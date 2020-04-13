Log in
Oceaneering International : Announces Format Change for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

04/13/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

HOUSTON, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) announced today that, in the interest of the health and safety of our shareholders, directors, officers, employees and other meeting participants, and in light of developments regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and U.S. federal, state and local public health authorities, Oceaneering has changed the format of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders from a physical in-person meeting at its Houston headquarters to a virtual-only format via an audio webcast.

The previously announced date and time of the meeting (May 8, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., Central Daylight Saving Time) has not changed.  The items of business are the same as set forth in the proxy materials previously mailed or made available to shareholders.  Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 20, 2020, the record date for the meeting, can participate in the meeting via the virtual meeting website provided below.  Shareholders will need their unique 16-digit control numbers, in order to be admitted to the meeting as participants.  Those without a 16-digit control number may attend as guests, but they will not have the option to vote or ask questions during the meeting.

For more information, please read our Notice of Change of Location to a Virtual-Only 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders under the Annual Reports and Proxy Materials subsection of the Filings & Reports tab in the Investor Relations section of Oceaneering's website (www.oceaneering.com).

Oceaneering Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting
Date: May 8, 2020
Time: 8:30 a.m., Central Daylight Saving Time
Webcast Link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OII2020 

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry.  Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, entertainment, and aerospace industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

Contact:
Mark Peterson
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Oceaneering International, Inc.
713-329-4507
investorrelations@oceaneering.com

