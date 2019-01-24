OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Record Quarterly and Annual Financial Results
RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:”OCFC”), (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced that net income was $26.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $10.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2018, net income was $71.9 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, as compared to $42.5 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period.
The results of operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 include merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses and a reduction of income tax expense from the revaluation of the Company’s deferred tax asset as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“Tax Reform”). These items increased net income, net of tax, by $696,000 for the quarter and decreased net income, net of tax, by $22.2 million, for the year. Excluding these items, core earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 were $26.0 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, and $94.1 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, respectively. (Please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of merger related and branch consolidation expenses and the impact of Tax Reform).
Highlights for the quarter are described below:
Achieved record quarterly core earnings, with core diluted earnings per share increasing 20% over the corresponding prior year quarter.
Return on average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was 1.41% and return on average tangible stockholders equity was 15.60%, while core return on average assets was 1.38% and core return on average tangible stockholders equity was 15.19%, representing increases of 27% and 14%, respectively, compared to the corresponding prior year period.
The Company’s net interest margin increased to 3.68%, as compared to 3.64% in the prior linked quarter, and 3.42% in the comparable prior year period.
Asset quality improved from the linked quarter as non-performing loans decreased $1.8 million, to $17.4 million, or 0.31% of total loans, and other real estate owned decreased $4.9 million, to $1.4 million.
“The Company delivered strong results for the quarter with continued growth in core earnings per share,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher. Mr. Maher added, “We are pleased to report core earnings of $26.0 million and core diluted earnings per share of $0.54. Our asset quality remains strong with declining non-performing loans and modest net charge-offs. The merger with Capital Bank of New Jersey has received regulatory approval and the approval of Capital’s shareholders and is scheduled to close on January 31, 2019. We look forward to welcoming Capital Bank customers, employees, and stockholders into the growing OceanFirst family.”
On October 25, 2018, the Company announced the execution of a definitive agreement and plan of merger (the “merger agreement”) with Capital Bank of New Jersey (“Capital Bank”). On January 23, 2019, Capital Bank received their requisite stockholder approval for the merger. Regulatory approval of the merger was received from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on December 19, 2018. Subject to the fulfillment of other customary closing conditions, the Company expects to close the transaction on January 31, 2019, and anticipates the full integration of Capital Bank’s branches and core operating systems in the second quarter of 2019.
The Company expects to consolidate three branches in the second quarter, primarily as a result of the merger. The branch consolidation will improve operating efficiency while also funding continued investment in commercial banking and electronic delivery channels. The Company expects to identify at least four additional branches for consolidation early in the third quarter of 2019.
The Company also announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared its eighty-eighth consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The dividend, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, of $0.17 per share will be paid on February 15, 2019 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2019.
Board of Directors Appointment The Company announced that on January 23, 2019 it appointed Grace Vallacchi, the Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer of the Company and the Bank, to the Boards of Directors of the Company and the Bank, effective immediately. Ms. Vallacchi will retain her Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer positions with the Company and the Bank, and will now report directly to Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher D. Maher. Prior to joining OceanFirst, Ms. Vallacchi was an Associate Deputy Comptroller in the Northeastern District of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, where she had oversight over seven Assistant Deputy Controllers with over 180 examiners supervising 120 community banks and thrifts. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Christopher D. Maher said, “Grace has made a tremendous impact on OceanFirst’s risk management and she will bring valuable insight to the Board. We look forward to her contributions as a Board member.”
Results of Operations On January 31, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of Sun Bancorp Inc. (“Sun”) and its results of operations from February 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018 are included in the consolidated results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, but are not included in the results of operations for the corresponding prior year periods.
Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, was $26.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, as compared to $10.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018, was $71.9 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, as compared to $42.5 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Net income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 included merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and a reduction of income tax expense from the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of Tax Reform, which increased net income, net of tax, by $696,000 for the quarter and decreased net income, net of tax, by $22.2 million, for the year. Net income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 included merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and additional income tax expense related to Tax Reform, which decreased net income, net of tax, by $4.9 million and $13.5 million, respectively. Excluding these items, net income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 increased over the prior year periods primarily due to the acquisitions of Sun and the expense savings from the successful integration during 2017 of Ocean Shore Holding Co. (“Ocean Shore”) which was acquired on November 30, 2016.
