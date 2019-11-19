Oceaneering International : November Investor Presentation 0 11/19/2019 | 05:35pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Presentation November 2019 Oceaneering1 .com Forward‐Looking Statements In accordance with the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Oceaneering cautions that statements in this presentation that express a belief, expectation, or intention are forward looking. Forward‐looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "budget," "goal," or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward‐looking statements in this presentation include, among other things, statements about: offshore activity levels and the long‐term outlook for offshore, including expectations about Brent crude prices and subsea expenditures, offshore drilling activity, the contracted floating rig count, and subsea tree installations; expectations relating to our non‐energy segment, participation in offshore renewables, durations of new contract tenders; our future operations, our forecast market share, our outlook for the fourth quarter 2019, including at each reporting segment level, and the factors underlying our outlook; our Subsea Products backlog, to the extent backlog may be viewed as an indicator of future revenue or profitability; our expectations about umbilical and hardware order intake and our book‐to‐bill ratio for 2019; our expectations about the Ecosse acquisition; our full‐year 2019 and 2020 outlook information, including as to free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, capital expenditures, and unallocated expenses; and our focus on generating positive free cash flow, maintaining our strong liquidity position, improving our returns and maintaining our superior safety performance and quality. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward‐ looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made by using various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, among others: factors affecting the level of activity in the oil and gas industry; supply and demand of drilling rigs; oil and natural gas demand and production growth; oil and natural gas prices; fluctuations in currency markets worldwide; future global economic conditions; the loss of major contracts or alliances; future performance under our customer contracts; and the effects of competition. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions underlying the forward‐looking statements prove incorrect, actual outcomes could vary materially from those indicated. For additional information regarding these and other factors that may affect our actual results, see our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Reports on Forms 10‐K and 10‐Q. You should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements. This presentation reflects the views of Oceaneering's management as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Oceaneering undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statement. Non‐GAAP Disclosures: This presentation includes several "non‐GAAP" financial measures, as defined under Regulation G of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Oceaneering reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, but believes that certain non‐GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of its ongoing operations and are useful for period‐over‐period comparisons of those operations. The non‐GAAP measures in this presentation include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. These non‐GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplemental to, and not as substitutes for or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of these non‐ GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the Supplemental Information section of this presentation, beginning on page 34. 2 Reasons to Own Oceaneering Increasing offshore activity levels

Growing non‐energy segment

Provider of integrated technology solutions

Strong portfolio of diversified services and products, and market positions

Geographically dispersed asset base and revenue streams

Blue‐chip customer base

Focus on eco‐friendly enabling opportunities

Increasing participation in offshore renewables 3 Another Reason to Own Oceaneering ‐ Sustainability Managing our business in a way that promotes: Safety and Health

Environmental Sustainability

Community Relations

Workforce Diversity, and

Ethics and Compliance 4 Five Operating Segments Energy: Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) Subsea Products Subsea Projects Asset Integrity Non‐Energy: Advanced Technologies 5 Active in All Phases of the Offshore Oilfield Life Cycle Phase Exploration Development Production Decommissioning % of Oceaneering Revenue* 17% 44% 36% 3% Market Driver Floating Drilling Rigs Business Segment and • ROV Services • Survey (SP) Product and Service • Tooling (SSP) Revenue Streams KEY ROV = Remotely Operated Vehicles SSP = Subsea Products SP = Subsea Projects AI = Asset Integrity *Estimates as of December 31, 2018. Subsea Tree Installations ROV Services

Survey (SP)

Tooling (SSP)

IWOCS - Installation & Workover Control Systems (SSP)

Subsea Hardware (SSP)

Umbilicals (SSP)

Vessel‐based Installation Services (SP)

Inspection Services (AI)

Seabed Preparation/ Trenching (SP) Subsea Trees Field In Service Abandonments • ROV Services • ROV Services • Tooling (SSP) • Tooling (SSP) • Subsea Work Systems • Subsea Work Systems • (SSP) (SSP) IWOCS - (SSP) • IWOCS - (SSP) Subsea Hardware (SSP)

Vessel‐based Installation Services (SP)

