Oceaneering International : November Investor Presentation
0
11/19/2019 | 05:35pm EST
Investor Presentation
November 2019
Oceaneering1 .com
Forward‐Looking Statements
In accordance with the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Oceaneering cautions that statements in this presentation that express a belief, expectation, or intention are forward looking. Forward‐looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "budget," "goal," or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes.
The forward‐looking statements in this presentation include, among other things, statements about: offshore activity levels and the long‐term outlook for offshore, including expectations about Brent crude prices and subsea expenditures, offshore drilling activity, the contracted floating rig count, and subsea tree installations; expectations relating to our non‐energy segment, participation in offshore renewables, durations of new contract tenders; our future operations, our forecast market share, our outlook for the fourth quarter 2019, including at each reporting segment level, and the factors underlying our outlook; our Subsea Products backlog, to the extent backlog may be viewed as an indicator of future revenue or profitability; our expectations about umbilical and hardware order intake and our book‐to‐bill ratio for 2019; our expectations about the Ecosse acquisition; our full‐year 2019 and 2020 outlook information, including as to
free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, capital expenditures, and unallocated expenses; and our focus on generating positive free cash flow, maintaining our strong liquidity position, improving our returns and maintaining our superior safety performance and quality. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward‐ looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made by using various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, among others: factors affecting the level of activity in the oil and gas industry; supply and demand of drilling rigs; oil and natural gas demand and production growth; oil and natural gas prices; fluctuations in currency markets worldwide; future global economic conditions; the loss of major contracts or alliances; future performance under our customer contracts; and the effects of competition. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions underlying the forward‐looking statements prove incorrect, actual outcomes could vary materially from those indicated.
For additional information regarding these and other factors that may affect our actual results, see our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Reports on Forms 10‐K and 10‐Q.
You should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements. This presentation reflects the views of Oceaneering's management as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Oceaneering undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statement.
Non‐GAAP Disclosures:
This presentation includes several "non‐GAAP" financial measures, as defined under Regulation G of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Oceaneering reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, but believes that certain non‐GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of its ongoing operations and are useful for period‐over‐period comparisons of those operations. The non‐GAAP measures in this presentation include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. These non‐GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplemental to, and not as substitutes for or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of these non‐ GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the Supplemental Information section of this presentation, beginning on page 34.
2
Reasons to Own Oceaneering
Increasing offshore activity levels
Growing non‐energy segment
Provider of integrated technology solutions
Strong portfolio of diversified services and products, and market positions
Geographically dispersed asset base and revenue streams
Blue‐chip customer base
Focus on eco‐friendly enabling opportunities
Increasing participation in offshore renewables
3
Another Reason to Own Oceaneering ‐ Sustainability
Managing our business in a way that promotes:
Safety and Health
Environmental Sustainability
Community Relations
Workforce Diversity, and
Ethics and Compliance
4
Five Operating Segments
Energy:
Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)
Subsea Products
Subsea Projects
Asset Integrity
Non‐Energy:
Advanced Technologies
5
Active in All Phases of the Offshore Oilfield Life Cycle
Phase
Exploration
Development
Production
Decommissioning
% of Oceaneering Revenue*
17%
44%
36%
3%
Market Driver
Floating
Drilling Rigs
Business Segment and
•
ROV Services
•
Survey (SP)
Product and Service
•
Tooling (SSP)
Revenue Streams
KEY
ROV = Remotely Operated
Vehicles
SSP = Subsea Products
SP = Subsea Projects
AI = Asset Integrity
*Estimates as of December 31, 2018.
