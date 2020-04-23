OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Earnings and Financial Results 0 04/23/2020 | 08:41pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields RED BANK, N.J., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”), (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced that net income was $16.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $21.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period.

The results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 include merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and the Two River Bancorp (“Two River”) and Country Bank Holding Company, Inc. (“Country Bank”) opening credit loss expense under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $10.4 million. Excluding these items, core earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $27.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share. (Please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of merger related, branch consolidation, and the Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expenses). The first quarter results were also impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, through both higher credit loss expense and increased operating expense. Highlights for the quarter are described below: Strong organic loan originations of $426.2 million provided total loan growth of $158.4 million (excluding acquired loans) with a record pipeline of $525.3 million at March 31, 2020.

On January 1, 2020, the Company completed its acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank. Two River added $1.2 billion to assets, $940.8 million to loans, $85.2 million to goodwill, and $941.8 million to deposits. Country Bank added $832.8 million to assets, $618.7 million to loans, $39.9 million to goodwill, and $652.7 million to deposits.

The Company anticipates full integration of operations and the elimination of eight duplicate branches in Two River’s market area in May 2020, resulting in cost savings in future periods. The Bank expects to consolidate an additional five branches, also in May, independent of the acquisitions; bringing the total number of branches consolidated to 53 over the past four years.

The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2016-13, “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” which increased credit loss expense by $9.6 million from the prior linked quarter.