Inspection Services (AI) 6 Revenue Sources Geographic Area Services and Products 100% $1.9B $1.9B $1.9B $1.9B 35% 75% 49% 50% 39% Industry Segments $1.9B $1.9B 19% 22% 50% 25% 51% 50% 0% 65% 61% 81% 78% 2017 2018 2017 2018 International United States Services Products 2017 2018 Energy Segments Non‐energy Segment 7 Financial Overview, Quarterly 100% 75% 50% 25% 0% Revenue $519.3M $495.8M $497.6M 21% 20% 20% 12% 12% 12% 20% 15% 15% 27% 28% 30% 20% 25% 23% 2018 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 100% 75% 50% 25% 0% ‐25% Adjusted Operating EBITDA* $73.1M $71.2M $72.6M 13% 11% 5% 5% 11% 10% 19% 28% 35% 24% 39% 50% 51% 0% ‐1% 2018 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 Adtech Asset Integrity Subsea Projects Subsea Products ROV *Excludes Unallocated Expenses and the effects of certain specified items. 8 For reconciliation of Adjusted Operating EBITDA to Operating Income, see the Supplemental Information. Operating Segments Results,* Q3 2019 Q3 2019 compared to Variance factors Q2 2019 Consolidated Results Higher Met expectations ROV Higher • $2.8 million sale of equipment Subsea Products Higher • better‐than‐expected revenue and profitability in Service and Rental Subsea Projects Lower • flat revenue and stable call‐out activity Asset Integrity Lower • slightly lower revenue and continued competitive pricing for inspection services Advanced Technologies Lower • delays and cost overruns on certain Commercial business projects Unallocated Expenses Lower • lower accruals for incentive‐based compensation 9 *Results are Operating Income Liquidity and Cash Flow Liquidity at Sept 30, 2019 $340 million of cash

$500 million undrawn unsecured revolving credit facility available until October 2021; thereafter $450 million available until January 2023

$500 million bond due November 2024 is nearest maturity Cash flow for the nine months ended Sept 30, 2019 Cash flow from operations, $112 million

Capital expenditures, $129 million 10 Remotely Operated Vehicles Q3 2019 Revenue 23% EBITDA Margin 33% We provide ROVs, which are tethered submersible vehicles that are remotely operated from a vessel or onshore, to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel‐based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair. 11 Oceaneering ROV Average Revenue per Day on Hire ~$7,500 for Q3 2019 Revenue / Day on Hire ROV Adjusted EBITDA Margin $12,500 100% Day on Hire $10,000 80% Adjusted $7,500 60% Average Revenue per $5,000 40% Margin EBITDA $2,500 20% $0 0% 12 ROV Days on Hire and Utilization Rates Q3 2019 - Fleet Utilization 60%; Drill Support 63%, Vessel‐based 37% Drill Support Days Vessel‐based Days Fleet Utilization ROV Fleet Utilization 30,000 Rate 30,000 86% 100% 25,000 25,000 75% on Hire 20,000 60% on Hire 20,000 15,000 42% 50% 15,000 Days Days ROV 10,000 ROV 10,000 25% 5,000 5,000 0 0% 0 ROV Days on Hire Vessel‐based % Service Drill Support % Utilization Rate 100% 72% 75% 59% 63% 50% 41% 37% 28% 25% 0% Oceaneering ROV Drill Support Market Share 61% at September 30, 2019 Contracted Floaters, Working Contracted Floaters, Not Working OII % of Contracted Floaters Period End 300 100% 225 75% of % OII Floating Rigs at 150 50% Rigs Floating 75 25% Contracted 0 0% 14 Source: Rig data, IHS Petrodata at September 30, 2019 ROV Technologies Enabling better control and video imaging, precise tool manipulation, and adherence to industry requirements Liberty (E‐ROV) Communications via 4G, fiber, and satellite Mission support centers Stavanger (Norway), Houston (Texas), and Morgan City (Louisiana) Traditional Resident ROV Freedom ROV system ROV Concept E‐ROV concept winner 2017 World Oil New Horizons Idea Award 15 Subsea Products Q3 2019 Revenue 30% While most of our subsea products are sold, we also rent tooling, and provide IWOCS and subsea work systems as a service, including hydrate remediation, riserless light well intervention, well stimulation, dredging, and decommissioning. EBITDA Margin 17% 16 Subsea Products Manufactured Products Service and Rental 59% of Q3 Subsea Products Revenue 41% of Q3 Subsea Products Revenue Production Control Umbilicals Supply electric and hydraulic power to subsea trees and inject chemicals into well streams. Specialty Subsea Hardware Field development hardware used to connect production trees to umbilicals and flow lines. Also includes connectors and valves ‐ Oceaneering Grayloc, Oceaneering Pipeline Connection & Repair Systems (PCRS) and Oceaneering Rotator. Installation and Workover Control Systems (IWOCS) A temporary control system designed for both rig‐ and vessel‐based operations used for tree installation, completion, workover, intervention and decommissioning of subsea wells. Tooling and Subsea Work Systems Provide more than 4,000 ROV tools for rental. Supports well intervention, drilling, construction, field maintenance, and plugging and abandonment activities. 17 Subsea Products Financials 2019 Book‐to‐bill ratio forecast to exceed 1.25 Subsea Products Backlog Subsea Products Revenue Book‐to‐Bill Ratio, TTM Revenue/ Backlog ($ in Millions) $1,000 1.75 $800 1.5 TTMRatio, Bill‐to‐Book 1.25 $600 1 $400 0.75 $200 0.5 Products 0.25 $0 0 18 Note: Book‐to‐Bill Ratio Data unavailable for Q1 2014 through Q3 2014. Proven Well Access Capabilities IRIS and BORIS ‐ rigless, riserless light well intervention systems