Subsea Tree
Installations
ROV Services
Survey (SP)
Tooling (SSP)
IWOCS - Installation & Workover Control Systems (SSP)
Subsea Hardware (SSP)
Umbilicals (SSP)
Vessel‐based Installation Services (SP)
Inspection Services (AI)
Seabed Preparation/ Trenching (SP)
Subsea Trees
Field
In Service
Abandonments
•
ROV Services
•
ROV Services
•
Tooling (SSP)
•
Tooling (SSP)
•
Subsea Work Systems
•
Subsea Work Systems
•
(SSP)
(SSP)
IWOCS - (SSP)
•
IWOCS - (SSP)
Subsea Hardware (SSP)
Vessel‐based Installation Services (SP)
Inspection Services (AI)
6
Revenue Sources
Geographic Area
Services and Products
100%
$1.9B
$1.9B
$1.9B
$1.9B
35%
75%
49%
50%
39%
Industry Segments
$1.9B $1.9B
19% 22%
50%
25% 51%50%
0%
65%
61%
81% 78%
2017
2018
2017
2018
International
United States
Services
Products
2017 2018
Energy Segments Non‐energy Segment
7
Financial Overview, Quarterly
100%
75%
50%
25%
0%
Revenue
$519.3M
$495.8M
$497.6M
21%
20%
20%
12%
12%
12%
20%
15%
15%
27%
28%
30%
20%
25%
23%
2018 Q3
2019 Q2
2019 Q3
100%
75%
50%
25%
0%
‐25%
Adjusted Operating EBITDA*
$73.1M
$71.2M
$72.6M
13%
11%
5%
5%
11%
10%
19%
28%
35%
24%
39%
50%
51%
0%
‐1%
2018 Q3
2019 Q2
2019 Q3
Adtech Asset Integrity
Subsea Projects Subsea Products
ROV
*Excludes Unallocated Expenses and the effects of certain specified items.
8
For reconciliation of Adjusted Operating EBITDA to Operating Income, see the Supplemental Information.
Operating Segments Results,* Q3 2019
Q3 2019
compared to
Variance factors
Q2 2019
Consolidated Results
Higher
Met expectations
ROV
Higher
• $2.8 million sale of equipment
Subsea Products
Higher
• better‐than‐expected revenue and profitability in Service and
Rental
Subsea Projects
Lower
• flat revenue and stable call‐out activity
Asset Integrity
Lower
• slightly lower revenue and continued competitive pricing for
inspection services
Advanced Technologies
Lower
• delays and cost overruns on certain Commercial business
projects
Unallocated Expenses
Lower
• lower accruals for incentive‐based compensation
9
*Results are Operating Income
Liquidity and Cash Flow
Liquidity at Sept 30, 2019
$340 million of cash
$500 million undrawn unsecured revolving credit facility available until October 2021; thereafter $450 million available until January 2023
$500 million bond due November 2024 is nearest maturity
Cash flow for the nine months ended Sept 30, 2019
Cash flow from operations, $112 million
Capital expenditures, $129 million
10
Remotely Operated Vehicles
Q3 2019
Revenue
23%
EBITDA Margin 33%
We provide ROVs, which are tethered submersible vehicles that are remotely operated from a vessel or onshore, to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel‐based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.
Source: Rig data, IHS Petrodata at September 30, 2019
ROV Technologies
Enabling better control and video imaging, precise tool manipulation, and adherence to industry requirements
Liberty
(E‐ROV)
Communications via 4G, fiber, and satellite
Mission support centers
Stavanger (Norway),
Houston (Texas), and
Morgan City (Louisiana)
Traditional
Resident ROV
Freedom
ROV system
ROV Concept
E‐ROV concept winner
2017 World Oil
New Horizons Idea Award
15
Subsea Products
Q3 2019
Revenue
30%
While most of our subsea products are sold, we also rent tooling, and provide IWOCS and subsea work systems as a service, including hydrate remediation, riserless light well intervention, well stimulation, dredging, and decommissioning.
EBITDA Margin 17%
16
Subsea Products
Manufactured Products
Service and Rental
59% of Q3 Subsea Products Revenue
41% of Q3 Subsea Products Revenue
Production Control
Umbilicals
Supply electric and hydraulic power to subsea trees and inject chemicals into well streams.
Specialty Subsea
Hardware
Field development hardware used to connect production trees to umbilicals and flow lines. Also includes connectors and valves ‐ Oceaneering Grayloc, Oceaneering Pipeline Connection & Repair Systems (PCRS) and Oceaneering Rotator.
Installation and
Workover Control
Systems (IWOCS)
A temporary control system designed for both rig‐ and vessel‐based operations used for tree installation, completion, workover, intervention and decommissioning of subsea wells.
