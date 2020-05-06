OCI : N.V. Nominates Ahmed El-Hoshy to its Board of Directors

OCI N.V. (Euronext: OCI) announced today that its Non-Executive Board of Directors will propose the appointment of Mr. Ahmed El-Hoshy as executive member of the Board of Directors to the next general meeting of shareholders (AGM) to be held on 17 June 2020.

Further, at the AGM, Mr. Jan Ter Wisch will not continue his term as an independent non-executive director and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of OCI N.V. Mr. Ter Wisch has served OCI N.V.'s Board since 2013, and has also been a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination & Remuneration Committee during that time.

Michael Bennett, Chairman of the Board of Directors of OCI N.V. commented: 'I would like to thank Jan for his valuable contributions and insights as member of the Board of Directors for the past seven years and the respective board committees, not least as Vice-Chairman of the Board. It has been a pleasure to work alongside him and I wish him well for the future. We are delighted to nominate Ahmed to our Board. He is a strong and dynamic leader with a proven track record and thorough familiarity with all aspects of OCI's global businesses. As Group Chief Operating Officer (COO) he is instrumental across many parts of OCI N.V. with a focus on directing our operational and commercial excellence platform., maintaining a healthy, safe and sustainable workplace.'

Pending all necessary approvals at the upcoming AGM, OCI N.V.'s Board of Directors will have 12 members of a diverse background. The Board will comprise of independent non-executive chairman Michael Bennett, executive directors Nassef Sawiris, Hassan Badrawi, Ahmed El-Hoshy and Maud de Vries, non-executive director Jérôme Guiraud, and independent non-executive directors Dod Fraser, Gregory Heckman, Robert Jan van de Kraats, Anja Montijn, Sipko Schat and David Welch.