Reliably perform in depths to 10,000 feet and pressures to 10,000 psi Maximize production and increase the recovery rate from offshore oil and gas reservoirs or, alternatively, prepare wells to be plugged and abandoned

Riserless Intervention System Winner 2017 World Oil Best Well Intervention Technology Award 19 Subsea Projects Q3 2019 Revenue 15% EBITDA Margin 10% We provide project management, survey, subsea installation, and inspection, maintenance, and repair services. We service deepwater projects with dynamically positioned vessels that have our ROVs onboard, and shallow water projects with our manned diving operations, utilizing dive support vessels and saturation diving systems. We also provide seabed preparation, route clearance, and trenching services to the renewable energy and oil and gas industries. 20 Subsea Projects Overview Vessels

Owner‐operated, Jones Act compliant Multi‐service vessels (3) - Deepwater installations, IMR, ROV and construction support. Diving support vessels (2) - Shelf installations, IMR, inspection, UWILD, and pipeline, salvage, survey, and diving work. Other support vessels (2) - Shelf survey, inspections, and scientific missions . Short‐term charters, as necessary

Services

Survey and Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) services Offshore engineering, seabed preparation, route clearance, and

trenching services Global Data Solutions 21 Asset Integrity Q3 2019 Revenue 12% EBITDA Margin (1)% We deliver asset integrity management, analytics, maintenance and risk management, conventional and advanced non‐destructive testing (NDT), and specialist inspection solutions, principally to the oil and gas, power generation, and petrochemical industries. 22 Asset Integrity - What We Do and Where We Work Our optimized, industry‐leading inspection services and integrity management solutions assure our customers are equipped with the data required to make informed, value‐adding decisions. We work onshore and topside offshore ‐‐ across the entire energy spectrum, oil and gas, nuclear, and renewables. Inspection and Condition Integrity Management Monitoring Non‐Destructive Testing Advanced Inspection Pipeline Inspection Permanently Installed Rope Access (NDT) - Services Monitoring Systems CapEx / In‐Service (PIMS) Onshore Upstream Onshore Midstream Onshore Downstream Offshore Topside 23 Advanced Technologies Q3 2019 Revenue 20% EBITDA Margin 4% We provide engineering services and related manufacturing, principally to the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and its prime contractors, and the commercial theme park industry. We also develop, implement, and maintain innovative, turnkey ride system solutions and automated guided vehicle solutions based on proprietary technology. 24 Advanced Technologies Overview Government‐related Businesses Commercial Businesses 79% of Q3 2019 AdTech Revenues 21% of Q3 2019 AdTech Revenues U.S. Navy Submarine Dry Deck Shelter Entertainment Systems Automated Guided Rescue System Maintenance & Submarine "Dark Ride" Vehicles Vehicle (AGV) Systems Maintenance We have an unparalleled understanding of the full spectrum of submarine rescue requirements, backed by hands‐on, at‐sea experience around the world, having provided engineering, technical, and operational support since 1992. We support the U.S. Navy's Deep Submergence community by performing complex overhauls, planned maintenance, and emergency repair tasks for the Navy's six dry deck shelters. We developed and patented an evolutionary motion‐based system capable of delivering high‐energy thrills in fully immersive 3D media‐based attractions at a fraction of the cost of other ride vehicles. We develop, implement, and maintain innovative, turnkey logistic solutions based on AGV technology. 25 25 Operating Segments Outlook,* Q4 2019 Q4 2019 compared to Variance factors Q3 2019 Consolidated Results Lower ROV Lower • Decrease in Vessel‐support days on hire is forecast to outpace projected Increase in Drill‐support days on hire • Fleet utilization in high 50% range • "Churn" persists but is not worsening Subsea Products Lower • Higher revenue generated from Manufactured Products unit delivering lower margin products • Sufficient order intake to achieve forecasted book‐to‐bill ratio of 1.25 to 1.40 for full year Subsea Projects Lower • Flat revenue • Seasonal decrease in U.S. GOM deepwater vessel and diving work projected to outweigh increase in Survey services Asset Integrity Improved • Modest improvement from cost controls Advanced Technologies Improved • Meaningful revenue increase and improved performance in Commercial units • Increase in operating margins to low double‐digit range 26 *Outlook is for Operating Income results Full‐year Outlook,* 2019 2019F compared to 2018 Consolidated Results Higher ROV Higher Subsea Products Higher Subsea Projects Higher Asset Integrity Lower Advanced Technologies Flat Unallocated Expenses $125 million ‐ $130 million Increased accruals for incentive‐based compensation EBITDA, Adjusted $150 million ‐ $170 million Positive earnings from all operating segments Capital Expenditures ~$150 million Spending within ROV segment to support projected 2020 activity Free Cash Flow Positive Generate cash from positive working capital changes in Q4 27 *Outlook is for Operating Income results, excluding EBITDA, Adjusted; Capital Expenditures; and Free Cash Flow Full‐year Outlook,* 2020 2020F compared to 2019F Consolidated Results Higher ROV Higher Subsea Products Higher Subsea Projects Higher Asset Integrity Higher Advanced Technologies Higher Unallocated Expenses ~$140 million Increased accruals for incentive‐based compensation EBITDA, Adjusted $180 million ‐ $220 million Positive earnings from all operating segments Capital Expenditures $70 million ‐ $100 million Maintenance and lower growth spending Free Cash Flow Improved Significant increase with contribution from all operating segments and substantive cut in Capex 28 *Outlook is for Operating Income results, excluding EBITDA, Adjusted; Capital Expenditures; and Free Cash Flow Focus on Technology Blue Ocean Interchangeable Riserless Riserless Intervention Intervention System (IRIS) System (BORIS) Satellite ROV Workover Control System (RWOCS), Agnostic skid‐mounted or standalone solutions Intelligent Link (SAIL), comms package supporting high bandwidth via diverse satellites Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), mobile robotics and automation Subsea Pumping Technology, subsea chemical reservoirs Freedom ROV, subsea smart docking station, 6‐month continuous subsea operation; modular design for interchangeable packages/sensors Liberty ROV (E‐ROV), subsea garage w/ battery pack and tether, 4G network for real‐time remote piloting 29 Key Enablers to Offshore Energy Shortened project development life cycles