Tooling and Subsea Work
Systems
Provide more than 4,000 ROV tools for rental. Supports well intervention, drilling, construction, field maintenance, and plugging and abandonment activities.
17
Subsea Products Financials
2019 Book‐to‐bill ratio forecast to exceed 1.25
Subsea Products Backlog
Subsea Products Revenue
Book‐to‐Bill Ratio, TTM
Revenue/ Backlog ($ in Millions)
$1,000
1.75
$800
1.5
TTMRatio, Bill‐to‐Book
1.25
$600
1
$400
0.75
$200
0.5
Products
0.25
$0
0
18
Note: Book‐to‐Bill Ratio Data unavailable for Q1 2014 through Q3 2014.
Proven Well Access Capabilities
IRIS and BORIS ‐ rigless, riserless light well intervention systems
Reliably perform in depths to 10,000 feet and pressures to 10,000 psi
Maximize production and increase the recovery rate from offshore oil and gas reservoirs or, alternatively, prepare wells to be plugged and abandoned
Riserless Intervention System
Winner 2017 World Oil
Best Well Intervention
Technology Award
19
Subsea Projects
Q3 2019
Revenue
15%
EBITDA Margin 10%
We provide project management, survey, subsea installation, and inspection, maintenance, and repair services. We service deepwater projects with dynamically positioned vessels that have our ROVs onboard, and shallow water projects with our manned diving operations, utilizing dive support vessels and saturation diving systems. We also provide seabed preparation, route clearance, and trenching services to the renewable energy and oil and gas industries.
20
Subsea Projects Overview
Vessels
Owner‐operated, Jones Act compliant
Multi‐service vessels (3) - Deepwater installations, IMR, ROV and construction support.
Diving support vessels (2) - Shelf installations, IMR, inspection, UWILD, and pipeline, salvage, survey, and diving work.
Other support vessels (2) - Shelf survey, inspections, and scientific missions.
Short‐term charters, as necessary
Services
Survey and Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) services
Offshore engineering, seabed preparation, route clearance, and
trenching services
Global Data Solutions
21
Asset Integrity
Q3 2019
Revenue
12%
EBITDA Margin (1)%
We deliver asset integrity management, analytics, maintenance and risk management, conventional and advanced non‐destructive testing (NDT), and specialist inspection solutions, principally to the oil and gas, power generation, and petrochemical industries.
22
Asset Integrity - What We Do and Where We Work
Our optimized, industry‐leading inspection services and integrity management solutions assure our customers are equipped with the data required to make informed, value‐adding decisions. We work onshore and topside offshore ‐‐ across the entire energy spectrum, oil and gas, nuclear, and renewables.
Inspection and Condition
Integrity Management
Monitoring
Non‐Destructive Testing
Advanced Inspection
Pipeline Inspection
Permanently Installed
Rope Access
(NDT) -
Services
Monitoring Systems
CapEx / In‐Service
(PIMS)
Onshore Upstream
Onshore Midstream
Onshore Downstream
Offshore Topside
23
Advanced Technologies
Q3 2019
Revenue
20%
EBITDA Margin 4%
We provide engineering services and related manufacturing, principally to the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and its prime contractors, and the commercial theme park industry. We also develop, implement, and maintain innovative, turnkey ride system solutions and automated guided vehicle solutions based on proprietary technology.
24
Advanced Technologies Overview
Government‐related Businesses
Commercial Businesses
79% of Q3 2019 AdTech Revenues
21% of Q3 2019 AdTech Revenues
U.S. Navy Submarine
Dry Deck Shelter
Entertainment Systems
Automated Guided
Rescue System
Maintenance & Submarine
"Dark Ride" Vehicles
Vehicle (AGV) Systems
Maintenance
We have an unparalleled understanding of the full spectrum of submarine rescue requirements, backed by hands‐on, at‐sea experience around the world, having provided engineering, technical, and operational support since 1992.
We support the U.S. Navy's Deep Submergence community by performing complex overhauls, planned maintenance, and emergency repair tasks for the Navy's six dry deck shelters.
We developed and patented an evolutionary motion‐based system capable of delivering high‐energy thrills in fully immersive 3D media‐based attractions at a fraction of the cost of other ride vehicles.
