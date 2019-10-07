Log in
OceanaGold : Receives New Zealand Overseas Investments Office Approval

0
10/07/2019 | 08:32pm EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

8 October 2019

OCEANAGOLD RECEIVES NEW ZEALAND OVERSEAS INVESTMENTS OFFICE

APPROVAL

(MELBOURNE) OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the "Company") informs that the New Zealand Government has granted Overseas Investment Act ("OIA") approval of its application to purchase 178 hectares of land near the Waihi Gold Mine ("Waihi").

Mick Wilkes, President and CEO of OceanaGold said, "We are very pleased with this decision as we seek to make further significant economic contributions to the Waihi and surrounding communities. OceanaGold has been a valued partner and responsible corporate citizen in New Zealand and a considerable contributor of socio-economic benefits for the past three decades."

"We are making additional significant investments to grow our business in New Zealand. Through these investments, we expect to secure the long-term future for our operations and host communities in both the South and North islands for decades more. Our ability to operate to the highest of environmental and social standards for the past 30 years including operations in environmentally sensitive areas such as the West Coast of New Zealand reflects our commitment to be a template for responsible gold mining."

- ENDS -

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Sam Pazuki

Melissa Bowerman

Tel: +1 720 602 4880

Tel: +61 459 900 099

IR@oceanagold.com

info@oceanagold.com

www.oceanagold.com|

Twitter: @OceanaGold

About OceanaGold

1

OceanaGold Corporation is a mid-tier,high-margin, multinational gold producer with assets located in the Philippines, New Zealand and the United States. The Company's assets encompass the Didipio Gold-Copper Mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. On the North Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the high-grade Waihi Gold Mine while on the South Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the largest gold mine in the country at the Macraes Goldfield which is made up of a series of open pit mines and the Frasers underground mine. In the United States, the Company operates the Haile Gold Mine, a top- tier, long-life,high-margin asset located in South Carolina. OceanaGold also has a significant pipeline of organic growth and exploration opportunities in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.

OceanaGold has operated sustainably since 1990 with a proven track-record for environmental management and community and social engagement. The Company has a strong social license to operate and works collaboratively with its valued stakeholders to identify and invest in social programs that are designed to build capacity and not dependency.

In 2019, the Company expects to produce between 500,000 to 550,000 ounces of gold and 14,000 to 15,000 tonnes of copper at All-In Sustaining Costs ranging between $850 and $900 per ounce sold.

Cautionary Statement for Public Release

Certain information contained in this public release may be deemed "forward-looking" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future performance and reflect the Company's expectations regarding the generation of free cash flow, execution of business strategy, future growth, future production, estimated costs, results of operations, business prospects and opportunities of OceanaGold Corporation and its related subsidiaries. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and information. They include, among others, the accuracy of mineral reserve and resource estimates and related assumptions, inherent operating risks, sovereign risks, risk of suspension and those risk factors identified in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form prepared and filed with securities regulators which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's name. There are no assurances the Company can fulfil forward- looking statements and information. Such forward-looking statements and information are only predictions based on current information available to management as of the date that such predictions are made; actual events or results may differ materially because of risks facing the Company, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release is based on reasonable assumptions, readers cannot be assured that actual outcomes or results will be consistent with such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or

2

obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether because of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The information contained in this release is not investment or financial product advice.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

3

Disclaimer

OceanaGold Corporation published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 00:31:01 UTC