The Company’s first quarter results were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, including an estimated increase in credit loss expense of $7.2 million and an increase in operating expense of $1.0 million. Refer to exhibits filed with the earnings release on Form 8-K for prospective information related to the impact of COVID-19. “Since the beginning of March, our efforts have largely focused on mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on our employees, customers, and community. We have emphasized employee safety through our work from home initiatives, temporary branch closures, and dispersion of key functions,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher. Mr. Maher added, “We are supporting borrowers impacted by COVID-19 with payment relief programs, as well as waiving certain fees for our loan and deposit customers. Subsequent to quarter end, we have actively participated in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, assisting local businesses to retain an estimated 36,000 employees.” The Company announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared its ninety-third consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The dividend, related to the three months ended March 31, 2020, of $0.17 per share will be paid on May 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on May 4, 2020. Results of Operations On January 31, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Capital Bank of New Jersey (“Capital Bank”) and its results of operations are included in the consolidated results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, but are excluded from the results of operations for the period from January 1, 2019 to January 31, 2019. On January 1, 2020, the Company completed its acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank and their respective results of operations from January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020 are included in the consolidated results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, but are not included in the results of operations for the corresponding prior year period. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $16.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, as compared to $21.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 included merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and the Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $10.4 million. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 included merger related and branch consolidation expenses, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $4.4 million. Excluding these items, net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased over the same prior year period, primarily due to the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank. Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased to $79.6 million, as compared to $64.4 million for the same prior year period, reflecting an increase in interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets increased by $2.186 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to the same prior year period. The average for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was favorably impacted by $1.762 billion of interest-earning assets acquired from Two River and Country Bank. Average loans receivable, net, increased by $2.083 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to the same prior year period. The increase attributable to the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank were $1.546 billion. The net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 decreased to 3.52% from 3.78%, for the same prior year period. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.05%, from 0.89% in the corresponding prior year period. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.70% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 0.57%, in the same prior year period. Deposit costs increased primarily due to the addition of higher priced deposits as a result of the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions. Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, increased by $16.3 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter, as average interest-earning assets increased by $1.886 billion. The net interest margin increased to 3.52% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 3.48% for the prior linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to a net increase in purchase accounting accretion of eight basis points as a result of the acquisition of Two River and Country Bank. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting and prepayment fees, the core net interest margin expanded by one basis point. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.70% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 0.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the credit loss expense was $10.0 million, as compared to $620,000 for the corresponding prior year period, and $355,000 in the prior linked quarter. Net loan charge-offs were $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $492,000 in the corresponding prior year period, and $139,000 in the prior linked quarter. Quarterly net charge-offs included $949,000 taken on the sale of higher risk residential loans. Non-performing loans totaled $16.2 million at March 31, 2020, as compared to $17.8 million at December 31, 2019 and $20.9 million at March 31, 2019. Credit expense was significantly influenced by actual and expected economic conditions due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Refer to exhibits filed with the earnings release on Form 8-K for detailed information on credit loss expense. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, other income increased to $13.7 million, as compared to $9.5 million, for the corresponding prior year period. The increase was partly due to the impact of the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions, which added $558,000 and $162,000, respectively, to other income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Excluding the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions, the increase in other income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was primarily due to an increase in commercial loan swap fee income of $3.6 million, as compared to the corresponding prior year period. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, other income increased by $2.5 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter. The increase was partially due to the impact of the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions and an increase in commercial loan swap fee income of $2.0 million. Operating expenses increased to $62.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $47.3 million in the same prior year period. Operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 included $11.1 million of merger related and branch consolidation expenses, as compared to $5.4 million of merger related and branch consolidation expenses, in the same prior year period. Excluding the impact of merger related and branch consolidation expenses, the change in operating expenses over the prior year were due to the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions, which added $5.3 million and $3.2 million, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The remaining increase in operating expenses was primarily due to expenses relating to the COVID-19 outbreak of $1.0 million. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, operating expenses increased by $9.4 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter, excluding merger related and branch consolidation expenses for both periods and non-recurring professional fees of $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase in operating expenses was due to the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions and the expenses relating to the COVID-19 outbreak. The provision for income taxes was $4.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $4.8 million, for the same prior year period. The effective tax rate was 19.7% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 18.6% for the same prior year period. The higher effective tax rate in the current year period is primarily due to the impact of a New Jersey tax code change. Financial Condition Total assets increased by $2.243 billion, to $10.489 billion at March 31, 2020, from $8.246 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily as a result of the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank, which added $2.031 billion to total assets. Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses, increased by $1.706 billion, to $7.914 billion at March 31, 2020, from $6.208 billion at December 31, 2019, due to acquired loans from Two River and Country Bank of $1.559 billion. As part of the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank, the Company’s goodwill balance increased to $500.1 million at March 31, 2020, from $374.6 million at December 31, 2019 and the core deposit intangible increased to $28.3 million, from $15.6 million. Deposits increased by $1.563 billion, to $7.892 billion at March 31, 2020, from $6.329 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily due to acquired deposits from Two River and Country Bank of $1.594 billion. The loan-to-deposit ratio at March 31, 2020 was 100.3%, as compared to 98.1% at December 31, 2019. Stockholders’ equity increased to $1.410 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $1.153 billion at December 31, 2019. The acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank added $261.4 million to stockholders’ equity. At March 31, 2020, there were 2,019,145 shares available for repurchase under the Company’s stock repurchase program. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 648,851 shares under the repurchase program at a weighted average cost of $22.83. The Company suspended its repurchase activity on February 28, 2020. Tangible stockholders’ equity per common share decreased to $14.62 at March 31, 2020, as compared to $15.13 at December 31, 2019. Asset Quality The Company’s non-performing loans decreased to $16.2 million at March 31, 2020, as compared to $17.8 million at December 31, 2019. Non-performing loans do not include $58.3 million of purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans acquired in the Two River, Country Bank, Capital Bank, Sun Bancorp, Inc. (“Sun”), Ocean Shore Holding Co. (“Ocean Shore”), Cape Bancorp, Inc. (“Cape”), and Colonial American Bank (“Colonial American”) acquisitions (“Acquisition Transactions”). The Company’s other real estate owned totaled $484,000 at March 31, 2020, as compared to $264,000 at December 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s allowance for loan losses was 0.37% of total loans, an increase from 0.27% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans was 183.4% at March 31, 2020, as compared to 94.4% at December 31, 2019. Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reported amounts are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model, non-recurring professional fees, compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, and reduction in income tax expense from the revaluation of state deferred tax assets as a result of a change in the New Jersey tax code, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items. Conference Call As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (888) 338-7143. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529, Replay Conference Number 10141831 from one hour after the end of the call until July 24, 2020. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com in the Investor Relations section. OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $10.5 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s press releases are available by visiting us at www.oceanfirst.com . Forward-Looking Statements In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 March 31,