Net interest income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 increased to $61.8 million and $240.5 million, respectively, as compared to $42.5 million and $169.2 million, respectively, for the same prior year periods, reflecting an increase in interest-earning assets and a higher net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets increased by $1.735 billion and $1.704 billion for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. The averages for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, were favorably impacted by $1.569 billion and $1.511 billion, respectively, of interest-earning assets acquired from Sun. Average loans receivable, net, increased by $1.626 billion and $1.505 billion for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. The increases attributable to the acquisition of Sun were $1.335 billion and $1.290 billion, respectively. The net interest margin for both the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 increased to 3.68%, from 3.42% and 3.50%, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The net interest margin benefited from the accretion of purchase accounting adjustments on the Sun acquisition of $2.5 million and $10.7 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively; and to a lesser extent from the impact of Federal Reserve interest rate increases. For the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2018, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 0.80% and 0.70%, respectively, from 0.54% and 0.50%, respectively, in the corresponding prior year periods. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.48% and 0.39% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, as compared to 0.32% and 0.29%, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods.
Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, increased $337,000, as compared to the prior linked quarter, as the net interest margin increased to 3.68% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to 3.64% for the prior linked quarter. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.48% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to 0.39% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, the provision for loan losses was $506,000 and $3.5 million, respectively, as compared to $1.4 million and $4.4 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods, and $907,000 in the prior linked quarter. Net loan charge-offs were $750,000 and $2.6 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $2.3 million and $3.9 million, respectively, in the corresponding prior year periods, and net loan charge-offs of $777,000 in the prior linked quarter. Non-performing loans totaled $17.4 million at December 31, 2018, as compared to $19.2 million at September 30, 2018, and $20.9 million at December 31, 2017.
For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, other income increased to $8.7 million and $34.8 million, respectively, as compared to $6.7 million and $27.1 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods. The increases were primarily due to the impact of the Sun acquisition, which added $1.9 million and $8.0 million to other income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. Excluding the Sun acquisition, the slight increase in other income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, was primarily due to increases in bankcard fees and other income, partially offset by a decrease in rental income and an increase in loss from other real estate operations. For the year ended December 31, 2018, excluding the Sun acquisition, the slight decrease in other income was primarily due to an increase in the loss from real estate operations of $2.9 million, of which $1.7 million related to the year-to-date write-down and sale of a hotel, golf and banquet facility, offset by increases in bankcard fees of $852,000 and service charges of $700,000, mostly related to deposit fees, an increase in the gain on sales of loans of $568,000, mostly related to the sale of one non-performing commercial loan relationship during the first quarter of 2018 and an increase in other income of $653,000.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, other income increased $463,000, as compared to the prior linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to a decrease in the loss from other real estate operations of $745,000, an increase in fees and service charges of $175,000, an increase in the net unrealized gain on equity securities of $153,000, and an increase in bankcard revenue of $86,000, partially offset by the decrease in net fees on loan level interest rate swap transactions of $689,000.
Operating expenses increased to $39.1 million and $186.3 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, as compared to $27.7 million and $126.5 million, respectively, in the same prior year periods. Operating expenses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 included $1.3 million and $30.1 million, respectively, of merger related and branch consolidation expenses, as compared to $1.3 million and $14.5 million, respectively, in the same prior year periods. Excluding the impact of merger and branch consolidation expenses, the increase in operating expenses over the prior year was primarily due to the Sun acquisition, which added $7.7 million and $35.2 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively. Excluding the Sun acquisition, the remaining increase in operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 over the prior year period was primarily due to increases in compensation and employee benefits expense of $844,000, service bureau expense of $658,000, marketing expense of $505,000 and occupancy expense of $453,000. Excluding the Sun acquisition, the remaining increase in operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018 over the prior year period was primarily due to increases in compensation and employee benefits expense of $4.0 million as a result of higher incentive and stock plan expenses, occupancy expenses of $1.6 million, service bureau expense of $1.5 million, equipment expense of $657,000, and marketing expenses of $589,000.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, operating expenses, excluding merger and branch consolidation expenses, increased $291,000, as compared to the prior linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to check card processing expense of $506,000 and increases in branch administration expense and equipment expense, offset by decreases in compensation and employee benefits expense of $748,000.
The provision for income taxes was $4.3 million and $13.6 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, as compared to $10.2 million and $22.9 million, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The effective tax rate was 13.8% and 15.9% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, as compared to 50.6% and 35.0%, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The lower effective tax rate for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 was due to Tax Reform which lowered the Company’s statutory tax rate in 2018. Additionally, Tax Reform required the Company to revalue its deferred tax asset, resulting in a tax benefit of $1.9 million, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, and a tax expense of $3.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Excluding the impact of Tax Reform, the effective tax rate for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 was 19.8% and 18.0%, respectively, as compared to 32.5% and 29.4%, respectively for the same prior year periods.