We develop, implement, and maintain innovative, turnkey logistic solutions based on AGV technology.
25
25
Operating Segments Outlook,* Q4 2019
Q4 2019
compared to
Variance factors
Q3 2019
Consolidated Results
Lower
ROV
Lower
• Decrease in Vessel‐support days on hire is forecast to outpace projected
Increase in Drill‐support days on hire
• Fleet utilization in high 50% range
• "Churn" persists but is not worsening
Subsea Products
Lower
• Higher revenue generated from Manufactured Products unit delivering
lower margin products
• Sufficient order intake to achieve forecasted book‐to‐bill ratio of 1.25 to
1.40 for full year
Subsea Projects
Lower
• Flat revenue
• Seasonal decrease in U.S. GOM deepwater vessel and diving work projected
to outweigh increase in Survey services
Asset Integrity
Improved
• Modest improvement from cost controls
Advanced Technologies
Improved
• Meaningful revenue increase and improved performance in Commercial units
• Increase in operating margins to low double‐digit range
26
*Outlook is for Operating Income results
Full‐year Outlook,* 2019
2019F compared to 2018
Consolidated Results
Higher
ROV
Higher
Subsea Products
Higher
Subsea Projects
Higher
Asset Integrity
Lower
Advanced Technologies
Flat
Unallocated Expenses
$125 million ‐ $130 million
Increased accruals for incentive‐based compensation
EBITDA, Adjusted
$150 million ‐ $170 million
Positive earnings from all operating segments
Capital Expenditures
~$150 million
Spending within ROV segment to support projected 2020
activity
Free Cash Flow
Positive
Generate cash from positive working capital changes
in Q4
27
*Outlook is for Operating Income results, excluding EBITDA, Adjusted; Capital Expenditures; and Free Cash Flow
Full‐year Outlook,* 2020
2020F compared to 2019F
Consolidated Results
Higher
ROV
Higher
Subsea Products
Higher
Subsea Projects
Higher
Asset Integrity
Higher
Advanced Technologies
Higher
Unallocated Expenses
~$140 million
Increased accruals for incentive‐based compensation
EBITDA, Adjusted
$180 million ‐ $220 million
Positive earnings from all operating segments
Capital Expenditures
$70 million ‐ $100 million
Maintenance and lower growth spending
Free Cash Flow
Improved
Significant increase with contribution from all operating
segments and substantive cut in Capex
28
*Outlook is for Operating Income results, excluding EBITDA, Adjusted; Capital Expenditures; and Free Cash Flow
Focus on Technology
Blue Ocean
Interchangeable
Riserless
Riserless Intervention
Intervention
System (IRIS)
System (BORIS)
Satellite
ROV Workover Control System (RWOCS),
Agnostic
skid‐mounted or standalone solutions
Intelligent
Link (SAIL),
comms
package
supporting
high
bandwidth
via diverse
satellites
Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), mobile robotics and automation
Subsea Pumping Technology, subsea chemical reservoirs
Liberty ROV (E‐ROV), subsea garage w/ battery pack and tether, 4G network for real‐time remote piloting
29
Key Enablers to Offshore Energy
Shortened project development life cycles
Reduced development costs
Recognized efficiency gains from technology advancements
Customer focus on developing "core of the core" offshore assets
Customer confidence in commodity price stabilization
30
Industry Outlook
Data points suggest an offshore cycle inflection is underway
Deepwater/Ultra‐deepwater breakeven prices are down by ~$20 per barrel since mid‐2015
Brent Crude minimum appears to have stabilized in range of $55 to $65 per barrel
Offshore subsea spending projected to increase by >5% in 2020, year over year
Contracted floating rig count expected to increase in 2019 for the first time since 2014
Tree installations forecast to be over 300 per year for the next several years
FID is expected for nearly 50 deepwater projects in 2019 and 2020*
Less than 10 deepwater FIDs in 2018
Offshore barrels foreast to continue at approximately 30% of global production
By 2021, 80% of Shale investment will be required to maintain flat production**
Expected to push additional investment offshore for better returns
31
Source: * Rystad Energy, October 2019. **EvercoreISI, February 2019
Conclusion
While the overall offshore energy markets remain challenging, we are encouraged by signs of improving activity in our targeted markets and in our businesses as the industry gradually rebounds.