Reduced development costs

Recognized efficiency gains from technology advancements

Customer focus on developing "core of the core" offshore assets

Customer confidence in commodity price stabilization 30 Industry Outlook Data points suggest an offshore cycle inflection is underway Deepwater/Ultra‐deepwater breakeven prices are down by ~$20 per barrel since mid‐2015

Brent Crude minimum appears to have stabilized in range of $55 to $65 per barrel

Offshore subsea spending projected to increase by >5% in 2020, year over year

Contracted floating rig count expected to increase in 2019 for the first time since 2014

Tree installations forecast to be over 300 per year for the next several years

FID is expected for nearly 50 deepwater projects in 2019 and 2020*

Less than 10 deepwater FIDs in 2018

Offshore barrels foreast to continue at approximately 30% of global production

By 2021, 80% of Shale investment will be required to maintain flat production**

Expected to push additional investment offshore for better returns

31 Source: * Rystad Energy, October 2019. **EvercoreISI, February 2019 Conclusion While the overall offshore energy markets remain challenging, we are encouraged by signs of improving activity in our targeted markets and in our businesses as the industry gradually rebounds. Focus: Generating positive free cash flow

Maintaining our strong liquidity position

Improving our returns by:

driving efficiencies in cost and performance throughout our organization; and engaging with our customers to develop value‐added solutions that increase their cash flow;

