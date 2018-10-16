Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Oceaneering International    OII

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL (OII)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Oceaneering International : Provides Update Following Hurricane Michael

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 12:08am CEST

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ('Oceaneering') (NYSE:OII) provided an update on the impact of Hurricane Michael on Oceaneering's personnel and manufacturing facility in Panama City, Florida.

Roderick A. Larson, Oceaneering's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, 'In preparation for the landfall of Hurricane Michael, we activated our local emergency preparedness plan, securing the facility, equipment and products, and allowed our personnel time to seek shelter safely. From our initial visual inspection of the site, we are pleased with how well the plant, equipment and products fared during the storm. It appears that our equipment, inventory and products are in good condition. However, some of our buildings sustained moderate roof and siding damage. Power has been restored to the facility, and clean-up and repair services are currently underway. Over the coming days, we intend to conduct a further assessment of the site. The safety and welfare of our employees remain our top priorities.

'Thank you to our employees, customers and friends who have offered their support and prayers following the passage of Hurricane Michael,' concluded Mr. Larson.

Statements in this press release that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not historical fact, are forward-looking. The forward-looking statements in this press release include the statements concerning Oceaneering's: initial assesment that itsequipment, inventory and products are in good condition following the landfall of Hurricane Michael, and intention to conduct a further assessment. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on current information and expectations of Oceaneering that involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to a preliminary assessment of storm damage. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual outcomes could vary materially from those indicated. These and other risks are more fully described in Oceaneering's latest annual report on Form 10-K and its other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, entertainment, and aerospace industries.

For more information on the Company, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

Contact:
Suzanne Spera
Director, Investor Relations
Oceaneering International, Inc.
713-329-4707
investorrelations@oceaneering.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oceaneering-provides-update-following-hurricane-michael-300731409.html

SOURCE Oceaneering International, Inc.

Disclaimer

Oceaneering International Inc. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 22:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL
12:08aOCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : Provides Update Following Hurricane Michael
PU
10/02OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Co..
PR
09/27OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : Wins Monitoring and Inspection Scope of Work in Carb..
PU
09/27OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : Commences Survey Project for the National Oceanic an..
PU
09/18OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : to Attend the Johnson Rice Energy Conference
PR
09/10OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : Announces Subsea 7 Umbilical Contract for Shell's Vi..
PU
09/04OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conferen..
PR
08/27OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/21OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : to Participate at the Seaport Global Energy and Indu..
PR
08/20OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : Announces Petrobras Drill Pipe Riser Systems Contrac..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/12Weatherford cut to Sell at Societe Generale in oil services shuffle 
10/02Oil States International Lacks The Spark In The Short Run 
09/13Oceaneering International Is Diversifying Into Non-Energy, But Subsea Is Stil.. 
09/10Oceaneering wins deal to deliver umbilical for Shell Gulf of Mexico project 
09/06Oceaneering (OII) Presents At Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference - Slidesho.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 861 M
EBIT 2018 -59,6 M
Net income 2018 -117 M
Debt 2018 421 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,56x
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
Capitalization 2 489 M
Chart OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Oceaneering International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 24,0 $
Spread / Average Target -5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roderick A. Larson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John R. Huff Chairman
Clyde Winston Hewlett Chief Operating Officer
Alan R. Curtis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul B. Murphy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL19.49%2 430
SCHLUMBERGER NV-11.96%81 829
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-18.97%34 976
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO-2.50%33 707
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO16.35%16 032
TECHNIPFMC-3.86%13 541
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.