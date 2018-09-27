Oceaneering International : Commences Survey Project for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

September 27, 2018 - Houston, Texas Oceaneering International, Inc. ('Oceaneering') today announced that it has commenced a survey project for the United States' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ('NOAA') to support updates to navigational charts and research in marine habitats and fisheries in the Tampa Bay area offshore Florida.

Under the terms of the project, which is currently underway, Oceaneering is expected to complete the acquisition of approximately 650 nautical miles of survey data by mid-December 2018.

Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering, said, 'We are honored to continue our working relationship with NOAA and support their nautical charting mission to ensure safe navigation on our nation's coasts and shorelines. As a pioneer in commercial oil and gas and autonomous underwater vehicle surveying, Oceaneering is committed to providing safe, efficient and accurate results for our customers.'