2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 256,470 $ 120,544 $ 134,235 Federal funds sold — — 18,733 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 153,738 150,960 122,558 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,529 at March 31, 2020 (estimated fair value of $928,582 at March 31, 2020, $777,290 at December 31, 2019, and $896,812 at March 31, 2019) 914,255 768,873 900,614 Equity investments, at estimated fair value 14,409 10,136 9,816 Restricted equity investments, at cost 81,005 62,356 55,663 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $29,635 at March 31, 2020, $16,852 at December 31, 2019 and $16,705 at March 31, 2019 7,913,541 6,207,680 5,968,830 Loans held-for-sale 17,782 — — Interest and dividends receivable 27,930 21,674 22,294 Other real estate owned 484 264 1,594 Premises and equipment, net 104,560 102,691 113,226 Bank Owned Life Insurance 261,270 237,411 234,183 Assets held for sale 3,785 3,785 4,522 Other assets 211,476 169,532 112,955 Core deposit intangible 28,276 15,607 18,629 Goodwill 500,093 374,632 375,096 Total assets $ 10,489,074 $ 8,246,145 $ 8,092,948 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits $ 7,892,067 $ 6,328,777 $ 6,290,485 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 825,824 519,260 418,016 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with retail customers 90,175 71,739 66,174 Other borrowings 120,213 96,801 99,579 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 24,931 13,884 15,138 Other liabilities 126,030 62,565 76,393 Total liabilities 9,079,240 7,093,026 6,965,785 Total stockholders’ equity 1,409,834 1,153,119 1,127,163 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,489,074 $ 8,246,145 $ 8,092,948

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended,

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 March 31,

2019 |--------------------------- (Unaudited) ---------------------------|

Interest income: Loans $ 89,944 $ 70,298 $ 69,001 Mortgage-backed securities 3,844 3,552 4,041 Debt securities, equity investments and other 4,419 3,225 3,380 Total interest income 98,207 77,075 76,422 Interest expense: Deposits 13,936 10,214 8,639 Borrowed funds 4,626 3,507 3,395 Total interest expense 18,562 13,721 12,034 Net interest income 79,645 63,354 64,388 Credit loss expense 9,969 355 620 Net interest income after credit loss expense 69,676 62,999 63,768 Other income: Bankcard services revenue 2,481 2,641 2,285 Trust and asset management revenue 515 478 498 Fees and service charges 4,873 4,710 4,516 Net gain on sales of loans 173 1 8 Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments 155 (63 ) 108 Net loss from other real estate operations (150 ) (95 ) (6 ) Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance 1,575 1,375 1,321 Commercial loan swap income 4,050 2,062 472 Other 25 122 310 Total other income 13,697 11,231 9,512 Operating expenses: Compensation and employee benefits 29,885 22,518 22,414 Occupancy 5,276 4,071 4,530 Equipment 1,943 1,775 1,946 Marketing 769 840 930 Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments 667 296 832 Data processing 4,177 4,078 3,654 Check card processing 1,276 1,557 1,438 Professional fees 2,302 3,641 1,709 Other operating expense 3,802 3,815 3,369 Amortization of core deposit intangible 1,578 998 1,005 Branch consolidation expense 2,594 268 391 Merger related expenses 8,527 3,742 5,053 Total operating expenses 62,796 47,599 47,271 Income before provision for income taxes 20,577 26,631 26,009 Provision for income taxes 4,044 3,181 4,836 Net income $ 16,533 $ 23,450 $ 21,173 Basic earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.47 $ 0.43 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.47 $ 0.42 Average basic shares outstanding 59,876 49,890 49,526 Average diluted shares outstanding 60,479 50,450 50,150

