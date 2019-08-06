Och Ziff Capital Management : Quarterly Report

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019
or
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period fromto
Commission File Number 001-33805
OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP INC.
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
26-0354783
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
9 West 57th Street , New York , New York 10019
(Address of principal executive offices)
( 212 ) 790-0000
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading symbols
Name of each exchange on which registered
Class A Shares
OZM
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☑ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☑ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer
☐
Accelerated filer
☑
Non-accelerated filer
☐
Smaller reporting company
☐
Emerging growth company
☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or
☐
revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes☐No☑
As of July 30, 2019 , there were 20,719,594 Class A Shares and 29,208,952 Class B Shares outstanding.
OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP INC.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1.
Financial Statements (Unaudited)
4
Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
4
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
5
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
6
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
8
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
10
Item 2.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
45
Item 3.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk
82
Item 4.
Controls and Procedures
83
PART II - OTHER INFORMATION
Item 1.
Legal Proceedings
85
Item 1A.
Risk Factors
85
Item 2.
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
85
Item 3.
Defaults upon Senior Securities
85
Item 4.
Mine Safety Disclosures
85
Item 5.
Other Information
85
Item 6.
Exhibits
86
Signatures
87
i
Defined Terms
Refers collectively to our IPO and the concurrent private offering of approximately 38.1 million Class A Shares to
2007 Offerings
DIC Sahir Limited, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Dubai Holdings LLC
active executive managing
Executive managing directors who remain active in our business
directors
Annual Report
Our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, dated March 15, 2019 and filed with the SEC
Our Class A Shares, representing Class A common stock of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., which are
Class A Shares
publicly traded and listed on the NYSE
Class B Shares
Class B Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., which are not publicly traded, are currently held solely
by our executive managing directors and have no economic rights but entitle the holders thereof to one vote per share
together with the holders of our Class A Shares
CLOs
Collateralized loan obligations
Exchange Act
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended
executive managing directors
The current limited partners of the Oz Operating Partnerships other than Oz Corp, and, except where the context
requires otherwise, include certain limited partners who are no longer active in our business
funds
The multi-strategy funds, dedicated credit funds, including opportunistic credit funds and Institutional Credit
Strategies products, real estate funds and other alternative investment vehicles for which we provide asset
management services
GAAP
U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Group A Units
Refers collectively to one Class A operating group unit in each of the Oz Operating Partnerships. Group A Units are
limited partner interests held by our executive managing directors
Group A-1 Units
Refers collectively to one Class A-1 operating group unit in each of the Oz Operating Partnerships. Group A-1 Units
are limited partner interests held by our executive managing directors
Group B Units
Refers collectively to one Class B operating group unit in each of the Oz Operating Partnerships. Group B Units are
limited partner interests held by Oz Corp
Group D Units
Refers collectively to one Class D operating group unit in each of the Oz Operating Partnerships. Group D Units are
limited partner interests held by our executive managing directors
Group E Units
Refers collectively to one Class E operating group unit in each of the Oz Operating Partnerships. Group E Units are
limited partner interests held by our executive managing directors
Group P Units
Refers collectively to one Class P operating group unit in each of the Oz Operating Partnerships. Group P Units are
limited partner interests held by our executive managing directors
1
Institutional Credit Strategies
Our asset management platform that invests in performing credits, including leveraged loans, high-yield bonds,
private credit/bespoke financing and investment grade credit via CLOs and other customized solutions
IPO
Our initial public offering of 3.6 million Class A Shares that occurred in November 2007
NYSE
New York Stock Exchange
the Company, Oz Management,
Refers, unless the context requires otherwise, to the Registrant and its consolidated subsidiaries, including the Oz
the firm, we, us, our
Operating Group
Oz Corp
Och-Ziff Holding Corporation, a Delaware corporation
Oz Operating Group
Refers collectively to the Oz Operating Partnerships and their consolidated subsidiaries
Oz Operating Partnerships
Refers collectively to OZ Management LP, OZ Advisors LP and OZ Advisors II LP
Partner Equity Units
Refers collectively to the Group A Units, Group E Units and Group P Units
Preferred Units
One Class A cumulative preferred unit in each of the Oz Operating Partnerships collectively represents one "Preferred
Unit." Certain of our executive managing directors collectively own 100% of the Preferred Units. Preferred Units
issued in 2016 and 2017 are, collectively, referred to as "2016 Preferred Units." Preferred Units issued in 2019 are
referred to as "2019 Preferred Units."
PSUs Recapitalization
Class A performance-based RSUs
Refers to the recapitalization of our business that occurred in February 2019. As part of the Recapitalization, a portion of the interests held by our active and former executive managing directors were reallocated to existing members of senior management. In addition, we restructured the previously outstanding senior debt and Preferred Units.
Registrant
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., a Delaware corporation
RSUs
Class A restricted share units
SEC
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Securities Act
Securities Act of 1933, as amended
Special Investments
Investments that we, as investment manager, believe lack a readily ascertainable market value, are illiquid or should
be held until the resolution of a special event or circumstance
2
