Och Ziff Capital Management : Quarterly Report

08/06/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019

or

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period fromto

Commission File Number 001-33805

OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

26-0354783

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

9 West 57th Street , New York , New York 10019

(Address of principal executive offices)

( 212 ) 790-0000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading symbols

Name of each exchange on which registered

Class A Shares

OZM

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or

revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

As of July 30, 2019 , there were 20,719,594 Class A Shares and 29,208,952 Class B Shares outstanding.

OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP INC.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1.

Financial Statements (Unaudited)

4

Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

4

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

5

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

6

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

8

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

10

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

45

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk

82

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

83

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

85

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

85

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

85

Item 3.

Defaults upon Senior Securities

85

Item 4.

Mine Safety Disclosures

85

Item 5.

Other Information

85

Item 6.

Exhibits

86

Signatures

87

i

Defined Terms

Refers collectively to our IPO and the concurrent private offering of approximately 38.1 million Class A Shares to

2007 Offerings

DIC Sahir Limited, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Dubai Holdings LLC

active executive managing

Executive managing directors who remain active in our business

directors

Annual Report

Our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, dated March 15, 2019 and filed with the SEC

Our Class A Shares, representing Class A common stock of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., which are

Class A Shares

publicly traded and listed on the NYSE

Class B Shares

Class B Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., which are not publicly traded, are currently held solely

by our executive managing directors and have no economic rights but entitle the holders thereof to one vote per share

together with the holders of our Class A Shares

CLOs

Collateralized loan obligations

Exchange Act

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended

executive managing directors

The current limited partners of the Oz Operating Partnerships other than Oz Corp, and, except where the context

requires otherwise, include certain limited partners who are no longer active in our business

funds

The multi-strategy funds, dedicated credit funds, including opportunistic credit funds and Institutional Credit

Strategies products, real estate funds and other alternative investment vehicles for which we provide asset

management services

GAAP

U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Group A Units

Refers collectively to one Class A operating group unit in each of the Oz Operating Partnerships. Group A Units are

limited partner interests held by our executive managing directors

Group A-1 Units

Refers collectively to one Class A-1 operating group unit in each of the Oz Operating Partnerships. Group A-1 Units

are limited partner interests held by our executive managing directors

Group B Units

Refers collectively to one Class B operating group unit in each of the Oz Operating Partnerships. Group B Units are

limited partner interests held by Oz Corp

Group D Units

Refers collectively to one Class D operating group unit in each of the Oz Operating Partnerships. Group D Units are

limited partner interests held by our executive managing directors

Group E Units

Refers collectively to one Class E operating group unit in each of the Oz Operating Partnerships. Group E Units are

limited partner interests held by our executive managing directors

Group P Units

Refers collectively to one Class P operating group unit in each of the Oz Operating Partnerships. Group P Units are

limited partner interests held by our executive managing directors

1

Institutional Credit Strategies

Our asset management platform that invests in performing credits, including leveraged loans, high-yield bonds,

private credit/bespoke financing and investment grade credit via CLOs and other customized solutions

IPO

Our initial public offering of 3.6 million Class A Shares that occurred in November 2007

NYSE

New York Stock Exchange

the Company, Oz Management,

Refers, unless the context requires otherwise, to the Registrant and its consolidated subsidiaries, including the Oz

the firm, we, us, our

Operating Group

Oz Corp

Och-Ziff Holding Corporation, a Delaware corporation

Oz Operating Group

Refers collectively to the Oz Operating Partnerships and their consolidated subsidiaries

Oz Operating Partnerships

Refers collectively to OZ Management LP, OZ Advisors LP and OZ Advisors II LP

Partner Equity Units

Refers collectively to the Group A Units, Group E Units and Group P Units

Preferred Units

One Class A cumulative preferred unit in each of the Oz Operating Partnerships collectively represents one "Preferred

Unit." Certain of our executive managing directors collectively own 100% of the Preferred Units. Preferred Units

issued in 2016 and 2017 are, collectively, referred to as "2016 Preferred Units." Preferred Units issued in 2019 are

referred to as "2019 Preferred Units."

PSUs Recapitalization

Class A performance-based RSUs

Refers to the recapitalization of our business that occurred in February 2019. As part of the Recapitalization, a portion of the interests held by our active and former executive managing directors were reallocated to existing members of senior management. In addition, we restructured the previously outstanding senior debt and Preferred Units.

Registrant

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., a Delaware corporation

RSUs

Class A restricted share units

SEC

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Securities Act

Securities Act of 1933, as amended

Special Investments

Investments that we, as investment manager, believe lack a readily ascertainable market value, are illiquid or should

be held until the resolution of a special event or circumstance

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 22:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