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA

(dollars in thousands) LOANS RECEIVABLE At March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 502,760 $ 396,434 $ 406,580 $ 392,336 $ 383,686 Commercial real estate - owner - occupied 1,220,983 792,653 787,752 771,640 802,229 Commercial real estate - investor 3,331,662 2,296,410 2,232,159 2,143,093 2,161,451 Total commercial 5,055,405 3,485,497 3,426,491 3,307,069 3,347,366 Consumer: Residential real estate 2,458,641 2,321,157 2,234,361 2,193,829 2,162,668 Home equity loans and lines 335,624 318,576 330,446 341,972 351,303 Other consumer 82,920 89,422 98,835 109,015 116,838 Total consumer 2,877,185 2,729,155 2,663,642 2,644,816 2,630,809 Total loans 7,932,590 6,214,652 6,090,133 5,951,885 5,978,175 Deferred origination costs, net 10,586 9,880 8,441 8,180 7,360 Allowance for credit losses (29,635 ) (16,852 ) (16,636 ) (16,135 ) (16,705 ) Loans receivable, net $ 7,913,541 $ 6,207,680 $ 6,081,938 $ 5,943,930 $ 5,968,830 Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 51,399 $ 50,042 $ 54,457 $ 90,882 $ 92,274 At March 31, 2020

Average Yield Loan pipeline (1): Commercial 3.95 % $ 293,820 $ 219,269 $ 126,578 $ 212,712 $ 122,325 Residential real estate 3.42 223,032 105,396 189,403 82,555 63,598 Home equity loans and lines 4.40 8,429 3,049 3,757 2,550 4,688 Total 3.73 % $ 525,281 $ 327,714 $ 319,738 $ 297,817 $ 190,611

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Average Yield

Loan originations: Commercial 3.49 % $ 266,882 $ 264,938 $ 315,405 $ 123,882 $ 172,233 Residential real estate 3.51 148,675 226,492 156,308 120,771 75,530 Home equity loans and lines 5.13 10,666 12,961 10,498 14,256 13,072 Total 3.54 % 426,223 504,391 482,211 258,909 260,835 (2) Loans sold $ 7,500 (3) $ 110 $ — (3) $ 403 (3) $ 495 (1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded. (2) Excludes purchased loans of $100.0 million for residential real estate. (3) Excludes the sale of under-performing residential loans of $4.0 million and commercial loans of $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and small business administration loans of $3.5 million and under-performing residential loans of $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2019, respectively.





DEPOSITS At

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Type of Account Non-interest-bearing $ 1,783,216 $ 1,377,396 $ 1,406,194 $ 1,370,167 $ 1,352,520 Interest-bearing checking 2,647,487 2,539,428 2,400,331 2,342,913 2,400,192 Money market deposit 620,145 578,147 593,457 642,985 666,067 Savings 1,420,628 898,174 901,168 909,501 922,113 Time deposits 1,420,591 935,632 919,705 921,921 949,593 $ 7,892,067 $ 6,328,777 $ 6,220,855 $ 6,187,487 $ 6,290,485