Focus:
Generating positive free cash flow
Maintaining our strong liquidity position
Improving our returns by:
driving efficiencies in cost and performance throughout our organization; and
engaging with our customers to develop value‐added solutions that increase their cash flow;
and above all,
Maintaining our superior safety performance and quality
32
Supplemental Information
34
Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation to EBITDA
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is a non‐GAAP financial measurement. Oceaneering's management uses EBITDA because we believe that this measurement is a widely accepted financial indicator used by investors and analysts to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance, and that this measurement may be used by some investors and others to make investment decisions. You should not consider EBITDA in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. EBITDA calculations by one company may not be comparable to EBITDA calculations made by another company. The following table provides a reconciliation between net income (loss) (a GAAP financial measure) and EBITDA (a non‐GAAP financial measure) for Oceaneering's historical and projected results on a consolidated basis for the periods indicated:
Period Ended
2017
2018
2019F
2019F
2020F
2020F
(USD in millions)
Low
High
Low
High
Net Income (Loss)
$
166.4
$
(212.3)
Income (Loss) before income taxes
$
(90.0)
$
(70.0)
$
(55.0)
$
(15.0)
Depreciation & Amortization
213.5
293.6
Depreciation & Amortization
205.0
205.0
200.0
200.0
Subtotal
379.9
81.3
Subtotal
$
115.0
$
135.0
$
145.0
$
185.0
Interest Expense/Income, Net
19.3
26.0
Interest Expense/Income, Net
35.0
35.0
35.0
35.0
Income Tax Expense
(184.2)
26.5
EBITDA
215.0
133.8
EBITDA
$
150.0
$
170.0
$
180.0
$
220.0
Adjusted EBITDA**
$
222.4
$
142.5
35
* For reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA, see the Supplemental schedules that follow.
Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the table that follows. Adjusted Operating EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA before Unallocated Expenses. We believe these are useful measurements for investors to review because they provide consistent measure of the underlying results of our ongoing business by individual business segment and on a consolidated basis. Furthermore, our management uses these measurements as measures of performance of our operations. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA are non‐GAAP financial measures. The following table provides a reconciliation between operating income (loss) (a GAAP financial measure) and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA (non‐GAAP financial measures) for Oceaneering's historical results on a consolidated basis and by segment for the periods indicated.
Year Ended Dec 31, 2017
Subtotal
(USD in millions)
Subsea
Subsea
Asset
Unallocated
ROV
Advanced before Unallocated
Total
Operating Income (Loss)(GAAP)
Products
Projects
Integrity
Tech.
Expenses
Expenses
$
22.3
$
45.5
$
10.3
$
11.2
$
22.0
$
111.3
$
(100.7)
$
10.6
Depreciation & Amortization
114.0
52.6
31.8
7.7
3.2
209.3
4.2
213.5
Other pre‐tax
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
(9.1)
(9.1)
EBITDA
$
136.3
$
98.1
$
42.1
$
18.9
$
25.2
$
320.6
$
(105.6)
$
215.0
Adjustments for the effects of:
Charge related to prior year non‐
1.9
0.3
‐
‐
‐
2.2
‐
2.2
income related taxes
Foreign Currency losses
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
5.2
5.2
Total Adjustments
1.9
0.3
‐
‐
‐
2.2
5.2
7.4
Adjusted EBITDA
$
138.2
$
98.4
$
42.1
$
18.9
$
25.2
$
322.8
$
(100.4)
$
222.4
Adj Operating EBITDA, Segment %
43%
30%
13%
6%
8%
100%
$
1,921.5
Revenue
$
393.6
$
625.5
$
292.0
$
236.8
$
373.6
36
Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the table that follows. Adjusted Operating EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA before Unallocated Expenses. We believe these are useful measurements for investors to review because they provide consistent measure of the underlying results of our ongoing business by individual business segment and on a consolidated basis. Furthermore, our management uses these measurements as measures of performance of our operations. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA are non‐GAAP financial measures. The following table provides a reconciliation between operating income (loss) (a GAAP financial measure) and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA (non‐GAAP financial measures) for Oceaneering's historical results on a consolidated basis and by segment for the periods indicated.