Financial Condition Total assets increased by $2.100 billion to $7.516 billion at December 31, 2018, from $5.416 billion at December 31, 2017, primarily as a result of the acquisition of Sun, which added $2.044 billion to total assets. Restricted equity investments increased by $37.1 million, to $56.8 million at December 31, 2018, from $19.7 million at December 31, 2017, primarily due to the addition of Federal Reserve Bank stock as a result of converting to a national bank charter. Loans receivable, net, increased by $1.613 billion, to $5.579 billion at December 31, 2018, from $3.966 billion at December 31, 2017, primarily due to acquired loans of $1.517 billion as well as purchased loans totaling $197.0 million. As part of the acquisition of Sun, the Company’s goodwill balance increased to $338.4 million at December 31, 2018, from $150.5 million at December 31, 2017, and the core deposit intangible increased to $17.0 million at December 31, 2018, from $8.9 million at December 31, 2017.
Deposits increased by $1.472 billion, to $5.815 billion at December 31, 2018, from $4.343 billion at December 31, 2017, due to acquired deposits of $1.616 billion. The loan-to-deposit ratio at December 31, 2018 was 96.0%, as compared to 91.3% at December 31, 2017. Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased by $160.7 million, to $449.4 million at December 31, 2018, from $288.7 million at December 31, 2017 due to the acquisition of Sun and to fund loan growth.
Stockholders’ equity increased to $1.039 billion at December 31, 2018, as compared to $601.9 million at December 31, 2017. The acquisition of Sun added $402.6 million to stockholders’ equity. At December 31, 2018, there were 1.3 million shares available for repurchase under the Company’s stock repurchase programs. During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company repurchased 459,251 shares under these repurchase programs. During 2018, the Company contributed an additional $8.4 million to the existing Employee Stock Ownership Plan. The purchased shares will be allocated to employees over the next nine years. Tangible stockholders’ equity per common share increased to $14.26 at December 31, 2018, as compared to $13.58 at December 31, 2017.
Asset Quality The Company’s non-performing loans decreased to $17.4 million at December 31, 2018, as compared to $20.9 million at December 31, 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the sale of one commercial loan relationship during the first quarter of 2018. Non-performing loans do not include $8.9 million of purchased credit-impaired (“PCI”) loans acquired in the Sun, Ocean Shore, Cape Bancorp, Inc. (“Cape”), and Colonial American Bank (“Colonial American”) acquisitions (“Acquisition Transactions”). The Company’s other real estate owned totaled $1.4 million at December 31, 2018, as compared to $8.2 million at December 31, 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the sale of a hotel, golf, and banquet facility.
At December 31, 2018, the Company’s allowance for loan losses was 0.30% of total loans, a decrease from 0.40% at December 31, 2017. These ratios exclude existing fair value credit marks of $31.6 million at December 31, 2018 on loans acquired from the Acquisition Transactions, and $17.5 million at December 31, 2017 on loans acquired from Ocean Shore, Cape and Colonial American. These loans were acquired at fair value with no related allowance for loan losses. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total non-performing loans was 95.2% at December 31, 2018, as compared to 75.4% at December 31, 2017.
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reported amounts are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses and the impact to income tax expense related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as required under Tax Reform, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.
Annual Meeting The Company also announced today that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern time, at the OceanFirst Bank Administrative Offices located at 110 West Front Street, Red Bank, New Jersey. The record date for stockholders to vote at the Annual Meeting is April 10, 2019.
OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $7.5 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.
OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s press releases are available by visiting us at www.oceanfirst.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
OceanFirst Financial Corp. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
120,792
$
148,362
$
109,613
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value
100,717
100,015
81,581
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net (estimated fair value of $832,815 at December 31, 2018, $864,173 at September 30, 2018, and $761,660 at December 31, 2017)
846,810
883,540
764,062
Equity investments, at estimated fair value
9,655
9,519
8,700
Restricted equity investments, at cost
56,784
57,143
19,724
Loans receivable, net
5,579,222
5,543,959
3,965,773
Loans held-for-sale
—
732
241
Interest and dividends receivable
19,689
20,822
14,254
Other real estate owned
1,381
6,231
8,186
Premises and equipment, net
111,209
112,320
101,776
Bank Owned Life Insurance
222,482
221,190
134,847
Deferred tax asset
63,377
59,052
1,922
Assets held for sale
4,522
7,552
4,046
Other assets
24,101
36,094
41,895
Core deposit intangible
16,971
17,954
8,885
Goodwill
338,442
338,104
150,501
Total assets
$
7,516,154
$
7,562,589
$
5,416,006
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Deposits
$
5,814,569
$
5,854,250
$
4,342,798
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
449,383
456,806
288,691
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with retail customers
61,760
61,044
79,668
Other borrowings
99,530
99,473
56,519
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
14,066
16,654
11,156
Other liabilities
37,488
44,518
35,233
Total liabilities
6,476,796
6,532,745
4,814,065
Total stockholders’ equity
1,039,358
1,029,844
601,941
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
7,516,154
$
7,562,589
$
5,416,006
OceanFirst Financial Corp. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
61,335
60,597
41,090
237,012
164,773
Other income:
Bankcard services revenue
2,511
2,425
1,764
9,228
6,965
Wealth management revenue
524
573
528
2,245
2,150
Fees and services charges
4,910
4,735
3,891
19,461
15,058
Net gain on sales of loans
14
31
26
668
100
Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments
83
(70
)
—
(199
)
—
Net loss from other real estate operations
(837
)
(1,582
)
(678
)
(3,812
)
(874
)
Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance
1,292
1,337
863
5,105
3,299
Other
251
836
351
2,131
374
Total other income
8,748
8,285
6,745
34,827
27,072
Operating expenses:
Compensation and employee benefits
18,946
19,694
13,961
83,135
60,100
Occupancy
4,333
4,443
2,693
17,915
10,657
Equipment
2,315
2,067
1,763
8,319
6,769
Marketing
940
1,021
433
3,415
2,678
Federal deposit insurance
856
927
485
3,713
2,564
Data processing
3,318
3,125
2,040
13,286
8,849
Check card processing
1,305
799
922
4,209
3,561
Professional fees
1,217
1,066
1,094
4,963
3,995
Other operating expense
3,581
3,366
2,548
13,509
10,810
Amortization of core deposit intangible
983
995
495
3,811
2,039
Branch consolidation expense
240
1,368
(734
)
3,151
6,205
Merger related expenses
1,048
662
1,993
26,911
8,293
Total operating expenses
39,082
39,533
27,693
186,337
126,520
Income before provision for income taxes
31,001
29,349
20,142
85,502
65,325
Provision for income taxes
4,269
5,278
10,186
13,570
22,855
Net income
$
26,732
$
24,071
$
9,956
$
71,932
$
42,470
Basic earnings per share
$
0.56
$
0.50
$
0.31
$
1.54
$
1.32
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.55
$
0.50
$
0.30
$
1.51
$
1.28
Average basic shares outstanding
47,709
47,685
32,225
46,773
32,113
Average diluted shares outstanding
48,411
48,572
33,168
47,657
33,125
OceanFirst Financial Corp. SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA (dollars in thousands)
LOANS RECEIVABLE
At
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Commercial:
Commercial and industrial
$
304,996
$
343,121
$
338,436
$
370,711
$
187,645
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied
740,893
735,289
717,061
763,261
569,624
Commercial real estate - investor
2,023,131
2,019,859
2,076,930
2,034,708
1,187,482
Total commercial
3,069,020
3,098,269
3,132,427
3,168,680
1,944,751
Consumer:
Residential real estate
2,044,523
2,020,155
2,013,389
1,882,981
1,748,925
Home equity loans and lines
353,609
359,094
365,448
371,340
281,143
Other consumer
121,561
74,555
50,952
1,844
1,295
Total consumer
2,519,693
2,453,804
2,429,789
2,256,165
2,031,363
Total loans
5,588,713
5,552,073
5,562,216
5,424,845
3,976,114
Deferred origination costs, net
7,086
8,707
7,510
5,752
5,380
Allowance for loan losses
(16,577
)
(16,821
)
(16,691
)
(16,817
)
(15,721
)
Loans receivable, net
$
5,579,222
$
5,543,959
$
5,553,035
$
5,413,780
$
3,965,773
Mortgage loans serviced for others
$
95,100
$
106,369
$
105,116
$
109,273
$
121,662
At December 31, 2018 Average Yield
Loan pipeline (1):
Commercial
5.22
%
$
129,839
$
137,519
$
166,178
$
71,982
$
53,859
Residential real estate
4.45
49,800
64,841
64,259
73,513
43,482
Home equity loans and lines
5.14
6,571
11,030
9,240
11,338
7,412
Total
5.01
%
$
186,210
$
213,390
$
239,677
$
156,833
$
104,753
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Average Yield
Loan originations:
Commercial
5.39
%
$
151,851
$
136,764
$
67,297
$
59,150
$
141,346
Residential real estate
4.36
92,776
124,419
109,357
68,835
73,729
Home equity loans and lines
5.19
15,583
17,892
20,123
14,891
18,704
Total
5.01
%
$
260,210
(2)
$
279,075
(3)
$
196,777
(5)
$
142,876
$
233,779
Loans sold
$
728
(4)
$
1,349
(4)
$
422
$
241
(6)
$
1,422
(4)
(1) Loan pipeline includes pending loan applications and loans approved but not funded. (2) Excludes purchased loans of $49.5 million for other consumer and $753,000 for residential real estate. (3) Excludes purchased loans of $25.0 million for other consumer. (4) Excludes the sale of under-performing commercial loans of $1.7 million and under-performing residential loans of $5.1 million and $5.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively. (5) Excludes purchased loans of $23.6 million for commercial, $49.0 million for residential real estate, and $49.1 million for other consumer. (6) Excludes the sale of SBA loans acquired from Sun and under-performing loans totaling $8.5 million.