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ASSET QUALITY

(dollars in thousands) ASSET QUALITY March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Non-performing loans: Commercial and industrial $ 207 $ 207 $ 207 $ 207 $ 240 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 4,219 4,811 4,537 4,818 4,565 Commercial real estate - investor 3,384 2,917 4,073 4,050 4,115 Residential real estate 5,920 7,181 5,953 5,747 8,611 Home equity loans and lines 2,533 2,733 2,683 2,974 3,364 Total non-performing loans 16,263 17,849 17,453 17,796 20,895 Other real estate owned 484 264 294 865 1,594 Total non-performing assets $ 16,747 $ 18,113 $ 17,747 $ 18,661 $ 22,489 Purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans (1) $ 59,783 $ 13,265 $ 13,281 $ 13,432 $ 16,306 Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 48,905 $ 14,798 $ 19,905 $ 20,029 $ 21,578 Troubled debt restructurings: Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 6,249 $ 6,566 $ 6,152 $ 6,815 $ 6,484 Performing 16,102 18,042 18,977 19,314 19,690 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 22,351 $ 24,608 $ 25,129 $ 26,129 $ 26,174 Allowance for credit losses $ 29,635 $ 16,852 $ 16,636 $ 16,135 $ 16,705 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable 0.37 % 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.28 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans 182.22 94.41 95.32 90.67 79.95 Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.21 0.29 0.29 0.30 0.35 Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.16 0.22 0.22 0.23 0.28 NET CHARGE-OFFS For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Net charge-offs: Loan charge-offs $ (1,384 ) $ (445 ) $ (353 ) $ (1,138 ) $ (868 ) Recoveries on loans 230 306 549 212 376 Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ (1,154 ) (2) $ (139 ) $ 196 $ (926 ) (2) $ (492 ) Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized) 0.06 % 0.01 % NM* 0.06 % 0.03 % Net charge-off detail - (loss) recovery: Commercial $ 59 $ 163 $ 256 $ (58 ) $ (58 ) Residential real estate (1,112 ) (61 ) 12 (728 ) (425 ) Home equity loans and lines (36 ) (240 ) (10 ) (121 ) (4 ) Other consumer (65 ) (1 ) (62 ) (19 ) (5 ) Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ (1,154 ) (2) $ (139 ) $ 196 $ (926 ) (2) $ (492 )

(1) PCD loans are not included in non-performing loans or delinquent loans totals.

(2) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019 are $949 and $429, respectively, relating to under-performing loans sold. * Not Meaningful OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

(dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Cost

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Cost

Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 63,726 $ 342 2.16 % $ 43,495 $ 196 1.79 % $ 79,911 $ 467 2.37 % Securities (1) 1,186,535 7,921 2.68 1,008,461 6,581 2.59 1,067,150 6,954 2.64 Loans receivable, net (2) Commercial 4,960,991 59,875 4.85 3,442,771 42,416 4.89 3,211,296 41,408 5.23 Residential 2,473,410 24,628 3.98 2,309,741 22,469 3.89 2,094,131 21,404 4.09 Home Equity 339,003 4,070 4.83 323,878 4,243 5.20 353,358 4,707 5.40 Other 87,478 1,371 6.30 94,350 1,170 4.92 119,185 1,482 5.04 Allowance for credit losses net of deferred loan fees (10,220 ) — — (7,932 ) — — (10,083 ) — — Loans Receivable, net 7,850,662 89,944 4.61 6,162,808 70,298 4.53 5,767,887 69,001 4.85 Total interest-earning assets 9,100,923 98,207 4.34 7,214,764 77,075 4.24 6,914,948 76,422 4.48 Non-interest-earning assets 1,231,886 977,413 924,368 Total assets $ 10,332,809 $ 8,192,177 $ 7,839,316 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 2,807,793 5,132 0.74 % $ 2,562,059 4,477 0.69 % $ 2,508,669 3,745 0.61 % Money market 614,062 1,040 0.68 592,116 1,243 0.83 623,868 1,157 0.75 Savings 1,403,338 1,555 0.45 899,051 308 0.14 904,047 286 0.13 Time deposits 1,459,348 6,209 1.71 931,228 4,186 1.78 932,341 3,451 1.50 Total 6,284,541 13,936 0.89 4,984,454 10,214 0.81 4,968,925 8,639 0.71 FHLB Advances 631,329 2,824 1.80 412,073 2,075 2.00 339,686 1,839 2.20 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 82,105 95 0.47 68,257 85 0.49 65,295 55 0.34 Other borrowings 118,851 1,707 5.78 96,712 1,347 5.53 99,517 1,501 6.12 Total interest-bearing 7,116,826 18,562 1.05 5,561,496 13,721 0.98 5,473,423 12,034 0.89 liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,687,582 1,393,002 1,211,934 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 113,477 92,014 55,975 Total liabilities 8,917,885 7,046,512 6,741,332 Stockholders’ equity 1,414,924 1,145,665 1,097,984 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,332,809 $ 8,192,177 $ 7,839,316 Net interest income $ 79,645 $ 63,354 $ 64,388 Net interest rate spread (3) 3.29 % 3.26 % 3.59 % Net interest margin (4) 3.52 % 3.48 % 3.78 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 0.70 % 0.64 % 0.57 % (1) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost.