Year Ended Dec 31, 2018
Subtotal
Unallocated
(USD in millions)
ROV
Subsea
Subsea
Asset
Advanced before Unallocated
Total
Operating Income (Loss)(GAAP)
Products
Projects
Integrity
Tech.
Expenses
Expenses
$
1.6
$
5.6
$
(86.0)
$
8.7
$
33.9
$
(36.2)
$
(109.3)
$
(145.5)
Depreciation & Amortization
111.3
53.1
114.5
6.9
3.1
288.9
4.7
293.6
Other pre‐tax
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
(14.3)
(14.3)
EBITDA
$
112.9
$
58.7
$
28.5
$
15.6
$
37.0
$
252.7
$
(118.9)
$
133.8
Adjustments for the effects of:
‐
(9.3)
Gain on sale of investment
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
(9.3)
Foreign Currency (gains)
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
18.0
18.0
Total Adjustments
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
8.7
8.7
Adjusted EBITDA
$
112.9
$
58.7
$
28.5
$
15.6
$
37.0
$
252.7
$
(110.2)
$
142.5
Adj Operating EBITDA, Segment %
45%
23%
11%
6%
15%
100%
Revenue
$
394.8
$
515.0
$
329.2
$
253.9
$
416.6
$
1,909.5
37
Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the table that follows. Adjusted Operating EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA before Unallocated Expenses. We believe these are useful measurements for investors to review because they provide consistent measure of the underlying results of our ongoing business by individual business segment and on a consolidated basis. Furthermore, our management uses these measurements as measures of performance of our operations. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA are non‐GAAP financial measures. The following table provides a reconciliation between operating income (loss) (a GAAP financial measure) and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA (non‐GAAP financial measures) for Oceaneering's historical results on a consolidated basis and by segment for the periods indicated.
3 mths Ended Sept 30, 2019
Subtotal
(USD in millions)
Subsea
Subsea
Asset
Advanced before Unallocated
Unallocated
Total
Operating Income (Loss)(GAAP)
ROV Products
Projects
Integrity
Tech.
Expenses
Expenses
$
10.1
$
13.2
$
(0.6)
$
(2.4)
$
3.0
$
23.3
$
(28.5)
$
(5.2)
Depreciation & Amortization
26.8
12.1
8.1
1.6
0.7
49.3
1.2
50.5
Other pre‐tax
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
(3.4)
(3.4)
EBITDA
$
36.9
$
25.3
$
7.5
$
(0.8)
$
3.7
$
72.6
$
(30.7)
$
41.9
Adjustments for the effects of:
3.5
Foreign Currency losses
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
3.5
Total Adjustments
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
3.5
3.5
Adjusted EBITDA
$
36.9
$
25.3
$
7.5
$
(0.8)
$
3.7
$
72.6
$
(27.2)
$
45.4
Adjusted Operating EBITDA,
51%
35%
10%
‐1%
5%
100%
Segment %
$
113.1
$
150.8
$
76.0
$
59.3
$
98.4
$
497.6
Revenue
38
Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the table that follows. Adjusted Operating EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA before Unallocated Expenses. We believe these are useful measurements for investors to review because they provide consistent measure of the underlying results of our ongoing business by individual business segment and on a consolidated basis. Furthermore, our management uses these measurements as measures of performance of our operations. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA are non‐GAAP financial measures. The following table provides a reconciliation between operating income (loss) (a GAAP financial measure) and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA (non‐GAAP financial measures) for Oceaneering's historical results on a consolidated basis and by segment for the periods indicated.
3 mths Ended June 30, 2019
Subtotal
Unallocated
(USD in millions)
Subsea
Subsea
Asset
Advanced before Unallocated
Total
Operating Income (Loss)(GAAP)
ROV Products
Projects
Integrity
Tech.