DEPOSITS
At
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Type of Account
Non-interest-bearing
$
1,151,362
$
1,196,875
$
1,195,980
$
1,117,100
$
756,513
Interest-bearing checking
2,350,106
2,332,215
2,265,971
2,330,682
1,954,358
Money market deposit
569,680
584,250
574,269
613,183
363,656
Savings
877,177
887,799
903,777
917,288
661,167
Time deposits
866,244
853,111
879,409
929,083
607,104
$
5,814,569
$
5,854,250
$
5,819,406
$
5,907,336
$
4,342,798
OceanFirst Financial Corp. ASSET QUALITY (dollars in thousands)
ASSET QUALITY
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Non-performing loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
1,587
$
1,727
$
1,947
$
1,717
$
503
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied
501
511
522
862
5,962
Commercial real estate - investor
5,024
8,082
6,364
7,994
8,281
Residential real estate
7,389
6,390
6,858
5,686
4,190
Home equity loans and lines
2,914
2,529
2,415
1,992
1,929
Total non-performing loans
17,415
19,239
18,106
18,251
20,865
Other real estate owned
1,381
6,231
7,854
8,265
8,186
Total non-performing assets
$
18,796
$
25,470
$
25,960
$
26,516
$
29,051
Purchased credit-impaired (“PCI”) loans
$
8,901
$
9,700
$
12,995
$
14,352
$
1,712
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days
$
25,686
$
26,691
$
36,010
$
35,431
$
20,796
Troubled debt restructurings:
Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above)
$
3,595
$
3,568
$
4,190
$
4,306
$
8,821
Performing
22,877
24,230
24,272
33,806
33,313
Total troubled debt restructurings
$
26,472
$
27,798
$
28,462
$
38,112
$
42,134
Allowance for loan losses
$
16,577
$
16,821
$
16,691
$
16,817
$
15,721
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable (1)
0.30
%
0.30
%
0.30
%
0.31
%
0.40
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total non-performing loans
95.19
87.43
92.18
92.14
75.35
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable
0.31
0.35
0.33
0.34
0.52
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
0.25
0.34
0.34
0.35
0.54
(1) The loans acquired from Sun, Ocean Shore, Cape, and Colonial American were recorded at fair value. The net credit mark on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan losses, was $31,647, $34,357, $37,679, $40,717, and $17,531 at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively.
NET CHARGE-OFFS
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Net Charge-offs:
Loan charge-offs
$
(1,133
)
$
(891
)
$
(1,284
)
$
(533
)
$
(2,523
)
Recoveries on loans
383
114
452
258
245
Net loan charge-offs
$
(750
)
(1)
$
(777
)
(1)
$
(832
)
$
(275
)
$
(2,278
)
(1)
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized)
0.05
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.02
%
0.23
%
Net charge-off detail - (loss) recovery:
Commercial
$
(871
)
$
(246
)
$
(846
)
$
(10
)
$
(1,036
)
Residential mortgage and construction
210
(478
)
(20
)
(159
)
(1,262
)
Home equity loans and lines
(62
)
(35
)
31
(99
)
28
Other consumer
(27
)
(18
)
3
(7
)
(8
)
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries
$
(750
)
(1)
$
(777
)
(1)
$
(832
)
$
(275
)
$
(2,278
)
(1)
(1) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017 are $243, $430, and $1,124, respectively, relating to under-performing loans sold.
