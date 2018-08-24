Log in
OCI NV

OCI NV (OCI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/24 05:58:40 pm
26.705 EUR   -0.32%
05:22pOCI : N.V. Announces the Termination of its GDR and ADR Programs and..
PU
08/13OCI NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/29OCI : Car destroyed by fire at Wever fertilizer plant
AQ
OCI : N.V. Announces the Termination of its GDR and ADR Programs and Plans to Cease Trading on the OTCQX

08/24/2018 | 05:22pm CEST

OCI N.V. ('OCI') today announces that it has commenced the process to terminate its GDR and ADR programs effective 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on September 24, 2018. Following the termination of the ADR program, OCI expects to cease trading its ADRs on the OTCQX International Premier.

As there are no GDRs outstanding in the GDR facility, no further action is required and no further notices will be issued.

Under the terms of the Deposit Agreement, owners and holders of ADRs will have until at least January 25, 2019 to attempt to surrender their OCI ADRs for delivery of the underlying shares.

To surrender your ADRs, the address of the Depositary is: The Bank of New York Mellon, 240 Greenwich Street, Depositary Receipts Division - 22nd Floor, Attention: Cancellation Desk, New York, NY 10286. Registered or overnight mail is the suggested method of delivering ADRs to the Depositary.

Subsequent to January 25, 2019, under the terms of the Deposit Agreement, the Bank of New York Mellon (the 'Depositary') may attempt to sell the underlying shares. ADR holders will then receive the cash proceeds from the sale of the shares held on deposit, net of the expenses of sale, any applicable U.S. or local taxes or government charges.

Further information for owners and holders of ADRs and GDRs can be found on the Bank of New York Mellon website at https://www.adrbnymellon.com/directory/dr-directory.

Disclaimer

OCI NV published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 15:21:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 652 M
EBIT 2018 669 M
Net income 2018 391 M
Debt 2018 3 130 M
Yield 2018 1,49%
P/E ratio 2018 14,07
P/E ratio 2019 10,50
EV / Sales 2018 3,32x
EV / Sales 2019 2,88x
Capitalization 5 674 M
Chart OCI NV
Duration : Period :
OCI NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCI NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 25,3 €
Spread / Average Target -5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nassef Onsi Nagib Sawiris Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hassan Hussam Badrawi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sipko N. Schat Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gregory A. Heckman Non-Executive Director
Jérôme Guiraud Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCI NV27.39%6 561
YARA INTERNATIONAL-1.01%12 266
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%11 440
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD--.--%6 933
UPL LTD-14.70%4 725
K+S-9.49%4 161