and above all, Maintaining our superior safety performance and quality 32 Investor Relations Contact Mark Peterson Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations 713.329.4507 InvestorRelations@oceaneering.com 33 Supplemental Information 34 Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation to EBITDA Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is a non‐GAAP financial measurement. Oceaneering's management uses EBITDA because we believe that this measurement is a widely accepted financial indicator used by investors and analysts to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance, and that this measurement may be used by some investors and others to make investment decisions. You should not consider EBITDA in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. EBITDA calculations by one company may not be comparable to EBITDA calculations made by another company. The following table provides a reconciliation between net income (loss) (a GAAP financial measure) and EBITDA (a non‐GAAP financial measure) for Oceaneering's historical and projected results on a consolidated basis for the periods indicated: Period Ended 2017 2018 2019F 2019F 2020F 2020F (USD in millions) Low High Low High Net Income (Loss) $ 166.4 $ (212.3) Income (Loss) before income taxes $ (90.0) $ (70.0) $ (55.0) $ (15.0) Depreciation & Amortization 213.5 293.6 Depreciation & Amortization 205.0 205.0 200.0 200.0 Subtotal 379.9 81.3 Subtotal $ 115.0 $ 135.0 $ 145.0 $ 185.0 Interest Expense/Income, Net 19.3 26.0 Interest Expense/Income, Net 35.0 35.0 35.0 35.0 Income Tax Expense (184.2) 26.5 EBITDA 215.0 133.8 EBITDA $ 150.0 $ 170.0 $ 180.0 $ 220.0 Adjusted EBITDA** $ 222.4 $ 142.5 35 * For reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA, see the Supplemental schedules that follow. Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the table that follows. Adjusted Operating EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA before Unallocated Expenses. We believe these are useful measurements for investors to review because they provide consistent measure of the underlying results of our ongoing business by individual business segment and on a consolidated basis. Furthermore, our management uses these measurements as measures of performance of our operations. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA are non‐GAAP financial measures. The following table provides a reconciliation between operating income (loss) (a GAAP financial measure) and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA (non‐GAAP financial measures) for Oceaneering's historical results on a consolidated basis and by segment for the periods indicated. Year Ended Dec 31, 2017 Subtotal (USD in millions) Subsea Subsea Asset Unallocated ROV Advanced before Unallocated Total Operating Income (Loss)(GAAP) Products Projects Integrity Tech. Expenses Expenses $ 22.3 $ 45.5 $ 10.3 $ 11.2 $ 22.0 $ 111.3 $ (100.7) $ 10.6 Depreciation & Amortization 114.0 52.6 31.8 7.7 3.2 209.3 4.2 213.5 Other pre‐tax ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (9.1) (9.1) EBITDA $ 136.3 $ 98.1 $ 42.1 $ 18.9 $ 25.2 $ 320.6 $ (105.6) $ 215.0 Adjustments for the effects of: Charge related to prior year non‐ 1.9 0.3 ‐ ‐ ‐ 2.2 ‐ 2.2 income related taxes Foreign Currency losses ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 5.2 5.2 Total Adjustments 1.9 0.3 ‐ ‐ ‐ 2.2 5.2 7.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 138.2 $ 98.4 $ 42.1 $ 18.9 $ 25.2 $ 322.8 $ (100.4) $ 222.4 Adj Operating EBITDA, Segment % 43% 30% 13% 6% 8% 100% $ 1,921.5 Revenue $ 393.6 $ 625.5 $ 292.0 $ 236.8 $ 373.6 36 Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the table that follows. Adjusted Operating EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA before Unallocated Expenses. We believe these are useful measurements for investors to review because they provide consistent measure of the underlying results of our ongoing business by individual business segment and on a consolidated basis. Furthermore, our management uses these measurements as measures of performance of our operations. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA are non‐GAAP financial measures. The following table provides a reconciliation between operating income (loss) (a GAAP financial measure) and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA (non‐GAAP financial measures) for Oceaneering's historical results on a consolidated basis and by segment for the periods indicated. Year Ended Dec 31, 2018 Subtotal Unallocated (USD in millions) ROV Subsea Subsea Asset Advanced before Unallocated Total Operating Income (Loss)(GAAP) Products Projects Integrity Tech. Expenses Expenses $ 1.6 $ 5.6 $ (86.0) $ 8.7 $ 33.9 $ (36.2) $ (109.3) $ (145.5) Depreciation & Amortization 111.3 53.1 114.5 6.9 3.1 288.9 4.7 293.6 Other pre‐tax ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (14.3) (14.3) EBITDA $ 112.9 $ 58.7 $ 28.5 $ 15.6 $ 37.0 $ 252.7 $ (118.9) $ 133.8 Adjustments for the effects of: ‐ (9.3) Gain on sale of investment ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (9.3) Foreign Currency (gains) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 18.0 18.0 Total Adjustments ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 8.7 8.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 112.9 $ 58.7 $ 28.5 $ 15.6 $ 37.0 $ 252.7 $ (110.2) $ 142.5 Adj Operating EBITDA, Segment % 45% 23% 11% 6% 15% 100% Revenue $ 394.8 $ 515.0 $ 329.2 $ 253.9 $ 416.6 $ 1,909.5 37 Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the table that follows. Adjusted Operating EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA before Unallocated Expenses. We believe these are useful measurements for investors to review because they provide consistent measure of the underlying results of our ongoing business by individual business segment and on a consolidated basis. Furthermore, our management uses these measurements as measures of performance of our operations. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA are non‐GAAP financial measures. The following table provides a reconciliation between operating income (loss) (a GAAP financial measure) and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA (non‐GAAP financial measures) for Oceaneering's historical results on a consolidated basis and by segment for the periods indicated. 3 mths Ended Sept 30, 2019 Subtotal (USD in millions) Subsea Subsea Asset Advanced before Unallocated Unallocated Total Operating Income (Loss)(GAAP) ROV Products Projects Integrity Tech. Expenses Expenses $ 10.1 $ 13.2 $ (0.6) $ (2.4) $ 3.0 $ 23.3 $ (28.5) $ (5.2) Depreciation & Amortization 26.8 12.1 8.1 1.6 0.7 49.3 1.2 50.5 Other pre‐tax ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (3.4) (3.4) EBITDA $ 36.9 $ 25.3 $ 7.5 $ (0.8) $ 3.7 $ 72.6 $ (30.7) $ 41.9 Adjustments for the effects of: 3.5 Foreign Currency losses ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 3.5 Total Adjustments ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 3.5 3.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 36.9 $ 25.3 $ 7.5 $ (0.8) $ 3.7 $ 72.6 $ (27.2) $ 45.4 Adjusted Operating EBITDA, 51% 35% 10% ‐1% 5% 100% Segment % $ 113.1 $ 150.8 $ 76.0 $ 59.3 $ 98.4 $ 497.6 Revenue 38 Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the table that follows. Adjusted Operating EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA before Unallocated Expenses. We believe these are useful measurements for investors to review because they provide consistent measure of the underlying results of our ongoing business by individual business segment and on a consolidated basis. Furthermore, our management uses these measurements as measures of performance of our operations. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA are non‐GAAP financial measures. The following table provides a reconciliation between operating income (loss) (a GAAP financial measure) and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA (non‐GAAP financial measures) for Oceaneering's historical results on a consolidated basis and by segment for the periods indicated. 3 mths Ended June 30, 2019 Subtotal Unallocated (USD in millions) Subsea Subsea Asset Advanced before Unallocated Total Operating Income (Loss)(GAAP) ROV Products Projects Integrity Tech. Expenses Expenses $ 8.7 $ 7.4 $ 0.1 $ (1.3) $ 7.2 $ 22.1 $ (31.7) $ (9.6) Depreciation & Amortization 26.9 12.4 7.5 1.5 0.8 49.1 1.2 50.3 Other pre‐tax ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (0.4) (0.4) EBITDA $ 35.6 $ 19.8 $ 7.6 $ 0.2 $ 8.0 $ 71.2 $ (30.9) $ 40.3 Adjustments for the effects of: (0.1) Foreign Currency (gains) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (0.1) Total Adjustments ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (0.1) (0.1) Adjusted EBITDA $ 35.6 $ 19.8 $ 7.6 $ 0.2 $ 8.0 $ 71.2 $ (31.0) $ 40.2 Adjusted Operating EBITDA, 50% 28% 11% 0% 11% 100% Segment % Revenue $ 120.4 $ 138.9 $ 75.1 $ 61.2 $ 100.2 $ 495.8 39 Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the table that follows. Adjusted Operating EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA before Unallocated Expenses. We believe these are useful measurements for investors to review because they provide consistent measure of the underlying results of our ongoing business by individual business segment and on a consolidated basis. Furthermore, our management uses these measurements as measures of performance of our operations. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA are non‐GAAP financial measures. The following table provides a reconciliation between operating income (loss) (a GAAP financial measure) and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA (non‐GAAP financial measures) for Oceaneering's historical results on a consolidated basis and by segment for the periods indicated. 3 mths Ended Sept 30, 2018 Subtotal (USD in millions) Subsea Subsea Asset Advanced before Unallocated Unallocated Total Operating Income (Loss)(GAAP) ROV Products Projects Integrity Tech. Expenses Expenses $ 0.8 $ 5.4 $ 6.1 $ 2.3 $ 8.9 $ 23.5 $ (25.0) $ (1.5) Depreciation & Amortization 27.4 12.3 7.5 1.6 0.8 49.6 1.1 50.7 Other pre‐tax ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 3.6 3.6 EBITDA $ 28.2 $ 17.7 $ 13.6 $ 3.9 $ 9.7 $ 73.1 $ (20.3) $ 52.8 Adjustments for the effects of: ‐ (9.3) Gain on sale of investment ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (9.3) Foreign Currency losses ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 3.7 3.7 Total Adjustments ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (5.6) (5.6) Adjusted EBITDA $ 28.2 $ 17.7 $ 13.6 $ 3.9 $ 9.7 $ 73.1 $ (25.9) $ 47.2 Adjusted Operating EBITDA, 39% 24% 19% 5% 13% 100% Segment % $ 105.1 $ 137.1 $ 105.0 $ 62.3 $ 109.8 $ 519.3 Revenue 40 Free Cash Flow "Free Cash Flow" (FCF) is a non‐GAAP financial measurement. FCF represents cash flow provided by operating activities less organic capital expenditures (i.e., purchases of property and equipment other than those in business acquisitions). Management believes that this is an important measure because it represents funds available to reduce debt and pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value, such as making acquisitions and returning cash to