(2) Amount is net of deferred loan fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and estimated credit loss allowances and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.

(3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Selected Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 10,489,074 $ 8,246,145 $ 8,135,173 $ 8,029,057 $ 8,092,948 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 153,738 150,960 127,308 123,610 122,558 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 914,255 768,873 819,253 863,838 900,614 Equity investments, at estimated fair value 14,409 10,136 10,145 10,002 9,816 Restricted equity investments, at cost 81,005 62,356 62,095 59,425 55,663 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 7,913,541 6,207,680 6,081,938 5,943,930 5,968,830 Deposits 7,892,067 6,328,777 6,220,855 6,187,487 6,290,485 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 825,824 519,260 512,149 453,646 418,016 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 210,388 168,540 161,734 158,619 165,753 Stockholders’ equity 1,409,834 1,153,119 1,144,528 1,137,295 1,127,163 For the Three Months Ended, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Selected Operating Data: Interest income $ 98,207 $ 77,075 $ 76,887 $ 78,410 $ 76,422 Interest expense 18,562 13,721 13,495 13,573 12,034 Net interest income 79,645 63,354 63,392 64,837 64,388 Credit loss expense 9,969 355 305 356 620 Net interest income after credit loss expense 69,676 62,999 63,087 64,481 63,768 Other income 13,697 11,231 11,543 9,879 9,512 Operating expenses (excluding branch consolidation and merger related expenses) 51,675 43,589 40,884 43,289 41,827 Branch consolidation expense 2,594 268 1,696 6,695 391 Merger related expenses 8,527 3,742 777 931 5,053 Income before provision for income taxes 20,577 26,631 31,273 23,445 26,009 Provision for income taxes 4,044 3,181 6,302 4,465 4,836 Net income $ 16,533 $ 23,450 $ 24,971 $ 18,980 $ 21,173 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.47 $ 0.49 $ 0.37 $ 0.42 Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income $ 5,533 $ 3,501 $ 2,769 $ 3,663 $ 4,027

(continued) At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1): Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets (2) 0.64 % 1.14 % 1.23 % 0.94 % 1.10 % Return on average tangible assets (2) (3) 0.68 1.19 1.29 0.99 1.15 Return on average stockholders’ equity (2) 4.70 8.12 8.66 6.73 7.82 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (2) (3) 7.50 12.33 13.18 10.32 11.97 Stockholders’ equity to total assets 13.44 13.98 14.07 14.16 13.93 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (3) 8.85 9.71 9.73 9.76 9.53 Net interest rate spread 3.29 3.26 3.32 3.45 3.59 Net interest margin 3.52 3.48 3.55 3.66 3.78 Operating expenses to average assets (2) 2.44 2.31 2.13 2.53 2.45 Efficiency ratio (2) (4) 67.28 63.82 57.86 68.14 63.97 Loans to deposits 100.27 98.09 97.77 96.06 94.89

