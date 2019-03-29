Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Oceaneering International    OII

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL

(OII)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oceaneering International : Notice of 2019 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement dated March 29, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 11:42am EDT

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.

11911 FM 529, Houston, Texas 77041-3000

March 29, 2019

Dear Shareholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Oceaneering International, Inc. The meeting will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 8:30 a.m., local time, in the Atrium of our corporate offices at 11911 FM 529, Houston, Texas 77041.

On the following pages, you will find the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement giving information concerning the matters to be acted on at the meeting. Our Annual Report to Shareholders describing Oceaneering's operations during the year ended December 31, 2018 is enclosed.

We hope you will be able to attend the meeting in person. Whether or not you plan to attend, please take the time to vote. In addition to using the enclosed paper proxy card to vote, which you may sign, date and return in the enclosed postage-paid envelope, you may vote your shares via the Internet or by telephone by following the instructions included in this package.

Thank you for your interest in Oceaneering.

John R. Huff

Roderick A. Larson

Chairman of the Board

President and Chief Executive Officer

Enclosures

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Be Held on May 9, 2019.

The accompanying Proxy Statement and Annual Report are available under the Filings & Reports tab in the Investor Relations section of our Web site (www.oceaneering.com).

The following information applicable to the Annual Meeting may be found in the Proxy Statement and/or the accompanying proxy card:

the date, time and location of the meeting;

a list of the matters intended to be acted on and our recommendations regarding those matters;

any control/identification numbers that you need to access your proxy card; and

information about attending the meeting and voting in person.

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC. 11911 FM 529, Houston, Texas 77041-3000

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

To Be Held May 9, 2019

To the Shareholders of Oceaneering International, Inc.:

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Oceaneering International, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Oceaneering"), will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 8:30 a.m., local time, in the Atrium of our corporate offices at 11911 FM 529, Houston, Texas 77041 for the following purposes:

elect three Class III directors as members of the Board of Directors of Oceaneering to serve until the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until a successor has been duly elected and qualified (Proposal 1);

cast an advisory vote on a resolution to approve the compensation of Oceaneering's named executive officers (Proposal 2);

ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as independent auditors of Oceaneering for the year ending December 31, 2019 (Proposal 3); and

transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting of Shareholders or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

The Board of Directors recommends votes in favor of Proposals 1, 2 and 3.

The close of business on March 21, 2019 is the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Our Board welcomes your personal attendance at the meeting. Whether or not you expect to attend the meeting, please submit a proxy as soon as possible so that your shares can be voted at the meeting. You may submit your proxy by filling in, dating and signing the enclosed proxy card and returning it in the enclosed postage-paid envelope. Please refer to page 1 of the Proxy Statement and the proxy card for instructions for proxy voting via the Internet or by telephone.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

David K. Lawrence

Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

March 29, 2019

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT

WHETHER OR NOT YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE MEETING, PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND MAIL YOUR PROXY PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED POSTAGE-PAID ENVELOPE, OR VOTE VIA THE INTERNET OR BY TELEPHONE IN ACCORDANCE WITH INSTRUCTIONS IN

THIS PROXY STATEMENT AND ON YOUR PROXY CARD.

Disclaimer

Oceaneering International Inc. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 15:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL
11:42aOCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : Notice of 2019 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement da..
PU
06:22aOCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : Proxy Statement (definitive)
PU
03/21OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : TAXI™ Digital Radiography Solution to Provide ..
AQ
03/20OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : TAXI(TM) Digital Radiography Solution to Provide Sig..
AQ
03/19OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : to Present at the Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conferen..
PR
03/19OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/19OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : Joins MHI Industry Group Board
AQ
03/17OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : Subsea Pumping Technology Wins OTC Spotlight on New ..
AQ
03/15OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : Subsea Pumping Technology Wins OTC Spotlight on New ..
AQ
03/14OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : Secures Integrity Services Contract Extension from E..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 070 M
EBIT 2019 -54,6 M
Net income 2019 -96,1 M
Debt 2019 441 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
Capitalization 1 580 M
Chart OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Oceaneering International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 17,8 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roderick A. Larson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John R. Huff Chairman
Clyde Winston Hewlett Chief Operating Officer
Alan R. Curtis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul B. Murphy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL32.15%1 580
SCHLUMBERGER NV20.90%60 456
BAKER HUGHES26.33%28 150
HALLIBURTON COMPANY9.82%25 470
TECHNIPFMC20.68%10 637
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO3.11%10 161
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
Mobile App
SERVICE PREMIUM
About