Playback of Webcast If you are unable to attend the call, a recording will be available for viewing on the Company's website. - ENDS - 1

For further information please contact: Investor Relations Media Relations Sam Pazuki Melissa Bowerman Tel: +1 416 915 3123 Tel: +61 459 900 099 ir@oceanagold.com info@oceanagold.com www.oceanagold.com| Twitter: @OceanaGold About OceanaGold OceanaGold Corporation is a mid-tier,high-margin, multinational gold producer with assets located in the Philippines, New Zealand and the United States. The Company's assets encompass the Didipio Gold-Copper Mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. On the North Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the high-grade Waihi Gold Mine while on the South Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the largest gold mine in the country at the Macraes Goldfield which is made up of a series of open pit mines and the Frasers underground mine. In the United States, the Company operates the Haile Gold Mine, a top- tier, long-life,high-margin asset located in South Carolina. OceanaGold also has a significant pipeline of organic growth and exploration opportunities in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions. OceanaGold has operated sustainably since 1990 with a proven track-record for environmental management and community and social engagement. The Company has a strong social license to operate and works collaboratively with its valued stakeholders to identify and invest in social programs that are designed to build capacity and not dependency. In 2019, the Company expects to produce between 500,000 to 550,000 ounces of gold and 14,000 to 15,000 tonnes of copper at All-In Sustaining Costs ranging between $850 and $900 per ounce sold. Cautionary Statement for Public Release Certain information contained in this public release may be deemed "forward-looking" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future performance and reflect the Company's expectations regarding the generation of free cash flow, execution of business strategy, future growth, future production, estimated costs, results of operations, business prospects and opportunities of OceanaGold Corporation and its related subsidiaries. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are 2

subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and information. They include, among others, the accuracy of mineral reserve and resource estimates and related assumptions, inherent operating risks and those risk factors identified in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form prepared and filed with securities regulators which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's name. There are no assurances the Company can fulfil forward-looking statements and information. Such forward-looking statements and information are only predictions based on current information available to management as of the date that such predictions are made; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the Company, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release is based on reasonable assumptions, readers cannot be assured that actual outcomes or results will be consistent with such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The information contained in this release is not investment or financial product advice. NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES. 3