(continued) At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Trust and Asset Management: Wealth assets under administration $ 173,856 $ 195,415 $ 194,137 $ 199,554 $ 200,130 Nest Egg 43,528 34,865 23,946 9,755 4,052 Per Share Data: Cash dividends per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period 23.38 22.88 22.57 22.24 22.00 Tangible stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period (3) 14.62 15.13 14.86 14.57 14.32 Common shares outstanding at end of period 60,311,717 50,405,048 50,700,586 51,131,804 51,233,944 Number of full-service customer facilities: 75 56 56 60 63 Quarterly Average Balances Total securities $ 1,186,535 $ 1,008,461 $ 1,039,560 $ 1,080,690 $ 1,067,150 Loans receivable, net 7,850,662 6,162,808 6,008,325 5,948,312 5,767,887 Total interest-earning assets 9,100,923 7,214,764 7,088,817 7,096,216 6,914,948 Total assets 10,332,809 8,192,177 8,073,238 8,068,899 7,839,316 Interest-bearing transaction deposits 4,825,193 4,053,226 3,971,380 4,051,539 4,036,584 Time deposits 1,459,348 931,228 920,032 934,470 932,341 Total borrowed funds 832,285 577,042 552,998 566,785 504,498 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,116,826 5,561,496 5,444,410 5,552,794 5,473,423 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,687,582 1,393,002 1,396,259 1,302,147 1,211,934 Stockholders’ equity 1,414,924 1,145,665 1,143,701 1,131,165 1,097,984 Total deposits 7,972,123 6,377,456 6,287,671 6,288,156 6,180,859 Quarterly Yields Total securities 2.68 % 2.59 % 2.64 % 2.64 % 2.64 % Loans receivable, net 4.61 4.53 4.60 4.78 4.85 Total interest-earning assets 4.34 4.24 4.30 4.43 4.48 Interest-bearing transaction deposits 0.64 0.59 0.58 0.58 0.52 Time deposits 1.71 1.78 1.72 1.66 1.50 Borrowed funds 2.24 2.41 2.64 2.70 2.73 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.05 0.98 0.98 0.98 0.89 Net interest spread 3.29 3.26 3.32 3.45 3.59 Net interest margin 3.52 3.48 3.55 3.66 3.78 Total deposits 0.70 0.64 0.62 0.62 0.57 (1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances. (2) Performance ratios for each period include merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, opening credit loss expense, non-recurring professional fees, compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, the reduction in income tax expense from the revaluation of state deferred tax assets as a result of a change in the New Jersey tax code. Refer to Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation for impact of these items. (3) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets relating to goodwill and core deposit intangible. (4) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

OTHER ITEMS

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Core earnings: Net income $ 16,533 $ 23,450 $ 24,971 $ 18,980 $ 21,173 Non-recurring items: Add: Merger related expenses 8,527 3,742 777 931 5,053 Branch consolidation expenses 2,594 268 1,696 6,695 391 Two River & Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model 2,447 — — — — Non-recurring professional fees — 1,274 750 — — Compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer — — — 1,256 — Income tax benefit related to change in New Jersey tax code — (2,205 ) — — — Less: Income tax expense on items (3,121 ) (793 ) (663 ) (1,867 ) (1,039 ) Core earnings $ 26,980 $ 25,736 $ 27,531 $ 25,995 $ 25,578 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 Core ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 1.05 % 1.25 % 1.35 % 1.29 % 1.32 % Return on average tangible assets 1.11 1.31 1.42 1.36 1.39 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 12.25 13.53 14.53 14.14 14.46 Efficiency ratio 55.36 56.73 53.56 56.26 56.60

(continued) COMPUTATION OF TOTAL TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TOTAL TANGIBLE ASSETS March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,409,834 $ 1,153,119 $ 1,144,528 $ 1,137,295 $ 1,127,163 Less: Goodwill 500,093 374,632 374,537 374,592 375,096 Core deposit intangible 28,276 15,607 16,605 17,614 18,629 Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 881,465 $ 762,880 $ 753,386 $ 745,089 $ 733,438 Total assets $ 10,489,074 $ 8,246,145 $ 8,135,173 $ 8,029,057 $ 8,092,948 Less: Goodwill 500,093 374,632 374,537 374,592 375,096 Core deposit intangible 28,276 15,607 16,605 17,614 18,629 Tangible assets $ 9,960,705 $ 7,855,906 $ 7,744,031 $ 7,636,851 $ 7,699,223 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 8.85 % 9.71 % 9.73 % 9.76 % 9.53 % (continued) ACQUISITION DATE - FAIR VALUE BALANCE SHEET The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Capital Bank, net of the total consideration paid (in thousands): At January 31, 2019 Capital Bank

