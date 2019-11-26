Oceanteam : Share capital increase

Reference is made to the extraordinary general meeting of Oceanteam ASA ('Oceanteam' or 'Company') held on 10 September 2019 (the 'EGM') in which, the shareholders of the Company have approved the proposed measures of share capital reduction, share capital increase and reversed share split. On 22 November 2019(as corrected on 26th of November 2019) a capital increase has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises in accordance with the resolution of the EGM whereas a capital increase has been performed with NOK 5,25 from NOK 197,448,284.50 to NOK 197,448,289.75 by issue of 21 new shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0,25. The capital increase was done for the purposes of having a number of shares dividable by 23 for execution of the reversed share split as approved by the shareholders in the EGM. Following the capital increase the total number of shares issued by the Company is 789,793,159. About Oceanteam ASA The Company is comprised of two operating segments, Oceanteam Shipping and Oceanteam Solutions. Oceanteam Shipping owns, charters and manages deep-water construction support vessels. Oceanteam Solutions is a service provider to the offshore wind and oil and gas industry with the supply of rental equipment for the transportation, storage and handling of subsea cables. Oceanteam has been active in the industry as an offshore solutions provider for over twelve years. For more information on the Oceanteam Group of Companies please visit: www.oceanteam.no For further information please contact: Leidus Bosman CEO, Oceanteam ASA T +31 20 535 75 70 leidus@oceanteam.nl