OceanFirst Financial Corp. ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
(dollars in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/ Cost
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/ Cost
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/ Cost
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments
$
103,449
$
236
0.91
%
$
88,706
$
172
0.77
%
$
155,987
$
391
0.99
%
Securities (1)
1,037,039
6,802
2.60
1,080,784
6,713
2.46
874,910
4,606
2.09
Loans receivable, net (2)
Commercial
3,061,999
39,045
5.06
3,101,665
38,726
4.95
1,887,319
22,087
4.64
Residential
2,036,024
20,688
4.06
2,027,880
20,438
4.03
1,743,334
17,552
4.03
Home Equity
356,088
4,656
5.19
361,127
4,628
5.08
278,294
3,243
4.62
Other
78,832
931
4.69
52,764
705
5.30
1,086
27
9.86
Allowance for loan loss net of deferred loan fees
(9,198
)
—
—
(9,350
)
—
—
(11,993
)
—
—
Loans Receivable, net
5,523,745
65,320
4.69
5,534,086
64,497
4.62
3,898,040
42,909
4.37
Total interest-earning assets
6,664,233
72,358
4.31
6,703,576
71,382
4.22
4,928,937
47,906
3.86
Non-interest-earning assets
839,878
865,054
475,927
Total assets
$
7,504,111
$
7,568,630
$
5,404,864
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing checking
$
2,407,400
3,120
0.51
%
$
2,300,270
2,313
0.40
%
$
1,944,223
1,447
0.30
%
Money market
585,117
894
0.61
578,446
680
0.47
385,720
322
0.33
Savings
878,617
263
0.12
896,682
265
0.12
662,318
59
0.04
Time deposits
848,361
2,791
1.31
864,264
2,541
1.17
619,087
1,687
1.08
Total
4,719,495
7,068
0.59
4,639,662
5,799
0.50
3,611,348
3,515
0.39
FHLB Advances
354,296
1,930
2.16
475,536
2,542
2.12
261,018
1,146
1.74
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
60,901
43
0.28
61,336
41
0.27
74,661
39
0.21
Other borrowings
99,431
1,476
5.89
99,438
1,496
5.97
56,475
701
4.92
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,234,123
10,517
0.80
5,275,972
9,878
0.74
4,003,502
5,401
0.54
Non-interest-bearing deposits
1,177,321
1,210,650
760,552
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
56,705
61,272
38,880
Total liabilities
6,468,149
6,547,894
4,802,934
Stockholders’ equity
1,035,962
1,020,736
601,930
Total liabilities and equity
$
7,504,111
$
7,568,630
$
5,404,864
Net interest income
$
61,841
$
61,504
$
42,505
Net interest rate spread (3)
3.51
%
3.48
%
3.32
%
Net interest margin (4)
3.68
%
3.64
%
3.42
%
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)
0.48
%
0.39
%
0.32
%
(continued)
For the Year Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
(dollars in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/ Cost
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/ Cost
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments
$
102,001
$
896
0.88
%
$
179,960
$
1,449
0.81
%
Securities (1)
1,073,454
26,209
2.44
796,392
16,792
2.11
Loans receivable, net (2)
Commercial
3,012,521
149,965
4.98
1,858,842
87,706
4.72
Residential
1,965,395
79,805
4.06
1,726,020
69,784
4.04
Home Equity
357,137
17,991
5.04
282,128
13,003
4.61
Other
35,424
1,788
5.05
1,156
95
8.22
Allowance for loan loss net of deferred loan fees
(9,972
)
—
—
(12,251
)
—
—
Loans Receivable, net
5,360,505
249,549
4.66
3,855,895
170,588
4.42
Total interest-earning assets
6,535,960
276,654
4.23
4,832,247
188,829
3.91
Non-interest-earning assets
828,518
459,926
Total assets
$
7,364,478
$
5,292,173
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing checking
$
2,336,917
9,219
0.39
%
$
1,796,370
4,533
0.25
%
Money market
571,997
2,818
0.49
410,373
1,213
0.30
Savings
877,179
990
0.11
672,315
345
0.05
Time deposits
858,978
9,551
1.11
625,847
6,245
1.00
Total
4,645,071
22,578
0.49
3,504,905
12,336
0.35
FHLB Advances
382,464
7,885
2.06
258,870
4,486
1.73
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
66,340
168
0.25
74,712
121
0.16
Other borrowings
94,644
5,521
5.83
56,457
2,668
4.73
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,188,519
36,152
0.70
3,894,944
19,611
0.50
Non-interest-bearing deposits
1,135,602
776,344
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
56,098
31,004
Total liabilities
6,380,219
4,702,292
Stockholders’ equity
984,259
589,881
Total liabilities and equity
$
7,364,478
$
5,292,173
Net interest income
$
240,502
$
169,218
Net interest rate spread (3)
3.53
%
3.41
%
Net interest margin (4)
3.68
%
3.50
%
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)
0.39
%
0.29
%
(1) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost. (2) Amount is net of deferred loan fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and estimated loss allowances and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans. (3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
OceanFirst Financial Corp. SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Selected Financial Condition Data:
Total assets
$
7,516,154
$
7,562,589
$
7,736,903
$
7,494,899
$
5,416,006
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value
100,717
100,015
100,369
86,114
81,581
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net
846,810
883,540
922,756
982,857
764,062
Equity investments, at estimated fair value