Book Value Purchase

Accounting

Adjustments Fair Value Total Purchase Price: $ 76,834 Assets acquired: Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,748 $ — $ 59,748 Securities 103,798 (23 ) 103,775 Loans 312,320 (5,020 ) 307,300 Accrued interest receivable 1,387 3 1,390 Bank Owned Life Insurance 10,460 — 10,460 Deferred tax asset 1,605 2,496 4,101 Other assets 9,384 (4,404 ) 4,980 Core deposit intangible — 2,662 2,662 Total assets acquired 498,702 (4,286 ) 494,416 Liabilities assumed: Deposits (448,792 ) (226 ) (449,018 ) Other liabilities (827 ) (4,383 ) (5,210 ) Total liabilities assumed (449,619 ) (4,609 ) (454,228 ) Net assets acquired $ 49,083 $ (8,895 ) $ 40,188 Goodwill recorded in the merger $ 36,646 The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. On January 31, 2020, the Company finalized its review of the acquired assets and liabilities and will not be recording any further adjustments to the carrying value.

(continued) The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Two River, net of the total consideration paid (in thousands): At January 1, 2020 Two River

Book Value

Purchase

Accounting

Adjustments

Estimated

Fair Value Total Purchase Price: $ 197,050 Assets acquired: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,102 $ — $ 51,102 Securities 62,832 1,549 64,381 Loans 940,885 (49 ) 940,836 Accrued interest receivable 2,382 — 2,382 Bank Owned Life Insurance 22,440 — 22,440 Deferred tax asset 5,201 (1,850 ) 3,351 Other assets 18,662 (2,700 ) 15,962 Core deposit intangible — 12,130 12,130 Total assets acquired 1,103,504 9,080 1,112,584 Liabilities assumed: Deposits (939,132 ) (2,618 ) (941,750 ) Other liabilities (58,935 ) (21 ) (58,956 ) Total liabilities assumed (998,067 ) (2,639 ) (1,000,706 ) Net assets acquired $ 105,437 $ 6,441 $ 111,878 Goodwill recorded in the merger $ 85,172 The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. As the Company finalizes its review of the acquired assets and liabilities, certain adjustments to recorded carrying values may be required.

(continued) The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Country Bank, net of the total consideration paid (in thousands): At January 1, 2020 Country Bank

Book Value

Purchase

Accounting

Adjustments

Estimated

Fair Value Total Purchase Price: $ 112,836 Assets acquired: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,799 $ — $ 20,799 Securities 144,460 39 144,499 Loans 614,285 4,376 618,661 Accrued interest receivable 1,779 — 1,779 Bank Owned Life Insurance — — — Deferred tax asset (3,254 ) (897 ) (4,151 ) Other assets 10,327 (1,134 ) 9,193 Core deposit intangible — 2,117 2,117 Total assets acquired 788,396 4,501 792,897 Liabilities assumed: Deposits (649,399 ) (3,254 ) (652,653 ) Other liabilities (69,244 ) 1,980 (67,264 ) Total liabilities assumed (718,643 ) (1,274 ) (719,917 ) Net assets acquired $ 69,753 $ 3,227 $ 72,980 Goodwill recorded in the merger $ 39,856 The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. As the Company finalizes its review of the acquired assets and liabilities, certain adjustments to recorded carrying values may be required. Company Contact: Michael J. Fitzpatrick

Chief Financial Officer

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 7506

Email: Mfitzpatrick@oceanfirst.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020 0 Latest news on OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP. 08:41p OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Earnings and Financial Res.. GL 04/02 Oceanfirst financial corp. schedules earnings conference call GL 03/24 OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E.. AQ 03/24 Oceanfirst financial corp. schedules investor conference call GL 03/18 OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for.. AQ 03/16 Oceanfirst bank announces initiatives to assist customers, employees and comm.. GL 02/28 OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi.. AQ 02/04 OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for FA 01/29 OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regul.. AQ 01/27 OCEANFIRST : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