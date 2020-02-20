Log in
OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC    OOA   GB0034202076

OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC

(OOA)
Octopus AIM VCT : Statement re Offers for Subscription ? Over-Allotment Facility

02/20/2020
Regulatory Story
Statement re Offers for Subscription - Over-Allotment Facility
Released 16:17 20-Feb-2020

Statement re Offers for Subscription - Over-Allotment Facility

OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC

20 February 2020

Offers for Subscription - Over-Allotment Facility

The directors of Octopus AIM VCT plc and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the 'Companies') have confirmed that up to £3 million of the over-allotment facility of up to £10 million may be used in relation to the Companies' offers for subscription that opened on 29 November 2019 (the 'Offers'). This increases the maximum amount that can be raised under the Offers to £23 million.

A copy of the prospectus dated 29 November 2019 relating to the Offers has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available to the public for viewing online at the following web-site address:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

and on the Companies' website

http://www.octopusinvestments.com

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803


London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Statement re Offers for Subscription - Over-Allotment Facility - RNS

Disclaimer

Octopus AIM VCT plc published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 16:20:04 UTC
