OCI NV

OCI NV

(OCI)
05/06 03:59:55 pm
10.485 EUR   -2.92%
04:39pOCI : N.V. Nominates Ahmed El-Hoshy to its Board of Directors
04/06OCI NV : Crossing thresholds
03/12OCI NV : Crossing thresholds
OCI : N.V. Nominates Ahmed El-Hoshy to its Board of Directors

05/06/2020 | 04:39pm EDT

OCI N.V. (Euronext: OCI) announced today that its Non-Executive Board of Directors will propose the appointment of Mr. Ahmed El-Hoshy as executive member of the Board of Directors to the next general meeting of shareholders (AGM) to be held on 17 June 2020.

Further, at the AGM, Mr. Jan Ter Wisch will not continue his term as an independent non-executive director and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of OCI N.V. Mr. Ter Wisch has served OCI N.V.'s Board since 2013, and has also been a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination & Remuneration Committee during that time.

Michael Bennett, Chairman of the Board of Directors of OCI N.V. commented: 'I would like to thank Jan for his valuable contributions and insights as member of the Board of Directors for the past seven years and the respective board committees, not least as Vice-Chairman of the Board. It has been a pleasure to work alongside him and I wish him well for the future. We are delighted to nominate Ahmed to our Board. He is a strong and dynamic leader with a proven track record and thorough familiarity with all aspects of OCI's global businesses. As Group Chief Operating Officer (COO) he is instrumental across many parts of OCI N.V. with a focus on directing our operational and commercial excellence platform., maintaining a healthy, safe and sustainable workplace.'

Pending all necessary approvals at the upcoming AGM, OCI N.V.'s Board of Directors will have 12 members of a diverse background. The Board will comprise of independent non-executive chairman Michael Bennett, executive directors Nassef Sawiris, Hassan Badrawi, Ahmed El-Hoshy and Maud de Vries, non-executive director Jérôme Guiraud, and independent non-executive directors Dod Fraser, Gregory Heckman, Robert Jan van de Kraats, Anja Montijn, Sipko Schat and David Welch.

Disclaimer

OCI NV published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 20:38:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 428 M
EBIT 2020 516 M
Net income 2020 69,0 M
Debt 2020 3 904 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 39,8x
P/E ratio 2021 8,43x
EV / Sales2020 1,84x
EV / Sales2021 1,47x
Capitalization 2 401 M
Technical analysis trends OCI NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 22,09  $
Last Close Price 11,71  $
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 88,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nassef Onsi Nagib Sawiris Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael L. Bennett Chairman
Ahmed K. El-Hoshy Group Chief Operating Officer
Hassan Hussam Badrawi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jan Alberts Ter Wisch Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCI NV-42.40%2 548
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY22.84%6 955
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-16.37%5 685
PHOSAGRO2.41%4 628
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD.-24.00%4 448
UPL LIMITED-3.40%4 232
