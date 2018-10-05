Log in
10/05/2018 | 08:53am CEST

MEDIA RELEASE

5 October 2018

OCEANAGOLD PROVIDES NOTICE OF THIRD QUARTER 2018 RESULTS RELEASE

DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST

(MELBOURNE) OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the "Company") will release its financial and operational results for the third quarter ending 30 September 2018 before the TSX market open on Thursday 25 October 2018 (Toronto, Eastern Daylight Time). The results will be posted on the Company's website at www.oceanagold.com.

The Company will host a conference call / webcast to discuss the results at 8:00 am on Friday 26 October 2018 (Melbourne, Australian Eastern Daylight Time) / 5:00 pm on Thursday 25 July 2018 (Toronto, Eastern Daylight Time).

Webcast Participants

To register, please copy and paste the link below into your browser:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1851535/81DFE850EAFAE9BDAD6A00D4AE87C30E

Teleconference Participants (required for those who wish to ask questions)

Local (toll free) dial in numbers are:

Australia: 1 800 076 068

New Zealand: 0 800 453 421

Canada & North America: 1 888 390 0546

All other countries (toll): + 1 416 764 8688

Playback of Webcast

If you are unable to attend the call, a recording will be available for viewing on the Company's website.

- ENDS -

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Sam Pazuki

Melissa Bowerman

Tel: +1 416 915 3123

Tel: +61 459 900 099

Jeffrey Sansom

Tel: +61 3 9656 5300

ir@oceanagold.com

info@oceanagold.com

www.oceanagold.com |

About OceanaGold

Twitter:@OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation is a mid-tier, high-margin, multinational gold producer with assets located in the Philippines, New Zealand and the United States. The Company's assets encompass the Didipio Gold-Copper Mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. On the North Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the high-grade Waihi Gold Mine while on the South Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the largest gold mine in the country at the Macraes Goldfield which is made up of a series of open pit mines and the Frasers underground mine. In the United States, the Company operates the Haile Gold Mine, a top-tier, long-life, high-margin asset located in South Carolina. OceanaGold also has a significant pipeline of organic growth and exploration opportunities in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.

OceanaGold has operated sustainably over the past 27 years with a proven track-record for environmental management and community and social engagement. The Company has a strong social license to operate and works collaboratively with its valued stakeholders to identify and invest in social programs that are designed to build capacity and not dependency.

The Company has recently increased its 2018 guidance range and now expects to produce 500,000 to 540,000 ounces of gold and 15,000 to 16,000 tonnes of copper with All-In Sustaining Costs that range from $725 to $775 per ounce sold.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

Disclaimer

OceanaGold Corporation published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 06:52:02 UTC