9,655
9,519
9,539
9,565
8,700
Restricted equity investments, at cost
56,784
57,143
66,981
50,418
19,724
Loans receivable, net
5,579,222
5,543,959
5,553,035
5,413,780
3,965,773
Loans held-for-sale
—
732
919
167
241
Deposits
5,814,569
5,854,250
5,819,406
5,907,336
4,342,798
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
449,383
456,806
674,227
341,646
288,691
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
161,290
160,517
161,604
181,822
136,187
Stockholders’ equity
1,039,358
1,029,844
1,012,568
1,007,460
601,941
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Selected Operating Data:
Interest income
$
72,358
$
71,382
$
70,078
$
62,837
$
47,906
Interest expense
10,517
9,878
8,631
7,126
5,401
Net interest income
61,841
61,504
61,447
55,711
42,505
Provision for loan losses
506
907
706
1,371
1,415
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
61,335
60,597
60,741
54,340
41,090
Other income
8,748
8,285
8,883
8,910
6,745
Operating expenses
37,794
37,503
42,470
38,508
26,434
Branch consolidation expenses
240
1,368
1,719
(176
)
(734
)
Merger related expenses
1,048
662
6,715
18,486
1,993
Income before provision for income taxes
31,001
29,349
18,720
6,432
20,142
Provision for income taxes
4,269
5,278
3,018
1,005
10,186
Net income
$
26,732
$
24,071
$
15,702
$
5,427
$
9,956
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.55
$
0.50
$
0.32
$
0.12
$
0.30
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income
$
3,918
$
4,036
$
4,883
$
3,930
$
1,956
(continued)
At or For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1):
Performance Ratios (Annualized):
Return on average assets (2)
1.41
%
1.26
%
0.84
%
0.32
%
0.73
%
Return on average stockholders' equity (2)
10.24
9.36
6.23
2.54
6.56
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (2) (3)
15.60
14.39
9.64
3.80
8.89
Stockholders' equity to total assets
13.83
13.62
13.09
13.44
11.11
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (3)
9.55
9.35
8.87
9.11
8.42
Net interest rate spread
3.51
3.48
3.57
3.58
3.32
Net interest margin
3.68
3.64
3.70
3.70
3.42
Operating expenses to average assets (2)
2.07
2.07
2.71
3.37
2.03
Efficiency ratio (2) (4)
55.37
56.65
72.38
87.92
56.23
Loans to deposits
95.95
94.70
95.42
91.65
91.32
At or For the Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets (2)
0.98
%
0.80
%
Return on average stockholders' equity (2)
7.31
7.20
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (2) (3)
11.16
9.82
Net interest rate spread
3.53
3.41
Net interest margin
3.68
3.50
Operating expenses to average assets (2)
2.53
2.39
Efficiency ratio (2) (4)
67.68
64.46
(continued)
At or For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Wealth Management:
Assets under administration
$
184,476
$
209,796
$
210,690
$
221,493
$
233,185
Per Share Data:
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.17
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.15
Stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period
21.68
21.29
20.97
20.94
18.47
Tangible stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period (3)
14.26
13.93
13.56
13.51
13.58
Common shares outstanding at end of period
47,951,168
48,382,370
48,283,500
48,105,623
32,596,893
Number of full-service customer facilities:
59
59
59
76
46
Quarterly Average Balances
Total securities
$
1,037,039
$
1,080,784
$
1,119,354
$
1,056,774
$
874,910
Loans, receivable, net
5,523,745
5,534,086
5,425,970
4,950,007
3,898,040
Total interest-earning assets
6,664,233
6,703,576
6,661,048
6,107,017
4,928,937
Total assets
7,504,111
7,568,630
7,532,968
6,842,693
5,404,864
Interest-bearing transaction deposits
3,871,134
3,775,398
3,878,117
3,614,295
2,992,261
Time deposits
848,361
864,264
902,091
820,834
619,087
Total borrowed funds
514,628
636,310
540,356
481,163
392,154
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,234,123
5,275,972
5,320,564
4,916,292
4,003,502
Non-interest bearing deposits
1,177,321
1,210,650
1,149,764
1,004,673
760,552
Stockholder’s equity
1,035,962
1,020,736
1,011,378
866,697
601,930
Total deposits
5,896,816
5,850,312
5,929,972
5,439,802
4,371,900
Quarterly Yields
Total securities
2.60
%
2.46
%
2.39
%
2.31
%
2.09
%
Loans, receivable, net
4.69
4.62
4.67
4.64
4.37
Total interest-earning assets
4.31
4.22
4.22
4.17
3.86
Interest-bearing transaction deposits
0.44
0.34
0.31
0.28
0.25
Time deposits
1.31
1.17
1.00
0.97
1.08
Borrowed funds
2.66
2.54
2.51
2.24
1.91
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.80
0.74
0.65
0.59
0.54
Net interest spread
3.51
3.48
3.57
3.58
3.32
Net interest margin
3.68
3.64
3.70
3.70
3.42
Total deposits
0.48
0.39
0.35
0.33
0.32
(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances. (2) Performance ratios for each period include merger related and branch consolidation expenses. Refer to Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation for impact of merger related and branch consolidation expenses. (3) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets relating to goodwill and core deposit intangible. (4) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.
