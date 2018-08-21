Oceaneering International : to Participate at the Seaport Global Energy and Industrials Conference

Log in
08/21/2018 | 01:02pm CEST

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) announced today that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Alan R. Curtis will meet with institutional investors at the Seaport Global Energy and Industrials Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.  

The conference handout will be made available before the open of the market on Monday, August 27, 2018, through the Investor Relations section of Oceaneering's website at www.oceaneering.com.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry.  Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, entertainment, and aerospace industries.  

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

Contact:
Suzanne Spera
Director, Investor Relations
Oceaneering International, Inc.
713-329-4707
investorrelations@oceaneering.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oceaneering-to-participate-at-the-seaport-global-energy-and-industrials-conference-300699783.html

SOURCE Oceaneering International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