shareholders through dividends or share repurchases. Period Ended 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019* (USD in millions) Net Income (Loss) $ 231.0 $ 24.6 $ 166.4 $ (212.3) $ (85.5) Depreciation & Amortization 241.2 250.2 213.5 293.6 153.3 Other Changes in Cash Provided by 64.6 (243.4) (44.7) 44.3 Operating Activities 91.7 Cash Provided by Operating Activities 563.9 339.4 136.5 36.6 112.1 Purchases of Property & Equipment (200.0) (112.4) (93.7) (109.5) (128.8) Free Cash Flow $ 363.9 $ 227.0 $ 42.8 $ (72.9) $ (16.7) 41 *Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Oceaneering ROV Fleet - 276 ROVs Geographic profile - September 30, 2019 ROV Count Vessel Based, 101 ROVs 100 90 84 80 73 70 ROVs 60 50 45 40 33 30 22 19 20 10 0 GOM Africa North Sea Brazil Asia/Pac Other 42 Oceaneering ROV Leading Market Position ROV Ownership Contracted Floating Rig Market Share at Dec 31, 2018 at September 30, 2019 275 25% 97 Contracted Rigs 61% OII Subsea 7 Fugro DOF Subsea C‐Innovations Helix Saipem TMT Technip IKM Group Other 43 Source: Work‐class ROV Ownership ‐ Infield, Wood Mackenzie Business, December 31, 2018. Offshore Activity Forecast to Increase following 2018 inflection in select oilfield company backlogs Technip FMC TechnipFMC AKER OneSubsea Dril‐Quip OII Backlog $750 $30 in$ Backlog, Equipment Subsea ProductsBacklog, $ in millions $500 $20 $250 $10 Subsea billions OII $0 $0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2014 2019 Q3 44 44 Source: Company filings. Note: Aker NOK/USD and Technip EUR/USD conversions are US Treasury conversion rates at period end. Subsea Spending Forecast to Begin Increasing in 2019 Spending ($ in millions) $50,000 $40,000 $30,000 $20,000 Equipment Services SURF 15,399 12,194 13,335 Offshore $10,000 5,926 5,914 6,433 $0 7,154 7,787 8,949 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019F 2020F 2021F 45 Source: Rystad Energy, Oct 2019 Offshore Activity Forecast to Increase following 2018 inflection in floating rig demand 400 Contracted Floaters Tree Installations, Forecast End 350 350 354 300 320 at Period 297 250 200 Count 150 275 100 146 158 169 50 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019F 2020F 2021F Sources: Forecasted SS Tree Installations, Rystad Energy. Forecasted Floating Rigs, IHS/OII Investor Relations, 46 assuming repeating 2018 quarterly percentages of IHS‐forecasted Marketed Supply. Breakevens Reduced since 2014 Meaningful reductions in ultra‐deep and deepwater categories Global Liquids Supply Cost Curve - June 2014 Global Liquids Supply Cost Curve - July 2017 $57 $34 Ultra Deepwater average breakeven price has decreased by $23/barrel since 2014 47 Source: Rystad Energy Offshore Activity is Incentivized by Lower Breakevens and Stable Crude Prices Major FIDs more than doubled from 2014 to 2017 Breakeven Price/barrel $125 $100 $75 $50 $25 $0 Brent Crude $/barrel and Offshore Breakeven $/barrel $125 Brent $115 $100 Crude $75 Price/barrel $55 $67 $44 $50 $25 Breakeven, Shelf 4 5 1 ←Sanctioned major projects → 13 8 4 Breakeven, Deepwater Breakeven, Ultradeep $0 2014 2017 High close $/bbl Low close $/bbl 48 Source: Average Breakevens, Rystad Energy. Brent crude, EIA. Project counts, Wood Mackenzie. Global Offshore Infrastructure is Aging Nearly 6,400 offshore streaming wells were installed prior to 2019; average is almost 12 1/2 years since start‐up 7,500 50 .Avg stream 6,000 40 since Years Count of Installed Wells, on 4,500 3,132 3,246 Wells stream on of up‐start 30 3,000 1,543 20 1,500 255 10 0 4 1,096 2,231 3,240 3,329 303 0 pre 1990 1990s 2000s 2010‐2018 2019F + Shelf Wells Aggregate ≥400M Wells Average Age, >400M Average Age, Shelf 49 Source: Well data, Infield, A Wood Mackenzie Business, June 2019. Attachments Original document

