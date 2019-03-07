Och Ziff Capital Management LLC : Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): March 7, 2019

OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware 001-33805 26-0354783 (State or Other Jurisdiction (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) of Incorporation) 9 West 57th Street, New York, New York 10019 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) 212-790-0000

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 7, 2019 , Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (the "Company") reported its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 . A copy of the Company's earnings release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The Company is making references to non-GAAP financial information in the earnings release and will make on the conference call the Company is hosting on March 7, 2019 , to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 . Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are contained in the earnings release. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the exhibit attached hereto, shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, ("Exchange Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing or other document pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing or document.

The Company files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other information required by the Exchange Act with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company makes available free of charge on its website ( www.ozm.com ) its annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K, proxy statements and any amendments to those filings as soon as reasonably practicable after such material is electronically filed with or furnished to the SEC. The Company also uses its website ( www.ozm.com ) to distribute company information, and such information may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's website, in addition to its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcast. The contents of the Company's website is not, however, a part of this report.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On March 7, 2019 , the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a final partnership distribution dividend for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $0.23 per Class A share, representing Class A limited liability company interests of the Company. The dividend is payable on March 29, 2019 , to holders of record as of the close of business on March 22, 2019 .

Shareholders will receive a final Form K-1 for the period from January 1, 2019, through April 1, 2019. There can be no assurance that shareholders will receive sufficient distributions to satisfy payment of tax liabilities in respect of their membership interests in the Company. Distributions received after the Company's change in tax classification to a corporation on April 1, 2019, will be treated as dividends and reported on Form 1099-DIV.

For U.S. federal income tax purposes, the dividend will be treated as a partnership distribution. Based on the best information currently available, the Company estimates that when calculating withholding taxes, the entire amount of the dividend for the fourth quarter of 2018 will be treated as U.S. source dividend income.

Non-U.S. holders of Class A Shares are generally subject to U.S. federal withholding tax at a rate of 30% (subject to reduction by applicable treaty or other exception) on their share of U.S. source dividends and certain other types of U.S. source income realized by the Company. With respect to interest, however, no withholding is generally required if proper certification (on an IRS Form W-8) of a beneficial owner's foreign status has been filed with the withholding agent. Non-U.S. holders must generally provide the withholding agent with a properly completed IRS Form W-8 to obtain any reduction in withholding.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit

No.

Description

99.1

Earnings release of the Company, dated March 7, 2019, reporting financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, and the announcement of a dividend.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC (Registrant)

By:

/s/ Thomas M. Sipp Thomas M. Sipp

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Managing DirectorMarch 7, 2019

Oz Management Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

Dividend of $0.23 per Class A Share

NEW YORK , March 7, 2019 - Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE: OZM) (the "Company" or "Oz Management") today reported a GAAP net loss attributable to Class A Shareholders ("GAAP Net Loss ") of $1.0 million , or $0.05 per basic and diluted Class A Share, for the fourth quarter of 2018 , and a GAAP net loss $24.3 million , or $1.26 per basic and diluted Class A Share, for the full year 2018 .

Summary

• Distributable Earnings of $16.9 million , or $0.31 per Adjusted Class A Share for the fourth quarter of 2018 , and Distributable Earnings of $64.1 million , or $1.17 per Adjusted Class A Share, for the full year 2018 .

• Distributable Earnings excluding settlements expense were $91.3 million , or $1.67 per Adjusted Class A Share for the full year 2018 .

• A cash dividend of $0.23 per Class A Share was declared for the fourth quarter of 2018 , payable on March 29, 2019 , to holders of record on March 22, 2019 .

• Oz Master Fund, the Company's largest multi-strategy fund, was down -5.8% gross and -5.7% net for the fourth quarter of 2018 , and down -0.1% gross and -1.9% net for the full year 2018 .

• Oz Credit Opportunities Master Fund was down -2.8% gross and -2.1% net for the fourth quarter of 2018 , and up +9.3% gross and +6.5% net for the full year 2018 .

• As of March 1, 2019 , estimated assets under management were $32.3 billion , with Oz Master Fund generating an estimated +7.0% net return year-to-date through February 28, 2019.

• In February 2019, the Company completed a recapitalization, including a $100.0 million paydown of its existing senior term loan facility. The Company is paying down an additional $20.0 million on March 7, 2019.

• The Company plans to change its tax status to a corporation on April 1, 2019 .

Rob Shafir, CEO of Oz Management, said, "The strategic and comprehensive steps we have taken to restructure the firm has set us up for the future. The further alignment of senior management with our clients and shareholders, combined with the material steps to facilitate and accelerate the strengthening of our balance sheet positions us to serve our clients and grow our assets under management. While the fourth quarter of 2018 experienced significant declines and increased volatility globally, all of our funds performed well on a relative basis, with our multi-strategy fund protecting capital on the downside and providing upside capture during strong markets as we have witnessed so far in 2019."

1