Och Ziff Capital Management LLC : Oz Management Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

Oz Management Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

Dividend of $0.23 per Class A Share

NEW YORK, March 7, 2019 - Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE: OZM) (the "Company" or "Oz Management") today reported a GAAP net loss attributable to Class A Shareholders ("GAAP Net Loss") of $1.0 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted Class A Share, for the fourth quarter of 2018, and a GAAP net loss $24.3 million, or $1.26 per basic and diluted Class A Share, for the full year 2018.

Summary

• Distributable Earnings of $16.9 million, or $0.31 per Adjusted Class A Share for the fourth quarter of 2018, and Distributable Earnings of $64.1 million, or $1.17 per Adjusted Class A Share, for the full year 2018.

• Distributable Earnings excluding settlements expense were $91.3 million, or $1.67 per Adjusted Class A Share for the full year 2018.

• A cash dividend of $0.23 per Class A Share was declared for the fourth quarter of 2018, payable on March 29, 2019, to holders of record on March 22, 2019.

• Oz Master Fund, the Company's largest multi-strategy fund, was down -5.8% gross and -5.7% net for the fourth quarter of 2018, and down -0.1% gross and -1.9% net for the full year 2018.

• Oz Credit Opportunities Master Fund was down -2.8% gross and -2.1% net for the fourth quarter of 2018, and up +9.3% gross and +6.5% net for the full year 2018.

• As of March 1, 2019, estimated assets under management were $32.3 billion, with Oz Master Fund generating an estimated +7.0% net return year-to-date through February 28, 2019.

• In February 2019, the Company completed a recapitalization, including a $100.0 million paydown of its existing senior term loan facility. The Company is paying down an additional $20.0 million on March 7, 2019.

• The Company plans to change its tax status to a corporation on April 1, 2019.

Rob Shafir, CEO of Oz Management, said, "The strategic and comprehensive steps we have taken to restructure the firm has set us up for the future. The further alignment of senior management with our clients and shareholders, combined with the material steps to facilitate and accelerate the strengthening of our balance sheet positions us to serve our clients and grow our assets under management. While the fourth quarter of 2018 experienced significant declines and increased volatility globally, all of our funds performed well on a relative basis, with our multi-strategy fund protecting capital on the downside and providing upside capture during strong markets as we have witnessed so far in 2019."

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Recapitalization

In February 2019, the Company completed a recapitalization of its business (the "Recapitalization"). As part of the Recapitalization, a portion of the interests held by its former executive managing directors in the Company's principal operating subsidiaries (the "Oz Operating Group") were reallocated to current members of senior management. In addition, the Company restructured the previously outstanding $400.0 million of Existing Preferred into $200.0 million of New Preferred Securities and $200.0 million of New Debt Securities. Additionally, the Company repaid $100.0 million of the debt outstanding under its senior term loan facility and terminated the $100.0 million of undrawn commitments under its revolving credit facility. The Company is paying down an additional $20.0 million on March 7, 2019.

As part of the Recapitalization, the Company initiated a "Distribution Holiday" with respect to the interests in the Oz Operating Group held by current and former executive managing directors, whereby holders of such interests will not receive distributions until certain balance sheet strengthening targets are met. Holders of Class A Shares may continue to receive dividends during the Distribution Holiday.

For the definition of capitalized terms not defined herein, as well as for additional details regarding the Recapitalization, please see the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2019.

Reverse Share Split

In January 2019, the Company completed a 1-for-10 reverse share split. The reverse share split did not affect any shareholder's ownership percentage of shares in the Company or the relative interests in the Oz Operating Group held by the Company or the Company's executive managing directors. All prior period share, unit and per share amounts have been restated to give retroactive effect to the reverse share split.

Expected Change of Tax Status Election to Corporation

Following the Recapitalization, the Company intends to (i) change its tax classification from a partnership to a corporation effective April 1, 2019 and (ii) subsequently convert from a limited liability company into a corporation.

GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A SHAREHOLDERS

For the fourth quarter of 2018, Oz Management reported a GAAP Net Loss of $1.0 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted Class A Share, compared to GAAP Net Income of $6.6 million, or $0.35 per basic and diluted Class A Share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the full year 2018, Oz Management reported a GAAP Net Loss of $24.3 million, or $1.26 per basic and diluted Class A Share, compared to GAAP Net Income of $18.2 million, or $0.98 per basic and $0.97 per diluted Class A Share, for the full year 2017.

The decline in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 was primarily due to lower incentive income and management fees, as well as costs related to the Recapitalization that were incurred in 2018, partially offset by lower bonus expenses. In addition, during 2017, a reduction in deferred income tax assets due to the decrease in the U.S. federal corporate income tax rate pursuant to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA") resulted in a substantial charge to 2017 income tax expense, which was partially offset by a reduction in the tax receivable agreement liability.

The decline in earnings for the full year 2018 compared to the full year 2017 was primarily due to lower incentive income and management fees, as well as settlements expenses related to previously disclosedmatters, and costs related to the Recapitalization that were incurred in 2018. Also contributing to the year-over-year decline were net losses incurred on early retirement of debt in 2018 and net losses on investments in CLOs. These decreases in earnings were partially offset by lower bonus expenses and higher interest income. Additionally, during 2017, a reduction in deferred income tax assets due to the decrease in the U.S. federal corporate income tax rate pursuant to the TCJA resulted in a substantial charge to 2017 income tax expense, which was partially offset by a reduction in the tax receivable agreement liability.

DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS (NON-GAAP)

For the fourth quarter of 2018, Oz Management reported Distributable Earnings of $16.9 million, or $0.31 per Adjusted Class A Share, compared to Distributable Earnings of $149.4 million, or $2.70 per Adjusted Class A Share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the full year 2018, Distributable Earnings were $64.1 million, or $1.17 per Adjusted Class A Share, compared to $278.3 million, or $5.06 per Adjusted Class A Share, for the full year 2017.

Distributable Earnings, excluding the settlements expense recorded during the second and third quarters of 2018, were $91.3 million, or $1.67 per Adjusted Class A Share, for the full year 2018.

The decline in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 was primarily due to lower incentive income and management fees, as well as costs related to the Recapitalization that were incurred in 2018, partially offset by lower bonus expenses and lower amount accrued for the tax receivable agreement and other payables.

The decline in earnings for the full year 2018 compared to the full year 2017 was primarily due to lower incentive income and management fees, as well as settlements expenses related to previously disclosed matters, and costs related to the Recapitalization that were incurred in 2018. These decreases in earnings were partially offset by lower bonus expenses, lower amount accrued for the tax receivable agreement and other payables and higher interest income.

Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings per Adjusted Class A Share are non-GAAP measures. For information on and reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the respective GAAP measures, please see Exhibits 2 through 4 that accompany this press release.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

(dollars in billions)

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Inflows / (Outflows)

Multi-strategy funds Credit

$

10.4

$

13.7

$

(2.4)

Opportunistic credit funds

5.8

5.5

0.2

Institutional Credit

Strategies

Real estate funds Other

Total

$

13.5 2.6 0.3 32.5

$

10.1 2.5 0.6 32.4

3.6 0.2

$

(0.1) 1.4

$ Year-Over-Year Change Distributions / Other Reductions Appreciation Total % (3.3) -24% 0.2 4% 3.4 33% 0.1 3% (0.3) -51% 0.1 -%

(0.7)

$ (0.2) $ (0.2) 0.2 (0.2) (0.1) (0.1) (0.2) - - $ (1.3)

$ (0.1)

$

Totals may not sum due to rounding.

The year-over-year increase in assets under management was driven primarily by the closing of additional CLOs and an aircraft securitization within Institutional Credit Strategies. These increases were partially offset by net outflows in the Company's multi-strategy funds, as well as distributions in certain multi-strategy funds that the Company decided to close.

Since December 31, 2018, estimated assets under management decreased to $32.3 billion as of March 1, 2019, which includes approximately $578.6 million of redemptions by related parties, the majority of which relate to the anticipated redemptions disclosed in the Company's Form 8-K filed on December 6, 2018.

Please see the detailed assets under management and fund information on Exhibits 5 through 7 that accompany this press release.

