Oceaneering International : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the
Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Date of Event Requiring
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)
DAVISON CHARLES
6/3/2019
OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC [OII]
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
11911 FM 529
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
___ X ___ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
Chief Operating Officer /
(Street)
5. If Amendment, Date
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
HOUSTON, TX 77041
Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Amount of Securities
3. Ownership
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Beneficially Owned
Form: Direct
(Instr. 5)
(Instr. 4)
(D) or Indirect
(I)
(Instr. 5)
Common Stock
0
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security
2. Date Exercisable
3. Title and Amount of
4. Conversion
5. Ownership
6. Nature of Indirect
(Instr. 4)
and Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
or Exercise
Form of
Beneficial Ownership
(MM/DD/YYYY)
Derivative Security
Price of
Derivative
(Instr. 5)
(Instr. 4)
Derivative
Security:
Security
Direct (D) or
Date
Expiration
Title
Amount or Number of
Indirect (I)
Exercisable
Date
Shares
(Instr. 5)
Explanation of Responses:
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% OwnerOfficer
Other
DAVISON CHARLES
11911 FM 529
Chief Operating Officer
HOUSTON, TX 77041
Signatures
/s/David K. Lawrence, Attorney-in Fact for Charles W. Davison, Jr.
6/4/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.