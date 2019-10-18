OCI : N.V. announces the successful completion of the offering of Senior Secured Notes due 2024

October 18 2019

OCI N.V. (Euronext: OCI) ('OCI' or the 'Company') today announces the completion of a dual-tranche bond offering consisting of $600.0 million senior secured fixed rate notes due 2024 (the 'Dollar Notes') and €700.0 million senior secured fixed rate notes due 2024 (the 'Euro Notes', and together with the Dollar Notes, the 'Notes'). The Dollar Notes bear interest at a rate of 5.250% per annum and the Euro Notes bear interest at a rate of 3.125% per annum. The Notes were issued at par, are senior secured obligations of the Company and are guaranteed by certain of the Company's subsidiaries. Interest will be payable semi-annually.