Expenses
Expenses
$
8.7
$
7.4
$
0.1
$
(1.3)
$
7.2
$
22.1
$
(31.7)
$
(9.6)
Depreciation & Amortization
26.9
12.4
7.5
1.5
0.8
49.1
1.2
50.3
Other pre‐tax
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
(0.4)
(0.4)
EBITDA
$
35.6
$
19.8
$
7.6
$
0.2
$
8.0
$
71.2
$
(30.9)
$
40.3
Adjustments for the effects of:
(0.1)
Foreign Currency (gains)
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
(0.1)
Total Adjustments
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
(0.1)
(0.1)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
35.6
$
19.8
$
7.6
$
0.2
$
8.0
$
71.2
$
(31.0)
$
40.2
Adjusted Operating EBITDA,
50%
28%
11%
0%
11%
100%
Segment %
Revenue
$
120.4
$
138.9
$
75.1
$
61.2
$
100.2
$
495.8
39
Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the table that follows. Adjusted Operating EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA before Unallocated Expenses. We believe these are useful measurements for investors to review because they provide consistent measure of the underlying results of our ongoing business by individual business segment and on a consolidated basis. Furthermore, our management uses these measurements as measures of performance of our operations. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA are non‐GAAP financial measures. The following table provides a reconciliation between operating income (loss) (a GAAP financial measure) and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA (non‐GAAP financial measures) for Oceaneering's historical results on a consolidated basis and by segment for the periods indicated.
3 mths Ended Sept 30, 2018
Subtotal
(USD in millions)
Subsea
Subsea
Asset
Advanced before Unallocated
Unallocated
Total
Operating Income (Loss)(GAAP)
ROV Products
Projects
Integrity
Tech.
Expenses
Expenses
$
0.8
$
5.4
$
6.1
$
2.3
$
8.9
$
23.5
$
(25.0)
$
(1.5)
Depreciation & Amortization
27.4
12.3
7.5
1.6
0.8
49.6
1.1
50.7
Other pre‐tax
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
3.6
3.6
EBITDA
$
28.2
$
17.7
$
13.6
$
3.9
$
9.7
$
73.1
$
(20.3)
$
52.8
Adjustments for the effects of:
‐
(9.3)
Gain on sale of investment
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
(9.3)
Foreign Currency losses
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
3.7
3.7
Total Adjustments
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
(5.6)
(5.6)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
28.2
$
17.7
$
13.6
$
3.9
$
9.7
$
73.1
$
(25.9)
$
47.2
Adjusted Operating EBITDA,
39%
24%
19%
5%
13%
100%
Segment %
$
105.1
$
137.1
$
105.0
$
62.3
$
109.8
$
519.3
Revenue
40
Free Cash Flow
"Free Cash Flow" (FCF) is a non‐GAAP financial measurement. FCF represents cash flow provided by operating activities less organic capital expenditures (i.e., purchases of property and equipment other than those in business acquisitions). Management believes that this is an important measure because it represents funds available to reduce debt and pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value, such as making acquisitions and returning cash to shareholders through dividends or share repurchases.
Period Ended
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019*
(USD in millions)
Net Income (Loss)
$
231.0
$
24.6
$
166.4
$
(212.3)
$
(85.5)
Depreciation & Amortization
241.2
250.2
213.5
293.6
153.3
Other Changes in Cash Provided by
64.6
(243.4)
(44.7)
44.3
Operating Activities
91.7
Cash Provided by Operating Activities
563.9
339.4
136.5
36.6
112.1
Purchases of Property & Equipment
(200.0)
(112.4)
(93.7)
(109.5)
(128.8)
Free Cash Flow
$
363.9
$
227.0
$
42.8
$
(72.9)
$
(16.7)
41
*Nine months ended September 30, 2019
Oceaneering ROV Fleet - 276 ROVs
Geographic profile - September 30, 2019
ROV Count
Vessel Based, 101 ROVs
100
90
84
80
73
70
ROVs
60
50
45
40
33
30
22
19
20
10
0
GOM
Africa
North Sea
Brazil
Asia/Pac
Other
42
Oceaneering ROV Leading Market Position
ROV Ownership
Contracted Floating Rig Market Share
at Dec 31, 2018
at September 30, 2019
275
25%
97 Contracted Rigs
61%
OII Subsea 7 Fugro DOF Subsea C‐Innovations Helix Saipem TMT Technip IKM Group Other
Oceaneering International Inc. published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 22:34:10 UTC