OceanFirst Financial Corp. OTHER ITEMS (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Core earnings:
Net income
$
26,732
$
24,071
$
15,702
$
5,427
$
9,956
Add:
Merger related expenses
1,048
662
6,715
18,486
1,993
Branch consolidation expenses
240
1,368
1,719
(176
)
(734
)
Income tax (benefit) expense related to Tax Reform
(1,854
)
—
—
—
3,643
Less:
Income tax (benefit) expense on items
(130
)
(426
)
(1,771
)
(3,664
)
2
Core earnings
$
26,036
$
25,675
$
22,365
$
20,073
$
14,860
Core diluted earnings per share
$
0.54
$
0.53
$
0.46
$
0.45
$
0.45
Core ratios (annualized):
Return on average assets
1.38
%
1.35
%
1.19
%
1.19
%
1.09
%
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity
15.19
15.35
13.73
14.07
13.27
Efficiency ratio
53.54
53.74
60.39
59.59
53.67
For the Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Core earnings:
Net income
$
71,932
$
42,470
Add:
Merger related expenses
26,911
8,293
Branch consolidation expenses
3,151
6,205
Income tax (benefit) expense related to Tax Reform
(1,854
)
3,643
Less:
Income tax (benefit) expense on items
(5,991
)
(4,596
)
Core earnings
$
94,149
$
56,015
Core diluted earnings per share
$
1.98
$
1.70
Core ratios:
Return on average assets
1.28
%
1.06
%
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity
14.61
12.95
Efficiency ratio
56.76
57.07
COMPUTATION OF TOTAL TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TOTAL TANGIBLE ASSETS
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Total stockholders’ equity
$
1,039,358
$
1,029,844
$
1,012,568
$
1,007,460
$
601,941
Less:
Goodwill
338,442
338,104
338,972
337,519
150,501
Core deposit intangible
16,971
17,954
18,949
19,950
8,885
Tangible stockholders’ equity
$
683,945
$
673,786
$
654,647
$
649,991
$
442,555
Total assets
$
7,516,154
$
7,562,589
$
7,736,903
$
7,494,899
$
5,416,006
Less:
Goodwill
338,442
338,104
338,972
337,519
150,501
Core deposit intangible
16,971
17,954
18,949
19,950
8,885
Tangible assets
$
7,160,741
$
7,206,531
$
7,378,982
$
7,137,430
$
5,256,620
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets
9.55
%
9.35
%
8.87
%
9.11
%
8.42
%
(continued)
ACQUISITION DATE - FAIR VALUE BALANCE SHEET
The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Sun, net of the total consideration paid (in thousands):
At January 31, 2018
Sun Book Value
Purchase Accounting Adjustments
Estimated Fair Value
Total Purchase Price:
$
474,930
Assets acquired:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
68,632
$
—
$
68,632
Securities
254,522
—
254,522
Loans
1,541,868
(24,523
)
1,517,345
Accrued interest receivable
5,621
—
5,621
Bank Owned Life Insurance
85,238
—
85,238
Deferred tax asset
55,710
1,864
57,574
Other assets
49,561
(6,359
)
43,202
Core deposit intangible
—
11,897
11,897
Total assets acquired
2,061,152
(17,121
)
2,044,031
Liabilities assumed:
Deposits
(1,614,910
)
(1,163
)
(1,616,073
)
Borrowings
(142,567
)
14,840
(127,727
)
Other liabilities
(14,372
)
1,130
(13,242
)
Total liabilities assumed
(1,771,849
)
14,807
(1,757,042
)
Net assets acquired
$
289,303
$
(2,314
)
$
286,989
Goodwill recorded in the merger
$
187,941
The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. As the Company finalizes its review of the acquired assets and liabilities, certain adjustments to the recorded carrying values may be required.
