News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

OCI : N.V. Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2018 Results

08/31/2018 | 08:37am CEST

'We delivered a strong improvement in operational and financial performance and generated healthy free cash flow of $133 million resulting in a meaningful reduction in net debt of $100 million during the quarter. These results reflect the continuing step-up in the volumes from new capacity additions and productivity improvements this year and again in 2019. Our volume growth comes at a time when our underlying end markets for all our products are on a positive trajectory for the second half of 2018 and beyond.

We have started the second half of 2018 on a strong note. Fertilizer prices started to improve in the third quarter despite market expectations of the usual seasonal weakness. Urea prices are now above $300 per metric ton, or up almost 25% from the second quarter average of $244 per ton, and have increased more than $80 per ton from this year's low of c.$220 per ton that was reached in May, supported by healthy supply and demand fundamentals. Other fertilizer products are witnessing similar momentum. We can efficiently capitalize on the upside of a rising price environment through our commercial strategy of limiting forward sales. In May, we also started a new marketing joint venture with Dakota Gasification Company, which has given us an enhanced sales platform and extended reach in North America.

Our new methanol capacity starting up this year is benefiting from a currently strong market that is expected to remain underpinned by limited capacity additions and robust demand. We achieved a major milestone in June, when Natgasoline successfully started commercial methanol production, marking the completion of OCI's second major greenfield facility in the United States. The facility reached full utilization shortly after initial start-up, has been running consistently above nameplate capacity in recent weeks and achieved Provisional Acceptance at the end of August. Natgasoline has shipped about 200 kt of methanol and has achieved gas consumption that has been better than design rate. We now have only one growth project remaining, our methanol expansion at BioMCN in the Netherlands, which we expect to start production around year-end. These two projects effectively double OCI's methanol capacity this year and will position OCI as one of the largest merchant methanol producers globally.

With no major turnarounds planned for the second half of 2018, except for maintenance work at EFC and BioMCN, OCI is well-placed to take advantage of the improvements in underlying markets.'

With our growth capex effectively complete and our capital structure optimization plans finalized, we continue to believe that we will achieve significant EBITDA growth and free cash flow generation from this year onwards. The improvement comes on the back of reduced capital expenditures and our ramp-up to run-rate production volumes. We are well-positioned to achieve a healthy trajectory for deleveraging and achieve an investment grade profile.

Disclaimer

OCI NV published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 06:36:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 566 M
EBIT 2018 635 M
Net income 2018 317 M
Debt 2018 3 259 M
Yield 2018 1,43%
P/E ratio 2018 14,60
P/E ratio 2019 11,09
EV / Sales 2018 3,56x
EV / Sales 2019 3,01x
Capitalization 5 882 M
Chart OCI NV
Duration : Period :
OCI NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCI NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 25,3 €
Spread / Average Target -8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nassef Onsi Nagib Sawiris Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hassan Hussam Badrawi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sipko N. Schat Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gregory A. Heckman Non-Executive Director
Jérôme Guiraud Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCI NV32.24%6 806
YARA INTERNATIONAL4.30%12 950
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%11 210
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD--.--%7 310
UPL LTD-8.92%4 710
K+S-5.47%4 342
